USHL Year-in-Review: Madison Capitols

As another USHL season moves into the rear view mirror, The Rink Live will be taking a team-by-team look back at the 2022-23 campaign.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be releasing year-end recaps one day at a time and in alphabetical order over the next two weeks, continuing with the Madison Capitols.

Madison Capitols

Location: Middleton, Wisc.

Home Arena: Bob Suter Capitol Ice

Record: 17-41-2-2

Conference / Finish: Eastern / Eighth (38 points)

Head coach: Tom Gilbert *Interim*

Leading scorer: Nathan Lewis, 39 points (11-28-39)

Top goaltender: Rastislav Elias, 8-19-0-2, 4.07 GAA, .864 save percentage

Awards and honors

Looking back

Simply put, it was a rough year in Wisconsin’s capital city. The Capitols reached the Clark Cup Finals last spring and had a lot of excitement coming into this season under a new head coach in Corey Leivermann.

However, Madison struggled out of the gate and the Capitols dug an early hole that they were never able to climb out of.

Madison traded away its two leading scorers and most dynamic forwards — Quinn Finley and Miko Matikka — in early January, dealt Jack Musa in early February and fired Leivermann and his staff on March 13.

Madison finished the season with a league-worst 17-41-2-2 record and the Capitols sat at the bottom of the USHL in nearly every category.

Although the Capitols were able to build some late-season momentum under interim head coach Tom Gilbert, winning four of their final six games, it’s a season those in Madison will try to quickly put in the past.

“It wasn't the season anybody here wanted results-wise and that was tough,” Gilbert told The Rink Live. “Overall, for the 14 games we were here as a staff, I think we did as best as we could and it was more so about trying to change the culture and trying to build some positive energy for guys to take into the summer. So I think we learned a lot from that experience and are starting to head in the right direction.”

Interim head coach Tom Gilbert talks to his team during a timeout this season. The Capitols went 6-7-0-1 in their 14 games under Gilbert. Gilbert will remain on Andy Brandt's staff. Contributed / Madison Capitols

Interesting tidbits

Madison’s 38 points were the fewest in the USHL this season, five fewer than Omaha. The Capitols finished 19 points behind Muskegon at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

The Capitols scored the USHL’s fourth-fewest goals (185) and allowed the USHL’s most goals (290). Madison’s goal differential was minus-105 this season. The next closest team was Omaha at minus-75.

Madison went 7-21-1-2 on home ice this season, its second-worst home record in franchise history. Madison finished the abbreviated 2019-20 season 6-18-1-1 on home ice.

The Capitols won four of their final 10 road games and four of their final six games overall. Madison went 6-7-0-1 in the 14 games Gilbert spent leading the bench.

Madison had the USHL’s fewest penalty minutes at 686. However, the Capitols had the league’s worst penalty kill at 69%.

Despite playing 28, 38 and 23 games respectively, Matikka (35 pts.), Musa (33 pts.) and Finley (27 pts.) finished the season as three of Madison's top six point producers.

Miko Matikka played 28 games with the Madison Capitols this season and had 16 goals and 35 points. The Arizona pick (2022, third-round) was dealt to Waterloo on Jan. 15, 2023. Contributed / Rosenau Photography, Madison Capitols

Madison traded two more of its forwards after the season in Lewis and Landen Gunderson.

Who impressed

Nathan Lewis, F

The UMass commit was dealt to Youngstown earlier this week as the Phantoms bolster their 2023-24 roster and look to defend their title. However, Lewis had a productive season individually with a team-leading 39 points for the Capitols.

Lewis had 11 goals and 39 points — both career highs — and played in all 62 games for Madison. His 11 goals were tied for fifth on the roster and he was one of just three players to play all 62 games for Madison.

Will Felicio, D

In a year that didn’t feature too many positives, Felicio recorded the most points (28) by a 16-year-old defenseman in USHL history. Felicio was fifth on Madison’s roster with those 28 points (4-24-28) and played in 55 games in his first USHL season.

His 28 points ranked second among USHL rookie defensemen and Felicio logged just under 19 minutes per night for the Capitols.

“It's never easy coming into a league like the USHL at 16 years old,” Gilbert said. "I would say it's probably easier as a forward too but for him as a defenseman, he had a lot thrown his way and he handled it well. He's a very confident player, he sees the ice very well and he just came in and played his game.

"You could see his confidence growing throughout the year and he's someone we're excited about going forward."

Ethan Elias, D

While the numbers won’t jump off the page, Elias took a lot of strides in his second full USHL season. Elias played eight games for Tri-City during the 2020-21 season, 57 for Omaha in 2021-22 and 52 for Madison in 2022-23.

His eight goals and 19 points were both career-highs and he finished a minus-6, which ranked second among Madison’s regular defensemen. Trey Ausmus was a minus-5.

“It probably wasn't his best year numbers-wise and I think he'd be the first one to say that to, but I think his game grew a lot this season, especially over the last 10-12 games,” Gilbert said. "He was someone we could depend on defensively and he was definitely someone I noticed. Everything was going in the right direction for him at the end of the season."

Playoff fate

Madison missed the playoffs after reaching the Clark Cup Finals last spring. Madison has made the playoffs just once since joining the USHL in 2014-15.

Looking ahead

Madison named Andy Brandt its next head coach and general manager on May 1 and the Capitols also announced both Gilbert and Dominic Zombo will remain behind Madison’s bench as assistants.

While the 2022-23 season was disappointing, it gave the Capitols plenty of ammunition for the future. Madison put together one of the league’s most intriguing draft classes, highlighted by Sam Kappell, Mason Moe, Nolan Geerdes, Nathan Tobey, Austin Burnevik and Carsen Musser, among others.

From Wisconsin, staying in Wisconsin. We are proud to select Sam Kappell with the first overall pick in the Phase I Draft.#GoCapsGo pic.twitter.com/wNX4sYT5hR — Madison Capitols (@MadCapsHockey) May 2, 2023

The Capitols also gained some momentum at the end of the season, winning four of their final six and will try to roll that over into the 2023-24 campaign.

“The draft is definitely going to be a big, big part of us turning this place around and I think we did a pretty job of identifying the right players that'll fit here,” Gilbert said. “I know all of us are excited to work with Andy here and he's been a great addition. So when you look at the way we finished the year and everything we've been able to do since, we're all very excited about where we're at and where we're going moving forward.”