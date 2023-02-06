USHL Rink Report: Stars sweep weekend, West stays interesting and Fighting Saints post pair of shutouts

The Rink Live’s Jordan McAlpine provides the USHL’s Rink Report. Take a look back at the weekend that was, what’s ahead and various other news and notes from around the United States Hockey League.

Weekend review

*Home teams in bold*

Thurs. Feb. 2

USNTDP 4, Madison 0

Waterloo 7, Dubuque 3

Fri. Feb. 3

USNTDP 7, Madison 2

Muskegon 5, Youngstown 4

Omaha 4, Tri-City 1

Chicago 6, Cedar Rapids 2

Lincoln 6, Sioux Falls 5 Shootout

Fargo 7, Waterloo 4

Sioux City 7, Des Moines 2

Dubuque 3, Green Bay 0

Sat. Feb. 4

Lincoln 5, Sioux City 3

Tri-City 4, Omaha 1

Sioux Falls 3, Des Moines 2 OT

Waterloo 4, Fargo 3 OT

Youngstown 5, Muskegon 1

Dubuque 3, Green Bay 0

Chicago 5, Cedar Rapids 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Sun. Feb. 5

Lincoln 3, Sioux City 2

Green Bay 3, Cedar Rapids 2 OT

Tri-City 3, Sioux Falls 2

Stick taps

Mason Marcellus, F, Lincoln

Marcellus added two more goals to his season total Sunday afternoon and racked up four points (2-2-4) on the weekend. Marcellus leads Lincoln with 41 points and his 12 goals are tied for third on Lincoln’s roster. His 41 points are also tied for seventh in the USHL.

Lincoln won all three of its games this weekend, including a home-and-home sweep of Sioux City on Saturday and Sunday. The Stars are now just three points behind Waterloo and seven behind Fargo in the Western Conference.

Mason Marcellus and the Lincoln Stars celebrate his first of two goals Sunday afternoon in Lincoln's 3-2 win at Sioux City. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Eli Sebastian, F, Green Bay

Another team’s leading scorer, Sebastian scored his 11th and 12th goals of the season Sunday in Cedar Rapids, including the overtime winner.

Sebastian leads Green Bay with 31 points and his 12 goals are tied for second on Green Bay’s roster. The Northeastern commit has played 37 games in his first USHL season.

Gavin O’Connell, F, Waterloo

O’Connell had quite the weekend with five goals and an assist as Waterloo took four of six possible points. O’Connell scored a pair of goals on both Thursday and Saturday, his final goal of the weekend being the most important as it tied the game with just 1:07 left. O’Connell also picked up an assist on Sam Rinzel ’s overtime winner.

The UMD commit has 13 goals and 25 points in 35 games this season. Waterloo is 8-2-0-0 in its last 10 games.

Ben Robertson, D, Waterloo

Speaking of Waterloo, Robertson played a key part in Thursday’s win as the Cornell commit had a five-point night. Robertson netted Waterloo’s sixth goal of the night and also picked up four helpers against Dubuque.

ADVERTISEMENT

The left-shot defenseman has two goals and 29 points in 38 games this season. His 29 points rank third amongst USHL defensemen.

Marcus Brännman, G, Dubuque

The Swedish netminder got his weekend off to a disappointing start by allowing six goals on 24 shots in that 7-3 loss to Waterloo Thursday night.

However, Brännman responded with back-to-back shutouts and led the Fighting Saints to a pair of wins over Green Bay. Brännman turned aside 31 shots on Friday and another 21 on Saturday. He’s now 13-5-2-1 this season with a 2.88 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.

A recap of Marcus Brännman's night tonight in emoji form - 🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫#HailToTheHalo #StarsRise pic.twitter.com/da6eJlwrzG — Dubuque Fighting Saints (@fightingsaints) February 4, 2023

What’s on tap

Friday and Saturday will both feature seven games next weekend as the schedule features six back-to-back’s. Chicago will play at Omaha on Friday and Des Moines on Saturday. Des Moines and Omaha will have Friday and Saturday off respectively while the USNTDP will be idle on the USHL front.

To view the complete schedule, click here. To view the current USHL standings, click here.

Without further ado, here’s a look at some of the top games on the docket.

Waterloo (25-13-0-0) at Tri-City (18-15-1-3), Viaero Center, Fri. Feb. 10 and Sat. Feb. 11, 7:05 p.m. both nights

Two teams in the thick of the Western Conference race will meet for a pair of games in Kearney this weekend. Waterloo has won all four previous meetings between the two teams, including a 7-2 win in Kearney in early January. The Black Hawks are on a roll as of late too as Waterloo is 8-2-0-0 in its last 10 and 6-4-0-0 in its last 10 road games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tri-City is currently fifth in the standings. However, the Storm have won back-to-back games and their lineup received a facelift last week with the addition of Jake Richard.

Richard made his Storm debut Friday night and picked up his first point on Saturday. Richard added a pair of assists on Sunday to cap off a three-point weekend.

Youngstown (20-13-3-1) at Green Bay (22-13-1-1), Resch Center, Fri. Feb. 10 and Sat. Feb. 11, 7:05 p.m. both nights

Green Bay (third) and Youngstown (fourth) are separated by just two points in the Eastern Conference standings, putting four pivotal points on the line this weekend in Wisconsin.

Both squads won last time out and have been on roll since the calendar flipped to 2023. The Phantoms are 7-3-0-0 in their last 10 while the Gamblers have won six of their last 10. Green Bay is also 7-3-0-0 in its last 10 on home ice and the Gamblers had won seven straight at the Resch Center up until their loss to Dubuque Saturday night.

Ice Chips