USHL Year-in-Review: Lincoln Stars

As another USHL season moves into the rear-view mirror, The Rink Live will be taking a team-by-team look back at the 2022-23 campaign.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be releasing year-end recaps one day at a time and in alphabetical order over the next two weeks, continuing with the Lincoln Stars.

Lincoln Stars

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Home Arena: Ice Box

Record: 37-21-3-1

Conference / Finish: Western / Third (78 points)

Head coach: Rocky Russo

Leading scorer: Mason Marcellus, 68 points (19-49-68)

Top goaltender: Cameron Whitehead, 25-15-2-1, 2.83 GAA, .904 save percentage

Awards and honors

Looking back

Despite falling short of their ultimate goal and winning the Clark Cup, it was still a “hell of a season” in Nebraska’s capital city. The Stars won 37 games — their most since the 2012-13 season (39) — during the regular season, won their first playoff round in five years (2018) and made their first conference finals appearance since 2012.

Lincoln nearly earned a first-round bye too as the Stars finished just three points behind Waterloo.

Many wondered what the Stars would look like coming into this season, especially after losing so much of its talented core from last season.

Despite losing several key players from their 2021-22 team, the Lincoln Stars turned to a new core this season with Antonio Fernandez, Doug Grimes, Tanner Ludtke, Mason Marcellus and several others. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

However, Rocky Russo’s club saw several players step up and turned into one of the USHL’s most consistent teams, especially late in the second half as Lincoln won 11 of its final 15 regular-season games.

“When you take everything into consideration, it was a great season,” Russo told The Rink Live. “We battled a lot of adversity and just continued to work, and I thought the team grew together and got better. And that’s all you really can ask for.

“Then we had a great playoff run and it was such a great group to be around. I was very fortunate to be their coach this season and to say I’m proud of the way this group persevered through everything is an understatement.”

Interesting tidbits

Lincoln’s three All-USHL selections were tied with Chicago and Fargo for the most in the USHL.

Four of the USHL’s top 10 playoff point leaders came from Lincoln; Marcellus (12), Doug Grimes (9), Buckberger (8) and Tanner Ludtke (7).

Lincoln lost nearly its entire blue line from the 2021-22 season as Dalton Norris, Joaquim Lemay, Carter Schade and Michael Mastrodomenico all went to college. However, Lincoln’s defensive corps ended up being among the league’s best. The Stars allowed the fourth-fewest goals (185) in the league this season.

Boston Buckenberger was a key part of Lincoln's blue line this season and finished the year tied for third among USHL defensemen with 45 points. Buckberger is a Denver commit. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Lincoln’s .629 win percentage was the fifth-best in the league during the regular season.

Lincoln had the USHL’s second-best home record during the regular season at 21-7-2-1.

This was just Lincoln’s second time (2018) making it past the first round since the 2012-13 season.

Lincoln's German Yavash celebrates his goal against Fargo Force during their USHL Western Conference finals Game 2 Friday, May 5, 2023, at Scheels Arena. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

Lincoln had the USHL’s sixth-best goal differential at plus-29. The Stars outscored their opponents 111-85 on home ice.

Lincoln went 9-1 against rival Omaha this season and won the final eight matchups. The Stars were also one of the few teams to have success against Fargo during the regular season, winning five of the eight games in the season series.

Lincoln's Wyatt Olson and Omaha's Tanner Rowe pictured during a fight at the Ice Box this season. Olson and Rowe were both suspended two games for fighting in the final five minutes of a game. Lincoln won the March 18 contest, 5-1, and the Lancers and Stars combined for 176 penalty minutes. Contributed / Brandon Anderson, Lincoln Stars

Lincoln was the USHL’s second-most penalized team this season as the Stars racked up 1,161 penalty minutes. However, the Stars had the league’s second-best penalty kill at 83.6% (199-for-238).

Marcellus was tied for the USHL assist lead with 49 — 25 of which came on the power play.

Who impressed

Tanner Ludtke, F

The Nebraska Omaha commit had just one point in 24 USHL games last season. However, Ludtke broke out in a big way this season and was one of Lincoln’s biggest threats.

The left-shot forward had 66 points across 57 games, which ranked eighth in the USHL, and was one of seven USHL players to score over 30 goals. Ludtke found the back of the net 32 times this season – which ranked sixth in the league – and is one of the USHL’s top prospects for the NHL Draft later this month.

“Tanner was very effective and responsible in the games he played for us last season in his pre/post experience, but he’ll be the first one to tell you the production wasn’t where he wanted,” Russo said. “So for him to come back and have the year he did is incredible.

“Tanner’s compete, his work ethic and his maturity were all second-to-none this season and I’m happy he was rewarded the way he was, but I’m also not surprised knowing how hard the kid works.”

Mason Marcellus, F

Marcellus stepped up in a big way this season with a career-high 19 goals and 68 points, helping anchor Lincoln’s top line and earning himself All-USHL Second Team honors. His 68 points ranked seventh in the USHL, one spot ahead of Ludtke.

The Quinnipiac commit scored timely goals with six game-winners during the regular season and two more in the playoffs.

Captain Clutch comes through in the biggest game of the season. #FullSteamAhead🚂 pic.twitter.com/pggFOB9eNq — Lincoln Stars (@LincolnStars) April 30, 2023

Marcellus led the USHL in playoff scoring too with 12 points (5-7-12) in nine playoff games.

“Mason had a big year for us statistically and he did everything the right way both on and off the ice,” Russo said. “He’s another guy that was so much fun to watch develop this season and his game was at its best down the stretch.”

Antonio Fernandez, D

Fernandez finished the season sixth among USHL defensemen with 40 points and his 12 goals ranked fourth among USHL blue liners.

The Colorado College commit helped quarterback Lincoln’s power play — where he scored six of his 12 goals — and saw over 23 minutes per night, including time on both the power play and penalty kill.

“Just watching Antonio’s development over the course of the season was fun to watch and he was someone we were comfortable putting out there against anybody,” Russo said. “Both he and Boston (Buckberger) had great years but with Antonio specifically, he transitioned from forward to defense not that long ago and the defensive side of his game really took off this year.”

Playoff fate

Lincoln swept Des Moines in the first round of the Clark Cup Playoffs and the Stars won a three-game series in Waterloo, scoring late in Game 3 to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals.

Lincoln and Fargo split the first two games at Scheels Arena and the Stars jumped out to an early lead before ultimately falling in Game 3, 3-2. The Stars took a 4-3 lead into the third period in Game 4 too and were 20 minutes away from forcing a winner-take-all Game 5 in Fargo. However, the Force stormed back with five third-period goals in an 8-4 win.

The loss ended the season for the Stars, who last won a Clark Cup in 2003.

Looking ahead

Russo and his staff will be faced with the difficult task of replacing a talented core for a second straight year.

Several experienced players will move on, including Buckberger, Fernandez, Grimes and Marcellus, among others. However, those in Lincoln are confident they'll be able to reload for 2023-24.

“Our guys went through such a daunting stretch of games between travel and hostile environments and everything they went through at the end of the season,” Russo said. “So I think that’s all invaluable experience for our returning players and something that’ll help us immensely next season.

“I think our staff did a really nice job of preparing for the draft and identifying kids that can make an impact, and we like both our incoming and returning class. I think there’s going to be a lot to choose from and I think the best thing that could happen is when we get to camp we’re going to have a lot of hard decisions to make.”