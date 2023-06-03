Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

USHL Year-in-Review: Dubuque Fighting Saints

Despite playing their first eight games on the road and adjusting to a young roster and a new head coach, the Fighting Saints extended their playoff streak to a league-best 12 consecutive seasons

Ryan St. Louis Dubuque.JPEG
Forward Ryan St. Louis was one of Dubuque's two All-USHL selections as both he and defenseman Max Burkholder were named to the All-USHL Second Team.
Contributed / Dubuque Fighting Saints, Stephen Gassman
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 8:30 PM

As another USHL season moves into the rear-view mirror, The Rink Live will be taking a team-by-team look back at the 2022-23 campaign.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be releasing year-end recaps one day at a time and in alphabetical order over the next two weeks, continuing with the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Dubuque Fighting Saints

Location: Dubuque, Iowa

Home Arena: Mystique Community Ice Center

Record: 32-24-5-1

ADVERTISEMENT

Conference / Finish: Eastern / Fifth (70 points)

Head coach: Kirk MacDonald

Leading scorer: Ryan St. Louis, 72 points (30-42-72)

Top goaltender: Marcus Brännman, 24-13-3-1, 2.97 GAA, .904 save percentage

Awards and honors

Ryan St. Louis, All-USHL Second Team
Max Burkholder, All-USHL Second Team
Lucas St. Louis, USHL Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Lucas St. Louis, USHL All-Academic Team
Noah Powell, USHL All-Academic Team

Looking back

Kirk MacDonald put it best — “It was a good year, not a great year, but we have a lot to build on here.”

The Dubuque Fighting Saints had a lot thrown their way early and had their share of ups and downs throughout the 2022-23 season. Especially with a young roster and a first-year coach, there were undoubtedly some growing pains that were going to accompany this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Fighting Saints extended their playoff streak to a league-best 12 consecutive seasons and won their first-round series in three games.

“Overall I think it was a good year and we might’ve over-achieved more than some people probably thought of us,” MacDonald said. “But at the same time, I know for us and our group we want to go further in the playoffs, and you always want more.

“So we hope to do that next season but we saw a ton of growth for our young guys and a lot of positives overall.”

Interesting tidbits

  • Dubuque played its first eight games on the road due to construction at their home arena.
    Dubuque Overtime win celebration.jpg
    USHL
    Fighting Saints overcome early-season adversity and playoff-bound for a 12th consecutive season
    After adjusting to a new coaching staff and playing their first eight games on the road, the Dubuque Fighting Saints have embraced an identity and clinched another playoff berth
    April 11, 2023 12:45 PM
     · 
    By  Jordan McAlpine
  • Dubuque was one of eight teams playing under a first-year USHL head coach. Fargo, Green Bay, Madison, Muskegon, Sioux City, Sioux Falls and Youngstown being the others.
  • Lucas St. Louis became the fourth Fighting Saint to be named the Scholar-Athlete of the Year since 2018.
  • Forward Gavin Conforth (Dec. 15, 2006) was the USHL’s youngest player this season. He had four goals and 10 points in 49 games.
  • Ryan St. Louis led the Fighting Saints in goals (30), power-play goals (6), game-winning goals (5) and points (72). His 72 points were tied for fifth in the league.
  • Max Burkholder racked up 51 points this season, which was tied with Eric Pohlkamp for the most among USHL defensemen.
  • Max Montes scored 10 of his 23 goals on the power play. His 16 power-play points ranked third on the roster behind Burkholder (21) and St. Louis (25).
  • Forward Owen Michaels led Dubuque with eight (3-5-8) playoff points. Michaels had a career-high 15 goals and 26 points during the regular season.
  • Marcus Brännman finished 11th in the league with a 2.97 GAA and was tied for eighth with a .904 save percentage. His four shutouts were also tied for the second-most in the USHL and the Swedish goaltender was especially big against Green Bay in Games 2 and 3 of the playoffs.
  • Brännman, who had committed to Michigan earlier this season, has since flipped his commitment to Providence.
    Marcus Brannman.JPG
    USHL
    Dubuque goaltender Marcus Brännman announces commitment to Michigan
    Dubuque's Brännman continues successful first season in North America and "super excited" to become a Wolverine
    February 23, 2023 06:12 PM
     · 
    By  Jordan McAlpine

Who impressed

Ryan St. Louis, F

St. Louis returned to juniors following a disappointing 2021-22 season at Northeastern. It’s a decision that’s paid off as St. Louis was one of the USHL’s biggest threats with the puck on his stick this season and his game took off, especially in the second half.

He finished the 2022-23 campaign with 16 points (9-7-16) over his final 10 regular season games and was tied for fifth in the league with 72 points overall.

“Ryan just had a special season and he really did it all for us offensively,” MacDonald said. “He played in every situation and he did everything we asked of him, on both sides of the puck honestly. It was exciting to watch his game grow.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Sondreal, F

Dubuque had several first-year players make an impact this season but Sondreal was right near the top. The Boston College commit ranked fourth on Dubuque’s roster with 38 points and found the back of the net 13 times.

“Sondy was huge for us during the second half of the year and into the playoffs,” MacDonald said. “He played in every situation and you just saw him take huge steps on and off the ice this season.”

Max Burkholder, D

The Colorado College commit had a breakout year offensively as his 51 points were tied for the most among USHL defensemen. Burkholder had four and 23 points over his first two respective seasons but he saw a bigger role this season and took advantage of the opportunity.

Max Burkholder.JPG
Dubuque defenseman Max Burkholder was named the USHL Defenseman of the Week in weeks 10 and 22. Burkholder racked up 51 points this season, which was tied with Eric Pohlkamp for the most among USHL defensemen.
Contributed / Dubuque Fighting Saints, Stephen Gassman

Playoff fate

Dubuque had to grind its way down the stretch of the regular season but finished one point behind Green Bay in the standings, giving the Gamblers home ice in the first round. Green Bay then took Game 1, 4-1, and jumped out to a 1-0 series lead.

However, the Fighting Saints responded with a dominant 5-2 win in Game 2 and held on for a 3-2 win in Game 3, clinching the series and advancing to the second round against Chicago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the Fighting Saints kept it close in both games, the Steel ultimately prevailed — taking Game 1, 3-1, and Game 2, 5-4, to end Dubuque’s season.

“I’m really proud of the way our guys finished the season and went straight into the playoffs,” MacDonald said. “We really had to grind down the stretch to clinch and our guys had a great mindset, and then we had to grind out a three-game series on the road and won in Green Bay before going straight to Chicago.

“So our guys had a lot thrown at them but they did everything to give ourselves the best chance to win every night.”

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
Michael Hagens 1.jpg
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown; No. 24: Michael Hagens, D, Chicago
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 02, 2023 06:50 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Chase Cheslock Omaha Lancers.JPG
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown; No. 25: Chase Cheslock, D, Omaha
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 01, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Des Moines Goal at Omaha.JPG
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Des Moines Buccaneers
After finishing at the bottom of the USHL in 2021-22, the Des Moines Buccaneers achieved their preseason goal and made the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season
June 01, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSCF0373.JPG
USHL
Here’s the 24 USHL players heading to Buffalo for the NHL Draft Combine
Thirteen NTDP players and 11 other USHL players will participate in next week's combine ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft
June 01, 2023 01:07 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSC09498.jpg
USHL
Fargo Force name Brett Skinner as its ninth head coach in franchise history
Brett Skinner becomes Fargo's fifth head coach since the 2018-19 season after leading the NAHL's Minnesota Wilderness to the Robertson Cup Championship
May 31, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Macklin Celebrini Chicago.jpg
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Chicago Steel
The Steel finished atop the East with 83 points and made the playoffs for a seventh straight season. Chicago's lineup featured six of the USHL's top 12 point producers, including Macklin Celebrini
May 31, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSC00371.jpg
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
From a pair of First-Team All-USHL picks to several stellar individual seasons, and the first playoff series win since 2018-19, the RoughRiders have a lot of positives to take from the 2022-23 season
May 30, 2023 12:42 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Force banners.jpg
USHL
Speculating who could be the next head coach of the Fargo Force
With Nick Oliver heading to Wisconsin, the Fargo Force are looking for their fifth head coach since the 2018-19 season. Here's a look at some potential names that could fill the vacancy
May 26, 2023 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jacob Fowler celebration.JPG
USHL
Jacob Fowler, Cole Knuble earn top USA Hockey awards
Fowler was named Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year by USA Hockey while Knuble picked up the Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year award.
May 25, 2023 04:08 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
logo_main.svg
USHL
Sioux City Musketeers name Sean Clark the organization's next general manager
Sioux City promotes its director of scouting to GM just one day after Troy G. Ward left for Minnesota State
May 24, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Looking ahead

This season featured a lot of learning on the fly for MacDonald, especially early. However, the comfortability with his team grew as the season went along and he’s excited to hit the ground running in 2023-24.

Those inside the Fighting Saints’ front office are e xcited about what’s on the horizon from their draft. But Dubuque should have a lot of this year’s roster returning too.

“We’re really excited and I think for me personally, I’m excited to have a year under my belt and a group that I know returning,” MacDonald said. “You’re not trying to learn 25 guys at once, which can be a challenge, and those guys know me. So I think everyone is excited to build on this season and we’ve got a lot of exciting pieces coming in and coming back.

“We’re always going to have high expectations here and I know I’m probably biased, but in my opinion, we’ve got some of the best returning players in the league coming back. So I think we expect to be one of the best teams in the league next year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
Lucas St. Louis.jpeg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Phantoms sweeps honors, Finley deal finalized while trades, commitments continue to come in
Capitols and Lumberjacks receive their future considerations, Klavs Veinbergs and Griffin Jurecki flip commitments, USHL All-Academic Team announced and much more
May 24, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Nick Oliver Fargo Force.jpg
USHL
Fargo Force head coach Nick Oliver done after one season, set to join Mike Hastings' staff at Wisconsin
Nick Oliver led the Force to a franchise-record 40 wins and 88 points during the regular season and was named the USHL Coach of the Year. Now he's returning to the college level at Wisconsin
May 23, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Strathmann.JPG
USHL
UND commit Andrew Strathmann finds a ‘great fit’ and a Clark Cup in Youngstown
Andrew Strathmann has been one of the USHL's top offensive defensemen the last two seasons and played a key role as the Youngstown Phantoms captured their first Clark Cup
May 23, 2023 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
William Whitelaw autograph.JPG
USHL
William Whitelaw caps off rookie season with a Clark Cup and a ‘lifetime of memories’
Wisconsin commit and 2023 NHL Draft prospect William Whitelaw was one of the USHL's top rookie forwards this season and helped the Youngstown Phantoms capture their first Clark Cup
May 21, 2023 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT