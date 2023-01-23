ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects | USHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

USHL Rink Report: Fighting Saints keep winning, Phantoms keep scoring and trio of teams break out the brooms

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine takes a look back at the weekend and previews what's on tap in the USHL

Tri-City Goal Celebration.JPG
The Tri-City Storm celebrate Graham Gamache's goal during the second period of their 4-0 win at Omaha Friday night.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
January 23, 2023 09:28 AM
Share

The Rink Live’s Jordan McAlpine provides the USHL’s Rink Report. Take a look back at the weekend that was, what’s ahead and various other news and notes from around the league.

Weekend review
*Home teams in bold*

Thurs. Jan. 19
Youngstown 7, Muskegon 3

Fri. Jan. 20
Cedar Rapids 6, Green Bay 2
Dubuque 2, Des Moines 1
Fargo 3, Sioux Falls 1
Waterloo 5, Chicago 4
Madison 4, Youngstown 2
USNTDP 5, Muskegon 4
Tri-City 4, Omaha 0
Sioux City 4, Lincoln 2

Sat. Jan. 21
Sioux City 4, Lincoln 1
Sioux Falls 3, Fargo 1
Dubuque 3, Waterloo 2
Green Bay 3, Cedar Rapids 2 Shootout
Chicago 3, Des Moines 2
Youngstown 8, Madison 0
Tri-City 5, Omaha 3
USNTDP 7, Muskegon 4

ADVERTISEMENT

Stick taps

Shane Lachance, F, Youngstown
Lachance netted a pair of goals Saturday night in Youngstown’s 8-0 win over Madison. Lachance, a 2021 sixth-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers, is now second in the USHL with 23 goals. The BU commit scored five goals and added an assist over the three games this weekend.

Gabe Perreault, F, USNTDP
The reigning USHL Forward of the Week recorded his second straight five-point night on Saturday with three goals and two assists against Muskegon. Perreault has 14 points over his last three USHL games and 13 goals and 28 points over his last 10 games overall.

The Boston College commit leads the USNTDP in USHL action with 25 points in 12 games this season.

William Whitelaw, F, Youngstown
Youngstown scored 17 goals as a team this weekend and although Lachance led the way with five, Whitelaw was right behind him with four. The Wisconsin commit racked up seven points (4-3-7) and scored in all three of Youngstown’s games.

Will Whitelaw Biosteel Game.jpg
William Whitelaw looks to make a play during the BioSteel All-American Game Jan. 16, 2023 in Plymouth, Mich.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Whitelaw, a Rosemount, Minn. product, is second on the Phantoms in both goals (16) and points (31) this season.

Berzins Omaha.JPG
USHL
Tri-City goaltender Patriks Berzins caps off ‘crazy’ week with 19-save shutout in USHL debut
Latvian goaltender impresses new squad and leads Tri-City Storm to 4-0 win in Omaha
January 21, 2023 11:58 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Patriks Berzins, G, Tri-City
The Latvian goaltender put a bow on a “crazy” week with wins in his first two USHL starts. Berzins pitched a 19-save shutout in his USHL debut Friday night and followed it up with 22 saves Saturday in a 5-3 win over Omaha.

What’s on tap

All 16 USHL teams will be in action again next Friday while 14 of the 16 will play on Saturday - Fargo and Tri-City being the two outliers. The Force and Storm will get the week started Thursday night in Frisco at the USHL Frosty Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

To view the complete schedule, click here . To view the current USHL standings, click here .

Without further ado, here’s a look at some of the top games on the docket:

Tri-City (16-3-0-3) vs. Fargo (22-8-0-3), Comerica Center, Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27, 7:05 p.m. both nights

Let’s get started with those games in the Lone Star State. Fargo will serve as the designated home team Thursday night and the two sides will flip on Friday.

Tri-City has earned points in three straight (2-0-0-1) after sweeping Omaha this past weekend. Daimon Gardner netted a pair of goals on Saturday while Minnesota State commit Graham Gamache found the back of the net both nights.

Gamache also tallied three assists in Saturday’s win and leads Tri-City with 30 points in 32 games this season.

Fargo will look to respond to Saturday’s loss to Sioux Falls, which snapped a nine-game point streak on home ice. The Force fell behind 2-0 and Cole Knuble cut the deficit in half late in the third period. But that was as close as the Force would get.

Fargo defeated Sioux Falls on Friday thanks to a three-point effort (2-1-3) from Kyle Smolen and 31 saves from Matej Marinov . Marinov (12-0-0-2) is still unbeaten in regulation this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lincoln (20-11-1-0) at Waterloo (21-12-0-0), Young Arena, Fri. Jan. 27, 7:05 p.m.

Two of the top teams in the Western Conference will look to get back in the win column Friday night. Lincoln dropped a pair of games to Sioux City, while the Black Hawks suffered a heart-breaking loss in Dubuque on Saturday.

However, Matt Smaby’s squad was on the opposite side of a wild finish Friday night. Waterloo out-shot Chicago 21-0 in the third period and scored four third-period goals, including two in the final minute to cap off a 5-4 comeback win.

The Black Hawks have trailed by three heading into the third period three times this month and have come back to win all three games. Waterloo has also won three straight at home.

The Stars managed just three goals against Sioux City last weekend. However, Rocky Russo's club has been one of the league's best all season. Waterloo and Lincoln are currently second and third in the Western Conference with 42 and 41 points respectively.

Chicago (22-10-1-1) at Youngstown (17-12-3-1), Covelli Centre, Fri. Jan. 28 & Sat. Jan. 29, 7:05 p.m. both nights

A pair of dynamic offenses will meet in eastern Ohio this weekend. Chicago boasts the USHL’s most explosive offense with a league-high 145 goals, the USHL’s top four point producers and the league’s top power play at 31.3%.

Across the ice, the Phantoms have scored 121 - including 17 this past weekend. Lachance and Whitelaw are both on fire and the Phantoms have one of the USHL's hottest goaltenders in Jacob Fowler.

goaltender at net
Goaltender Jacob Fowler mans the net for Team White at the BioSteel All-American Game on Jan. 16, 2023 in Plymouth, Mich.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Fowler recorded his second shutout of the week Saturday night with 33 saves. Fowler has won eight of his last nine starts, including four straight. Youngstown has won eight of its past 10 at home and the Phantoms are 6-4-0-0 in their last 10 overall.

Chicago and Youngstown come into this weekend first and third respectively in the Eastern Conference. Chicago will also play the USNTDP U-17 team in Plymouth on Sunday.

Ice chips

  • Saturday’s win over Waterloo was Dubuque’s fifth straight. The Fighting Saints currently own the USHL’s longest win streak and have also won their last four at home.
  • Dubuque forward Ryan St. Louis scored the game-winner with 22.7 seconds left in regulation. St. Louis has five goals over his last four games and has six points in that stretch. He’ll look to extend his goal streak this weekend as Dubuque plays a pair of games in Plymouth against the USNTDP.
  • USNTDP forward Ryan Leonard recorded a five-point night Saturday with a goal and four assists.
  • With two goals and an assist this weekend, Chicago’s Macklin Celebrini is now second in the USHL with 41 points (20-21-41). He trails Chicago teammate Jack Harvey (45).
  • Cedar Rapids has points in six straight home games (4-0-1-1). The RoughRiders host Muskegon for a pair of games this weekend.
MORE USHL COVERAGE:
Libor Nemec.JPG
USHL
World Juniors standout Libor Nemec makes USHL debut, adjusts to North American life and ice
Slovakian forward Libor Nemec starts on Omaha’s top line and is excited for what’s to come
January 22, 2023 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20221230_Fargo Force vs. Des Moines Buccaneers_107.jpg
USHL
Minot native earns Division I commitment while skating for the Fargo Force
Brasen Boser had stints playing hockey in both Arizona and Washington before coming home to North Dakota to play in the USHL this season.
January 21, 2023 01:07 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
IMG_7680.JPG
USHL
Green Bay's Mikey DeAngelo headlines trio of USHL college commitments
Fargo defenseman Brasen Boser and Madison's Jordan Gudridge join DeAngelo as all three announce college commitments this week
January 19, 2023 08:02 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
fargo force and des moines buccaneers players on ice
USHL
USHL notebook: Force on a roll, Phantoms tender highly-touted prospect and quartet of suspensions issued
USHL writer Jordan McAlpine gets you ready for the weekend and caught up on what's happening around the league
January 18, 2023 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
112622.S.FF.Force.Castro
USHL
Fargo Force goaltender issue a good one
Fargo's Matej Marinov and Anton Castro rank Nos. 1 and 2 in goals-against for the league's top team.
January 17, 2023 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Haugland
USHL logo with background.jpg
USHL
Gabe Perreault, Aaron Pionk and Cameron Whitehead take home USHL Player of the Week honors
USHL rewards a pair of five-point weekends and Whitehead's stellar play in net
January 17, 2023 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
RAL_4830.jpg
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Youngstown's Jacob Fowler, Waterloo heat up and other notes around the league
USHL writer Jordan McAlpine takes a look back at the weekend and previews what's on tap in the USHL.
January 16, 2023 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
797633A1-CAE3-42EB-ACE7-3B06BA1A97B0.jpeg
USHL
Capitols execute another major trade; Madison sends Miko Matikka to Waterloo
Two days after trading Quinn Finley to Chicago, the Capitols traded away another NHL pick in Arizona prospect Miko Matikka
January 15, 2023 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Finley.jpg
USHL
Wisconsin-bound Quinn Finley dealt to Chicago Steel as Madison acquires Jack Brandt
Finley, drafted by the New York Islanders in the NHL Draft, has has four points (2-2-5) over his last five games and 27 (10-17-27) on the season.
January 13, 2023 11:43 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
oit.jpg
USHL
USHL Combine dates set for spring, summer
USHL Combines provide players exposure and education on their path to the USHL and beyond. Invitees of each combine will practice and play in front of USHL coaches, USHL scouts and NCAA coaches.
January 10, 2023 02:02 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live

Related Topics: TRL NEWSLETTER
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
Cole Eiserman.jpg
USHL
Eiserman, Pohlkamp, Spicer named USHL Players of the Week
Cole Eiserman scored twice and assisted on another in a game against Youngstown on Jan. 7. He has 19 points (11 goals) on the season in 15 games.
January 09, 2023 06:58 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Riley Fitzgerald.jpg
USHL
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders' Fitzgerald cousins reunited on the ice
The Fitzgeralds grew up in the Boston suburbs, part of a family that's tight and every bit about hockey.
January 09, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Johnson / The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
fargo force and des moines buccaneers players on ice
USHL
USHL notebook: Defense keys Fargo's six-game run to top of USHL
The Force finished the month of December with a 7-2 record, even while losing Knuble, Swanson and Palodichuk to the World Junior A Challenge.
January 05, 2023 08:03 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
NHL: 2014 NHL Draft
USHL
NHL defenseman Anthony DeAngelo giving back to Cedar Rapids
The total dollar amount will go to the St. Luke's Center for Women's and Children's Health.
January 05, 2023 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Johnson / The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa