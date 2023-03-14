USHL Rink Report: Storm keep winning, Phantoms on a roll,and Waterloo at Fargo headlines busy upcoming week

The Rink Live’s Jordan McAlpine provides the USHL’s Rink Report. Take a look back at the weekend that was, what’s ahead and various other news and notes from around the USHL.

Weekend review

*Home teams in bold*

Thurs. March 2

Youngstown 3, Green Bay 2

Fri. March 3

Youngstown 5, Green Bay 4 SO

Dubuque 4, Muskegon 3 OT

Tri-City 5, Des Moines 4

Lincoln 5, Omaha 1

USNTDP 8, Madison 5

Fargo 4, Sioux City 3

Waterloo 3, Sioux Falls 2

Cedar Rapids 3, Chicago 1

Sat. March 4

Tri-City 4, Des Moines 2

Lincoln 4, Omaha 3 SO

Fargo 5, Sioux Falls 4

Cedar Rapids 1, Waterloo 0

Muskegon 4, Dubuque 3 OT

USNTDP 8, Madison 1

Sun. March 12

Sioux Falls 4, Sioux City 2

Stick taps

Jaksen Panzer, F, Sioux Falls

The North Dakota commit scored four goals and added two assists over three games last week. He was also a plus-4 and registered 11 shots on goal over Sioux Falls’ three games. Panzer scored twice in Sunday's road win over the Musketeers.

The Grand Forks native has 11 goals and 19 points in 47 games this season. His 11 goals are tied for fourth on the Sioux Falls roster.

Graham Gamache, F, Tri-City

Gamache is second on Tri-City’s roster with 16 goals. His latest was a huge one as Gamache netted the game-winner with 36 seconds left Friday night in Des Moines. Tri-City climbed back from a 3-0 deficit in the win.

The Minnesota State commit scored twice on Friday and added an assist on Saturday, giving him 44 points through 47 games. Tri-City has won eight straight and the Storm have a nine-game point streak. The Storm come into this week fourth in the Western Conference, just two points behind Lincoln.

Zam Plante, F, Fargo

Plante endeared himself to his new squad Saturday night with two goals and an assist. Plante also picked up his first point in a Fargo sweater Friday night with an assist. The UMD commit has played four games with the Force since being acquired on Feb. 27.

Sam Scopa, G, Cedar Rapids

Scopa made 35 saves in a 1-0 win at Waterloo on Saturday and recorded his first USHL shutout in the process. The rookie goaltender has stopped 74 of the 76 shots fired his way over his last three starts. He’s 2-0-0-1 in that stretch.

What’s on tap

The week starts early once again as two games are on the schedule Thursday; Waterloo at Fargo, and Youngstown at Dubuque. This weekend’s slate features 20 games overall, finishing up with a trio on Sunday.

To view the complete schedule, click here. To view the current USHL standings, click here.

Without further ado, here’s a look at some of the top games on the docket.

Waterloo (31-16-1-0) at Fargo (35-8-2-3), Scheels Arena, Thurs. — Sat. March 16-18, 7:05 p.m., 7:05 p.m. and 6:05 p.m.

The top two teams in the Western Conference will meet three times this weekend in Fargo. The Force are the lone USHL club to clinch a playoff spot and currently hold a 12-point lead atop the Western Conference.

Fargo has points in 15 straight (13-0-2-0) games. However, the two blemishes are a pair of overtime losses to Waterloo.

OT WINNN @Owenbaker_16 seals the deal for the Hawks, with his 2nd goal of the night.

🍎- @RinzelSam

🍎- Nate Benoit

WAT-4 FGO-3#WATvsFGO pic.twitter.com/Lh5UVscDbl — Waterloo Black Hawks (@BlckHawksHockey) February 25, 2023

Waterloo has won two of the previous three matchups between the two teams this season and the Black Hawks come in with points in seven of their last 10 (6-3-1-0).

Youngstown (29-15-4-1) at Dubuque (25-17-5-1), Dubuque Ice Arena, Thurs. and Fri. March 16 & 17, 7:05 p.m. both nights

Two of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference will also meet this weekend in northeast Iowa. Dubuque has points in seven (5-0-2-0) straight while the Phantoms have won eight of their last 10. Dubuque is also 8-2-0-0 in its last 10 at home.

Youngstown is coming off an impressive three-game sweep of Green Bay and the Phantoms have climbed to second in the standings, just three points back of Chicago.

RECAP: PHANTOMS USE 5-4 SHOOTOUT WIN TO COMPLETE SWEEP OF GAMBLERS https://t.co/x7PQaZtrxJ — Youngstown Phantoms (@YtownPhantoms) March 11, 2023

Youngstown has also played one fewer game. Four pivotal points are on the line in Dubuque this weekend.

Cedar Rapids (24-17-4-3) at Des Moines (18-22-5-3), Buccaneer Arena, Sun. March 18, 3:05 p.m.

Up until this past weekend, the Buccaneers had been on a roll at home as of late. They’ll look to get back on track Sunday afternoon against Cedar Rapids. The Buccaneers are 0-2 against their in-state rival this season.

Des Moines is currently one point back of Sioux Falls and Sioux City, who are tied for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Buccaneers will look to get back in the top six against Lincoln on Friday and a surging Cedar Rapids team on Sunday.

The RoughRiders are 5-0-0-1 in their last six and 6-3-0-1 in their last 10. They’re coming off wins over two of the USHL’s top teams this past weekend too in Chicago and Waterloo.

