USHL Rink Report: Youngstown's Jacob Fowler, Waterloo heat up and other notes around the league

In a new weekly installment, The Rink Live’s Jordan McAlpine provides the USHL’s Rink Report. Take a look back at the weekend that was, what’s ahead and various other news and notes from around the United States Hockey League.

Weekend review

*Home teams in bold*

Thurs. Jan. 12

USNTDP 6 Madison 2

Fri. Jan. 13

Green Bay 6, USNTDP 5,

Muskegon 3, Youngstown 1

Waterloo 7, Des Moines 5

Chicago 5, Madison 3

Sioux City 4, Omaha 1

Fargo 6, Sioux Falls 3

Lincoln 4, Tri-City 1

Dubuque 6, Cedar Rapids 3

Sat. Jan. 14

Fargo 2, Sioux City 1

Sioux Falls 2, Omaha 1 OT

Green Bay 5, USNTDP 4

Waterloo 5, Des Moines 4 OT

Lincoln 3, Tri-City 2 SO

Youngstown 1, Muskegon 0

Madison 4, Chicago 2

Dubuque 4, Cedar Rapids 3 OT

Stick taps

Jacob Fowler, G, Youngstown

Fowler turned in arguably his best performance of the season Saturday night in a 43-save shutout win at Muskegon. It was his third shutout of the season and the fifth of his USHL career. Fowler’s 43 saves were also a season-high.

Aaron Pionk, D, Waterloo

Pionk had four assists on Friday and followed it up with a goal in Saturday’s overtime win. The Minnesota State commit was also a +2 on the weekend. He has 10 points over his last six games.

Pionk's 22 points (7-15-22) are fourth amongst USHL defensemen and his +17 plus/minus is also tied for the third-best rating in the league.

Gabe Perreault, F, USNTDP

The 5-foot-11, left-shot forward had a nose for the scoresheet as Perreault had four goals and an assist in Team USA’s 6-2 win at Madison on Thursday. Perreault has nine points between his last two USHL games (5-4-9) and 20 points (10-10-20) on the season. Perreault came in at No. 15 amongst North American skaters on Central Scouting’s midterm rankings.

What’s on tap

All 16 USHL teams will be in action next Friday and Saturday while Youngstown and Muskegon will both play three games in three days.

To view the complete schedule, click here . To view the current USHL standings, click here .

Without further ado, here’s a look at some of the top games on the docket.

Waterloo (20-11-0-0) at Chicago (21-9-1-1), Fox Valley Ice Arena, Fri. Jan. 20, 7:05 p.m.

The USHL’s hottest team against the league’s most explosive offense. That’s the story in suburban Chicago as Waterloo brings a six-game win streak into Friday’s tilt. The Steel own the USHL’s second-most points (44), second-best win percentage (.688) and have scored the most goals (138). However, Chicago has dropped back-to-back home games.

Chicago fell to Madison Saturday night, 4-2. Around the same time, the Black Hawks defeated Des Moines in overtime, 5-4. The Black Hawks have also won three straight road games.

🚨HAWKS WIN🚨@GavinOc9 scores the OT GWG to give the Hawks a 5-4 win over Des Moines! That’s 6️⃣ straight W’s!!! Thank you to the best fans in hockey for bringing the noise tonight! 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/iXs4vHA5B0 — Waterloo Black Hawks (@BlckHawksHockey) January 15, 2023

To add further intrigue, Waterloo acquired Madison’s Miko Matikka Sunday morning in a trade. Matikka will face a former teammate Friday night in Quinn Finley , who Madison dealt to Chicago just 48 hours earlier. Both were third-round picks in last summer’s NHL draft and ranked first and third respectively in points on Madison’s roster.

Cedar Rapids (15-11-3-1) at Green Bay (18-10-1-1), Resch Center, Fri. Jan. 20, 7:05 p.m.

Two of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference will meet Friday night. Green Bay is 8-2-0 in its last 10 and the Gamblers have won two straight overall and six straight at home.

Gamblers Win ‼️ Green Bay completes the weekend sweep over @USAHockeyNTDP by winning again tonight 5-4 #GoGamblers pic.twitter.com/sIJA8f2bfI — Green Bay Gamblers (@GamblersHockey) January 15, 2023

The RoughRiders also have points in eight of their last 10 (6-2-1-1) and have scored four or more goals in seven of those games. Cedar Rapids’ power play unit continues to click and currently ranks third in the USHL at 27.5%.

Cedar Rapids forward Ryan Walsh has eight points (7-1-8) in his last five games and is now tied for fourth in the USHL with 35 points. Zaccharya Wisdom is right behind him with 33. Wisdom was held off the scoresheet last weekend but is currently ninth in the USHL. His 19 goals are also tied for second in the league.

Sioux City (14-12-2-3) at Lincoln (20-9-1-0), Ice Box, Sat. Jan. 21, 6:05 p.m.

The Stars have won four straight games since the calendar flipped and trail conference-leading Fargo by just four points. Lincoln is 7-2-1-0 in its last 10 and the Stars also have the league’s best home win percentage at .833 (12-2-1-0).

Despite the parade to the penalty box in Nebraska’s capital city this season, Lincoln has the league’s top penalty kill at 86%. The Stars have been called for 602 penalty minutes — 19 more than the next closest team.

Sioux City fell to Fargo last time out but the Musketeers still sit fourth in the Western Conference. Goaltender Axel Mangbo stopped 29 of the 30 shots he saw in a 4-1 win at Omaha Friday night.

The two teams will also meet Friday night in Sioux City. Lincoln leads the season series 1-0.

News and notes