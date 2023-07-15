USHL Update: Kilfoil and Misiak taken in CHL drafts, Cedar Rapids adds assistant, Musketeers and Capitols swing a trade and more

While July is typically a slow month in the USHL, plenty has happened around the league this week. USHL writer Jordan McAlpine takes a look at a trade, a coaching hire, a roster release and a pair of players that are CHL-bound.

Liam Kilfoil commits to QMJHL's Halifax Mooseheads

In a bit of a surprising move, highly-touted forward Liam Kilfoil will now be playing for the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads next season. The 16-year-old forward had previously signed a tender with Dubuque in March and was planning on joining the Fighting Saints.

However, Kilfoil was taken by Halifax in the second round (31st overall) of last month’s QMJHL Draft and committed to the Moosehead on Thursday.

Since the move happened after the USHL Draft, Dubuque will not get a draft pick — one of the risks teams face when tendering a player and forfeiting their pick — but can add another player to its protected list.

Erie takes Misiak first overall in CHL Import Draft

Martin Misiak played 27 games for the Youngstown Phantoms last season and helped Youngstown win its first Clark Cup in franchise history.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, that will be it for the Slovakian center in Youngstown as Misiak was taken by the OHL’s Erie Otters in last week’s CHL Import Draft. Misiak was the No. 1 overall pick.

With the first-overall selection in the 2023 @CHLHockey Import Draft the Erie Otters are proud to select, @HockeySlovakia forward, Martin Misiak!



Welcome to Erie!



📰: https://t.co/jQi3pDhjN8 pic.twitter.com/0vi6flyCPk — Erie Otters 🦦 (@ErieOtters) July 5, 2023

The left-shot center put up six goals and 11 assists in those 27 regular-season games and added another two goals and 10 points in the playoffs, which was tied for second in the USHL. Although his plans for next season were still up in the air, there was some talk that Misiak would return to Youngstown.

However, he’ll now head the Canadian Major Junior route — which makes sense as Misiak has shown no signs of playing college hockey and will now prepare himself for the professional game.

Misiak was taken by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round (55th overall) of last month’s NHL Draft.

Martin Misiak meets with the media in Nashville after being taken by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round (55th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Several USHL draft picks make 2023 Under-17 Men’s Select Team

USA Hockey announced its roster for the 2023 Under-17 Men’s Select Team Thursday afternoon, which will compete in the Five Nations Tournament next month in Chomutov, Czechia.

USHL fans will have plenty of reasons to tune in as 15 of the 20 players on Team USA were either tendered or taken in the USHL Phase I Draft. To view the full Under-17 Men’s Slect Team roster, click here.

USA Hockey has announced the roster for the 2023 Under-17 Men’s Select Team, which will compete in the Five Nations Tournament next month.@TheRinkLive story: https://t.co/pyEM98EimU — Jordan McAlpine (@jordan_mcalpine) July 13, 2023

All 15 future USHL players are listed below. Players with an asterisk were tendered by their respective team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Niles Benson (Green Bay, fourth round, 54th overall)

Jackson Crowder (Sioux City, seventh round, 96th overall)

Cooper Dennis (Dubuque, second round, 17th overall)

*Masun Fleece (Fargo)

*Matthew Grimes (Sioux Falls)

Wesley Jefferson-Swint (Chicago, ninth round, 134th overall)

Chase Jette (Waterloo, third round, 32nd overall)

Ben Kevan (Des Moines, first round, 5th overall)

Danny Klaers (Muskegon, fourth round, 49th overall)

Carter Murphy (Youngstown, fourth round, 47th overall)

Teddy Mutryn (Chicago, second round, 22nd overall)

Jesse Orlowsky (Waterloo, second round, 28th overall)

Jacob Rombach (Lincoln, first round, 11th overall)

*Cooper Simpson (Tri-City)

Sam Spehar (Muskegon, second round, 19th overall)

Sioux City and Madison complete trade for an SCSU commit

The Sioux City Musketeers acquired forward Jonah Aegerter from the Madison Capitols earlier this week in exchange for a 2024 Phase II second round draft pick.

Aegerter played in 61 games for Madison last season and racked up 25 points (9-16-25) in his first full USHL season. The right-shot forward is an SCSU commit.

"I'm extremely excited for the opportunity to come play for Sioux City," Aegerter said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to meeting my teammates and the coaching staff and I am eager to get on the ice and contribute to winning this season."

Cedar Rapids adds former Bemidji State forward Hampus Sjodahl to coaching staff

After seeing Jared Brown join the Western Michigan coaching staff, the RoughRiders wasted little time filling the void on their bench as Cedar Rapids has named Hampus Sjodahl its new assistant coach.

Sjodahl, 27, comes to Cedar Rapids after spending the last two seasons with the NAHL’s Austin Bruins. The Bruins made it to the NAHL Robertson Cup Championship Game this spring but lost to Oklahoma.

A Stockholm, Sweden native, Sjodahl played in the NAHL and spent four years playing at Bemidji State.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am very excited and honored to join the RoughRiders organization,” Sjodahl said in a statement. “The opportunity to work with Coach Carlson and the rest of the staff is something I am extremely grateful for, and very much looking forward to. My wife and I are thrilled to be part of the Cedar Rapids community, and I can't wait to get started.”

To view all the movement behind the bench this off-season, click here.