Junior and Prospects USHL

USHL Year-in-Review: Team USA National Team Development Program

The U17s made the Clark Cup playoffs and showed a ton of growth this season while the NTDP's talented U18 team impressed in USHL play and won gold at the U18 World Championship

20221007_USANTDP-U18s-vs-Lake-Superior-State-University_1181.jpg
Will Smith finished the season with 127 points in 60 games, including 51 goals. In USHL specifically, the Boston College commit had 15 goals and 42 points in 20 games. Smith averaged a USHL-best 2.10 points-per-game.
Contributed / Rena Laverty, USA Hockey’s NTDP
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 3:43 PM

As another USHL season moves into the rear-view mirror, The Rink Live will be taking a team-by-team look back at the 2022-23 campaign.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be releasing year-end recaps one day at a time and in alphabetical order over the next two weeks, continuing with the NTDP.

United States National Team Development Program

Location: Plymouth, Mich.

Home Arena: USA Hockey Arena

Record: 36-21-3-2

Conference / Finish: Eastern / Third (77 points)

Head coach: Dan Muse (U18) / Nick Fohr (U17)

Leading scorer: Gabe Perreault, 45 points (19-26-45)

Top goaltender: Trey Augustine, 10-1-0-2, 2.34 GAA, .928 save percentage

Looking back

It was a successful season in Plymouth as the NTDP hosted its first Clark Cup Playoff series in five years and the U18 team claimed its first gold medal since 2017 at the U18 World Championship.

The U17 team carried most of the workload in USHL action, playing 39 of the 62 regular-season games and all three in the playoffs. While the U18 squad put together a dominant 17-3-3 record in the USHL and the success rolled into international play.

“I thought it was a really good year and I’m really proud of the group,” U18 head coach Dan Muse told The Rink Live. “Things didn’t come easy and they had to earn everything and stick with it. And for our 18s specifically, I think that started last year with their U17 season. They went from not really being in games, to being in games and then winning games, and then they rolled that into this season.

“Whether it was USHL play, college play or international play, I just thought our guys showed a lot of growth and we were able to have success because of it. So I’m really proud of this group.”

Interesting tidbits

  • The U18 Team finished the 2022-23 USHL season with a 17-3-3 record.
  • The U17 Team went 19-18-2 during the regular season and played three games in the playoffs, falling to Cedar Rapids in the first round.
  • Six different NTDP players averaged over a point-per-game. Will Smith averaged 2.10, which led the USHL.
  • Despite playing 32 games, Cole Eiserman scored 28 goals in USHL play. Eiserman was one of 19 USHL players to score over 25 goals.
  • The NTDP scored the USHL's second-most goals (271) but allowed the league's third-most goals (238) during the regular season. The NTDP's plus-33 goal differential still ranked fifth in the league.
  • The NTDP's power play finished second in the USHL at 26.2% (54-for-206).
  • The NTDP went 7-2-1-0 in its final 10 home games and finished with the USHL's sixth-best home win percentage at .694. However, Team USA dropped three straight road games and seven of their last 10 to close out the regular season.

Who impressed

Gabe Perreault, F
Perreault's name currently sits atop the NTDP record book as his 132 points are a single-season record. The Boston College commit finished the 2022-23 campaign with 53 goals and 79 assists in 63 games.

He had several dominant individual performances — including 15 multi-goal games — and impressed during the U18 World Championships with 18 points (5-13-18) in seven games.

In USHL play specifically, Perreault had an NTDP-leading 19 goals and 45 points in 23 games. Perreault came in at No. 10 in Central Scouting's final draft rankings and will likely hear his name called early in Nashville later this month.

"Gabe's hockey sense is through the roof and he's such a gifted player," Muse said. "He's got a ton of skill and he can create offense from anywhere. You see the offensive numbers but he did it in so many different ways.

"Whether it's off the rush, in the zone, on the power play — you name it. He probably doesn't get enough credit for how well he can create and he's a guy that put in a lot of time during his U17 year and this season, and he was rewarded for it."

Cole Eiserman, F
The 16-year-old forward isn't draft-eligible until 2024 but he's already gained plenty of buzz as one of the potential top picks in next year's draft.

Eiserman set the NTDP’s U17 goal record as he lit the lamp 69 times in 62 games this season. He also racked up 104 points, becoming just the second U17 NTDP player to ever reach the century mark — Jack Hughes (2017-18) being the other.

In USHL play specifically, Eiserman racked up 28 goals and 44 points in 32 games. He was bumped up to the U18 team in late February and fit right in, eventually helping Team USA win gold at the U18 World Championships.

The left-shot forward is a Minnesota commit and will lead the way for the U18's next season.

“He’s just got such a knack for scoring and being around the net,” Muse told The Rink Live earlier this season. “He’s got a sense of where to be that not many kids have and he’s got a great release. He can score from in-tight, score from a distance, and he just finds so many different ways to score and create offense.

"He can create from anywhere on the ice and he’s got such a special and unique way of doing it.”

Will Smith, F
Smith had a dominant 2022-23 season and also hit the 100-point mark, becoming the eight player in NTDP history to do so at the time. Had it not been for Perreault's 132 points, Smith would hold the NTDP single-season record.

The Boston College commit finished the season with 127 points in 60 games, including 51 goals. In USHL specifically, Smith had 15 goals and 42 points in 20 games and averaged a league-best 2.10 points-per-game.

Smith had a strong showing in international play too as he was named the tournament MVP and helped Team USA win gold at the U18 World Championship.

He likely won't have to wait long to hear his name called later this month in Nashville either as he's widely considered one of the top prospects in this year's draft class.

"Will is just a winner," Muse said. "He's got amazing hockey sense and has such an ability to anticipate and see plays develop. So when you combine that with his skill, the shot, the skating — he's just the whole package and I think Will deserves a lot of credit for the development and growth we saw with his game this season."

Playoff fate

The NTDP finished third in the Eastern Conference and clinched home ice in the first round with 77 points.

The NTDP was tied with Youngstown for second heading into the final weekend of the regular season and had a chance to earn a first-round bye. However, the U17 squad was swept at Youngstown, setting up a first-round matchup with Cedar Rapids.

The NTDP dropped Game 1 to Cedar Rapids, 5-2, but responded with a 6-4 win in Game 2. However, the RoughRiders jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held on for a 3-1 win in Game 3, clinching the series and ending the NTDP’s season.

Looking ahead

The NTDP will say goodbye to a talented U18 group that’ll see several players drafted later this month in Nashville — starting at the top with Smith, Perreault and Leonard.

However, like every year, the NTDP will reload and a talented U17 group will move up, headlined by Eiserman, James Hagens and Cole Hutson — who already got their feet wet with the U18 team this season.

The NTDP will also welcome its next wave of talent with the 2007 birth year, which includes LJ Mooney and William Moore.

ntdp 4 box.jpg
Junior and Prospects
USA Hockey announces 2023-24 NTDP U17 roster
LJ Mooney and William Moore highlight next crop of USA Hockey talent as 23 players will join NTDP next season
April 04, 2023 10:11 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

“The USHL is a really hard league and it teaches you a lot,” Muse said. “Even looking back to last year you realize how important that experience was down the stretch for (this year’s) 18 group. Even though we didn’t make the playoffs, I think playing the meaningful games we did paid off a lot this season.

“So for the group of 17s that’ll be coming up, I think making the playoffs and playing tough teams and in tough buildings every night will be big for them. It’s an outstanding group with a lot of talent and you could just see the way they continued to get better throughout the season. So I know between that group and the kids we have coming in, we’re really excited.”

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
