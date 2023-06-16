Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Junior and Prospects USHL

USHL Year-in-Review: Sioux Falls Stampede

The Stampede extended their playoff drought to three seasons but Eric Rud's first season still featured "a lot of growth." Followed by a strong draft and optimism for 2023-24 in Sioux Falls

Sam Harris.JPG
Sioux Falls forward Sam Harris led Sioux Falls with 30 goals and 56 points this season. Harris was one of 13 USHL players to score 30 or more goals and his 56 points ranked 18th in the league.
Contributed / Sioux Falls Stampede
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 10:52 AM

As another USHL season moves into the rear-view mirror, The Rink Live will be taking a team-by-team look back at the 2022-23 campaign.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be releasing year-end recaps one day at a time and in alphabetical order over the next two weeks, continuing with the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Sioux Falls Stampede

Location: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Home Arena: Denny Sanford Premier Center

Record: 23-31-5-3

Conference / Finish: Western / Seventh (54 points)

Head coach: Eric Rud

Leading scorer: Sam Harris, 56 points (30-26-56)

Top goaltender: Xavier Medina, 14-18-3-0, 3.22 GAA, .901 save percentage

DSCF0408.JPG
Sioux Falls Stampede head coach Eric Rud, middle, watches play against Fargo on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Scheels Arena in Fargo. Rud led the Stampede to a 23-31-5-3 record in his first season behind the Sioux Falls bench.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live

Looking back

The 2022-23 campaign was a bit of a roller coaster ride for Eric Rud and the Sioux Falls Stampede, even going back to last summer. Rob Rassey was hired in June, only to be replaced by Rud less than a month later.

The former SCSU coach got to town just six days before his players and had little time to get acclimated with his new squad. Sioux Falls won three of its first five games but struggled to find much consistency early — which ultimately was the theme of this season.

As the calendar continued to flip, Sioux Falls continued to drop in the standings. Although the Stampede found themselves at the bottom of the Western Conference for much of the second half, they never fell out of contention and Sioux Falls found itself in a dogfight with Des Moines for the final playoff spot.

However, the Stampede ultimately dropped six of their last 10 regular-season games and fell short, extending their playoff drought to three seasons.

Despite the disappointment that comes with the finish, the Stampede still won 23 games this season and saw the continued development of Sam Harris, Jaksen Panzer and Maxim Strbak, among others.

“Even though we didn’t always get the results we wanted, it was a fun year and a really good group of players,” Rud said. “They were fun off the ice, practiced and worked hard, and I thought we saw a lot of growth. There were maybe two days all year that these kids showed up to the rink for practice and didn’t have energy, so it was a really motivated group of guys.

“We obviously struggled to score goals and lacked some of that consistency throughout the season, so we went through some rough patches. But when you take everything into consideration, I think our group got better and we’ll be able to hit the ground running because of it.”

Interesting tidbits

  • Sioux Falls goaltender Caleb Heil was one of the USHL’s most intriguing goaltenders throughout the second half. The Victoria, Minn., product went 5-2-1-0 with a 2.92 GAA and .908 save percentage. Heil is still just 16.
  • The Stampede had the USHL’s fourth-best power play at 24.1%. Harris led Sioux Falls with 12 power-play goals, which was also tied for fourth in the USHL.
  • Sioux Falls was called for 809 penalty minutes this season – the fifth fewest in the USHL. The Stampede penalty kill finished eighth in the league at 78.7%.
  • Sioux Falls scored the USHL’s third-fewest goals (181) and had a minus-44 goal differential this season.
  • Strbak evolved into one of the USHL’s top prospects on the blue line. Strbak came in at No. 48 among North American skaters in Central Scouting’s final draft rankings and has been projected as high as the second round in some mock drafts.
    DSCF0373.JPG
    Sioux Falls Stampede defenseman Maxim Strbak (3) skates up ice against Fargo on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
    Rob Beer / The Rink Live
  • The Stampede won just nine games away from Sioux Falls this season, which was tied for the fewest road wins in the USHL.

Who impressed

Samuel Harris, F

Harris led Sioux Falls in goals (30) and points (56) and was dynamic on the power play. The Denver commit was one of 13 USHL players to score 30 or more goals and his 56 points ranked 18th in the league.

Harris’ second USHL season included a trip to the BioSteel All-American Game and he also played for Team USA at the World Junior A Challenge.

“Scoring 30 goals in this league is hard to do and Sammy had a really impressive year,” Rud said. “There was a lot of pressure on him, especially since we lacked some of that consistent scoring. But he handled it very well and was someone we were able to depend on a lot.”

Jaksen Panzer, F

The North Dakota commit was tied for third on the Sioux Falls roster with 13 goals and his 28 points ranked fifth.

Jaksen Panzer USHL POTW.JPG
USHL
UND commit Jaksen Panzer highlights USHL Players of the Week with four goals, six points for Sioux Falls
Panzer racks up six points in three games while Cedar Rapids goaltender Sam Scopa records his first USHL shutout
March 13, 2023 06:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Panzer’s USHL career got off to a slow start with three points through his first 16 games and he also endured a 13-game point drought from January through mid-February.

However, the left-shot forward finished the season strong and was one of Sioux Falls’ most consistent forwards from the end of February on.

“Jaksen was a first-year kid in this league and everybody knows about the skill, but I thought he really took a step with his overall game,” Rud said. “The nice thing is he’s returning next season too and can continue to elevate his game, but his progression was fun to see this season.”

Alexander Rybakov, D

While Strbak got most of the attention on the Stampede blue line — justifiably so — Rybakov really started to look comfortable as the season went along.

The left-shot defenseman had just one goal and seven points in 42 games and averaged over 16 minutes per night. He finished his rookie season a minus-7, but on a blue line that featured several worse ratings.

Rybakov impressed his head coach too.

“Alexander was injured early in the season but I thought he just took a lot of steps as the year went along and got better every day,” Rud said. “He was a young defenseman that was brand new to the league, but I thought by the end of the year he really took a step and impressed.”

Playoff fate

The Stampede missed the playoffs for a third straight season, finishing five points behind Des Moines for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. It’s just the eighth time in franchise history Sioux Falls has missed the playoffs.

Looking ahead

While this season’s struggles stung in the moment, it bodes well for the future as Rud tries to get Sioux Falls back on track and help the Stampede establish sustained success.

Sioux Falls had the third overall pick in the USHL Draft and the focus was on both adding to the blue line and adding skill up front throughout the draft — especially with the Stampede’s inability to consistently score this season.

Sioux Falls added Minnesota commit Beckett Hendrickson, defenseman Jacob Toll and forward Mason Kraft to the fold through the draft, among others. Panzer, Rybakov, Jack Phelan and Will McDonough will also return next season and Sioux Falls has an incoming tender in Matthew Grimes too.

With that hopeful infusion of talent, plus the experience this year’s group gained down the stretch, there’s optimism heading into next season.

“Basically for the last six weeks of the season, we were in day-to-day playoff mode and every game mattered. So I think that mindset can really help these kids next season,” Rud said. “Yes, it probably led to us running out of gas over the last couple weeks of the season and we had a lot of highs and lows. But I think we gained some valuable experience.

“We’ll bring a good chunk of our roster back, our staff is coming back and we’re adding a few highly-skilled players to the mix. So I feel like we should be able to get off to a better start and find more consistency. Because we’re trying to find consistency and sustained success here.”

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
