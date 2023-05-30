Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

USHL Year-in-Review: Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

From a pair of First-Team All-USHL picks to several stellar individual seasons, and the first playoff series win since 2018-19, the RoughRiders have a lot of positives to take from the 2022-23 season

DSC00371.jpg
Ryan Walsh set a single-season franchise record with 79 points in his first USHL season. Walsh finished second in the league in points and was one of Cedar Rapids' two First-Team All-USHL selections, along with defenseman Eric Pohlkamp.
Contributed / Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 12:42 PM

As another USHL season now sits in the rear-view mirror, The Rink Live will be taking a team-by-team look back at the 2022-23 campaign.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be releasing year-end recaps one day at a time and in alphabetical order over the next two weeks, beginning with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Location: Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Home Arena: ImOn Ice Arena

Record: 30-23-4-5

ADVERTISEMENT

Conference / Finish: Eastern / Sixth (69 points)

Head coach: Mark Carlson

Leading scorer: Ryan Walsh, 79 points (30-49-79)

Top goaltender: Bruno Bruveris, 23-13-3-3, 2.60 GAA, .897 save percentage

Awards and honors: Eric Pohlkamp, USHL Defenseman of the Year; Walsh, First-Team All-USHL; Pohlkamp, First-Team All-USHL.

Looking back

The RoughRiders had their share of ups and downs throughout the season but Mark Carlson’s group got the job done, clinching a playoff spot for a second straight season.

Cedar Rapids struggled early and was unable to gain much traction as the calendar flipped to 2023. However, the RoughRiders started to build some momentum towards the end of the season and earned the final playoff spot in the logjam that was the Eastern Conference — just two points behind fourth-place Green Bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the RoughRiders fell short of their ultimate goal, it was a year that included a playoff series win, several breakout individual seasons and many positives to carry into next fall.

“You look back at the things you wish you would’ve done different or better as a staff and as a team, but overall I thought it was a good season,” Carlson told The Rink Live. “The guys developed and grew a lot and we’re proud of the way the guys worked and battled — especially at the end of the season and into the playoffs.”

“We had a lot of individual player improvement, which is really what it’s all about at this level,” Carlson continued. “And then our guys got a lot of valuable experience too, winning playoff games and forcing overtime like we did, and I think those will be really beneficial for our guys moving forward.”

Interesting tidbits

  • Carlson earned his 750th career win on Jan. 28, which ranks second in USHL history, trailing only P.K. O’Handley’s 783. The RoughRiders won 13 more games down the stretch and two in the playoffs, giving Carlson 765 heading into next season.
  • Cedar Rapids made a pair of acquisitions that made a difference down the stretch as the RoughRiders added Charlie Lurie from Omaha and Jack Musa from Madison to an already deep group of forwards. Musa had three goals in the playoffs, which was tied for the team lead.
    Charlie Lurie Omaha.JPG
    USHL
    Omaha Lancers send leading scorer Charlie Lurie to Cedar Rapids
    Nebraska-Omaha commit Charlie Lurie traded for third time in his USHL career
    February 28, 2023 01:09 PM
     · 
    By  Jordan McAlpine
  • Despite finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference, Cedar Rapids finished the season with a plus-18 goal differential, which ranked seventh in the USHL. The RoughRiders outscored their opponents 206-188 across 62 regular-season games.
  • The RoughRiders went 7-2-0-1 in their final 10 home games, which was pivotal as they tried to clinch a playoff spot. Cedar Rapids finished the regular season with 18 home wins, which was tied for eighth in the league.
  • Zaccharya Wisdom and Dylan Hryckowian both netted five game-winning goals this season, which was tied for sixth in the USHL. Wisdom found the back of the net 28 times in his second USHL season while Hryckowian finished his first USHL season with 26. Hryckowian was also 10th in the league with 65 points.
  • Cedar Rapids finished the regular season with the league’s best penalty kill (84.6%) and fifth-best power play (23.6%). The RoughRiders allowed just 33 power-play goals in the regular season and were also 14-for-15 (93.3%) over their five playoff games.

Who impressed

Ryan Walsh, F

The First-Team All-USHL selection dazzled in his first USHL season as Walsh finished second in the league with 79 points, which set a Cedar Rapids single-season franchise record. His 30 goals were also tied for eighth in the USHL and his 12 power-play goals were tied for fourth.

The Cornell commit led Cedar Rapids in nearly every offensive category during the regular season and he performed well in the playoffs too with two goals — both of which came in the same game — and seven points over five games.

“We’ve been fortunate to have a lot of really, really talented prep school players come through here over the last 20-plus years,” Carlson said. “Some of them are playing professionally right now too, but I’d put Ryan right up there with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Coming out here as a first-year guy and setting the single-season point record, it’s very impressive.”

Zaccharya Wisdom, F

The Colorado College commit finished second on the roster with a career-high 28 goals and 48 points, which ranked fourth.

Wisdom put up just 10 goals and 23 points as a rookie and while the increase in production is what jumps out this season, the right-shot forward continued to round out areas of his overall game too.

“(Zaccharya) took a big step forward in his second season and was a real leader for us,” Carlson said. “He had a big offensive year and we had a few guys that did, but one thing to remember too is that they were playing with really good players all year.

“So I’m not gonna be surprised one bit if Zach, Ryan or any of those guys are playing in the National Hockey League one day.”

Eric Pohlkamp, D

The Cedar Rapids blue liner excelled in his second USHL season with a career-high 16 goals and 51 points in 59 games, while also playing top-pair minutes and seeing the ice in every situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pohlkamp’s 16 goals ranked second among USHL defensemen and his 51 points were tied with Dubuque’s Max Burkholder for the league lead. The Baxter, Minnesota, native was named to the All-USHL First Team and was named the USHL Defensemen of the Week twice during the regular season.

Pohlkamp CR.jpg
USHL
Bemidji State commit Eric Pohlkamp named USHL Defenseman of the Year
Cedar Rapids blue liner named USHL Defenseman of the Year after racking up a career-high 51 points and continuing to develop his two-way game
May 04, 2023 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

He became just the second in franchise history (Jack Ahcan, 2016) to be named the USHL Defenseman of the Year.

“Eric did a nice job and took some real nice steps from year one to year two in this league, and he was real consistent for us,” Carlson said.

Playoff fate

The RoughRiders earned the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and pulled off the first-round upset, knocking off the NTDP on the road in three games. Cedar Rapids won Game 1, 5-2, lost Game 2 in dramatic fashion, 6-4, and responded with a 3-1 win in Game 3 to clinch the series.

It was the first time since 2018-19 that Cedar Rapids advanced past the first round.

Despite the quick turnaround, the RoughRiders made the four-hour drive from Plymouth to Youngstown and faced the Phantoms less than 48 hours later. The momentum carried over and despite playing five games over the previous week, Carlson’s squad forced double overtime in Game 1.

However, Cedar Rapids fell 3-2 in that contest and 3-1 in Game 2, dropping the second-round series against the eventual Clark Cup champs in two games. The RoughRiders ended up playing seven games in a 10-day stretch to close out the season.

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
Force banners.jpg
USHL
Speculating who could be the next head coach of the Fargo Force
With Nick Oliver heading to Wisconsin, the Fargo Force are looking for their fifth head coach since the 2018-19 season. Here's a look at some potential names that could fill the vacancy
May 26, 2023 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jacob Fowler celebration.JPG
USHL
Jacob Fowler, Cole Knuble earn top USA Hockey awards
Fowler was named Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year by USA Hockey while Knuble picked up the Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year award.
May 25, 2023 04:08 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
logo_main.svg
USHL
Sioux City Musketeers name Sean Clark the organization's next general manager
Sioux City promotes its director of scouting to GM just one day after Troy G. Ward left for Minnesota State
May 24, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Lucas St. Louis.jpeg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Phantoms sweeps honors, Finley deal finalized while trades, commitments continue to come in
Capitols and Lumberjacks receive their future considerations, Klavs Veinbergs and Griffin Jurecki flip commitments, USHL All-Academic Team announced and much more
May 24, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Nick Oliver Fargo Force.jpg
USHL
Fargo Force head coach Nick Oliver done after one season, set to join Mike Hastings' staff at Wisconsin
Nick Oliver led the Force to a franchise-record 40 wins and 88 points during the regular season and was named the USHL Coach of the Year. Now he's returning to the college level at Wisconsin
May 23, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Strathmann.JPG
USHL
UND commit Andrew Strathmann finds a ‘great fit’ and a Clark Cup in Youngstown
Andrew Strathmann has been one of the USHL's top offensive defensemen the last two seasons and played a key role as the Youngstown Phantoms captured their first Clark Cup
May 23, 2023 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
William Whitelaw autograph.JPG
USHL
William Whitelaw caps off rookie season with a Clark Cup and a ‘lifetime of memories’
Wisconsin commit and 2023 NHL Draft prospect William Whitelaw was one of the USHL's top rookie forwards this season and helped the Youngstown Phantoms capture their first Clark Cup
May 21, 2023 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Lachance Celebration.JPG
USHL
Youngstown captain Shane Lachance helps lead the Phantoms to the top
Shane Lachance becomes the first captain in franchise history to hoist the Clark Cup and "couldn't have imagined a better way to go out" in Youngstown
May 20, 2023 11:15 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Celebration shot.JPG
USHL
Youngstown Phantoms credit culture change en route to first Clark Cup title
Andon Cerbone delivers third-period goal and Jacob Fowler pitches a 22-save shutout as Youngstown wins the Clark Cup in a sweep against Fargo
May 19, 2023 11:55 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
051323.S.FF.Force.Clark.CupPreGame
USHL
Five things to watch for heading into pivotal Game 3 of the Clark Cup Finals
The Phantoms will try to win their first Clark Cup on home ice Friday night while Fargo attempts what very few teams have done before and rally from a 2-0 deficit
May 19, 2023 07:28 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking ahead

While there’s still a long way to go before 2023-24 rosters are set and the puck drops in Pittsburgh, the focus has already shifted to next fall.

“We’re optimistic, for sure,” Carlson said about the initial makeup of next year’s roster. “We’ve got a good group that can return and we have some impactful players coming from our affiliate list and the draft. So we believe we’re in a good spot right now and we’re excited for next season.”

Cedar Rapids’ roster featured several first-year players this season — highlighted by Hryckowian, Jacob Kraft and Walsh — along with an intriguing affiliate list. Minnesota State commit and Calgary draft pick Cade Littler could potentially return for a full USHL season too. But that will all be decided over the coming months.

The RoughRiders selected forward Haeden Ellis (Buffalo Jr. Sabres 15’s) and forward Lucas Brennan (Selkirk Steelers, MJHL) with their first-round picks in the Phase I and Phase II USHL Drafts respectively. Cedar Rapids will host its main camp from June 1-4.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
051423.S.FF.Force.Clark.Cup
USHL
Jacob Fowler leads the USHL between the pipes, leads Youngstown closer to its first Clark Cup
Jacob Fowler was named the USHL Goaltender of the Year after a dominant regular season. Fowler has won seven of his first eight playoff starts and has been a huge part of the Phantoms' success
May 17, 2023 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSCF0451.JPG
USHL
Fargo's Cole Knuble adds latest accolade to his rapidly growing collection with 2023 Curt Hammer Award
Knuble becomes the first player in Force history to win the award after leading the way both on and off the ice
May 16, 2023 11:12 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
William Whitelaw, forward, 8
USHL
As Phantoms return home seeking first Clark Cup, Covelli Centre has been the best for Youngstown
Youngstown led the USHL with 23 home wins this season and the Phantoms are off to a 4-0 start at the Covelli Centre in the playoffs
May 15, 2023 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Andrew Strathmann
USHL
Andrew Strathmann one win from Clark Cup, sets course to UND
The Fighting Hawks recruit is the second-leading defenseman scorer in the USHL playoffs. His Youngstown Phantoms can win the title this weekend.
May 15, 2023 12:21 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT