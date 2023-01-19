ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects | USHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

USHL notebook: Force on a roll, Phantoms tender highly-touted prospect and quartet of suspensions issued

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine gets you ready for the weekend and caught up on what's happening around the league

fargo force and des moines buccaneers players on ice
Cole Knuble (22) of the Fargo Force races to control the puck Dec. 29, 2022 at Scheels Arena. Knuble had two goals and an assist for the Force last Friday and played in the BioSteel All-American Game Monday afternoon.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
January 18, 2023 07:20 PM
Share

OMAHA, Neb. — As this weekend’s games quickly approach, USHL writer Jordan McAlpine gets you caught up on what’s happening around the league.

Players of the Week

In case you missed it earlier this week, the USHL announced its Players of the Week Monday evening. USNTDP forward Gabe Perreault , Waterloo defenseman Aaron Pionk and Lincoln goaltender Cameron Whitehead took home the respective honors.

For more on each player and their recent play, click here.

USHL announces quartet of suspensions

Four different USHL players were issued one-game suspensions Wednesday afternoon. Sioux Falls forward Tanner Bruender (kneeing), Madison defenseman Jan Olenginski (boarding), Lincoln forward Jared Mangan (checking from behind) and Cedar Rapids defenseman Eric Pohlkamp (head contact).

PohlkampAAG.jpg
Prospects
BioSteel game the latest accolade as Eric Pohlkamp continues to thrive in second USHL season
Eric Pohlkamp has flown under the radar the last few years. But after a strong start to the season, the Bemidji State commit continues to emerge as a draft prospect
January 18, 2023 01:28 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

ADVERTISEMENT

Fargo continues to be a Force

Nick Oliver’s squad now owns the USHL’s best win percentage and the most points (45) as Fargo leapfrogged Chicago. The Force are 8-2-0-0 in their last 10 and have scored 122 goals this season, which ranks second in the USHL.

Fargo currently has a four-point lead on Lincoln and a five-point lead on third-place Waterloo in the Western Conference.

Fargo represents well at BAAG

Speaking of Nick Oliver, the first-year coach spent Monday afternoon behind the bench in Plymouth, Mich. He was joined by two of his players, Cole Knuble and Joe Palodichuk , at the BioSteel All-American Game

Palodichuk picked up a pair of assists for Team White in the loss. Although Knuble, who ranks ninth in the USHL in points (33) and 11th in goals (15), was held off the scoresheet, Oliver liked his game.

"I thought Cole was one of the more consistent players out there," Oliver said. "I just thought he impacted the game in all different ways and he made plays. He got around the net, he protected the puck really well and I was just proud of how he handled himself out there."

Black Hawks stay hot

Speaking of Waterloo, Matt Smaby’s squad has been on fire as of late. The Black Hawks currently have the USHL’s longest win streak (six games) and have also won three straight at Young Arena.

The Black Hawks defeated Des Moines in overtime last time out and have found the back of the net 34 times over the six-game stretch. Waterloo has the USHL’s best home record at 14-5-0-0. The Black Hawks have also scored a league-high 77 goals on home ice this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
112622.S.FF.Force.Castro
USHL
Fargo Force goaltender issue a good one
Fargo's Matej Marinov and Anton Castro rank Nos. 1 and 2 in goals-against for the league's top team.
January 17, 2023 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Haugland
USHL logo with background.jpg
USHL
Gabe Perreault, Aaron Pionk and Cameron Whitehead take home USHL Player of the Week honors
USHL rewards a pair of five-point weekends and Whitehead's stellar play in net
January 17, 2023 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
RAL_4830.jpg
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Youngstown's Jacob Fowler, Waterloo heat up and other notes around the league
USHL writer Jordan McAlpine takes a look back at the weekend and previews what's on tap in the USHL.
January 16, 2023 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
797633A1-CAE3-42EB-ACE7-3B06BA1A97B0.jpeg
USHL
Capitols execute another major trade; Madison sends Miko Matikka to Waterloo
Two days after trading Quinn Finley to Chicago, the Capitols traded away another NHL pick in Arizona prospect Miko Matikka
January 15, 2023 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Finley.jpg
USHL
Wisconsin-bound Quinn Finley dealt to Chicago Steel as Madison acquires Jack Brandt
Finley, drafted by the New York Islanders in the NHL Draft, has has four points (2-2-5) over his last five games and 27 (10-17-27) on the season.
January 13, 2023 11:43 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
oit.jpg
USHL
USHL Combine dates set for spring, summer
USHL Combines provide players exposure and education on their path to the USHL and beyond. Invitees of each combine will practice and play in front of USHL coaches, USHL scouts and NCAA coaches.
January 10, 2023 02:02 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Cole Eiserman.jpg
USHL
Eiserman, Pohlkamp, Spicer named USHL Players of the Week
Cole Eiserman scored twice and assisted on another in a game against Youngstown on Jan. 7. He has 19 points (11 goals) on the season in 15 games.
January 09, 2023 06:58 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Riley Fitzgerald.jpg
USHL
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders' Fitzgerald cousins reunited on the ice
The Fitzgeralds grew up in the Boston suburbs, part of a family that's tight and every bit about hockey.
January 09, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Johnson / The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
fargo force and des moines buccaneers players on ice
USHL
USHL notebook: Defense keys Fargo's six-game run to top of USHL
The Force finished the month of December with a 7-2 record, even while losing Knuble, Swanson and Palodichuk to the World Junior A Challenge.
January 05, 2023 08:03 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
NHL: 2014 NHL Draft
USHL
NHL defenseman Anthony DeAngelo giving back to Cedar Rapids
The total dollar amount will go to the St. Luke's Center for Women's and Children's Health.
January 05, 2023 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Johnson / The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Phantoms sign highly-touted prospect to tender

Youngstown made a splash Tuesday afternoon by signing Zachary Morin to a tender agreement. Morin, a 2007-born Canadian forward, will join the Phantoms next season.

“We are ecstatic to add Zachary to the Phantoms family,” Youngstown head coach Ryan Ward said in a statement. “Zachary is a trailblazer, one of the best hockey players in the world at his age, and he is going to showcase that in the USHL.”

Morin has racked up an astounding 94 points (41 g, 53a) in 56 games this season with the Little Caesars Midget Program. As a result of the signing, Youngstown was forced to forfeit its second-round pick in the upcoming Phase I USHL Draft this spring.

Ice chips

  • Tri-City executed a trade Tuesday sending goaltender Karlis Mezsargs and future considerations to Danbury (NAHL) in return for goaltender Patriks Berzins . Berzins was a standout for Team Latvia last month at the World Junior Championships.
  • Lincoln continues to lead the USHL with 602 penalty minutes, 19 more than the next closest team. However, the Stars own the league’s top penalty kill at 86%.
  • Lincoln’s Mason Marcellus is averaging almost an assist per game. Marcellus has a league-leading 26 helpers in 27 games this season.
  • Jack Harvey continues to lead the USHL in both goals (25) and points (44). Harvey has goals in four straight games and six points (5-1-6) in that stretch.
  • Waterloo goaltender Jack Spicer has won his last six starts. Spicer has 14 wins this season and is tied with Whitehead for second in the USHL. Green Bay’s Kristoffer Eberly leads the way with 15.
  • Cedar Rapids head coach Mark Carlson is closing in on 750 career wins. Carlson is currently second in USHL history with 748 wins. He only trails P.K. O’Handley, who racked up 783 wins in 1,488 games.
  • The USHL’s Frosty Cup will take place Jan. 27–29 in Dallas. Fargo and Tri-City will play a pair of games at the event.
  • Click here to view this weekend's games and the entire USHL schedule.

Related Topics: TRL NEWSLETTER
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
fargo force and des moines buccaneers players on ice
USHL
Two Fargo Force players join Cedar Rapids goaltender on USHL weekly honors list
Kyle Smolen scored four goals and added three assists in the series against Des Moines to pick up forward of the week honors.
January 03, 2023 08:15 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
fargo force and des moines buccaneers players on ice
USHL
Des Moines' Joe Gramer comes home, faces former Moorhead teammate in Force's victory over Bucs
Gramer and Fargo Force forward Harper Bentz have limited chances to go toe-to-toe on the ice but both say decision to play juniors this year was the right one.
December 30, 2022 01:45 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
IMG_20221227_182103.jpg
USHL
For UND commit Jayden Perron, sister's love motivates him to play and be his best
Desirae Perron, 14, has autism and struggles with large crowds. Still, her desire to watch her brother play for the Chicago Steel is providing the drive for Jayden to work his way to the NHL.
December 28, 2022 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Chris Murphy / Special to The Rink Live
NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
USHL
USHL notebook: Youngstown, Cedar Rapids set outdoor game in NFL stadium
The game, originally slated for the Phantoms' home ice at the 5,900-seat Covelli Centre, now will be played on the same ground the NFL's Browns play.
December 23, 2022 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer