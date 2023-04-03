USHL Rink Report: Storm sweep Stampede, Stars continue to impress and Steel explode for 13 goals against NTDP
Lincoln, Tri-City and Waterloo continue their battle in the west, Chicago makes a statement against the U18s, and Fargo snaps five-game losing skid
The Rink Live’s Jordan McAlpine provides the USHL’s Rink Report. Take a look back at the weekend that was, what’s ahead and various other news and notes from around the USHL.
Weekend review
*Home teams in bold*
Fri. March 31
Muskegon 4, Youngstown 2
Sioux City 3, Fargo 2
Lincoln 4, Waterloo 3
Des Moines 2, Omaha 0
Tri-City 6, Sioux Falls 3
Sat. April 1
Omaha 3, Des Moines 1
Waterloo 4, Lincoln 3
Youngstown 7, Muskegon 3
Fargo 4, Sioux City 1
Green Bay 1, Dubuque 0
Madison 6, Cedar Rapids 3
Tri-City 6, Sioux Falls 4
Chicago 6, USNTDP U18 5
Sun. April 2
USNTDP U17 5, Madison 4 SO
Sioux City 3, Waterloo 2
Chicago 7, USNTDP U18 3
Cedar Rapids 5, Des Moines 3
Stick taps
Cody Croal, F, Muskegon
Croal scored twice and added an assist in Muskegon’s 4-2 win Friday night in Youngstown. The Phantoms had won three straight on home ice and nine of their last 10 before the loss to the Lumberjacks.
Croal leads Muskegon with 41 points through 55 games. The North Branch product is also now fourth on Muskegon’s roster with 16 goals. Croal is a North Dakota commit.
Trevor Connelly, F, Tri-City
Connelly extended his point streak to 17 games on Saturday, which is tied for Tri-City’s franchise record. The rookie forward netted a goal on Friday, two on Saturday and has scored in three straight.
Connelly has 20 goals and 43 points in 51 games this season. Over his current 17-game point streak, Connelly has 14 goals and 28 points. Saturday was also his three multi-goal effort of the season.
William Whitelaw, F, Youngstown
Whitelaw has been one of the USHL's biggest offensive threats all season and the Wisconsin commit is now tied for third in the league with 32 goals. Whitelaw netted another two on Saturday and also added a pair of assists, good for a four-point night.
It’s Whitelaw’s 16th multi-point game of the season but the four points are a season-high.
Macklin Celebrini, F, Chicago
Celebrini had another big weekend with two goals and six points. Celebrini had a pair of goals and assists in Sunday's 7-3 win.
With this goal, Macklin Celebrini hit 20 PPGs breaking a franchise record for most PPGs in a season previously held by Matt Coronato with 19. Congrats Mack!#FeelSteel https://t.co/wq98ZApC69 pic.twitter.com/q44e3ueb4q— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) April 2, 2023
The rookie phenom has points in six straight and 12 points (5-7-12) in that stretch. Celebrini leads the USHL with 45 goals and 83 points through 48 games.
Griffin Erdman, F, Waterloo
Erdman netted his second hat trick of the season Friday night in Lincoln. Erdman has both of Waterloo's hat tricks this season, which are also his only multi-goal games.
The Dartmouth commit added an assist on Sunday and has 15 goals and 37 points through 55 games.
Kristoffer Eberly, G, Green Bay
Eberly recorded a season-high 36 saves Saturday in a 1-0 win over Dubuque. It’s the third shutout of the season for Eberly, who is tied for second in the USHL with 22 wins.
The Ohio State commit is 22-11-1-4 this season with an .898 save percentage and 2.83 GAA. Eberly has won three of his last five starts and hasn’t lost in regulation since March 8.
What’s on tap
As the regular season winds down, the week once again starts early as Omaha will visit Tri-City on Tuesday night. Muskegon will visit Dubuque on Thursday, followed by a full slate of eight games on both Friday and Saturday.
To view the complete schedule, click here. To view the current USHL standings, click here.
Without further ado, here’s a look at some of the top games on the docket.
Chicago (36-16-3-1) at Youngstown (34-17-4-1), Fri. April 7 and Sat. April 8, Covelli Centre, 6:05 p.m. both nights
The top two teams in the Eastern Conference will clash Friday and Saturday at the Covelli Centre.
Youngstown is on fire at home as of late and has won eight of its last 10 on home ice. The Phantoms are just three points behind Chicago in the Eastern Conference, putting four massive points on the line this weekend.
Chicago has won five of its last six and the Steel exploded for 13 goals on the weekend. However, they'll now turn their attention to the USHL's top goaltender, Jacob Fowler.
Muskegon (25-27-3-0) at Green Bay (29-20-2-4), Resch Center, Fri. April 7 and Sat. April 8, 7:05 p.m. both nights
It looked as if Muskegon was dead in the water and well out of the Eastern Conference playoff race. However, the standings have taken an interesting turn over the last few weeks.
Muskegon has won three of its last five, has points in six of its last 10 and with Cedar Rapids struggling, Muskegon is just seven points out of the final playoff spot. The RoughRiders have dropped five of their last six.
At the same time, Muskegon will face a Green Bay team that is also looking to solidify its playoff spot. The Gamblers have points in four straight (2-0-0-2) and are currently fourth in the east with 64 points. Mike Leone’s club can clinch with a win.
Fargo (37-13-2-4) at Waterloo (35-20-1-0), Young Arena, Sat. April 8, 6:05 p.m.
Fargo and Waterloo will meet one more time Saturday night at Young Arena. Fargo and Waterloo enter this week as the top two teams in the Western Conference and are separated by nine points.
The Force got back in the win column on Saturday but it’s been a rough two weeks as Fargo dropped five straight and scored just eight goals in that stretch. That five-game skid started with a 7-1 loss to Waterloo on March 18.
Who’s ready to #RockPartyTown⚡️— Waterloo Black Hawks (@BlckHawksHockey) March 19, 2023
With a 7-1 win over the Fargo Force, the Black Hawks have officially clinched a spot in the 2023 USHL Clark Cup Playoffs 😤#ALLIN🩸 pic.twitter.com/5TEbhX6S1o
The Black Hawks have had success against Fargo as Waterloo has won four of the previous six matchups. However, the Black Hawks have also struggled a bit as of late.
Waterloo split a pair of games in Lincoln and lost in Sioux City last weekend. Waterloo is 5-5-0-0 in its last 10.
Ice Chips
- Tri-City and the USNTDP both clinched playoff spots this weekend, becoming the sixth and seventh USHL teams to do so.
- The USNTDP U18 played its final USHL game of the season Sunday in Chicago. The U18s will now head to Switzerland for the U18 World Championships. Multiple other USHL players are expected to participate in the tournament.
- Speaking of the U18 Worlds, Omaha goaltender
Michael Hrabal
will represent Czechia. Hrabal played his final USHL game of the season Saturday, as he made 31 saves in a 3-1 win at Des Moines.
- Chicago forward
Nick Moldenhauer
scored twice on Saturday and added an assist on Sunday. Moldenhauer has five points (4-1-5) over his last three games.
Clutch 🤠#FeelSteel https://t.co/GilOq0gD2n pic.twitter.com/WmrFY9ztdF— Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) April 2, 2023
- Chicago forward Michael Hage netted his first USHL goal on Sunday. Hage has three points (1-2-3) through seven games.
- Waterloo goaltender Emmett Croteau was suspended two games (roughing) for throwing multiple punches with his blocker Friday in Lincoln. Croteau served his suspension on Saturday and Sunday.
- Sioux Falls forward Clint Levens was also suspended for abuse of officials on Friday. However, the length of his suspension is still TBD. Levens leads the USHL with 177 penalty minutes.
- Sioux City forward
Grant Slukynsky
netted a pair of goals in Sunday's win over Waterloo. Sioux City has won six of its last 10.
Captain Grant is on fire today 🔥 @Grantsluky17 pic.twitter.com/h99kk5qvA0— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) April 2, 2023
- Omaha and Lincoln will meet for a home-and-home next weekend. The Lancers and Stars combined for 176 penalty minutes in their last matchup. Lincoln has dominated the season series as the Stars have won seven of the first eight matchups.
