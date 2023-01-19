USHL notebook: Force on a roll, Phantoms tender highly-touted prospect and quartet of suspensions issued

OMAHA, Neb. — As this weekend’s games quickly approach, USHL writer Jordan McAlpine gets you caught up on what’s happening around the league.

Players of the Week

In case you missed it earlier this week, the USHL announced its Players of the Week Monday evening. USNTDP forward Gabe Perreault , Waterloo defenseman Aaron Pionk and Lincoln goaltender Cameron Whitehead took home the respective honors.

USHL announces quartet of suspensions

Four different USHL players were issued one-game suspensions Wednesday afternoon. Sioux Falls forward Tanner Bruender (kneeing), Madison defenseman Jan Olenginski (boarding), Lincoln forward Jared Mangan (checking from behind) and Cedar Rapids defenseman Eric Pohlkamp (head contact).

Fargo continues to be a Force

Nick Oliver’s squad now owns the USHL’s best win percentage and the most points (45) as Fargo leapfrogged Chicago. The Force are 8-2-0-0 in their last 10 and have scored 122 goals this season, which ranks second in the USHL.

Fargo currently has a four-point lead on Lincoln and a five-point lead on third-place Waterloo in the Western Conference.

Fargo represents well at BAAG

Speaking of Nick Oliver, the first-year coach spent Monday afternoon behind the bench in Plymouth, Mich. He was joined by two of his players, Cole Knuble and Joe Palodichuk , at the BioSteel All-American Game

Palodichuk picked up a pair of assists for Team White in the loss. Although Knuble, who ranks ninth in the USHL in points (33) and 11th in goals (15), was held off the scoresheet, Oliver liked his game.

"I thought Cole was one of the more consistent players out there," Oliver said. "I just thought he impacted the game in all different ways and he made plays. He got around the net, he protected the puck really well and I was just proud of how he handled himself out there."

Black Hawks stay hot

Speaking of Waterloo, Matt Smaby’s squad has been on fire as of late. The Black Hawks currently have the USHL’s longest win streak (six games) and have also won three straight at Young Arena.

The Black Hawks defeated Des Moines in overtime last time out and have found the back of the net 34 times over the six-game stretch. Waterloo has the USHL’s best home record at 14-5-0-0. The Black Hawks have also scored a league-high 77 goals on home ice this season.

Phantoms sign highly-touted prospect to tender

Youngstown made a splash Tuesday afternoon by signing Zachary Morin to a tender agreement. Morin, a 2007-born Canadian forward, will join the Phantoms next season.

“We are ecstatic to add Zachary to the Phantoms family,” Youngstown head coach Ryan Ward said in a statement. “Zachary is a trailblazer, one of the best hockey players in the world at his age, and he is going to showcase that in the USHL.”

BREAKING NEWS: PHANTOMS SIGN ZACHARY MORIN TO TENDER AGREEMENT https://t.co/ZxqZhPjoS4 — Youngstown Phantoms (@YtownPhantoms) January 17, 2023

Morin has racked up an astounding 94 points (41 g, 53a) in 56 games this season with the Little Caesars Midget Program. As a result of the signing, Youngstown was forced to forfeit its second-round pick in the upcoming Phase I USHL Draft this spring.

Ice chips

Tri-City executed a trade Tuesday sending goaltender Karlis Mezsargs and future considerations to Danbury (NAHL) in return for goaltender Patriks Berzins . Berzins was a standout for Team Latvia last month at the World Junior Championships.



Lincoln continues to lead the USHL with 602 penalty minutes, 19 more than the next closest team. However, the Stars own the league’s top penalty kill at 86%.

Lincoln’s Mason Marcellus is averaging almost an assist per game. Marcellus has a league-leading 26 helpers in 27 games this season.

Jack Harvey continues to lead the USHL in both goals (25) and points (44). Harvey has goals in four straight games and six points (5-1-6) in that stretch.

