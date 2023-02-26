USHL Rink Report: Waterloo continues OT success, Green Bay blanks Chicago and Storm extend win streak to four

The Rink Live’s Jordan McAlpine provides the USHL’s Rink Report. Take a look back at the weekend that was, what’s ahead and various other news and notes from around the USHL.

Weekend review

*Home teams in bold*

Thurs. Feb. 23

Youngstown 4, Cedar Rapids 1 *played at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland*

Fri. Feb. 24

Youngstown 2, Cedar Rapids 1 Shootout

Muskegon 7, USNTDP 4

Des Moines 5, Omaha 2

Sioux Falls 4, Lincoln 3 OT

Tri-City 4, Sioux City 3

Waterloo 4, Fargo 3 OT

Dubuque 5, Madison 2

Chicago 6, Green Bay 5 OT

Sat. Feb. 25

Fargo 5, Des Moines 2

Sioux Falls 4, Lincoln 2

Waterloo 4, Omaha 3 OT

Cedar Rapids 3, Youngstown 1

USNTDP 5, Muskegon 1

Green Bay 2, Chicago 0

Dubuque 4, Madison 3 OT

Tri-City 4, Sioux City 2

Stick taps

Owen Baker, F, Waterloo

The Michigan State commit scored twice Friday night, including the overtime winner against Fargo. Baker’s OT goal was his 10th of the season, which ties his USHL career-high. He added an assist on Saturday as the Black Hawks won again in overtime.

Baker has five points (3-2-5) over his last five games and his 33 points rank third on Waterloo’s roster. Waterloo is now 10-1-0 in overtime this season.

Nick Moldenhauer, F, Chicago

Moldenhauer found the back of the net twice Friday night and added an assist in Chicago’s overtime win over Green Bay.

The 2022 third-round pick (Toronto, 95th overall) had just three points in February coming into this weekend. However, Moldenhauer had missed games with an injury earlier this month. He was one of the USHL’s most dynamic scorers early in the season.

Garrett Schifsky, F, Waterloo

The Michigan commit scored twice on Friday and added a goal and an assist on Saturday. Schifsky’s four-point weekend gives him 37 points on the season, which ranks second on Waterloo’s roster.

TIE GAME@GarrettSchifsky with his 2nd of the night and the game tying goal.

🍎- Nate Benoit

🍎- Gennadi Chaly #WATvsFGO pic.twitter.com/4NrFQdCBFP — Waterloo Black Hawks (@BlckHawksHockey) February 25, 2023

Ethan Whitcomb, F, Muskegon

Whitcomb returned from his four-game suspension with a bang. The Omaha commit made an immediate impact with two goals and an assist in Friday’s win against the USNTDP U17 team.

It was the third multi-goal game of the season for the second-year forward. Whitcomb is Muskegon’s current leading scorer with 17 goals and 30 points.

Kristoffer Eberly, G, Green Bay

Eberly turned aside all 20 shots Chicago fired his way Saturday and earned his first shutout of the season. One night after watching Chicago’s potent offense score six goals from the bench, the Ohio State commit did his part to help Green Bay earn a weekend split.

Gamblers Win ‼️ Green Bay shuts out @ChicagoSteel 2-0 on a night full of great defensive play and thousands flying teddy bears #GoGamblers pic.twitter.com/Z1w1cJEYHH — Green Bay Gamblers (@GamblersHockey) February 26, 2023

Green Bay and Youngstown are tied for second in the Eastern Conference, six points behind Chicago.

What’s on tap

The week starts Tuesday with an intriguing matchup as Chicago visits Dubuque. Friday’s slate features seven games while all 16 teams will be in action Saturday. Followed by a pair of games on Sunday.

To view the complete schedule, click here. To view the current USHL standings, click here .

Without further ado, here’s a look at some of the top games on the docket.

Chicago (29-14-2-1) at Dubuque (22-17-3-1), Mystique Community Ice Center, Tues. Feb. 28, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago is coming off a 2-0 loss to Green Bay but the Steel have been on a roll as of late. Chicago has points in eight (7-2-1-0) of its last 10 and Chicago's lineup continues to fire on all cylinders. The Steel have racked up a league-best 196 goals.

However, they’ll get a tough test Tuesday in Dubuque. The Fighting Saints are 7-3-0-0 in their last 10 on home ice and Dubuque is currently fifth in the Eastern Conference. Just three points back of the USNTDP.

Sioux Falls (18-21-4-3) at Tri-City (22-16-2-3), Viaero Center, Fri. & Sat. March 3 and 4, 7:05 p.m. both nights

Sioux Falls and Tri-City are separated by just six points in the standings and both teams are heating up. Tri-City has won four straight and has points in five straight (4-0-1-0) while Sioux Falls has points in six (3-4-2-1) of its last 10.

Tri-City forwards August Falloon and Jake Richard scored both nights this weekend in a pair of wins over Sioux City. Falloon has four goals over his past three games while Richard has four over his last five.

Sioux Falls forward Sam Harris also scored a pair of goals Saturday and has a team-leading 22. The Stampede earned an impressive home-and-home sweep over Lincoln this weekend.

