USHL Rink Report: Tri-City sweeps Fargo, Phantoms close gap out east and two more teams clinch playoff spots

The Rink Live’s Jordan McAlpine provides the USHL’s Rink Report. Take a look back at the weekend that was, what’s ahead and various other news and notes from around the USHL.

Weekend review

*Home teams in bold*

Fri. March 24

Muskegon 4, Cedar Rapids 2

Sioux City 4, Lincoln 3 SO

Youngstown 6, Madison 1

Tri-City 7, Fargo 3

Waterloo 3, Des Moines 2

NTDP 5, Dubuque 2

Green Bay 4, Chicago 3

Sat. March 25

Lincoln 5, Sioux City 2

Sioux Falls 5, Des Moines 2

Omaha 4, Waterloo 0

Muskegon 4, Cedar Rapids 2

Chicago 5, Green Bay 4 OT

Youngstown 3, Madison 1

Tri-City 4, Fargo 0

Dubuque 6, NTDP 1

Sun. March 26

Youngstown 2, Green Bay 1 SO

Tri-City 3, Fargo 2

Sioux Falls 6, Omaha 3

Stick taps

Ryan St. Louis, F, Dubuque

St. Louis netted his first career hat trick with a four-goal night on Saturday. The Brown commit has points in nine of his last 11 games and 17 points (8-9-17) in that stretch.

St. Louis is now tied for fifth in the USHL with 60 points and his 25 goals are tied for 11th.

Daimon Gardner, F, Tri-City

Gardner racked up six points (1-5-6) and was a plus-three in Tri-City’s three-game sweep of Fargo. The Clarkson commit now has a career-high 10 goals through 36 games.

Gardner, a 2022 fourth-round pick (112th overall) of the Vancouver Canucks, also has 27 assists this season and his 37 points rank fifth on the Tri-City roster.

Jaksen Panzer, F, Sioux Falls

The North Dakota commit had a goal and two assists on Sunday in a 6-3 win over Omaha. Panzer’s goal stood as the game-winner and he also finished the day a plus-three.

Panzer has 24 points in 50 games this season, including 10 (5-5-10) over his last six games.

Jacob Fowler, G, Youngstown

Fowler was fantastic in Sunday’s 2-1 shootout win as he made 37 saves in regulation, six in overtime and another six in the shootout. The Boston College commit leads the USHL in wins (23), shutouts (5), save percentage (.922) and GAA (2.29).

Fowler has won 10 of his last 12 starts, including two this past weekend.

Michael Hrabal, G, Omaha

It’s been an up-and-down season for the highly-touted Omaha goaltender. However, Hrabal was dynamite Saturday night as the rookie goaltender recorded a 35-save shutout against Waterloo. It was his third shutout of the season and his first since Dec. 16.

Hrabal stopped 42 of the 43 shots fired his way this weekend as he also faced eight shots in relief on Sunday. He’s now 8-12-4-3 on the 2022-23 campaign with a .904 save percentage and 3.00 GAA.

What’s on tap

Hockey fans will get their fill of USHL action this week as the league has a game on both Tuesday and Wednesday, seven on Friday, a full slate of eight on Saturday, and four games on Sunday. Several of which have implications in the standings.

To view the complete schedule, click here. To view the current USHL standings .

Without further ado, here’s a look at some of the top games on the docket.

Tri-City (29-17-3-3) at Lincoln (31-18-3-1), Ice Box, Wed. March 29, 11 a.m.

The 11 a.m. start might not exactly be primetime, but there’s a lot at stake Wednesday in Nebraska’s capital city. Tri-City is coming off an impressive three-game sweep of league-leading Fargo and has points in nine (8-1-1-0) of its last 10.

Across the ice, the Stars have been equally as hot with points in six straight (5-0-0-1) and eight (6-2-1-1) of their last 10. The Stars (third) have a two-point edge on Tri-City (fourth) in the Western Conference but Tri-City has played one fewer game.

As both teams jockey for playoff positioning, two huge points will be on the line Wednesday.

Waterloo (34-18-1-0) at Lincoln (31-18-3-1), Ice Box, Fri. March 31 & Sat. April 1, 7:05 & 6:05 p.m.

These games matter for the same reason, except this time it’ll be the team Lincoln is chasing. On top of trying to stay above Tri-City, the Stars are also just three points behind second-place Waterloo.

A huge week of hockey begins on Wednesday and continues this weekend against Waterloo.



Purchase a Weekend Package to get seats to both games for a half-price value here: https://t.co/H9xSqrmMAY pic.twitter.com/5p0tvA61F4 — x - Lincoln Stars (@LincolnStars) March 27, 2023

The Black Hawks are coming off a disappointing loss to Omaha but Waterloo is still 6-4-0-0 in its last 10. Waterloo is also 6-3-1-0 in its last 10 road games and the Black Hawks earned a 6-2 win at the Ice Box earlier this month.

Waterloo has won all four previous matchups this season too.

Green Bay (28-20-2-4) at Dubuque (27-20-5-1), Mystique Community Ice Center, Fri. March 31, 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay and Dubuque enter this weekend separated by two points in the Eastern Conference. Green Bay is currently fourth with 62 points while Dubuque is right behind with 60. The Fighting Saints also have played one fewer game.

The Gamblers picked up a point in all three of their games last weekend (1-0-1-1) against the top two teams in the Eastern Conference while Dubuque split a pair of games against the NTDP.

The two teams will also play Saturday night in Green Bay. The season series is currently tied 3-3.

NTDP U18 (32-17-1-2) at Chicago (34-16-3-1), Fox Valley Ice Arena, Sat.-Sun. April 1-2, 7:05 & 3:05 p.m.

It’ll be a collision of arguably the two most talented USHL lineups Saturday and Sunday in Chicago. Macklin Celebrini, Jayden Perron and Jack Harvey against Cole Eiserman, Gabe Perreault and Will Smith. Take your pick and the names go on.

It’s also an important pair of games for both sides in the standings. Chicago has seen its lead dwindle to just one point atop the Eastern Conference while the NTDP is currently third with 67 points, just five behind Chicago.

Both sides have points in seven of their last 10 and the Steel have won five of their last seven.

Ice Chips