Junior and Prospects USHL

USHL Year-in-Review: Chicago Steel

The Steel finished atop the East with 83 points and made the playoffs for a seventh straight season. Chicago's lineup featured six of the USHL's top 12 point producers, including Macklin Celebrini

Macklin Celebrini Chicago.jpg
Macklin Celebrini scored a USHL-leading 46 goals and 86 points this season. His 86 points were the most points by a U17 player in league history. Celebrini was named the USHL Rookie of the Year, Forward of the Year and Player of the Year, completing the clean sweep.
Contributed / Chicago Steel
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 10:34 AM

As another USHL season now sits in the rear view mirror, The Rink Live will be taking a team-by-team look back at the 2022-23 campaign.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be releasing year-end recaps one day at a time and in alphabetical order over the next two weeks, continuing with the Chicago Steel.

Chicago Steel

Location: Geneva, Illinois

Home Arena: Fox Valley Ice Arena

Record: 39-18-4-1

Conference / Finish: Eastern / First (83 points)

Head coach: Mike Garman

Leading scorer: Macklin Celebrini , 86 points (46-40-86)

Top goaltender: Christian Manz, 21-9-2-1, 3.35 GAA, .902 save percentage

Awards and honors

  • Celebrini, USHL Player of the Year
  • Celebrini, USHL Forward of the Year
  • Celebrini, USHL Rookie of the Year
  • Celebrini, First-Team All-USHL
  • Celebrini, First-Team All-Rookie Team
  • Jack Harvey, Second-Team All-USHL
  • Nick Moldenhauer, Third-Team All-USHL
  • Michael Hagens, All-Rookie Second Team

Looking back

Mike Garman’s club paced the Eastern Conference for much of the regular season and challenged Fargo for the USHL’s best record.

The Steel finished with the league’s second-best win percentage (.669) and their 39 wins were tied for the second most (2021-22) in franchise history.

Chicago clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference with 83 points — despite a late push by Youngstown — and six of the league’s top 12 point producers came from the Steel.

Jack Harvey.jpeg
Chicago forward Jack Harvey finished the season second in the USHL in goals (40) and fourth in points (74). Four of the league's top six point leaders played for the Steel this season.
Contributed / Chicago Steel

Chicago scored the USHL’s most goals (275), its lineup featured one of the league’s most dynamic forward groups and a few of the league’s top rookies, starting with Celebrini and Hagens.

While Chicago’s run fell short of a Clark Cup, it’d be hard not to consider this season a success.

“We had a very talented and very good team, but we also had a pretty young team and we learned a lot this season,” Garman told The Rink Live. “The USHL is a very deep and challenging league, especially for young players.

"So I was thrilled with how our guys developed, came together as a team and developed a good culture, and I think that was a big part of our success.”

Interesting tidbits

  • Chicago had four players score 30 or more goals in Celebrini (46), Harvey (40), Moldenhauer (30) and Michael Emerson (30).
  • Chicago was the league’s second-least penalized team as the Steel racked up just 718 penalty minutes. Madison had the fewest with 686.
  • Chicago’s power play finished the regular season a league-best 32.3% yet its penalty kill finished 12th in the USHL at 75.8%. The Steel scored 74 of their 275 goals on the man-advantage this season.
  • Chicago’s 21 home wins were tied for third in the USHL. The Steel won their final three and eight of their final 10 games at Fox Valley Ice Arena.
  • Celebrini is just the third rookie (Steve MacSwain,1983 and Mike Carlson,1981) in USHL history to win the Player of the Year award and the third player in Steel history (Sean Farrell, 2021 and Andrew Miller, 2009) to do so. He’s the first to pull off the clean sweep with all three (forward, player and rookie) major awards.
    Macklin Celebrini Chicago 2.jpg
    USHL
    Chicago forward Macklin Celebrini adds his latest piece of hardware as the USHL Player of the Year
    Chicago's Celebrini becomes the third player in franchise history and the third rookie in league history to take be named USHL Player of the Year
    May 05, 2023 02:22 PM
     · 
    By  Jordan McAlpine
  • Christian Manz had the league’s third-best save percentage in the playoffs at .930. The second-year goaltender stopped 214 of the 230 shots he saw over six playoff games.
  • With their appearance this season, Chicago extended its playoff streak to seven consecutive seasons.

Who impressed

Macklin Celebrini, F

One opposing coach put it perfectly earlier this month — Celebrini was on another planet this season. The BU commit led the USHL in goals (46), points (86) and nearly every other offensive category in his historic rookie season.

He capped off his season with a laundry list of accolades, as mentioned above, and although the soon-to-be 17-year-old forward will now head to BU, he made quite the impact in his lone USHL season

“What Mack did as a first-year player in our league is beyond words,” Garman said. “There was so much growth in his game and the numbers speak for themselves, but just watching him every day and how much he developed was incredible.”

Jayden Perron, F

Perron scored a career-high 24 goals and racked up 72 points in his second USHL season, building off his 17-goal, 45-point rookie campaign in 2021-22. The UND commit will also now head off to college but first he’ll hear his name called next month at the NHL Draft.

Perron was one of the USHL’s most explosive forwards and top playmakers this season and he only continued to improve as the season progressed.

“Jayden had a good first season with us but I think he really elevated his game and grew a ton,” Garman said. “He’s a very talented and creative player but you saw the other parts of his game coming around too.

"The way he works off the puck, the way he works off the ice and the way he became more of a leader, it was phenomenal watching his development too.”

IMG_20221227_182103.jpg
USHL
For UND commit Jayden Perron, sister's love motivates him to play and be his best
Desirae Perron, 14, has autism and struggles with large crowds. Still, her desire to watch her brother play for the Chicago Steel is providing the drive for Jayden to work his way to the NHL.
December 28, 2022 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Chris Murphy / Special to The Rink Live

Michael Emerson, F

A fellow UND commit, Emerson was another one of Chicago’s dynamic forwards and broke out in a big way offensively after having just four goals and seven points last season.

Emerson finished 12th in the league with 64 points and was one of four Chicago players to hit the 30-goal mark. He scored three times in the playoffs too

“Michael really assumed a role for us as a leader and was just a really consistent player that played an honest game and a highly-skilled game,” Garman said. “He grew a lot as a player overall and he got rewarded offensively because of it.”

Playoff fate

Chicago earned a first-round bye and swept its second-round series, taking a pair of games from Dubuque — 3-1 and 5-4. Perron stole the show in Game 1 with a hat trick while Manz stopped 54 of the 59 shots fired his way in the series.

The Steel then collided with Youngstown in the Eastern Conference Finals. After splitting the first two games in Chicago, Youngstown won Games 3 and 4 on home ice to end Chicago’s season.

The Steel were without Celebrini for the entire first round and the final two games in the second round. Youngstown limited Chicago’s explosive offense to just eight goals in the series and five of those came in Game 2.

The Steel were trying to win their second Clark Cup (2021) in three years.

“I know it’s not the finish any of our guys wanted, but I think our game was at its best over the final few weeks of the regular season and into the playoffs,” Garman said. “We had some really challenging opponents and Youngstown is a really good team, but I’m proud of the way our guys battled and I felt like they gave it their all.”

Looking ahead

While a lot of Chicago’s firepower will head to college next season, the Steel have a lot coming back. Plus they’ve added highly-touted tender Lukas Sawchyn and feel good about their draft.

Chicago Steel USHL Logo.jpg
USHL
Chicago tenders Shattuck St. Mary's forward Lukas Sawchyn for the 2023-24 season
Lukas Sawchyn becomes the ninth USHL player tendered for next season and the eighth tender in Steel franchise history
April 24, 2023 05:45 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Make no mistake, replacing Celebrini, Perron and the rest of the group won’t be easy. But the experience several of Chicago’s first-year players gained this season and the group Garman has coming back bodes well for 2023-24.

“We have a very solid base and about half the team looks like it’ll be coming back, and I think that goes hand-in-hand with us being so young this season,” Garman said. “We’ve got some experience and some extremely talented players coming back, so we’re very happy with that group, and we’ve added some really good players too.”

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
