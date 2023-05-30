USHL Year-in-Review: Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

As another USHL season now sits in the rear-view mirror, The Rink Live will be taking a team-by-team look back at the 2022-23 campaign.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be releasing year-end recaps one day at a time and in alphabetical order over the next two weeks, beginning with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Location: Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Home Arena: ImOn Ice Arena

Record: 30-23-4-5

Conference / Finish: Eastern / Sixth (69 points)

Head coach: Mark Carlson

Leading scorer: Ryan Walsh, 79 points (30-49-79)

Top goaltender: Bruno Bruveris, 23-13-3-3, 2.60 GAA, .897 save percentage

Awards and honors: Eric Pohlkamp, USHL Defenseman of the Year; Walsh, First-Team All-USHL; Pohlkamp, First-Team All-USHL.

Looking back

The RoughRiders had their share of ups and downs throughout the season but Mark Carlson’s group got the job done, clinching a playoff spot for a second straight season.

Cedar Rapids struggled early and was unable to gain much traction as the calendar flipped to 2023. However, the RoughRiders started to build some momentum towards the end of the season and earned the final playoff spot in the logjam that was the Eastern Conference — just two points behind fourth-place Green Bay.

Although the RoughRiders fell short of their ultimate goal, it was a year that included a playoff series win, several breakout individual seasons and many positives to carry into next fall.

“You look back at the things you wish you would’ve done different or better as a staff and as a team, but overall I thought it was a good season,” Carlson told The Rink Live. “The guys developed and grew a lot and we’re proud of the way the guys worked and battled — especially at the end of the season and into the playoffs.”

“We had a lot of individual player improvement, which is really what it’s all about at this level,” Carlson continued. “And then our guys got a lot of valuable experience too, winning playoff games and forcing overtime like we did, and I think those will be really beneficial for our guys moving forward.”

It’s a See ya later boys. Thanks for the memories. You made Ridertown very proud. For the ones moving on best of luck always on your new journey. Once a Rider Always a Rider! Safe travels. 🐎🐎#riderfamily #brothersforever #weridetogether pic.twitter.com/8vEASftpJu — Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (@RidertownUSA) May 2, 2023

Interesting tidbits

Carlson earned his 750th career win on Jan. 28, which ranks second in USHL history, trailing only P.K. O’Handley’s 783. The RoughRiders won 13 more games down the stretch and two in the playoffs, giving Carlson 765 heading into next season.

Cedar Rapids made a pair of acquisitions that made a difference down the stretch as the RoughRiders added Charlie Lurie from Omaha and Jack Musa from Madison to an already deep group of forwards. Musa had three goals in the playoffs, which was tied for the team lead.

Despite finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference, Cedar Rapids finished the season with a plus-18 goal differential, which ranked seventh in the USHL. The RoughRiders outscored their opponents 206-188 across 62 regular-season games.

The RoughRiders went 7-2-0-1 in their final 10 home games, which was pivotal as they tried to clinch a playoff spot. Cedar Rapids finished the regular season with 18 home wins, which was tied for eighth in the league.

Zaccharya Wisdom and Dylan Hryckowian both netted five game-winning goals this season, which was tied for sixth in the USHL. Wisdom found the back of the net 28 times in his second USHL season while Hryckowian finished his first USHL season with 26. Hryckowian was also 10th in the league with 65 points.



Cedar Rapids finished the regular season with the league’s best penalty kill (84.6%) and fifth-best power play (23.6%). The RoughRiders allowed just 33 power-play goals in the regular season and were also 14-for-15 (93.3%) over their five playoff games.

Who impressed

Ryan Walsh, F

The First-Team All-USHL selection dazzled in his first USHL season as Walsh finished second in the league with 79 points, which set a Cedar Rapids single-season franchise record. His 30 goals were also tied for eighth in the USHL and his 12 power-play goals were tied for fourth.

The Cornell commit led Cedar Rapids in nearly every offensive category during the regular season and he performed well in the playoffs too with two goals — both of which came in the same game — and seven points over five games.

“We’ve been fortunate to have a lot of really, really talented prep school players come through here over the last 20-plus years,” Carlson said. “Some of them are playing professionally right now too, but I’d put Ryan right up there with them.

"Coming out here as a first-year guy and setting the single-season point record, it’s very impressive.”

Zaccharya Wisdom, F

The Colorado College commit finished second on the roster with a career-high 28 goals and 48 points, which ranked fourth.

Wisdom put up just 10 goals and 23 points as a rookie and while the increase in production is what jumps out this season, the right-shot forward continued to round out areas of his overall game too.

“(Zaccharya) took a big step forward in his second season and was a real leader for us,” Carlson said. “He had a big offensive year and we had a few guys that did, but one thing to remember too is that they were playing with really good players all year.

“So I’m not gonna be surprised one bit if Zach, Ryan or any of those guys are playing in the National Hockey League one day.”

Eric Pohlkamp, D

The Cedar Rapids blue liner excelled in his second USHL season with a career-high 16 goals and 51 points in 59 games, while also playing top-pair minutes and seeing the ice in every situation.

Pohlkamp’s 16 goals ranked second among USHL defensemen and his 51 points were tied with Dubuque’s Max Burkholder for the league lead. The Baxter, Minnesota, native was named to the All-USHL First Team and was named the USHL Defensemen of the Week twice during the regular season.

He became just the second in franchise history (Jack Ahcan, 2016) to be named the USHL Defenseman of the Year.

“Eric did a nice job and took some real nice steps from year one to year two in this league, and he was real consistent for us,” Carlson said.

Playoff fate

The RoughRiders earned the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and pulled off the first-round upset, knocking off the NTDP on the road in three games. Cedar Rapids won Game 1, 5-2, lost Game 2 in dramatic fashion, 6-4, and responded with a 3-1 win in Game 3 to clinch the series.

It was the first time since 2018-19 that Cedar Rapids advanced past the first round.

Despite the quick turnaround, the RoughRiders made the four-hour drive from Plymouth to Youngstown and faced the Phantoms less than 48 hours later. The momentum carried over and despite playing five games over the previous week, Carlson’s squad forced double overtime in Game 1.

However, Cedar Rapids fell 3-2 in that contest and 3-1 in Game 2, dropping the second-round series against the eventual Clark Cup champs in two games. The RoughRiders ended up playing seven games in a 10-day stretch to close out the season.

Looking ahead

While there’s still a long way to go before 2023-24 rosters are set and the puck drops in Pittsburgh, the focus has already shifted to next fall.

“We’re optimistic, for sure,” Carlson said about the initial makeup of next year’s roster. “We’ve got a good group that can return and we have some impactful players coming from our affiliate list and the draft. So we believe we’re in a good spot right now and we’re excited for next season.”

Cedar Rapids’ roster featured several first-year players this season — highlighted by Hryckowian, Jacob Kraft and Walsh — along with an intriguing affiliate list. Minnesota State commit and Calgary draft pick Cade Littler could potentially return for a full USHL season too. But that will all be decided over the coming months.

The RoughRiders selected forward Haeden Ellis (Buffalo Jr. Sabres 15’s) and forward Lucas Brennan (Selkirk Steelers, MJHL) with their first-round picks in the Phase I and Phase II USHL Drafts respectively. Cedar Rapids will host its main camp from June 1-4.