USHL Year-in-Review: Fargo Force

As another USHL season moves into the rear-view mirror, The Rink Live will be taking a team-by-team look back at the 2022-23 campaign.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be releasing year-end recaps one day at a time and in alphabetical order over the next two weeks, continuing with the Fargo Force.

Fargo Force

Location: Fargo, North Dakota

Home Arena: Scheels Arena

Record: 40-14-4-4

ADVERTISEMENT

Conference / Finish: Western / First (88 points)

Head coach: Nick Oliver

Leading scorer: Cole Knuble, 66 points (30-36-66)

Top goaltender: Matej Marinov, 21-4-2-3, 2.36 GAA, .917 save percentage

Awards and honors

Looking back

The Force were in the driver’s seat throughout the entire regular season and won the first Anderson Cup in franchise history with 88 points and a league-best .710 win percentage. Besides a 3-9 stretch from mid-March through mid-April, the Force were the USHL’s dominant team and the standings and stats reflect it.

HERE YOU HAVE IT FOLKS! THE @FargoForce ARE YOUR 2023 ANDERSON CUP CHAMPIONS! 🏆 Congrats to Coach Oliver, His Team, and the entire Force Organization. Enjoy this one Fargo fans. 👏 pic.twitter.com/YiMLXrHnxn — USHL (@USHL) April 22, 2023

Although the Force fell short of their ultimate goal and were swept by Youngstown in three games, Fargo still advanced to the Clark Cup Final to cap off an incredible season under their first-year coach.

“The year was just a great experience for everyone from our coaching staff to the players,” Oliver said. “I think as coaches we grew and learned as much from our players as they did from us and just from start to finish there was a lot of growth, a lot of development and a lot of success. Both individually and as a team.

“As a first-year head coach and being new to the organization, it was such a joy to be a part of it and it was an incredible ride.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To the best fans in hockey, thank you for an unforgettable season. #ForceNation⚡️ pic.twitter.com/EFbxg6j7g2 — Fargo Force (@FargoForce) May 20, 2023

Interesting tidbits

Fargo's three All-USHL selections were tied for the most in the league.

This was Fargo’s sixth Clark Cup Final appearance in franchise history. However, the Force are 1-5.

Fargo scored the third-most goals in the league (230) and allowed the fewest (159). Fargo’s plus-71 goal differential was the best in the league.

Fargo goaltender Matej Marinov didn’t suffer his first regulation loss until March 18. The Quinnipiac commit was arguably the league’s best goaltender throughout the first half of the season and finished second in nearly every statistical category behind Jacob Fowler.

Fargo goaltender Matej Marinov pictured before Game 3 of the Clark Cup Finals at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Fargo was one of just two teams to hit the 40-win mark — Waterloo being the other.

The Force were the USHL’s best road team this season at 20-7-3-1. Fargo won six of its final 10 regular season games away from Scheels Arena.

Three Fargo players hit the 20-goal mark: Knuble (30), Bret Link (26) and Anthony Menghini (21).

Four Fargo players hit the 50-point mark: Knuble (66), Link (55), Swanson (55) and Owen Mehlenbacher (50). Mehlenbacher was one of Fargo’s two big additions before the trade deadline, Zam Plante being the other.

Owen Mehlenbacher skates with the puck against the Lincoln Stars. The Detroit Red Wings pick (2022, seventh round) had two goals as Fargo clinched the Western Conference Finals with an 8-4 victory. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Four of the league’s top five plus-minus ratings came from the Force: Link (+36), Palodichuk (+31), Knuble (+31) and Jakob Stender (+31).

Menghini led the USHL with six short-handed goals while rookie forward Verner Miettinen was eighth in the league with 11 power-play goals. Fargo’s power play was actually 14th in the league at just 17.3%.

With Oliver’s departure to Wisconsin, Brett Skinner was named Fargo’s next head coach on May 31.

USHL Fargo Force name Brett Skinner as its ninth head coach in franchise history Brett Skinner becomes Fargo's fifth head coach since the 2018-19 season after leading the NAHL's Minnesota Wilderness to the Robertson Cup Championship

Who impressed

Cole Knuble, F

Knuble did it all for the Force this season, both on and off the ice. The Notre Dame commit finished eighth in the USHL with 66 points, was one of just 13 players to reach the 30-goal mark and he was outstanding throughout the first two rounds of the playoffs.

It’s no surprise Knuble was named Fargo’s 2022-23 MVP and he’ll likely hear his name called later this month at the NHL Draft.

“Cole had an outstanding season and I’m really proud of him,” Oliver said. “When I got hired last spring, the first conversation I had with Cole we talked about what his goals were for this season and I didn’t do much talking in that conversation.

“He was very direct, very motivated with what he wanted to do both individually and as a group, and besides winning the Clark Cup I think we accomplished everything he set out to do. He’s just a quality person, quality leader and his play speaks for itself. He made everyone around him better and it was special to watch him every day.”

Mac Swanson, F

The North Dakota commit was one of the league’s top rookies during the regular season and finished tied for second in playoff scoring with 10 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fargo's Mac Swanson, center, celebrates his third-period goal against Sioux Falls with teammates Leo Gruba (5) and Kyle Smolen (17) at Scheels Arena on Friday, April 21, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

Swanson’s 55 points (12-43-55) ranked fourth among USHL rookies and his overall game continued to evolve every day.

“Mac had an outstanding year, especially as a 16-year-old in our league,” Oliver said. “He’s someone that came to tryout camp last summer and there really wasn’t a ton of buzz on him playing in the USHL. But right from camp he made it pretty clear he was ready to make the jump and play in the USHL, and not only that but he was an impact player.

“Everything Mac got this year he earned and as a staff we didn’t give him the benefit of the doubt. He continued to work and he earned everything he got. He didn’t wear down at all down the stretch and that’s especially impressive as a young player.”

Joe Palodichuk, D

The Wisconsin commit was one of the league’s best defenseman and the offensive side of his game flashed too. Palodichuk scored a career-high eight goals and racked up 29 points over 44 games while also playing over 20 minutes per night. His plus-31 rating was tied for third in the USHL too.

“Joe was a major driver for us all year, starting with his ability to lead and his competitiveness,” Oliver said. “He drove a lot of our culture and how we wanted to do things on a daily basis and I think you saw his game continue to evolve. He made an impact and could play in any situation for us.”

Fargo defenseman Joe Palodichuk (14) ;Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Scheels Arena in Fargo, N.D. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Playoff fate

Fargo swept Tri-City in the first round and took the Western Conference Finals in four games — which included a pair of wins in Lincoln — before running out of steam in the Clark Cup Final. Youngstown took Games 1 and 2 in Fargo and clinched the series on home ice with a 1-0 win in Game 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Fargo Force pictured during the national anthem before Game 3 of the Clark Cup Finals at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

All three games of the series were tied after 40 minutes, two of which were scoreless. However, the Phantoms capitalized late in all three games, leaving the Force searching for their second Clark Cup.

“I’m extremely proud of our group for what they were able to accomplish this season,” Oliver said. “Winning the Anderson Cup for the first time in franchise history, reaching the finals and so much good came out of this year.

“It’d be easy for the ending to be what sticks out and it stings when you work that hard and get to that point of the season but don’t reach your ultimate goal. But I don’t want that sting to outweigh everything we were able to accomplish this year and going through it with these guys was a special ride.”

Looking ahead

The Force will have a new face behind the bench next season and several of their leaders and top producers from this season will move on.

However, there's some young talent on the way — including Masun Fleece and Gavin Kor — and Fargo's returning players will have a strong foundation to build off.

"We're very happy with what we were able to do as a staff and I think the future is bright in Fargo," Oliver said. "I think the expectation is gonna continue to be high and Brett (Skinner) and the staff will do a good job there.

“I think what I’m most excited about for the guys that will return though is the fact they were able to watch and learn from an outstanding leadership group and outstanding group of people and players. They got to watch how they practiced and how they carried themselves on and off the ice, and I think that will help the returning players so much. So I'm excited to see what those guys can do."