Junior and Prospects | USHL
|
USHL Rink Report: Win streaks roll on, Celebrini overtakes point lead and busy week on tap

Lincoln's win streak hits five, pair of rookies record hat tricks and Gamblers deliver overtime thriller

Antonio Fernandez Lincoln.JPG
Antonio Fernandez recorded his first multi-goal game of the season Friday night in Lincoln's 2-1 win over Sioux Falls. It was also his first USHL game-winning goal. The second-year defenseman has eight goals and 25 points in 35 games this season.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
February 13, 2023 04:54 PM
The Rink Live’s Jordan McAlpine provides the USHL’s Rink Report. Take a look back at the weekend that was, what’s ahead and various other news and notes from around the USHL.

Weekend review

*Home teams in bold*

Fri. Feb. 10
Cedar Rapids 5, Dubuque 2
Youngstown 4, Green Bay 3
Muskegon 7, Madison 3
Fargo 7, Sioux City 1
Lincoln 2, Sioux Falls 1 OT
Waterloo 2, Tri-City 1
Chicago 3, Omaha 2

Sat. Feb. 11
Dubuque 3, Cedar Rapids 2
Green Bay 3, Youngstown 2 OT
Madison 3, Muskegon 1
Fargo 6, Sioux City 3
Lincoln 5, Sioux Falls 4
Waterloo 3, Tri-City 2 OT
Chicago 7, Des Moines 4

Stick taps

Macklin Celebrini, F, Chicago
Celebrini racked up seven points last weekend (4-3-7) and is now the USHL’s point leader with 54. Celebrini netted his second hat trick and second five-point night (3-2-5) of the season Saturday night in Des Moines.

The rookie forward has a staggering 54 points (28-26-54) in 34 games this season. Celebrini’s 28 goals lead the USHL and his 11 power-play goals are also tied for second in the league.

Andon Cerbone, F, Youngstown
Cerbone has nine points (5-4-9) over his last five games, including four this past weekend. Cerbone had two goals and an assist Friday night, including the game-winner. The third-year forward has a career-high 41 points in 41 games this season.

Antonio Fernandez, D, Lincoln
The second-year defenseman scored twice Friday night, extending his goal streak to three games. Although Fernandez didn’t find the back of the net Saturday night, he did pick up an assist and currently owns a four-game point streak (4-1-5). Fernandez has eight goals and 25 points in 35 games this season.

Jack Spicer, G, Waterloo
The Omaha commit came up big Saturday night in Waterloo’s 3-2 overtime win in Kearney. Spicer turned aside 35 of the 37 Tri-City shots fired his way, including 18 in the third period.

Jack Spicer.JPG
USHL
Waterloo goaltender Jack Spicer 'pumped' to become an Omaha Maverick
USHL wins leader Jack Spicer continues strong rookie season and announces commitment to Nebraska-Omaha
February 02, 2023 09:49 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Spicer has won 11 of his last 13 starts and is now 19-6-0-0 on the season with a .897 save percentage and 2.83 GAA. His 19 wins still lead the USHL.

What’s on tap

It’s one of the USHL’s busiest weeks of the season as the schedule features games on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. To view the complete schedule, click here. To view the current USHL standings, click here.

Without further ado, here’s a look at some of the top games on the docket.

Green Bay (23-14-1-1) at Dubuque (20-14-3-1), Mystique Community Ice Center, Tuesday. Feb. 14, 7:05 p.m.
One of two games on the calendar Tuesday night, Lincoln vs. Des Moines being the other, two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams will meet in northeast Iowa. The Fighting Saints are on a roll as of late with points in eight (6-2-2-0) of their last 10 games — including a pair of 3-0 wins over Green Bay earlier this month.

Dubuque is also 6-4-0-0 in its last 10 at home and has won six of its past seven on home ice.

Green Bay is coming off a win itself, a thrilling 3-2 overtime win over Youngstown. The Gamblers trailed 2-0 in that game but rallied with three unanswered goals Saturday night. Green Bay currently sits second in the conference with 48 points.

Lincoln (25-13-1-0) at Fargo (27-8-1-3), Scheels Arena, Fri. Feb. 17 & Sat. Feb. 18, 7:05 & 6:05 p.m.
The Force have a six-game point streak (5-0-1-0) while Lincoln brings a five-game win streak into this week. Fargo is 8-1-1-0 in its last 10 overall and 8-1-0-1 in its last 10 at home. The Force scored 13 goals in a weekend sweep of Sioux City and have scored the USHL’s second-most goals (159).

The Stars are also coming off a sweep with a pair of one-goal wins over Sioux Falls. After a slump at the end of January, Rocky Russo’s squad has responded by winning five straight. The Stars are just three points behind Waterloo and have built a 10-point lead over Tri-City and Sioux City, who are currently tied for fourth in the Western Conference.

Lincoln has a busy week as the Stars will face Des Moines on Tuesday night at home and will also play at Sioux City Sunday on their way back from Fargo.

USNTDP (22-11-1-2) at Chicago (26-12-2-1), Fox Valley Ice Arena, Sat. Feb. 18 & Sun. Feb. 19, 7:05 & 3:05 p.m.
An intriguing matchup puts the Steel against the USNTDP in suburban Chicago. Celebrini, Michael Emerson and Jack Harvey have continued to produce and the Steel are coming off a pair of road wins in Omaha and Des Moines. Chicago has points in five straight (4-0-1-0) and leads Green Bay by seven points atop the Eastern Conference.

They’ll face an intriguing opponent, however, in the U17 team. Fans will be in for a treat between Cole Eiserman, James Hagens and Max Plante, along with Celebrini on the home side. The Steel and USNTDP are one of three games on Sunday’s slate.

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
Celebrini POTW.jpg
USHL
Chicago's Macklin Celebrini, pair of Force take home USHL Player of the Week honors
Macklin Celebrini continues his torrid stretch while Fargo's Matej Marinov remains unbeaten in regulation
February 13, 2023 06:29 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Brown Faceoff Aubri Brown Game.JPG
USHL
Through tragedy comes a positive as The Aubri Brown Club leaves its mark in Sioux City
Year two a "slam dunk" success for Sioux City's Aubri Brown Game
February 12, 2023 12:34 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Graham Gamache Tri-City.JPG
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Brännman posts zeros, Gamache stays hot and Eastern Conference race tightens up
Trades and suspensions dominate USHL headlines as trade deadline looms at end of the month
February 09, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL logo with background.jpg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Slew of trades and six players suspended in busy start to February
Force and Stars swap players, Cedar Rapids adds Jack Musa and Des Moines makes a pair of deals
February 07, 2023 02:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Alex Bump Nate Benoit.JPG
USHL
Lancers deal leading scorer Alex Bump to Tri-City, send captain Nate Benoit to Waterloo
The Omaha Lancers deal a pair of NHL picks and two of their captains within the Western Conference
February 07, 2023 11:40 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL logo with background.jpg
USHL
Pair of Black Hawks and Tri-City's Cameron Korpi take home USHL Player of the Week honors
Waterloo's Gavin O'Connell and Ben Robertson were named the USHL Forward and Defenseman of the Week after recording six and five-point weekends
February 06, 2023 06:55 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Lincoln Stars Win.JPG
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Stars sweep weekend, West stays interesting and Fighting Saints post pair of shutouts
First weekend of February features overtime thrillers and Western Conference race heats up
February 06, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Ryan Conmy Sioux City.JPG
USHL
Rookie forward Ryan Conmy is making the most of his time and opportunity in Sioux City
Ryan Conmy has quietly been one of the USHL's top rookies with 23 goals and 35 points for the Sioux City Musketeers
February 06, 2023 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jake Richard Tri-City Debut 1.JPG
USHL
Tri-City forward Jake Richard debuts with new squad after "whirlwind" week
After being traded from Muskegon to Tri-City on Monday, Jake Richard debuted with his new squad Friday night in Omaha
February 04, 2023 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Tucker Shedd Mini Sticks Story 1.JPG
USHL
Mini Sticks, major impact; Omaha defenseman Tucker Shedd doing his part to raise cancer awareness
After watching his mom fight breast cancer as a kid, Tucker Shedd created The Mini Sticks Charitable Organization to help those impacted by cancer
February 02, 2023 11:23 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Ice Chips

  • The USHL suspended a trio of players Monday afternoon: Youngstown goaltender Jacob Fowler (roughing, two games), Chicago defenseman Hunter Hady (head contact accumulation, one game) and Muskegon forward Ethan Fredericks (checking from behind, one game).
  • With their win Saturday, Waterloo is 8-0-0-0 in overtime this season, The Black Hawks are 8-2-0-0 in their last 10 games overall and trail Fargo by just four points atop the Western Conference.
  • Muskegon forward Sacha Boisvert recorded his second career hat trick Friday night and added an assist on Saturday. Boisvert’s 15 goals are fourth among USHL rookies. The North Dakota commit has 15 goals and 27 points in 35 games this season.
  • Madison goaltender Mason Kucenski earned his first win since Nov. 5 Saturday night, which snapped a 12-game skid between the pipes. Kucenski turned aside 35 of the 36 he saw in a 3-1 win over Muskegon. The win was his sixth of the season.
  • Muskegon racked up 47 penalty minutes this weekend. The Lumberjacks lead the USHL with 789 penalty minutes and are averaging 19.7 penalty minutes per game.
  • Cedar Rapids forward Dylan Hryckowian scored two goals on Friday and added an assist on Saturday. Hryckowian has points in seven of his last eight games and 12 points (3-9-12) in that stretch. He’s tied for sixth in the USHL with 43 points in 38 games.
  • Sioux Falls rookie forward Chris Pelosi found the back of the net twice Friday and recorded the first multi-goal game of his USHL career. Pelosi has goals in three of his last five games and has eight goals and 10 points in 22 games.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
