USHL Year-in-Review: Omaha Lancers

As another USHL season moves into the rear-view mirror, The Rink Live will be taking a team-by-team look back at the 2022-23 campaign.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be releasing year-end recaps one day at a time and in alphabetical order, continuing with the Omaha Lancers.

Omaha Lancers

Location: Ralston, Neb.

Home Arena: Liberty First Credit Union Arena

Record: 17-36-5-4

ADVERTISEMENT

Conference / Finish: Western / Eighth (43 points)

Head coach: David Wilkie

Leading scorer: Drew Montgomery, 27 points (10-17-27)

Top goaltender: Michael Hrabal, 9-13-4-3, 2.86 GAA, .908 save percentage

Awards and honors

MICHAEL HRABAL MAKES ALL-USHL ROOKIE FIRST TEAM ⚔️🔥



Full Story: https://t.co/5Z9JQV3JiK pic.twitter.com/i2LEdFDhp9 — Omaha Lancers (@OmahaLancers) May 1, 2023

Looking back

It was a season those in Omaha and within the Lancers organization will quickly try to forget. When David Wilkie returned as Omaha’s head coach last June, he inherited quite the mess off the ice and seemingly had his hands tied behind his back from the start — going back to last season’s fiasco.

Several players who should’ve been in Omaha this season had been traded and the organization’s reputation was still recovering. Once the season got underway, the Lancers got off to a slow start and were never able to gain any traction, shifting the focus to the future.

Omaha dealt Andon Cerbone to Youngstown in December, Chris Romaine to Green Bay in January and once the calendar flipped to February, that focus became even more apparent as Omaha traded away its leading scorer — Alex Bump — and captain — Nate Benoit — in two separate trades.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lancers weren’t done either as they also dealt Charlie Lurie to Cedar Rapids at the USHL trade deadline.

In one regard, it opened the door for playing time and opportunities for several of Omaha’s young players — which could be beneficial over the next few years. And it allowed Omaha to accrue several draft picks — several of which were used last month.

But it didn’t make the 2022-23 season any easier to swallow.

“It was a tough season and it was a season nobody with the Omaha Lancers is happy with how the season played out,” Wilkie told The Rink Live. “Honestly, it was a season of putting out a lot of fires and righting some wrongs, and we didn’t have the results we wanted on the ice.

“At the same time, I think we realized that pretty quickly and were able to make some moves and plan for next year and beyond."

Alright, Lancers fans! Here it is! The 2023-24 schedule! Let us know which games we can expect to see you at this season! pic.twitter.com/qlTzYRuPse — Omaha Lancers (@OmahaLancers) June 11, 2023

Interesting tidbits

Omaha had just five players record a double-digit goal total this season: Griffin Jurecki (14), Lurie (11), Reese Laubach (11), Montgomery (10) and Nick Pierre (10).

The Lancers scored the fewest goals as a team this season (140) and also allowed the USHL’s 10th-most goals (215). Omaha’s minus-75 goal differential was the second-worst in the USHL.

Omaha had just five players finish with a positive plus/minus rating: William Smith (plus-4, 57 gp), Luke Baker (plus-2, 47 gp) and Frank D’Ancona (6 gp), Alex Lunski (9 gp) and Luke Amell (23 gp) were all plus-1’s.

Omaha’s nine road wins were tied for the fewest in the USHL. The Lancers also had the league’s second-fewest home wins — eight. Omaha dropped its final five regular-season home games.

Omaha racked up the USHL’s third-most penalty minutes (1,132) this season. Omaha’s penalty kill unit finished sixth in the league at 80.7% (209-for-259).

Lincoln's Wyatt Olson and Omaha's Tanner Rowe pictured during a fight at the Ice Box this season. Olson and Rowe were both suspended two games for fighting in the final five minutes of a game. Lincoln won the March 18 contest, 5-1, and the Lancers and Stars combined for 176 penalty minutes. Contributed / Brandon Anderson, Lincoln Stars

Will Diamond finished the season third in the USHL with 147 penalty minutes. “Will basically went from probably being a fringe USHL player to a dependable player,” Wilkie said. “Everybody knew he was probably the toughest kid in the league but he did a good job of becoming more of a defensive player.”

Hrabal had the seventh-best save percentage (.908) in the league and the ninth-best GAA (2.86). Both were the best among USHL rookie goaltenders.

Who impressed

Ryan Kusler, F

Kusler played in 56 of Omaha’s 62 games this season, scoring five goals and racking up 17 points. Although the offensive numbers won’t jump out, Kusler saw his role evolve as the season went along and continued to earn Wilkie’s trust as one of Omaha’s most dependable two-way forwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Western Michigan commit averaged just over 12 minutes per night and won 48% of his draws.

“I think Ryan took huge strides for us and really showed he can play at this level as the season went along,” Wilkie said. “He’s gonna return for us next season and I think he showed he can be a really dependable, 200-foot player for us in this league.”

Nate Benoit, D

The North Dakota commit and Minnesota Wild pick played 37 games for the Lancers before he was dealt to Waterloo in early February. Benoit is a USHL veteran as he’s played 120 career games going back to the 2020-21 season.

However, he played some of his best hockey with the Lancers earlier this season and was especially active in the offensive zone.

Benoit scored four goals and added 13 assists with the Lancers and had another eight points (2-6-8) with Waterloo. He had just nine total points last season. He also served as Omaha’s captain before he was traded away.

“I know we ended up moving him but in the time he was here this season I thought Nate’s game took a big step,” Wilkie said. “His game was kind of all over the place last season but we simplified and tightened up a lot of things and I just thought he was really efficient."

Michael Hrabal, G

ADVERTISEMENT

Hrabal came into the season as one of the most intriguing prospects between the pipes and was the second-highest-rated North American goalie in Central Scouting’s final rankings of the season.

He finished the 2022-23 campaign with a 9-14-4-3 record, .908 save percentage, 2.86 GAA and recorded three shutouts. Hrabal did it on an Omaha team that scored the league’s fewest goals ahead of him too.

He initially intended to return to Omaha next season but has since signed his NLI at UMass.

“Michael grew a lot with us this season,” Wilkie said. “He was basically a child when he came in and had never lived or played in North America before, so I’m really proud of how far he came both on and off the ice.

“He started off really well, then he wasn’t and had a tough time, and he got it back and was very good at the end of the season. Goaltending can be a funny position — sometimes you have it and sometimes you don’t — and you just try to find consistency. Considering everything he went through, I thought he took a lot of strides."

“Yes, I’m disappointed we won’t be able to continue that journey with him since he’s moving on (to UMass)," Wilkie continued. "But I thought he did a really good job for us and he’s a very talented kid.”

Playoff fate

Omaha missed the playoffs after back-to-back trips to the postseason. The Lancers finished 11 points behind seventh-place Sioux Falls and 16 behind Des Moines for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking ahead

The Lancers wasted little time working on their 2023-24 roster as Omaha added experienced forward Ethan Fredericks from Muskegon last month.

The Lancers were busy during both the Phase I and Phase II portions of the USHL Draft too and Wilkie hopes several incoming players will make an impact — including Bobby Cowan, of Edina, Minnesota, who will play before and after his high school season.

Omaha will bring back several pieces of this year’s group too, starting with Kusler, Pierre, Jamison Sluys and Justin Stupka up front and Chase Cheslock — who could hear his name called later this month at the NHL Draft — Mateo Picozzi, Tucker Shedd and Smith on the blue line.

“In the USHL,nothing replaces experience and I think it was vital to get a player like Jamison (Sluys), Justin (Stupka) or Chase (Cheslock) integrated and get them used to the USHL speed and competition. And it should help them a lot next season,” Wilkie said.

“We’ve got a lot of forward depth and we’ll see who emerges as our offensive guys. We’ve got some good guys returning on the back end too and we’re very high on a goalie we drafted (Mikhail Yegorov) this year. So we’re excited about what’s coming in and we want to push for the playoffs next year. But we also know we’re going to have to lean on the guys that are returning. Because it usually takes kids a little bit to figure it out and your veterans have to carry the boat to help your team gain traction.”