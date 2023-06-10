USHL Year-in-Review: Muskegon Lumberjacks
In a year that featured coaching and ownership changes and several trades, the Lumberjacks still played meaningful hockey down the stretch and gained some pivotal experience for a young roster
As another USHL season moves into the rear-view mirror, The Rink Live will be taking a team-by-team look back at the 2022-23 campaign.
USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be releasing year-end recaps one day at a time and in alphabetical order over the next two weeks, continuing with the Muskegon Lumberjacks.
Muskegon Lumberjacks
Location: Muskegon, Mich.
Home Arena: Trinity Health Arena
Record: 27-32-3-0
Conference / Finish: Eastern / Seventh (57 points)
Head coach: Parker Burgess
Leading scorer: Ethan Whitcomb, 50 points (24-26-50)
Top goaltender: Raythan Robbins, 10-19-1-2, 4.27 GAA, .886 save percentage
Awards and honors
Looking back
It was a roller coaster ride of a season in western Michigan. The Lumberjacks started strong and won 10 of their first 20 games, climbing to second in the Eastern Conference.
However, Muskegon made a coaching and ownership change in early December, traded away three of its top players in Jake Richard, Owen Mehlenbacher and Tyler Dunbar, and dropped seven of its final 10 games.
Muskegon finished seventh in the Eastern Conference and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
However, despite all of the chaos and changes off of the ice, Parker Burgess steered the ship and Muskegon was still in the playoff hunt as the calendar flipped to April.
Make no mistake, it was too little too late in the standings. But at the end of the day, the Lumberjacks still played meaningful hockey down the stretch and gained some pivotal experience for a young roster.
“This season was a transitional year for our organization but we really tried to focus in changing our culture and building for the future,” Burgess told The Rink Live. “Obviously there were some changes in our ownership, coaching and with players, so it was a challenging year at times. But ultimately there were some positives and a lot to take into next season.
"We created some opportunities for some of our younger players and I think we were all really encouraged from what we saw. Obviously we're not satisfied with the end result and are disappointed we didn't get to the playoffs. But we still had some really good wins down the stretch and I'm proud of the way our guys battled."
Interesting tidbits
- Burgess — who was named Muskegon’s associate head coach last August — was promoted to head coach on Dec. 9 following Mike Hamilton’s departure.
- The Lumberjacks were also
officially sold
on Dec. 9 to former Lumberjack (1985-86, IHL) Peter Herms.
- Muskegon was the USHL’s most-penalized team with 1,204 penalty minutes over 62 games. The penalty woes came back to bite Muskegon though as the Lumberjacks allowed the league’s most power-play goals (69).
- Muskegon’s penalty kill was the second-worst in the USHL at 73.9%.
- Two of the USHL’s five most-penalized players played for the Lumberjacks. Justin Solovey and Jack Sparkes were tied for fourth in the league with 133 penalty minutes each.
- Muskegon’s 219 goals scored ranked sixth in the USHL. However, the Lumberjacks allowed the league’s second-most goals — 266.
-
Gavin McCarthy
led Muskegon’s defensive corps with eight goals and his 27 points were the second most on the Lumberjacks’ blue line, trailing only
Nathan McBrayer’s
31.
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
- Despite struggling in the standings, four different Lumberjacks hit the 40-point mark and two players — Whitcomb and Michael Callow — hit the 20-goal mark. Whitcomb and Callow had 24 and 21 respectively.
- Cody Croal’s four short-handed goals ranked second in the USHL.
Who impressed
Ethan Whitcomb, F
Whitcomb flourished offensively in his second USHL season. After scoring eight goals and 16 points in his rookie season, Whitcomb racked up a team-leading 24 goals and 50 points in 53 games this season.
“Ethan's got a unique combination that not a lot of kids have in this league,” Burgess said of the Omaha commit. "He's 6-foot-4, but he's got tremendous skill and a really good shot. He's got a high-end hockey IQ, he can make plays in tight spaces, he can shoot the puck and when he's consistently using his size, he's a lot to handle.
"I thought down the stretch we really started to see Ethan play that heavy, power forward style. And when he does that he creates a lot of space for himself and his teammates. We're very excited to have him back (next season) and expecting another big year."
Sacha Boisvert, F
Boisvert was one of the USHL's top rookies this season, especially with the puck on his stick. The North Dakota commit averaged over 15 minutes a night for Muskegon and lit the lamp 17 times.
Boisvert finished the season with 45 points in 57 games — 13 of which came on the power play.
“He's so competitive and he's such a driven kid,” Burgess said. "He practices hard, he works out hard and he plays hard, so it's no surprise to see him have the season he did.
"He's so committed to his craft and has the drive and professionalism already that you don't see out of many 16-year-old kids. He's the complete package already and he's got a bright future ahead of him."
Ty Henricks, F
The Western Michigan commit started the season with Fargo and played 28 games for the Force. However, he found himself in a limited role in a very deep and talented Fargo lineup.
Henricks was dealt to Muskegon in the Owen Mehlenbacher trade and finished his rookie season strong. The left-shot forward had six goals and nine points in 28 games with the Force and followed it up with 10 points (3-7-10) in 19 games with Muskegon.
“Fargo was obviously a tremendous team and super deep, so I think it was hard for Ty to get some of the minutes and opportunities with the team that they had,” Burgess said. "So when Ty came over to us, we really just threw him right into the fire.
"We knew he had the shot, the size and the skill, but he's still raw and learning all of the little details of his game. But he's constantly working on them and that's impressive with a young player. So he just kept working and we really believe Ty can be a guy that can play at the top of our lineup and provide for us next season."
Henricks also came in at No. 102 among North American skaters in Central Scouting's final rankings.
Playoff fate
Muskegon missed the playoffs after five straight appearances from the 2016-17 season through last year. Muskegon also advanced to the second round in each of the last three playoffs.
The Lumberjacks finished 12 points behind sixth-place Cedar Rapids for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
Looking ahead
The Lumberjacks selected multiple players near the top of the USHL Draft and have made several after the season, acquiring David Klee from Waterloo and a quartet of players to complete future considerations from previous deals.
Muskegon's coaching staff is also complete with the addition of Evan Trupp.
Several of Muskegon's top scorers will return next season — including all three players mentioned above — and with the off-ice changes in the past, there's optimism heading into 2023-24.
“We're really excited and encouraged,” Burgess said. “I get it, everyone is excited at this time of year and likes their group. But we feel we've got a good mix of talent returning, especially our forward group, and some kids coming in that we really like.
"We have size, we have skill and I think we'll have some balanced scoring again. So I think if we can play the game the right way and clean up some of the little things, we have a good chance to get back in the playoffs and hopefully make a run."
