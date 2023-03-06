USHL Rink Report: Force extend point streak to 13, Storm win sixth straight and Celebrini nets No. 40

The Rink Live’s Jordan McAlpine provides the USHL’s Rink Report. Take a look back at the weekend that was, what’s ahead and various other news and notes from around the USHL.

Weekend review

*Home teams in bold*

Fri. March 3

Youngstown 7, USNTDP 1

Des Moines 3, Dubuque 2 OT

Cedar Rapids 4, Muskegon 1

Fargo 6, Omaha 1

USNTDP 6, Green Bay 3

Lincoln 5, Sioux City 3

Tri-City 7, Sioux Falls 4

Sat. March 4

Fargo 1, Omaha 0

Waterloo 6, Lincoln 2

USNTDP 6, Youngstown 1

Cedar Rapids 4, Muskegon 1

USNTDP 3, Green Bay 2

Tri-City 7, Sioux Falls

Dubuque 4, Des Moines 1

Chicago 7, Madison 0

Sun. March 5

Sioux City 6, Waterloo 2

Chicago 6, Madison 4

Stick taps

Macklin Celebrini, F, Chicago

It’s Celebrini’s world and the rest of the USHL is living in it now. The rookie forward recorded a seven-point (5-2-7) weekend and netted his 40th goal of the season Sunday in a 6-4 win over Madison. Celebrini finished off his fourth hat trick of the season on Saturday and now has 11 multi-goal games during the 2022-23 campaign.

Made ya look!



40 goals in 41 games for the kid 🤯#FeelSteel https://t.co/VJcs3EKJ04 pic.twitter.com/wOPjezkmC6 — Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) March 6, 2023

The 2024 draft prospect leads the USHL in points (71), goals (40), power-play goals (18) and game-winning goals (7). Celebrini is on pace for 96 points this season and his 71 points are the most by a U17 player. He’s also the first U17 player in USHL history to hit the 40-goal mark.

Grant Slukynsky, F, Sioux City

Another one of Sunday’s standouts, the Sioux City captain netted a pair of goals and added an assist in a 6-2 win over Waterloo. Ryan Conmy also scored a pair of goals in the win.

Slukynsky recorded four points this weekend as the Warroad, Minnesota, native also had an assist on Friday. Slukynsky has a career-high 13 goals this season, which is tied for second on Sioux City’s roster, and Sunday was his third two-goal effort over his last seven games. The Northern Michigan commit has 34 points in 46 games this season.

Trevor Connelly, F, Tri-City

Tri-City has won six straight and has points in seven straight as a tem. Individually, Connelly is on fire too. The rookie forward scored three times this weekend and added two assists, giving him 15 goals and 27 points on the season.

Coincidentally, Connelly has goals in seven straight games going back to Feb. 10. The Tustin, California, product has 12 points (9-3-12) in that stretch and is a big reason why Tri-City now sits just two points behind Lincoln in the Western Conference.

Anton Castro, G, Fargo

While Matej Marinov — who recorded his 19th win Friday night — has gotten most of the attention this season, Castro has been key to Fargo’s success. The Wisconsin commit turned aside all 27 shots Omaha fired his way Saturday night and earned his second shutout.

Castro has won three straight and four of his last five starts. He owns a 2.31 GAA and .917 save percentage on the season, which rank second and third in the USHL respectively. Fargo has won eight of its last nine games and earned points in 13 straight (11-0-2-0).

What’s on tap

The week starts early once again as Green Bay will play in Youngstown on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday’s slate features all 16 teams while 12 of them will be in action Saturday. Sioux Falls and Sioux City will close out the weekend Sunday at the Tyson Events Center.

To view the complete schedule, click here. To view the current USHL standings, click here.

Without further ado, here’s a look at some of the top games on the docket.

Green Bay (26-17-2-1) at Youngstown (26-15-4-1), Covelli Centre, Wed-Fri., March 8-10, 10:05 a.m., 6:05 p.m. & 7:05 p.m.

The Gamblers and Phantoms will get their fill of each other this week with three games in three days. However, it’s a key stretch with six massive points on the line. Green Bay (fourth, 55) and Youngstown (t-second, 57) come in separate by two points in the standings.

The two have gone back-and-forth atop the Eastern Conference for much of the past month. Youngstown is 7-2-1-0 in its last 10 while Green Bay is 5-4-1-0

Tri-City (24-16-2-3) at Des Moines (18-20-5-3), Buccaneer Arena, Fri. & Sat. March 10 & 11, 7 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Two of the hottest teams in the Western Conference will meet for a pair of games in Iowa’s capital city this weekend. Tri-City has won six straight, has points in seven straight and eight of its last 10.

The Storm are currently fourth in the Western Conference but trail struggling Lincoln by just two points. At the same time, they’ll face a Des Moines team that’s playing on a roll at home and continues to push the right buttons in overtime. The Buccaneers picked up another overtime win last Friday against Dubuque.