Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

USHL Rink Report: Chicago’s offense shines, Bucs thrive in OT, Phantoms and Force roll on

Celebrini delivers big weekend, quartet of teams earn sweeps and USHL prepares for Cleveland Classic

DSM Overtime Celebration.JPG
The Des Moines Buccaneers celebrate a 4-3 overtime win in Lincoln on Feb. 14, 2023. The Buccaneers have won their last three games in overtime.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
February 20, 2023 04:50 PM

The Rink Live’s Jordan McAlpine provides the USHL’s Rink Report. Take a look back at the weekend that was, what’s ahead and various other news and notes from around the USHL.

Weekend review

*Home teams in bold*

Fri. Feb. 17
Des Moines 4, Waterloo 3 OT
Youngstown 6, Dubuque 3
Green Bay 3, Muskegon 2
Fargo 3, Lincoln 2
Omaha 4, Madison 2
Chicago 4, Cedar Rapids 3

Sat. Feb. 18
Chicago 8, USNTDP U-17 5
Des Moines 3, Sioux Falls 2 OT
Youngstown 1, Dubuque 0
Tri-City 5, Sioux City 2
Fargo 3, Lincoln 2
Muskegon 4, Green Bay 2
Cedar Rapids 4, Waterloo 3
Madison 3, Omaha 1

Sun. Feb. 19
USNTDP U-17 8, Chicago 5
Sioux City 7, Lincoln 5
Tri-City 4, Sioux Falls 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Stick taps

Macklin Celebrini, F, Chicago

The rookie phenom continued to turn heads this weekend with seven goals and an assist. The USHL scoring leader netted a highlight reel goal Friday and recorded the first five-goal game in Steel history on Saturday.

Celebrini has 11 goals and 15 points over his last five games.

Macklin Celebrini.jpg
USHL
Chicago's Macklin Celebrini continues sensational rookie season with five-goal night
From Celebrini's five-goal night to another Des Moines OT win, USHL writer Jordan McAlpine takes a look at Saturday's action
February 19, 2023 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Jayden Perron, F, Chicago

While Celebrini racked up the goals for Chicago, Perron was dishing out helpers. The North Dakota commit had two assists on Friday, four on Saturday and two more on Sunday.

The eight-point weekend gives Perron 49 points, which ranks sixth in the USHL. Right behind is fellow UND commit Michael Emerson, who had a five-point weekend (3-2-5). Perron has 16 points (3-13-16) over his current eight-game point streak.

Cole Eiserman, F, USNTDP

The only thing that prevented Chicago from a weekend sweep was Eiserman. The Minnesota commit recorded a hat trick in Sunday’s 8-5 win and five goals on the weekend. Eisermann has 18 goals and 30 points in 23 USHL games this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The USNTDP forward is one of the top prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft.

Cole Knuble, F, Fargo

Knuble scored two goals and added three assists over Fargo’s three games this week. Knuble was also a plus-4 and now has points in nine of his last 10 games. He has 17 points (7-10-17) in that stretch.

The Notre Dame commit is currently tied for fourth in the USHL with 50 points and his 22 goals rank eighth.

Michael Bevilacqua, D, Des Moines

Bevilacqua was the overtime hero twice this week - Tuesday in Lincoln and Saturday against Sioux Falls. The veteran defenseman has six goals this season and three of them are game-winners. His 23 points are also a career-high.

Michael Bevilacqua Goal.JPG
USHL
Buccaneers defenseman Michael Bevilacqua continues development and continues success against Lincoln
Veteran defenseman nets another game-winner Tuesday night in overtime win over Stars
February 16, 2023 08:43 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

The Buccaneers won three games in overtime this past week and if the playoffs were to start today, the Buccaneers would be in. Des Moines is currently sixth in the Western Conference with 40 points.

Matej Marinov, G, Fargo

ADVERTISEMENT

Marinov stopped 59 of the 63 shots fired his way in a pair of 3-2 wins over Lincoln. Marinov has won his last 11 starts and is still undefeated in regulation at 18-0-0-2.

What’s on tap

The week starts outdoors Thursday night in Cleveland and shifts back inside for eight games on both Friday and Saturday.

To view the complete schedule, click here. To view the current USHL standings, click here.

Without further ado, here’s a look at some of the top games on the docket.

Cedar Rapids (19-16-4-2) at Youngstown (23-13-4-1), FirstEnergy Stadium, Thurs. Feb. 23, 6:05 p.m.

The Phantoms and RoughRiders take it outdoors Thursday night for the USHL Cleveland Classic. The game will be played at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns.

The Phantoms are on a roll and have points in five straight (4-0-1-0). Youngstown swept Dubuque at home this past weekend, highlighted by a four-goal first period Friday night, and a Jacob Fowler 19-save shutout on Saturday. Andon Cerbone scored the lone goal Saturday and extended his point streak to seven games.

The RoughRiders are also coming off a Saturday win, 4-3 over Waterloo. Ryan Walsh had three points (2-1-3) and his 53 points are second in the USHL. Mark Carlson’s group is 3-5-1-1 in its last 10 but they’re still in the thick of the Eastern Conference race.

Cedar Rapids and Youngstown will also play Friday and Saturday at the Covelli Centre.

Green Bay (25-15-1-1) at Chicago (28-13-2-1), Fox Valley Ice Arena, Fri. Feb. 24, 7:05 p.m.

The Eastern Conference’s top two teams will meet Friday night in Chicago and again Saturday in Green Bay.

The Steel saw a six-game win streak snapped Sunday afternoon but are 6-3-1-0 in their last 10 games. Mike Garman’s club has been on fire in the offensive zone. However, they’ll get a tough test against a sound defensive team in Green Bay.

The Gamblers are 6-4-0-0 in their last 10 overall and 7-3-0-0 in their last 10 at home. Green Bay split a pair of games against Muskegon and also earned a dominant 5-1 win over Dubuque last Tuesday. Forward Jimmy Clark is coming off a five-point (2-3-5) week.

Fargo (30-8-1-3) at Waterloo (27-14-1-0), Young Arena, Fri. Feb. 24, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo and Waterloo split a pair of games earlier this month, which included an overtime win by the Black Hawks. They’ll meet again Friday in northeast Iowa.

The Black Hawks will look to respond from a pair of losses while the Force continue to run their way through the Western Conference. Fargo has a nine-point lead on Waterloo and the Force have points in nine (8-0-1-0) straight. Waterloo and Fargo will meet four more times after Friday’s game.

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
USHL logo with background.jpg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Fargo comeback, Bucs' OT win and Celebrini's 30th goal highlight exciting Friday night
USHL writer Jordan McAlpine takes a look back at Friday's six-game slate
February 18, 2023 02:28 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSCF0451.JPG
USHL
USHL Notebook: Fargo knocks off Sioux Falls, Bucs earn OT win and pair of Stars extend point streak
With three mid-week games in the rearview mirror, get caught up on what you may have missed before another busy USHL weekend
February 16, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Lincoln Stars Goal Celebration DSM.jpg
USHL
USHL Power Rankings for Feb. 15: Which teams made the biggest push?
Force stay put, Stars back on track and top teams shuffle in this week’s rankings
February 15, 2023 01:52 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Celebrini POTW.jpg
USHL
Chicago's Macklin Celebrini, pair of Force take home USHL Player of the Week honors
Macklin Celebrini continues his torrid stretch while Fargo's Matej Marinov remains unbeaten in regulation
February 13, 2023 06:29 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Antonio Fernandez Lincoln.JPG
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Win streaks roll on, Celebrini overtakes point lead and busy week on tap
Lincoln's win streak hits five, pair of rookies record hat tricks and Gamblers deliver overtime thriller
February 13, 2023 04:54 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Brown Faceoff Aubri Brown Game.JPG
USHL
Through tragedy comes a positive as The Aubri Brown Club leaves its mark in Sioux City
Year two a "slam dunk" success for Sioux City's Aubri Brown Game
February 12, 2023 12:34 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Graham Gamache Tri-City.JPG
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Brännman posts zeros, Gamache stays hot and Eastern Conference race tightens up
Trades and suspensions dominate USHL headlines as trade deadline looms at end of the month
February 09, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL logo with background.jpg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Slew of trades and six players suspended in busy start to February
Force and Stars swap players, Cedar Rapids adds Jack Musa and Des Moines makes a pair of deals
February 07, 2023 02:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Alex Bump Nate Benoit.JPG
USHL
Lancers deal leading scorer Alex Bump to Tri-City, send captain Nate Benoit to Waterloo
The Omaha Lancers deal a pair of NHL picks and two of their captains within the Western Conference
February 07, 2023 11:40 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL logo with background.jpg
USHL
Pair of Black Hawks and Tri-City's Cameron Korpi take home USHL Player of the Week honors
Waterloo's Gavin O'Connell and Ben Robertson were named the USHL Forward and Defenseman of the Week after recording six and five-point weekends
February 06, 2023 06:55 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Ice Chips

  • Tri-City will host Sioux City for a pair of games on Friday and Saturday. The Storm have points in three straight (2-0-1-0) and seven of their last 10 (5-3-2-0).
  • Sioux City forward Dylan Godbout recorded a hat trick Sunday afternoon in a 7-5 win over Lincoln. It was Godbout’s first multi-goal game of the season.
  • The Lincoln Stars will look to rebound next weekend from four straight losses. The Stars will face Sioux Falls in a home-and-home this weekend. Lincoln is still third in the Western Conference.
  • Sioux Falls earned a point Saturday in the overtime loss at Des Moines. However, the Stampede are on a six-game skid (0-4-2-0).
  • Dubuque goaltender Marcus Brännman made 28 saves Saturday night in a 1-0 loss at Youngstown. Brännman has a .907 save percentage and 2.91 GAA this season.
  • Chicago forward Quinn Finley saw his point streak end at six games Sunday. Finley had a goal and three assists on Saturday.
  • The USHL issued three one-game suspensions Monday afternoon. Tri-City goaltender Patriks Berzins (spearing), Dubuque defenseman Caelum Dick (jersey tie-down) and Muskegon forward Justin Solovey (boarding).

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
Lincoln Stars Win.JPG
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Stars sweep weekend, West stays interesting and Fighting Saints post pair of shutouts
First weekend of February features overtime thrillers and Western Conference race heats up
February 06, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Ryan Conmy Sioux City.JPG
USHL
Rookie forward Ryan Conmy is making the most of his time and opportunity in Sioux City
Ryan Conmy has quietly been one of the USHL's top rookies with 23 goals and 35 points for the Sioux City Musketeers
February 06, 2023 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jake Richard Tri-City Debut 1.JPG
USHL
Tri-City forward Jake Richard debuts with new squad after "whirlwind" week
After being traded from Muskegon to Tri-City on Monday, Jake Richard debuted with his new squad Friday night in Omaha
February 04, 2023 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Tucker Shedd Mini Sticks Story 1.JPG
USHL
Mini Sticks, major impact; Omaha defenseman Tucker Shedd doing his part to raise cancer awareness
After watching his mom fight breast cancer as a kid, Tucker Shedd created The Mini Sticks Charitable Organization to help those impacted by cancer
February 02, 2023 11:23 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine