Junior and Prospects USHL

USHL Update: Kilfoil and Misiak taken in CHL drafts, Cedar Rapids adds assistant, Musketeers and Capitols swing a trade and more

Dubuque tender Liam Kilfoil QMJHL-bound, Youngstown center Martin Misiak OHL-bound, Sioux City adds SCSU commit Jonah Aegerter and several USHL draft picks to play in Five Nations Tournament

Martin Misiak, forward, 90
Martin Misiak racked up six goals and 11 assists in 27 regular-season games and added another two goals and 10 points in the playoffs last season for the Youngstown Phantoms. Misiak was taken first overall by the OHL's Erie Otters last week in the CHL Import Draft.
Contributed / Youngstown Phantoms
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 4:29 PM

While July is typically a slow month in the USHL, plenty has happened around the league this week. USHL writer Jordan McAlpine takes a look at a trade, a coaching hire, a roster release and a pair of players that are CHL-bound.

Liam Kilfoil commits to QMJHL's Halifax Mooseheads

In a bit of a surprising move, highly-touted forward Liam Kilfoil will now be playing for the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads next season. The 16-year-old forward had previously signed a tender with Dubuque in March and was planning on joining the Fighting Saints.

However, Kilfoil was taken by Halifax in the second round (31st overall) of last month’s QMJHL Draft and committed to the Moosehead on Thursday.

Since the move happened after the USHL Draft, Dubuque will not get a draft pick — one of the risks teams face when tendering a player and forfeiting their pick — but can add another player to its protected list.

Erie takes Misiak first overall in CHL Import Draft

Martin Misiak played 27 games for the Youngstown Phantoms last season and helped Youngstown win its first Clark Cup in franchise history.

However, that will be it for the Slovakian center in Youngstown as Misiak was taken by the OHL’s Erie Otters in last week’s CHL Import Draft. Misiak was the No. 1 overall pick.

The left-shot center put up six goals and 11 assists in those 27 regular-season games and added another two goals and 10 points in the playoffs, which was tied for second in the USHL. Although his plans for next season were still up in the air, there was some talk that Misiak would return to Youngstown.

However, he’ll now head the Canadian Major Junior route — which makes sense as Misiak has shown no signs of playing college hockey and will now prepare himself for the professional game.

Misiak was taken by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round (55th overall) of last month’s NHL Draft.

Martin Misiak Draft.jpeg
Martin Misiak meets with the media in Nashville after being taken by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round (55th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Several USHL draft picks make 2023 Under-17 Men’s Select Team

USA Hockey announced its roster for the 2023 Under-17 Men’s Select Team Thursday afternoon, which will compete in the Five Nations Tournament next month in Chomutov, Czechia.

USHL fans will have plenty of reasons to tune in as 15 of the 20 players on Team USA were either tendered or taken in the USHL Phase I Draft. To view the full Under-17 Men’s Slect Team roster, click here.

All 15 future USHL players are listed below. Players with an asterisk were tendered by their respective team.

Niles Benson (Green Bay, fourth round, 54th overall)
Jackson Crowder (Sioux City, seventh round, 96th overall)
Cooper Dennis (Dubuque, second round, 17th overall)
*Masun Fleece (Fargo)
*Matthew Grimes (Sioux Falls)
Wesley Jefferson-Swint (Chicago, ninth round, 134th overall)
Chase Jette (Waterloo, third round, 32nd overall)
Ben Kevan (Des Moines, first round, 5th overall)
Danny Klaers (Muskegon, fourth round, 49th overall)
Carter Murphy (Youngstown, fourth round, 47th overall)
Teddy Mutryn (Chicago, second round, 22nd overall)
Jesse Orlowsky (Waterloo, second round, 28th overall)
Jacob Rombach (Lincoln, first round, 11th overall)
*Cooper Simpson (Tri-City)
Sam Spehar (Muskegon, second round, 19th overall)

Sioux City and Madison complete trade for an SCSU commit

The Sioux City Musketeers acquired forward Jonah Aegerter from the Madison Capitols earlier this week in exchange for a 2024 Phase II second round draft pick.

Aegerter played in 61 games for Madison last season and racked up 25 points (9-16-25) in his first full USHL season. The right-shot forward is an SCSU commit.

"I'm extremely excited for the opportunity to come play for Sioux City," Aegerter said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to meeting my teammates and the coaching staff and I am eager to get on the ice and contribute to winning this season."

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
A hockey player wearing a black and red outfit shoots the puck while a player of the opposing team watches from behind.
NAHL
Ben Muthersbaugh is headed to the USHL after excelling in the NAHL, NCDC
The recent Union commit was a top skater for the Jr. Monarchs of the NCDC the Titans of the NAHL. He's hoping to compete with Cedar Rapids of the USHL this season.
1d ago
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
usa hockey logo.png
USHL
Rod Braceful returns to USA Hockey as NTDP's director of player personnel
Braceful back in Plymouth after spending two years scouting for the Chicago Blackhawks
3d ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSC09498.jpg
USHL
Offseason includes plenty of movement behind USHL benches
Here are the USHL coaches that have taken new jobs elsewhere and the new faces that'll be behind the bench in 2023-24
4d ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
_8SG0561.JPG
USHL
Youngstown Phantoms named USHL Organization of the Year for the first time
After winning their first Clark Cup in May, the Phantoms captured another franchise-first last week as Youngstown was named the USHL Organization of the Year
5d ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Adam Zlnka.jpg
USHL
Western Conference foes swap players as Omaha sends Luke Baker to Green Bay in pair of early July USHL trades
Sioux Falls deals Arizona draft pick Adam Zlnka to Waterloo while Green Bay adds a second-year defenseman to its blue line
5d ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20221230_Fargo Force vs. Des Moines Buccaneers_062.jpg
USHL
10 USHL Players that just missed getting picked in the 2023 NHL Draft
While 51 players with USHL ties heard their name called in Nashville, there are plenty of talented players from the league that weren't drafted. Several will be eligible again next June
Jul 5
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Andrew Strathmann CBJ Draft 2023.JPG
NHL
UND commit Andrew Strathmann has an NHL Draft Day story to remember
Andrew Strathmann was in a Bridgestone Arena bathroom when the Columbus Blue Jackets took the Youngstown defenseman with the 98th overall pick. However, Thursday was still a very special day
Jun 30
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Maxim Strbak Buffalo Draft.JPG
NHL
Second-round pick Maxim Strbak offers Buffalo 'huge upside' and a lot of potential on the blue line
After impressing during his first season in North America, Maxim Strbak's NHL Draft dream came true as Buffalo took the Sioux Falls defenseman with the 45th overall pick
Jun 30
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20221007_USANTDP-U18s-vs-Lake-Superior-State-University_1181.jpg
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown: No. 1: Will Smith, F, NTDP
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
Jun 28
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
LeonardWithPuck.jpg
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown: No. 2: Ryan Leonard, F, NTDP
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
Jun 27
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Cedar Rapids adds former Bemidji State forward Hampus Sjodahl to coaching staff

After seeing Jared Brown join the Western Michigan coaching staff, the RoughRiders wasted little time filling the void on their bench as Cedar Rapids has named Hampus Sjodahl its new assistant coach.

Sjodahl, 27, comes to Cedar Rapids after spending the last two seasons with the NAHL’s Austin Bruins. The Bruins made it to the NAHL Robertson Cup Championship Game this spring but lost to Oklahoma.

A Stockholm, Sweden native, Sjodahl played in the NAHL and spent four years playing at Bemidji State.

"I am very excited and honored to join the RoughRiders organization,” Sjodahl said in a statement. “The opportunity to work with Coach Carlson and the rest of the staff is something I am extremely grateful for, and very much looking forward to. My wife and I are thrilled to be part of the Cedar Rapids community, and I can't wait to get started.”

To view all the movement behind the bench this off-season, click here.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
Get Local

