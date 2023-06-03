USHL Year-in-Review: Dubuque Fighting Saints

As another USHL season moves into the rear-view mirror, The Rink Live will be taking a team-by-team look back at the 2022-23 campaign.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be releasing year-end recaps one day at a time and in alphabetical order over the next two weeks, continuing with the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Dubuque Fighting Saints

Location: Dubuque, Iowa

Home Arena: Mystique Community Ice Center

Record: 32-24-5-1

Conference / Finish: Eastern / Fifth (70 points)

Head coach: Kirk MacDonald

Leading scorer: Ryan St. Louis, 72 points (30-42-72)

Top goaltender: Marcus Brännman, 24-13-3-1, 2.97 GAA, .904 save percentage

Awards and honors

Ryan St. Louis, All-USHL Second Team

Max Burkholder, All-USHL Second Team

Lucas St. Louis, USHL Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Lucas St. Louis, USHL All-Academic Team

Noah Powell, USHL All-Academic Team

Lucas St. Louis of the @fightingsaints is the 2022-23 Scholar-Athlete of the Year! pic.twitter.com/9UHbEflJoc — USHL (@USHL) May 16, 2023

Looking back

Kirk MacDonald put it best — “It was a good year, not a great year, but we have a lot to build on here.”

The Dubuque Fighting Saints had a lot thrown their way early and had their share of ups and downs throughout the 2022-23 season. Especially with a young roster and a first-year coach, there were undoubtedly some growing pains that were going to accompany this season.

However, the Fighting Saints extended their playoff streak to a league-best 12 consecutive seasons and won their first-round series in three games.

“Overall I think it was a good year and we might’ve over-achieved more than some people probably thought of us,” MacDonald said. “But at the same time, I know for us and our group we want to go further in the playoffs, and you always want more.

“So we hope to do that next season but we saw a ton of growth for our young guys and a lot of positives overall.”

Who impressed

Ryan St. Louis, F

St. Louis returned to juniors following a disappointing 2021-22 season at Northeastern. It’s a decision that’s paid off as St. Louis was one of the USHL’s biggest threats with the puck on his stick this season and his game took off, especially in the second half.

He finished the 2022-23 campaign with 16 points (9-7-16) over his final 10 regular season games and was tied for fifth in the league with 72 points overall.

“Ryan just had a special season and he really did it all for us offensively,” MacDonald said. “He played in every situation and he did everything we asked of him, on both sides of the puck honestly. It was exciting to watch his game grow.”

Jake Sondreal, F

Dubuque had several first-year players make an impact this season but Sondreal was right near the top. The Boston College commit ranked fourth on Dubuque’s roster with 38 points and found the back of the net 13 times.

“Sondy was huge for us during the second half of the year and into the playoffs,” MacDonald said. “He played in every situation and you just saw him take huge steps on and off the ice this season.”

Max Burkholder, D

The Colorado College commit had a breakout year offensively as his 51 points were tied for the most among USHL defensemen. Burkholder had four and 23 points over his first two respective seasons but he saw a bigger role this season and took advantage of the opportunity.

Dubuque defenseman Max Burkholder was named the USHL Defenseman of the Week in weeks 10 and 22. Burkholder racked up 51 points this season, which was tied with Eric Pohlkamp for the most among USHL defensemen. Contributed / Dubuque Fighting Saints, Stephen Gassman

Playoff fate

Dubuque had to grind its way down the stretch of the regular season but finished one point behind Green Bay in the standings, giving the Gamblers home ice in the first round. Green Bay then took Game 1, 4-1, and jumped out to a 1-0 series lead.

However, the Fighting Saints responded with a dominant 5-2 win in Game 2 and held on for a 3-2 win in Game 3, clinching the series and advancing to the second round against Chicago.

Although the Fighting Saints kept it close in both games, the Steel ultimately prevailed — taking Game 1, 3-1, and Game 2, 5-4, to end Dubuque’s season.

The Fighting Saints would like to thank all of Saints Nation, and especially those who made their voices heard in Chicago, for their unwavering support this season. An incredible season and exciting run comes to an end. Thank you, Dubuque! We'll be back, you can count on it. pic.twitter.com/wblXzvdtJg — Dubuque Fighting Saints (@fightingsaints) May 1, 2023

“I’m really proud of the way our guys finished the season and went straight into the playoffs,” MacDonald said. “We really had to grind down the stretch to clinch and our guys had a great mindset, and then we had to grind out a three-game series on the road and won in Green Bay before going straight to Chicago.

“So our guys had a lot thrown at them but they did everything to give ourselves the best chance to win every night.”

Looking ahead

This season featured a lot of learning on the fly for MacDonald, especially early. However, the comfortability with his team grew as the season went along and he’s excited to hit the ground running in 2023-24.

Those inside the Fighting Saints’ front office are e xcited about what’s on the horizon from their draft. But Dubuque should have a lot of this year’s roster returning too.

“We’re really excited and I think for me personally, I’m excited to have a year under my belt and a group that I know returning,” MacDonald said. “You’re not trying to learn 25 guys at once, which can be a challenge, and those guys know me. So I think everyone is excited to build on this season and we’ve got a lot of exciting pieces coming in and coming back.

“We’re always going to have high expectations here and I know I’m probably biased, but in my opinion, we’ve got some of the best returning players in the league coming back. So I think we expect to be one of the best teams in the league next year.”