USHL Year-in-Review: Dubuque Fighting Saints
Despite playing their first eight games on the road and adjusting to a young roster and a new head coach, the Fighting Saints extended their playoff streak to a league-best 12 consecutive seasons
As another USHL season moves into the rear-view mirror, The Rink Live will be taking a team-by-team look back at the 2022-23 campaign.
USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be releasing year-end recaps one day at a time and in alphabetical order over the next two weeks, continuing with the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
Dubuque Fighting Saints
Location: Dubuque, Iowa
Home Arena: Mystique Community Ice Center
Record: 32-24-5-1
Conference / Finish: Eastern / Fifth (70 points)
Head coach: Kirk MacDonald
Leading scorer: Ryan St. Louis, 72 points (30-42-72)
Top goaltender: Marcus Brännman, 24-13-3-1, 2.97 GAA, .904 save percentage
Awards and honors
Ryan St. Louis,
All-USHL Second Team
Max Burkholder, All-USHL Second Team
Lucas St. Louis, USHL Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Lucas St. Louis, USHL All-Academic Team
Noah Powell, USHL All-Academic Team
Lucas St. Louis of the @fightingsaints is the 2022-23 Scholar-Athlete of the Year! pic.twitter.com/9UHbEflJoc— USHL (@USHL) May 16, 2023
Looking back
Kirk MacDonald put it best — “It was a good year, not a great year, but we have a lot to build on here.”
The Dubuque Fighting Saints had a lot thrown their way early and had their share of ups and downs throughout the 2022-23 season. Especially with a young roster and a first-year coach, there were undoubtedly some growing pains that were going to accompany this season.
However, the Fighting Saints extended their playoff streak to a league-best 12 consecutive seasons and won their first-round series in three games.
“Overall I think it was a good year and we might’ve over-achieved more than some people probably thought of us,” MacDonald said. “But at the same time, I know for us and our group we want to go further in the playoffs, and you always want more.
“So we hope to do that next season but we saw a ton of growth for our young guys and a lot of positives overall.”
Interesting tidbits
- Dubuque played its first eight games on the road due to construction at their home arena.
- Dubuque was one of eight teams playing under a first-year USHL head coach. Fargo, Green Bay, Madison, Muskegon, Sioux City, Sioux Falls and Youngstown being the others.
- Lucas St. Louis became the fourth Fighting Saint to be named the Scholar-Athlete of the Year since 2018.
- Forward Gavin Conforth (Dec. 15, 2006) was the USHL’s youngest player this season. He had four goals and 10 points in 49 games.
-
Ryan St. Louis
led the Fighting Saints in goals (30), power-play goals (6), game-winning goals (5) and points (72). His 72 points were tied for fifth in the league.
- Max Burkholder racked up 51 points this season, which was tied with Eric Pohlkamp for the most among USHL defensemen.
- Max Montes scored 10 of his 23 goals on the power play. His 16 power-play points ranked third on the roster behind Burkholder (21) and St. Louis (25).
- Forward Owen Michaels led Dubuque with eight (3-5-8) playoff points. Michaels had a career-high 15 goals and 26 points during the regular season.
- Marcus Brännman finished 11th in the league with a 2.97 GAA and was tied for eighth with a .904 save percentage. His four shutouts were also tied for the second-most in the USHL and the Swedish goaltender was especially big against Green Bay in Games 2 and 3 of the playoffs.
- Brännman, who had committed to Michigan earlier this season, has since
flipped his commitment
to Providence.
Dubuque's Brännman continues successful first season in North America and "super excited" to become a Wolverine
Who impressed
Ryan St. Louis, F
St. Louis returned to juniors following a disappointing 2021-22 season at Northeastern. It’s a decision that’s paid off as St. Louis was one of the USHL’s biggest threats with the puck on his stick this season and his game took off, especially in the second half.
He finished the 2022-23 campaign with 16 points (9-7-16) over his final 10 regular season games and was tied for fifth in the league with 72 points overall.
“Ryan just had a special season and he really did it all for us offensively,” MacDonald said. “He played in every situation and he did everything we asked of him, on both sides of the puck honestly. It was exciting to watch his game grow.”
Jake Sondreal, F
Dubuque had several first-year players make an impact this season but Sondreal was right near the top. The Boston College commit ranked fourth on Dubuque’s roster with 38 points and found the back of the net 13 times.
“Sondy was huge for us during the second half of the year and into the playoffs,” MacDonald said. “He played in every situation and you just saw him take huge steps on and off the ice this season.”
Max Burkholder, D
The Colorado College commit had a breakout year offensively as his 51 points were tied for the most among USHL defensemen. Burkholder had four and 23 points over his first two respective seasons but he saw a bigger role this season and took advantage of the opportunity.
Playoff fate
Dubuque had to grind its way down the stretch of the regular season but finished one point behind Green Bay in the standings, giving the Gamblers home ice in the first round. Green Bay then took Game 1, 4-1, and jumped out to a 1-0 series lead.
However, the Fighting Saints responded with a dominant 5-2 win in Game 2 and held on for a 3-2 win in Game 3, clinching the series and advancing to the second round against Chicago.
Although the Fighting Saints kept it close in both games, the Steel ultimately prevailed — taking Game 1, 3-1, and Game 2, 5-4, to end Dubuque’s season.
The Fighting Saints would like to thank all of Saints Nation, and especially those who made their voices heard in Chicago, for their unwavering support this season. An incredible season and exciting run comes to an end. Thank you, Dubuque! We'll be back, you can count on it. pic.twitter.com/wblXzvdtJg— Dubuque Fighting Saints (@fightingsaints) May 1, 2023
“I’m really proud of the way our guys finished the season and went straight into the playoffs,” MacDonald said. “We really had to grind down the stretch to clinch and our guys had a great mindset, and then we had to grind out a three-game series on the road and won in Green Bay before going straight to Chicago.
“So our guys had a lot thrown at them but they did everything to give ourselves the best chance to win every night.”
Looking ahead
This season featured a lot of learning on the fly for MacDonald, especially early. However, the comfortability with his team grew as the season went along and he’s excited to hit the ground running in 2023-24.
Those inside the Fighting Saints’ front office are e xcited about what’s on the horizon from their draft. But Dubuque should have a lot of this year’s roster returning too.
“We’re really excited and I think for me personally, I’m excited to have a year under my belt and a group that I know returning,” MacDonald said. “You’re not trying to learn 25 guys at once, which can be a challenge, and those guys know me. So I think everyone is excited to build on this season and we’ve got a lot of exciting pieces coming in and coming back.
“We’re always going to have high expectations here and I know I’m probably biased, but in my opinion, we’ve got some of the best returning players in the league coming back. So I think we expect to be one of the best teams in the league next year.”
