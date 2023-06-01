Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

USHL Year-in-Review: Des Moines Buccaneers

After finishing at the bottom of the USHL in 2021-22, the Des Moines Buccaneers achieved their preseason goal and made the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season

The Des Moines Buccaneers celebrate Owen West's second-period goal on March 31. West's goal served as the eventual game-winner in a 2-0 road win over Omaha.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 4:00 PM

As another USHL season moves into the rear-view mirror, The Rink Live will be taking a team-by-team look back at the 2022-23 campaign.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be releasing year-end recaps one day at a time and in alphabetical order over the next two weeks, continuing with the Des Moines Buccaneers.

Des Moines Buccaneers

Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Home Arena: Buccaneer Arena

Record: 25-28-5-4

Conference / Finish: Western / Sixth (59 points)

Head coach: Matt Curley

Leading scorer: Jak Vaarwerk, 45 points (13-32-45)

Top goaltender: Max Lundgren, 19-16-2-2, 2.65 GAA, .913 save percentage

Des Moines forward Jak Vaarwerk pictured during game one of the Clark Cup Playoffs last week in Lincoln. Vaarwerk was the No. 1 overall pick in Phase II of the 2022 USHL Draft.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Looking back

The Buccaneers earned a playoff spot for the first time since the 2018-19 season, putting a disappointing 2021-22 behind them. Des Moines finished at the bottom of the USHL last year with a 18-39-3-2 record and there were a lot of unknowns coming into this season.

It wasn’t easy as Des Moines had to scratch and claw down the stretch. However, the Buccaneers got the job done, finishing five points ahead of Sioux Falls and clinching the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Matt Curley’s lineup wasn’t exactly littered with future NHL first-round picks this season and it featured a lot of youth. But the Buccaneers kept themselves in the thick of the playoff race, played their best hockey at the most important time of the year and achieved their main preseason goal.

“We came into this year with the goal of making it to the postseason and playing meaningful hockey in the months of March and April, and we were able to do that,” Curley told The Rink Live. “Obviously we would’ve loved to go on a deeper run but at the end of the day, only one team will be happy at the end of the season with the way things end.

“So even though we didn’t win a championship, we saw a ton of development and we gained a ton of experience that we believe will benefit us next year. So we’re pretty proud of what we did this year.”

The Des Moines Buccaneers pictured during a game in Lincoln earlier this season. Des Moines closed out the regular season riding a six-game point streak (5-0-0-1), which helped secure the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Interesting tidbits

  • Although their nine road wins were tied for the fewest in the USHL, the Buccaneers won their final four and six of their last 10 games away from Iowa’s capital city. The Buccaneers closed out the regular season on a six-game (5-0-0-1) point streak overall.
  • However, Des Moines struggled on home ice late as the Buccaneers dropped seven of their final 10 at Buccaneer Arena.
  • Des Moines scored the league’s second-fewest goals with 167. Only eight Buccaneers recorded a double-digit goal total and Lubomir Kupco led the way with 17.
  • San Jose draft pick Joey Muldowney led Des Moines with four playoff points, including a three-point effort (1-2-3) in Game 2 against Lincoln. Muldowney’s 15 regular-season goals ranked second on the Des Moines roster.
  • The Buccaneers had a pair of first-year goaltenders this season as Jan Korec — a Boston College commit — was also in his first USHL season.
  • Des Moines had the fifth overall pick in the Phase I and Phase II Draft. The Buccaneers selected forward Ben Kevan (Los Angeles Jr. Kings) in Phase I and forward Liam Watkins (Spruce Grove, AJHL) in Phase II.

Who impressed

Braden Rourke, F

The Iowa native found the back of the net 14 times this season, which ranked third on the Des Moines roster. Rourke changed positions early in the season and it’s a move that paid off, especially in the second half where he was one of the Buccaneers’ biggest threats with the puck on his stick.

Des Moines forward Braden Rourke racked up 23 over 52 games this season, including nine (7-2-9) over his last seven. He was named the USHL Forward of the Week once.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Rourke racked up 23 points over 52 games — nine (7-2-9) of which came over his final seven games — and will look to roll that success into next season.

“I thought Braden had a really nice year for us and built a good foundation to carry into next year,” Curley said. “Early in the year he was asked to change positions and went from a defenseman to a forward, and I can’t speak more highly of how he handled that transition.

"You could see his confidence growing as the year went along and he had a nice year offensively for us.”

Michael Bevilacqua, D

Bevilacqua scored a career-high seven goals and notched 30 points over 59 games, while also leading the way as one of the Buccaneers’ captains. He scored at key times too with a team-leading four game-winning goals and also played heavy minutes in all situations.

“Mike just did an outstanding job with his leadership and his game really took off this season,” Curley said. “He’s our longest-serving Buccaneer and was in his third year in the league and that experience really showed.”

Max Lundgren, G

Lundgren’s .913 save percentage ranked fifth in the USHL and his 2.65 GAA finished seventh. The Swedish netminder split time with Jan Korec in his first North American season but started to take over the crease late in the season.

Des Moines goaltender Max Lundgren pictured during the 2023 Clark Cup Playoffs in Lincoln.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Lundgren finished the regular season with 19 wins and got the nod in both playoff games.

“Honestly, I wasn’t sure what to expect out of Max coming into this season but he’s a kid that continued to work and he was our rock. And he gave us a chance to win every night he was in the net,” Curley said. “You never know with a kid like that in his first year in the league and coming from overseas what you’re going to get. But I was really impressed by him and he did a great job.”

Playoff fate

The Buccaneers’ playoff run was brief as Des Moines was swept by Lincoln in the first round. The Buccaneers made it interesting in Game 1 with a pair of early third-period goals to make it 4-2. But the Buccaneers ended up falling in the series-opener, 5-2.

Des Moines held a 3-2 lead late in Game 2, only to see Lincoln’s Tyler Dunbar tie the game with 2:22 left in regulation and Brennan Ali scored 7:54 into overtime, sending the Stars to the second round and ending the Bucs' season.

Looking ahead

The 2023-24 season is still months away but the focus has already shifted on getting back to the playoffs next season. And this time making a deeper run.

Several key members of this year's roster will return, starting with Rourke and Lundgren, along with Cayden Casey — who could potentially hear his name called later this month in Nashville.

Cayden Casey DSM Buccaneers.JPG
USHL
Des Moines center Cayden Casey re-adjusts to life in the USHL after deep tournament run with Andover
Elk River's Cayden Casey has two goals and an assist through his first nine games back with the Des Moines Buccaneers. So far so good for the St. Lawrence commit
April 11, 2023 07:08 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Those inside the Des Moines front office have a lot to be excited about from the draft too as they look to craft a consistent playoff team going forward.

“We’re cautiously optimistic but we like the group we have coming back,” Curley said. “I think with any draft, whether it’s the USHL, NHL, NFL, or any league — teams are always excited about the prospects they have coming and the future parts of their organization. And you should be excited about those kids.

“So we like the group that's coming in here next season, we’re really pleased about the kids that are coming back and we want to continue building something special here.”

