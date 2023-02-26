USHL Rink Report: Waterloo continues OT success, Green Bay blanks Chicago and Storm extend win streak to four
Black Hawks earn pair of overtime wins, Green Bay takes three points from Chicago, and Stampede and Storm earn sweeps
The Rink Live’s Jordan McAlpine provides the USHL’s Rink Report. Take a look back at the weekend that was, what’s ahead and various other news and notes from around the USHL.
Weekend review
*Home teams in bold*
Thurs. Feb. 23
Youngstown 4, Cedar Rapids 1 *played at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland*
Fri. Feb. 24
Youngstown 2, Cedar Rapids 1 Shootout
Muskegon 7, USNTDP 4
Des Moines 5, Omaha 2
Sioux Falls 4, Lincoln 3 OT
Tri-City 4, Sioux City 3
Waterloo 4, Fargo 3 OT
Dubuque 5, Madison 2
Chicago 6, Green Bay 5 OT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sat. Feb. 25
Fargo 5, Des Moines 2
Sioux Falls 4, Lincoln 2
Waterloo 4, Omaha 3 OT
Cedar Rapids 3, Youngstown 1
USNTDP 5, Muskegon 1
Green Bay 2, Chicago 0
Dubuque 4, Madison 3 OT
Tri-City 4, Sioux City 2
Stick taps
Owen Baker, F, Waterloo
The Michigan State commit scored twice Friday night, including the overtime winner against Fargo. Baker’s OT goal was his 10th of the season, which ties his USHL career-high. He added an assist on Saturday as the Black Hawks won again in overtime.
Baker has five points (3-2-5) over his last five games and his 33 points rank third on Waterloo’s roster. Waterloo is now 10-1-0 in overtime this season.
Nick Moldenhauer, F, Chicago
Moldenhauer found the back of the net twice Friday night and added an assist in Chicago’s overtime win over Green Bay.
ADVERTISEMENT
The 2022 third-round pick (Toronto, 95th overall) had just three points in February coming into this weekend. However, Moldenhauer had missed games with an injury earlier this month. He was one of the USHL’s most dynamic scorers early in the season.
Garrett Schifsky, F, Waterloo
The Michigan commit scored twice on Friday and added a goal and an assist on Saturday. Schifsky’s four-point weekend gives him 37 points on the season, which ranks second on Waterloo’s roster.
TIE GAME@GarrettSchifsky with his 2nd of the night and the game tying goal.— Waterloo Black Hawks (@BlckHawksHockey) February 25, 2023
🍎- Nate Benoit
🍎- Gennadi Chaly #WATvsFGO pic.twitter.com/4NrFQdCBFP
Ethan Whitcomb, F, Muskegon
Whitcomb returned from his four-game suspension with a bang. The Omaha commit made an immediate impact with two goals and an assist in Friday’s win against the USNTDP U17 team.
It was the third multi-goal game of the season for the second-year forward. Whitcomb is Muskegon’s current leading scorer with 17 goals and 30 points.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kristoffer Eberly, G, Green Bay
Eberly turned aside all 20 shots Chicago fired his way Saturday and earned his first shutout of the season. One night after watching Chicago’s potent offense score six goals from the bench, the Ohio State commit did his part to help Green Bay earn a weekend split.
Gamblers Win ‼️ Green Bay shuts out @ChicagoSteel 2-0 on a night full of great defensive play and thousands flying teddy bears #GoGamblers pic.twitter.com/Z1w1cJEYHH— Green Bay Gamblers (@GamblersHockey) February 26, 2023
Green Bay and Youngstown are tied for second in the Eastern Conference, six points behind Chicago.
What’s on tap
The week starts Tuesday with an intriguing matchup as Chicago visits Dubuque. Friday’s slate features seven games while all 16 teams will be in action Saturday. Followed by a pair of games on Sunday.
To view the complete schedule, click here. To view the current USHL standings, click here .
Without further ado, here’s a look at some of the top games on the docket.
ADVERTISEMENT
Chicago (29-14-2-1) at Dubuque (22-17-3-1), Mystique Community Ice Center, Tues. Feb. 28, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago is coming off a 2-0 loss to Green Bay but the Steel have been on a roll as of late. Chicago has points in eight (7-2-1-0) of its last 10 and Chicago's lineup continues to fire on all cylinders. The Steel have racked up a league-best 196 goals.
However, they’ll get a tough test Tuesday in Dubuque. The Fighting Saints are 7-3-0-0 in their last 10 on home ice and Dubuque is currently fifth in the Eastern Conference. Just three points back of the USNTDP.
Sioux Falls (18-21-4-3) at Tri-City (22-16-2-3), Viaero Center, Fri. & Sat. March 3 and 4, 7:05 p.m. both nights
Sioux Falls and Tri-City are separated by just six points in the standings and both teams are heating up. Tri-City has won four straight and has points in five straight (4-0-1-0) while Sioux Falls has points in six (3-4-2-1) of its last 10.
Tri-City forwards August Falloon and Jake Richard scored both nights this weekend in a pair of wins over Sioux City. Falloon has four goals over his past three games while Richard has four over his last five.
That's a series SWEEP!!!!#GoPede🦬 4— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) February 26, 2023
Stars 2@bwwings pic.twitter.com/lMETlimFbp
Sioux Falls forward Sam Harris also scored a pair of goals Saturday and has a team-leading 22. The Stampede earned an impressive home-and-home sweep over Lincoln this weekend.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ice Chips
- Youngstown forward
Andon Cerbone
scored twice in the Cleveland Classic. Cerbone was held off the scoresheet Saturday, which snapped an eight-game point streak. The Quinnipiac commit is tied for 11th in the USHL with 45 points (18-27-45).
YOU CAN'T STOP ANDON CERBONE 🤯— Youngstown Phantoms (@YtownPhantoms) February 24, 2023
His second tally of the night and his 18th of the season! pic.twitter.com/2COwJUe7P3
- Four of Friday’s games and six of the 17 games this weekend required overtime or a shootout. Every home team won Friday night as well.
- Fargo earned three of a possible four points this weekend and the Force have points in 11 straight (9-0-2-0). Rookies
Leo Gruba
and
Verner Miettinen
both scored on Saturday and
Anthony Menghini
recorded two points (1-1-2).
- Green Bay forward Jimmy Clark recorded his third two-goal game of the season Friday and also added an assist. Clark has eight points (5-3-8) over his last five games.
-
Jayden Perron
extended his point streak to nine games as the North Dakota commit netted an overtime winner Friday. However, Chicago was shut out on Saturday, putting an end to Perron’s streak.
Is anyone actually surprised Celebrini and Perron teamed up for the GWG?#FeelSteel https://t.co/y4nZ77wa6e pic.twitter.com/mqGpXMWw7X— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) February 25, 2023
- Speaking of nine-game point streaks, Sioux Falls forward Isaac Gordon saw his come to an end Friday. Gordon started a new one Saturday with three assists in the win over Lincoln.
- The Stars have dropped six straight and after holding a 10-point cushion on fourth place, Lincoln’s lead over Tri-City has dwindled to four points.
- USNTDP forward
Charlie Cerrato
scored his first two USHL goals of the season Saturday and recorded three points in a 5-1 win over Muskegon.
The USHL Three #StarsRise of the Night!— USHL (@USHL) February 26, 2023
⭐️ Jake Sondreal (@fightingsaints) 1-1--2, OT GWG, 3 SOG, +1
⭐️⭐️ Kristoffer Eberly (@GamblersHockey) W, Shutout, 20/20 saves
⭐️⭐️⭐️ Charlie Cerrato (@USAHockeyNTDP) 2-1--3, GWG, 3 Shots, +2
📈https://t.co/l7TVNnpEMC
- USNTDP goaltender Carsen Musser announced his commitment to Colorado College Sunday morning.
- The USHL Trade Deadline is Monday at 6 p.m.