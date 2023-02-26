Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

USHL Rink Report: Waterloo continues OT success, Green Bay blanks Chicago and Storm extend win streak to four

Black Hawks earn pair of overtime wins, Green Bay takes three points from Chicago, and Stampede and Storm earn sweeps

Sam Harris.JPG
Sioux Falls forward Sam Harris scored twice Saturday night in a 4-2 win in Lincoln. The Stampede earned a pair of wins this weekend in a home-and-home sweep of the Stars.
Contributed / Sioux Falls Stampede
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
February 26, 2023 04:19 PM

The Rink Live’s Jordan McAlpine provides the USHL’s Rink Report. Take a look back at the weekend that was, what’s ahead and various other news and notes from around the USHL.

Weekend review

*Home teams in bold*

Thurs. Feb. 23
Youngstown 4, Cedar Rapids 1 *played at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland*

Fri. Feb. 24
Youngstown 2, Cedar Rapids 1 Shootout
Muskegon 7, USNTDP 4
Des Moines 5, Omaha 2
Sioux Falls 4, Lincoln 3 OT
Tri-City 4, Sioux City 3
Waterloo 4, Fargo 3 OT
Dubuque 5, Madison 2
Chicago 6, Green Bay 5 OT

Sat. Feb. 25
Fargo 5, Des Moines 2
Sioux Falls 4, Lincoln 2
Waterloo 4, Omaha 3 OT
Cedar Rapids 3, Youngstown 1
USNTDP 5, Muskegon 1
Green Bay 2, Chicago 0
Dubuque 4, Madison 3 OT
Tri-City 4, Sioux City 2

Stick taps

Owen Baker, F, Waterloo

The Michigan State commit scored twice Friday night, including the overtime winner against Fargo. Baker’s OT goal was his 10th of the season, which ties his USHL career-high. He added an assist on Saturday as the Black Hawks won again in overtime.

Baker has five points (3-2-5) over his last five games and his 33 points rank third on Waterloo’s roster. Waterloo is now 10-1-0 in overtime this season.

Nick Moldenhauer, F, Chicago

Moldenhauer found the back of the net twice Friday night and added an assist in Chicago’s overtime win over Green Bay.

The 2022 third-round pick (Toronto, 95th overall) had just three points in February coming into this weekend. However, Moldenhauer had missed games with an injury earlier this month. He was one of the USHL’s most dynamic scorers early in the season.

Garrett Schifsky, F, Waterloo

The Michigan commit scored twice on Friday and added a goal and an assist on Saturday. Schifsky’s four-point weekend gives him 37 points on the season, which ranks second on Waterloo’s roster.

Ethan Whitcomb, F, Muskegon

Whitcomb returned from his four-game suspension with a bang. The Omaha commit made an immediate impact with two goals and an assist in Friday’s win against the USNTDP U17 team.

It was the third multi-goal game of the season for the second-year forward. Whitcomb is Muskegon’s current leading scorer with 17 goals and 30 points.

Kristoffer Eberly, G, Green Bay

Eberly turned aside all 20 shots Chicago fired his way Saturday and earned his first shutout of the season. One night after watching Chicago’s potent offense score six goals from the bench, the Ohio State commit did his part to help Green Bay earn a weekend split.

Green Bay and Youngstown are tied for second in the Eastern Conference, six points behind Chicago.

What’s on tap

The week starts Tuesday with an intriguing matchup as Chicago visits Dubuque. Friday’s slate features seven games while all 16 teams will be in action Saturday. Followed by a pair of games on Sunday.

To view the complete schedule, click here. To view the current USHL standings, click here .

Without further ado, here’s a look at some of the top games on the docket.

Chicago (29-14-2-1) at Dubuque (22-17-3-1), Mystique Community Ice Center, Tues. Feb. 28, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago is coming off a 2-0 loss to Green Bay but the Steel have been on a roll as of late. Chicago has points in eight (7-2-1-0) of its last 10 and Chicago's lineup continues to fire on all cylinders. The Steel have racked up a league-best 196 goals.

However, they’ll get a tough test Tuesday in Dubuque. The Fighting Saints are 7-3-0-0 in their last 10 on home ice and Dubuque is currently fifth in the Eastern Conference. Just three points back of the USNTDP.

Sioux Falls (18-21-4-3) at Tri-City (22-16-2-3), Viaero Center, Fri. & Sat. March 3 and 4, 7:05 p.m. both nights

Sioux Falls and Tri-City are separated by just six points in the standings and both teams are heating up. Tri-City has won four straight and has points in five straight (4-0-1-0) while Sioux Falls has points in six (3-4-2-1) of its last 10.

Tri-City forwards August Falloon and Jake Richard scored both nights this weekend in a pair of wins over Sioux City. Falloon has four goals over his past three games while Richard has four over his last five.

Sioux Falls forward Sam Harris also scored a pair of goals Saturday and has a team-leading 22. The Stampede earned an impressive home-and-home sweep over Lincoln this weekend.

Ice Chips

  • Youngstown forward Andon Cerbone scored twice in the Cleveland Classic. Cerbone was held off the scoresheet Saturday, which snapped an eight-game point streak. The Quinnipiac commit is tied for 11th in the USHL with 45 points (18-27-45).
  • Four of Friday’s games and six of the 17 games this weekend required overtime or a shootout. Every home team won Friday night as well.
  • Fargo earned three of a possible four points this weekend and the Force have points in 11 straight (9-0-2-0). Rookies Leo Gruba and Verner Miettinen both scored on Saturday and Anthony Menghini recorded two points (1-1-2).
  • Green Bay forward Jimmy Clark recorded his third two-goal game of the season Friday and also added an assist. Clark has eight points (5-3-8) over his last five games.
  • Jayden Perron extended his point streak to nine games as the North Dakota commit netted an overtime winner Friday. However, Chicago was shut out on Saturday, putting an end to Perron’s streak.
  • Speaking of nine-game point streaks, Sioux Falls forward Isaac Gordon saw his come to an end Friday. Gordon started a new one Saturday with three assists in the win over Lincoln.
  • The Stars have dropped six straight and after holding a 10-point cushion on fourth place, Lincoln’s lead over Tri-City has dwindled to four points.
  • USNTDP forward Charlie Cerrato scored his first two USHL goals of the season Saturday and recorded three points in a 5-1 win over Muskegon.
  • USNTDP goaltender Carsen Musser announced his commitment to Colorado College Sunday morning.
  • The USHL Trade Deadline is Monday at 6 p.m.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
