Junior and Prospects USHL

USHL Year-in-Review: Green Bay Gamblers

Green Bay made its first playoff appearance since 2018 with a roster that featured just one returning player and a first-year head coach. Now the Gamblers are set up for success in 2023-24

The Green Bay Gamblers made their first playoff appearance since 2018 this season and changed the culture under Mike Leone. “The biggest change I’ve seen is that guys hate to lose more than they love to win," Leone said. "There’s a belief and togetherness now that wasn’t exactly there at the start of the season. But I think that’s a sign of the winning culture we’re putting in place here.”
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 5:05 PM

As another USHL season moves into the rear view mirror, The Rink Live will be taking a team-by-team look back at the 2022-23 campaign.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be releasing year-end recaps one day at a time and in alphabetical order over the next two weeks, continuing with the Green Bay Gamblers.

Green Bay Gamblers

Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Home Arena: Resch Center

Record: 32-23-3-4

Conference / Finish: Eastern / 4th (71 points)

Head coach: Mike Leone

Leading scorer: Raimonds Vitolins, 49 points (22-27-49)

Top goaltender: Kristoffer Eberly, 25-14-2-4, 2.97 GAA, .893 save percentage

Awards and honors

Looking back

The 2022-23 campaign started with a lot of unknowns in Green Bay. The Gamblers finished with the USHL’s third-worst record in 2021-22 and their roster featured just one returning player — Nick VanTassell — and a first-year head coach — Leone — coming into this season.

However, the Gamblers started strong and were quietly one of the league’s most consistent teams throughout the first half, climbing as high as second in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Gamblers earned their first playoff berth since 2018 and will now look to build off this season moving forward.

“I was really proud of our team and our group and what we accomplished,” Leone told The Rink Live. “Obviously it’s tough to go out in the first round of the playoffs but considering where we started with 22 new guys and such a young roster, I think we accomplished a lot.

“We were able to establish the way we want to play the game, the identity that we want our team to have and the culture that we want to have in place. That was the focus of this season all along and I think we did that. Now we need to keep it going and I’m really excited about the future and the pieces we have coming back and coming in here.”

Interesting tidbits

  • Six different Gamblers hit the 40-point mark this season, led by Raimonds Vitolins. The other five were all in their first full USHL season: Eli Sebastian (48), Jimmy Clark (47), Matthew DiMarsico (46), Barrett Hall (45) and Levshunov (42).
  • Vitolins led Green Bay in playoff scoring too with three goals and four points over Green Bay’s three playoff games. The Latvian forward returned to the USHL after two seasons at Vermont. He’s now committed to Miami.
  • Green Bay’s goal differential was exactly zero this season as the Gamblers scored and allowed 204 goals.
    Green Bay's locker room followed a culture pyramid this season with four words; character, togetherness, consistency and communication. Changing was the culture was Mike Leone's biggest focus in year one, especially with such a young roster.
  • Green Bay had the league’s fourth-best road win percentage at .565 (15-11-3-2). However, the Gamblers went 2-5-2-1 in their first 10 games away from the Resch Center.
  • The Gamblers had the USHL’s third-best penalty kill at 81.5%. Green Bay allowed the league’s second-fewest goals (38) and its penalty kill was especially good on the road at 83.8% (88-for-105).
  • Green Bay had two players ranked among the top 100 North American skaters in Central Scouting’s final rankings; Jayson Shaugabay (No. 55) and Mikey DeAngelo (No. 82).
  • Goaltender Adam Gajan, who played six games with the Gamblers and will be in Green Bay next season, was the sixth-highest rated North American goaltender. Gajan went 5-1-0 with a 2.48 GAA and .906 save percentage in his limited USHL action.
  • Both Gajan and Shaugabay are UMD commits.

Who impressed

Jimmy Clark, F

Clark finished third on the Green Bay roster with 47 points and his 19 goals were tied for third. The Edina native got off to a slow start and had just four points — all goals — over his first 10 games.

However, Clark blossomed into one of Green Bay’s most consistent forwards, especially in the second half. The Minnesota commit also had five multi-goal games.

Clark played 13 games for Sioux City last year but played in all 62 games this season for Green Bay.

“Jimmy had a huge season for us and to put up over 45 points in his first full year in the league, that’s hard to do,” Leone said. “So I think you saw him get a lot more comfortable as the year went along and we’re excited to have him coming back.

“When you look at the teams that have had success in this league, they have 40 or 45-point guys back, and you’d like to think with natural progression and development those guys are only going to continue getting better. So we’re excited to see what Jimmy can do.”

Artyom Levshunov, D

Levshunov was one of the USHL's best young blue liners with the puck on his stick. The Belarus native played in all 62 games for the Green Bay Gamblers and recorded 13 goals and 42 points. Along with an assist in the playoffs.

His 13 goals ranked third among USHL defensemen and his 42 points were fifth. Levshunov was also a lethal threat on the power play where he notched seven of his 13 goals.

He was named to the All-USHL Third Team, the All-USHL Rookie First Team and is expected to be one of the first players off the board in the 2024 NHL Draft.

“Arty is probably one of the most gifted players I’ve ever been around and he is such a special talent,” Leone said. “For him to do what he did in the league this year as an 05 defenseman is simply incredible. He’s a phenomenal talent and an elite player.”

Playoff fate

The Gamblers made their first playoff appearance since 2018 and earned home ice in the first round with a fourth-place finish, one point ahead of Dubuque in the Eastern Conference standings.

Green Bay took Game 1 in the series, 4-1, and looked to be on their way to a second-round matchup with Chicago. The win was Green Bay’s first in the Clark Cup playoffs since 2016.

However, the Fighting Saints responded with a 5-2 win in Game 2 and hung on for a 3-2 win in Game 3, clinching the series and ending Green Bay’s season.

Looking ahead

While the Gamblers had some growing pains and a lot of learning on the fly this season, that young roster should bode well for 2023-24. Clark, DeAngelo, Levshunov, Shaugabay and several others are slated to return while Green Bay will also add one of the highest-touted North American goalies in Gajan.

While Green Bay’s roster might look good on paper, that doesn’t always lead to wins. Leone said it himself and the Gamblers will have to execute if they want to achieve their ultimate goal.

But between what’s coming back and what’s on the way, the Gamblers look poised for success next season.

“We have a lot of guys that I feel had good rookie seasons and grew a ton, but I think it’s really important to have two-year guys that have played in the league and understand what the grind of a season feels like,” Leone said. “We have quite a few pieces coming in that are really talented players and we’re really excited about, and we’ll need older guys to lead them.

“So we’re excited about the group but we’re gonna go as far as our second and third-year guys take us.”

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
