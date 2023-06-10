Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

USHL Year-in-Review: Muskegon Lumberjacks

In a year that featured coaching and ownership changes and several trades, the Lumberjacks still played meaningful hockey down the stretch and gained some pivotal experience for a young roster

Muskegon Lumberjacks.JPG
The Muskegon Lumberjacks finished seventh in the Eastern Conference with 57 points and missed the playoffs after five straight appearances. It was a tough season in western Michigan. However, the Lumberjacks showed some promise late in the season and started to change the culture under Parker Burgess.
Contributed / Muskegon Lumberjacks
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 7:45 AM

As another USHL season moves into the rear-view mirror, The Rink Live will be taking a team-by-team look back at the 2022-23 campaign.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be releasing year-end recaps one day at a time and in alphabetical order over the next two weeks, continuing with the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

Muskegon Lumberjacks

Location: Muskegon, Mich.

Home Arena: Trinity Health Arena

Record: 27-32-3-0

ADVERTISEMENT

Conference / Finish: Eastern / Seventh (57 points)

Head coach: Parker Burgess

Leading scorer: Ethan Whitcomb, 50 points (24-26-50)

Top goaltender: Raythan Robbins, 10-19-1-2, 4.27 GAA, .886 save percentage

Awards and honors

sachaboisvert.jpg
NCHC
UND hockey picks up commitment from forward Sacha Boisvert
Boisvert was a first-round pick in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, but has instead decided to play college.
August 04, 2022 12:24 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

Looking back

It was a roller coaster ride of a season in western Michigan. The Lumberjacks started strong and won 10 of their first 20 games, climbing to second in the Eastern Conference.

However, Muskegon made a coaching and ownership change in early December, traded away three of its top players in Jake Richard, Owen Mehlenbacher and Tyler Dunbar, and dropped seven of its final 10 games.

USHL logo with background.jpg
USHL
Muskegon Lumberjacks shake up roster with pair of major trades
Muskegon trades two of its leading scorers in Owen Mehlenbacher and Tyler Dunbar to Fargo and Lincoln
February 01, 2023 02:56 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Muskegon finished seventh in the Eastern Conference and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, despite all of the chaos and changes off of the ice, Parker Burgess steered the ship and Muskegon was still in the playoff hunt as the calendar flipped to April.

Make no mistake, it was too little too late in the standings. But at the end of the day, the Lumberjacks still played meaningful hockey down the stretch and gained some pivotal experience for a young roster.

“This season was a transitional year for our organization but we really tried to focus in changing our culture and building for the future,” Burgess told The Rink Live. “Obviously there were some changes in our ownership, coaching and with players, so it was a challenging year at times. But ultimately there were some positives and a lot to take into next season.

"We created some opportunities for some of our younger players and I think we were all really encouraged from what we saw. Obviously we're not satisfied with the end result and are disappointed we didn't get to the playoffs. But we still had some really good wins down the stretch and I'm proud of the way our guys battled."

Interesting tidbits

  • Burgess — who was named Muskegon’s associate head coach last August — was promoted to head coach on Dec. 9 following Mike Hamilton’s departure.
  • The Lumberjacks were also officially sold on Dec. 9 to former Lumberjack (1985-86, IHL) Peter Herms.
  • Muskegon was the USHL’s most-penalized team with 1,204 penalty minutes over 62 games. The penalty woes came back to bite Muskegon though  as the Lumberjacks allowed the league’s most power-play goals (69). 
  • Muskegon’s penalty kill was the second-worst in the USHL at 73.9%.
  • Two of the USHL’s five most-penalized players played for the Lumberjacks. Justin Solovey and Jack Sparkes were tied for fourth in the league with 133 penalty minutes each.
  • Muskegon’s 219 goals scored ranked sixth in the USHL. However, the Lumberjacks allowed the league’s second-most goals — 266.
  • Gavin McCarthy led Muskegon’s defensive corps with eight goals and his 27 points were the second most on the Lumberjacks’ blue line, trailing only Nathan McBrayer’s 31.
    Gavin McCarthy.JPG
    USHL
    NHL Draft Countdown No. 18: Gavin McCarthy, D, Muskegon
    Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
    June 09, 2023 09:32 AM
     · 
    By  Jordan McAlpine
  • Despite struggling in the standings, four different Lumberjacks hit the 40-point mark and two players — Whitcomb and Michael Callow — hit the 20-goal mark. Whitcomb and Callow had 24 and 21 respectively.
  • Cody Croal’s four short-handed goals ranked second in the USHL.

Who impressed

Ethan Whitcomb, F

Whitcomb flourished offensively in his second USHL season. After scoring eight goals and 16 points in his rookie season, Whitcomb racked up a team-leading 24 goals and 50 points in 53 games this season.

“Ethan's got a unique combination that not a lot of kids have in this league,” Burgess said of the Omaha commit. "He's 6-foot-4, but he's got tremendous skill and a really good shot. He's got a high-end hockey IQ, he can make plays in tight spaces, he can shoot the puck and when he's consistently using his size, he's a lot to handle.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I thought down the stretch we really started to see Ethan play that heavy, power forward style. And when he does that he creates a lot of space for himself and his teammates. We're very excited to have him back (next season) and expecting another big year."

Sacha Boisvert, F

Boisvert was one of the USHL's top rookies this season, especially with the puck on his stick. The North Dakota commit averaged over 15 minutes a night for Muskegon and lit the lamp 17 times.

Boisvert finished the season with 45 points in 57 games — 13 of which came on the power play.

“He's so competitive and he's such a driven kid,” Burgess said. "He practices hard, he works out hard and he plays hard, so it's no surprise to see him have the season he did.

"He's so committed to his craft and has the drive and professionalism already that you don't see out of many 16-year-old kids. He's the complete package already and he's got a bright future ahead of him."

Ty Henricks, F

The Western Michigan commit started the season with Fargo and played 28 games for the Force. However, he found himself in a limited role in a very deep and talented Fargo lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Henricks was dealt to Muskegon in the Owen Mehlenbacher trade and finished his rookie season strong. The left-shot forward had six goals and nine points in 28 games with the Force and followed it up with 10 points (3-7-10) in 19 games with Muskegon.

“Fargo was obviously a tremendous team and super deep, so I think it was hard for Ty to get some of the minutes and opportunities with the team that they had,” Burgess said. "So when Ty came over to us, we really just threw him right into the fire.

"We knew he had the shot, the size and the skill, but he's still raw and learning all of the little details of his game. But he's constantly working on them and that's impressive with a young player. So he just kept working and we really believe Ty can be a guy that can play at the top of our lineup and provide for us next season."

Henricks also came in at No. 102 among North American skaters in Central Scouting's final rankings.

Playoff fate

Muskegon missed the playoffs after five straight appearances from the 2016-17 season through last year. Muskegon also advanced to the second round in each of the last three playoffs.

The Lumberjacks finished 12 points behind sixth-place Cedar Rapids for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
Will Felicio.jpg
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Madison Capitols
It was a disappointing season for the Capitols, who finished at the bottom of the USHL. However, with a new coach and a strong draft class coming in, they'll try to roll the momentum into 2023-24
June 08, 2023 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jayson Shaugabay Green Bay.jpg
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown No. 19: Jayson Shaugabay, F, Green Bay
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 07, 2023 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
FischerWithPuck1.jpg
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown; No. 20: Paul Fischer, D, NTDP
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 07, 2023 06:02 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Game 3 Misiak Knuble Covelli Centre.JPG
USHL
USHL announces schedule for the 2023-24 season
Cross-conference play returns next season along with the Frosty Cup, American Cup and a Clark Cup Final rematch in March
June 07, 2023 04:08 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Patrick Rafferty Goal Celly vs. DSM April 24.JPG
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Lincoln Stars
The Stars won their most games since the 2012-13 season and reached the conference finals for the first time since 2012 with a roster that featured multiple breakout seasons and a ton of growth
June 06, 2023 05:17 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Ben Poitras.jpg
USHL
Green Bay Gamblers add Ben Poitras from Sioux City and Landen Gunderson from Madison in pair of trades
Green Bay bolsters its 2023-24 roster with two forwards, including an intriguing 2023 NHL Draft prospect
June 06, 2023 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
A close up of a hockey player wearing a white, black and green jersey during a game.
USHL
Good things happen when Dartmouth commit Colin Grable is on your team
The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defenseman won a state title with Christian Brothers Academy his junior year of high school and then won the NAHL's Robertson Cup in 2022 with New Jersey two years later.
June 06, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
DSCF0451.JPG
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown No. 21: Cole Knuble, F, Fargo
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 05, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Green Bay 1.jpg
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Green Bay Gamblers
Green Bay made its first playoff appearance since 2018 with a roster that featured just one returning player and a first-year head coach. Now the Gamblers are set up for success in 2023-24
June 05, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSC02339.JPG
USHL
Youngstown adds forwards Michael Burchill and Nathan Lewis to gear up for title defense
Youngstown bolsters its 2023-24 roster by acquiring a pair of experienced forwards from Dubuque and Madison
June 05, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Looking ahead

The Lumberjacks selected multiple players near the top of the USHL Draft and have made several after the season, acquiring David Klee from Waterloo and a quartet of players to complete future considerations from previous deals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muskegon's coaching staff is also complete with the addition of Evan Trupp.

Several of Muskegon's top scorers will return next season — including all three players mentioned above — and with the off-ice changes in the past, there's optimism heading into 2023-24.

“We're really excited and encouraged,” Burgess said. “I get it, everyone is excited at this time of year and likes their group. But we feel we've got a good mix of talent returning, especially our forward group, and some kids coming in that we really like.

"We have size, we have skill and I think we'll have some balanced scoring again. So I think if we can play the game the right way and clean up some of the little things, we have a good chance to get back in the playoffs and hopefully make a run."

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
Tanner Adams Tri-City Storm.JPG
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown No. 22: Tanner Adams, F, Tri-City
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 04, 2023 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20221230_Fargo Force vs. Des Moines Buccaneers_106.jpg
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Fargo Force
Despite falling in the Clark Cup Final, it was an incredible season for the Fargo Force. From winning the Anderson Cup to a slew of individual awards, the 2022-23 season was an "incredible ride"
June 04, 2023 01:44 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
IMG_7680.JPG
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown No. 23: Green Bay Forward Mikey DeAngelo
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 03, 2023 12:24 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Ryan St. Louis Dubuque.JPEG
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Dubuque Fighting Saints
Despite playing their first eight games on the road and adjusting to a young roster and a new head coach, the Fighting Saints extended their playoff streak to a league-best 12 consecutive seasons
June 02, 2023 08:30 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT