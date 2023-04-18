Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

USHL Rink Report: Bucs and Stars sweep, pair of teams clinch playoff spots and Force close in on Anderson Cup

Six massive points for the Des Moines Buccaneers, a pair of wins in Fargo for the Lincoln Stars and RoughRiders and Musketeers clinch in the penultimate weekend of the regular season

Pohlkamp CR.jpg
Eric Pohlkamp recorded a four-assist game on Friday and scored a goal on Saturday. Pohlkamp's five-point weekend brings his season point total to 51, which is tied for the most among USHL defensemen.
Contributed / Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Andy Scanlon
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 5:45 PM

The Rink Live’s Jordan McAlpine provides the USHL’s Rink Report. Take a look back at the weekend that was, what’s ahead and various other news and notes from around the USHL.

Weekend review

*Home teams in bold*

Fri. April 14
Green Bay 6, NTDP 3
Madison 6, Muskegon 4
Cedar Rapids 6, Youngstown 1
Lincoln 4, Fargo 3 OT
Waterloo 4, Omaha 2
Sioux City 4, Sioux Falls 3 OT
Des Moines 4, Tri-City 3 OT
Dubuque 6, Chicago 2

Sat. April 15
Lincoln 3, Fargo 0
Sioux Falls 2, Omaha 1
NTDP 2, Green Bay 1 OT
Waterloo 4, Sioux City 1
Madison 5, Muskegon 2
Youngstown 3, Cedar Rapids 2 SO
Des Moines 4, Tri-City 0
Chicago 6, Dubuque 3

Sun. April 16
Des Moines 5, Omaha 0

Stick taps

Braden Rourke, F, Des Moines

Rourke stole the show Sunday afternoon with a hat trick as the Buccaneers completed a three-in-three sweep with a 5-0 win in Omaha. Des Moines also earned a pair of road wins over the Tri-City Storm on Friday and Saturday, 4-3 in overtime and 4-0 respectively.

Rourke finished the weekend with six goals as he also scored twice on Saturday. The right-shot forward has scored in four straight games and has nine points (7-2-9) over his past five.

Nathan Lewis, F, Madison

Lewis netted a hat trick on Friday in Madison’s 6-4 win over Muskegon. The Capitols swept the Lumberjacks this weekend and have won three straight. Individually Lewis leads Madison with 39 points through 59 games. The UMass commit also scored the game-winner on Friday.

Jayden Perron, F, Chicago

Perron was surprisingly left off Team Canada’s roster for the U18 World Championships. Instead, Perron scored another two goals on Saturday and Perron has points in nine of his last 10.

The North Dakota commit is tied for fourth in the USHL with 71 points and Perron now has 24 goals through 60 games.

Eric Pohlkamp, D, Cedar Rapids

Pohlkamp recorded a four-assist game on Friday and scored a goal on Saturday, bringing his season point total to 51. The Bemidji State commit had been held off the scoresheet since March 19 but his five-point weekend helped the RoughRiders clinch the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

PohlkampAAG.jpg
Prospects
BioSteel game the latest accolade as Eric Pohlkamp continues to thrive in second USHL season
Eric Pohlkamp has flown under the radar the last few years. But after a strong start to the season, the Bemidji State commit continues to emerge as a draft prospect
January 18, 2023 01:28 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Pohlkamp’s 51 points are tied with Dubuque’s Max Burkholder for the most among USHL defensemen.

Michael Bevilacqua, D, Des Moines

Bevilacqua scored the overtime-winner Friday in Kearney and had an assist on both Saturday and Sunday. Bevilacqua’s goal was his seventh of the season, four of which have been game-winners.

The third-year defenseman has a career-high seven goals and 30 points in 58 games.

Max Lundgren, G, Des Moines

Lundgren posted a 26-save shutout Sunday and made 32 saves Friday in a road win over Tri-City. Lundgren has won his last three starts and is 18-16-2-2 on the season. The Merrimack commit has a .911 save percentage and 2.69 GAA.

Cameron Whitehead, G, Lincoln

The Vegas pick (2022, fourth-round, 128th overall) started both games this weekend and stopped 62 of the 64 shots fired his way – including all 28 on Saturday.

Whitehead is now 25-14-2-1 on the season with a .907 save percentage and 2.75 GAA. He ranks eighth and ninth in the USHL respectively and his five shutouts are tied with Youngstown’s Jacob Fowler for the most in the USHL.

DSCN9103.JPG
Lincoln goaltender Cameron Whitehead has won eight of his last 10 starts and has lost in regulation just once since mid-February. Whitehead is 25-14-2-1 on the season with a .907 save percentage and 2.75 GAA. His five shutouts are also tied for the USHL lead.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live

What’s on tap

It’s the final weekend of the regular season and between the final playoff spot in the Western Conference and playoff positioning, there’s still a lot on the line.

To view the complete schedule, click here. To view the current USHL standings, click here.

Without further ado, here’s a look at some of the top games on the docket.

NTDP (36-19-3-2) at Youngstown (36-19-4-1), Covelli Centre, Fri. April 21 & Sat. April 22, 6:05 p.m. both nights

The NTDP and Phantoms are tied for second in the Eastern Conference with 77 points. Whoever finishes second will get a first-round bye in the playoffs, putting four massive points on the line this weekend.

Youngstown has been one of the league’s best teams on home ice this season and has won seven of its last 10 at the Covelli Centre. Both the Phantoms and U-17’s are coming off a win last Saturday and will battle for a bye this weekend.

Waterloo (39-20-1-0) at Dubuque (31-23-5-1), Mystique Community Ice Center, Fri. April  21, 7:05 p.m.

Speaking of a first-round bye, the Black Hawks have a chance to earn the same in the Western Conference. Waterloo has a one-point lead over Lincoln for second in the west and the Black Hawks can control their own destiny.

Waterloo and Dubuque will play a home-and-home this weekend and finish the season Saturday in Waterloo. It’s an important weekend for the Fighting Saints too as Dubuque is currently fifth in the Eastern Conference with 68 points, one behind Green Bay.

Dubuque Overtime win celebration.jpg
USHL
Fighting Saints overcome early-season adversity and playoff-bound for a 12th consecutive season
After adjusting to a new coaching staff and playing their first eight games on the road, the Dubuque Fighting Saints have embraced an identity and clinched another playoff berth
April 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

A fourth-place finish will give Dubuque home ice. Green Bay has a home-and-home against Madison this weekend.

Sioux Falls (23-29-5-3) at Fargo (38-14-4-4), Scheels Arena, Fri. April 21, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo can clinch the Anderson Cup on home ice with just one point while the Stampede are fighting for their playoff lives. The Force and Stampede will meet in Sioux Falls on Saturday too.

It’s been a rough month as the Force are 2-6-2-0 in their last 10 and are coming off a pair of losses to Lincoln. However, Fargo still owns the league’s best record and can add another accolade to an incredible regular season with an Anderson Cup title.

DSCN9118.JPG
USHL
Beer: Fargo Force's slide getting dangerously close to playoffs
While Fargo still leads the USHL with 84 points, its 2-7-1-0 mark certainly isn’t the way to play your best hockey with one weekend left in the regular season.
April 16, 2023 12:35 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer

However, the Stampede would love nothing more than to spoil the party and earn four points. Sioux Falls is currently two points behind Des Moines for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Stampede are 5-4-1-0 in their last 10.

Des Moines (24-28-5-3) at Cedar Rapids (28-22-4-5), ImOn Ice Arena, Fri. April 21, 7:05 p.m.

The Buccaneers control their own destiny this weekend and Cedar Rapids is the only thing potentially standing in the way of a playoff berth. Des Moines turned heads last weekend with a road sweep at Tri-City and the Buccaneers have won four straight and five of their last 10.

Points are important for Cedar Rapids too as the RoughRiders can still improve their seed heading into the postseason. Cedar Rapids is currently sixth in the Eastern Conference, three points behind Dubuque and four behind Green Bay.

However, the RoughRiders have played one fewer game and can close that gap with a win Tuesday over Madison.

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
Bob Haller.JPG
USHL
The heart of the Storm and the man behind the wheel; Tri-City bus driver spends his final season on the road
Bob Haller has driven the Tri-City Storm since day one back in 2000. Now in his 23rd and final season, 'Bobbo' has been there every step of the way
April 17, 2023 08:17 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
ushlers copy.jpg
USHL
Lincoln's Cameron Whitehead, pair of Des Moines Buccaneers take home Week 29 USHL Player of the Week honors
Pair of wins give Cameron Whitehead his third Goaltender of the Week honor while Braden Rourke and Michael Bevilacqua lead Des Moines to a three-in-three sweep
April 17, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSCN9155.jpg
USHL
RoughRiders and Musketeers clinch, Stars sweep Fargo, Bucs earn pair of massive wins
Cameron Whitehead and Jan Korec post shutouts as Stars and Bucs complete road sweeps
April 16, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jared Mangan.jpg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Dubuque earns big win, Lincoln's Mangan extends streak and teams battle for playoff spots
With just two weekends remaining in the regular season, points are at a premium as teams battle for playoff spots and positioning
April 14, 2023 08:54 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Trevor Connelly LIN TC.JPG
USHL
Tri-City's Trevor Connelly continues to impress in his first USHL season
From roller hockey in California to an 18-game point streak in the USHL, Tri-City's Connelly has blossomed into one of the USHL's youngest and biggest offensive threats
April 13, 2023 11:32 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
William Whitelaw, forward, 8
USHL
USHL Power Rankings for April 12: Top teams stay put as the regular season winds down
Lincoln Stars keep shining, Chicago Steel remain atop the Eastern Conference and races tighten for final playoff spots
April 12, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Cayden Casey DSM Buccaneers.JPG
USHL
Des Moines center Cayden Casey re-adjusts to life in the USHL after deep tournament run with Andover
Elk River's Cayden Casey has two goals and an assist through his first nine games back with the Des Moines Buccaneers. So far so good for the St. Lawrence commit
April 11, 2023 07:08 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Dubuque Overtime win celebration.jpg
USHL
Fighting Saints overcome early-season adversity and playoff-bound for a 12th consecutive season
After adjusting to a new coaching staff and playing their first eight games on the road, the Dubuque Fighting Saints have embraced an identity and clinched another playoff berth
April 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL Players of the Week April 10 2023.JPG
USHL
Dubuque's Ryan St. Louis rides 8-point weekend to Player of the Week honors
St. Louis has 12 points over his last five games, Bodie Nobes records a hat trick against Muskegon and Emmett Croteau earns his fourth win over Fargo to earn the USHL's weekly awards
April 10, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Doug Grimes Lincoln.JPG
USHL
Dubuque and Green Bay clinch, Waterloo wins another thriller over Fargo
Chicago takes three points from Youngstown, Waterloo and Fargo get back on track and Lincoln improves to 9-1 against Omaha this season
April 10, 2023 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Ice Chips

  • Waterloo forward Garrett Schifsky scored twice on Friday and again Saturday in Waterloo’s 4-1 win over Sioux City. The Michigan commit has four goals and five points over his last three games.
  • Lincoln forward Mason Marcellus, who leads the way with 19-48-67 in 57 games, is riding a seven-game point-scoring streak. Marcellus has 11 points (5-6-11) during his current point streak.
  • Macklin Celebrini’s USHL season – and likely USHL career – are over as the rookie phenom has joined Team Canada for the U18 World Championships. The Boston University commit racked up 46 goals and 86 points in 50 games this season, both of which lead the league.
  • Cedar Rapids will host Madison Tuesday night at The Stable. Tuesday’s game was initially supposed to be played on March 31 but was postponed due to severe weather in eastern Iowa.
  • Lincoln and Tri-City will play a home-and-home to close out the regular season while Chicago will also play a pair of games at Muskegon and Sioux City will host Omaha.
  • NHL Central Scouting released its final draft rankings of the season Tuesday morning. There were 45 USHL skaters and six goalies on the list, along with 16 NTDP skaters and two goalies.
    Will Smith Biosteel.jpg
    Junior and Prospects
    USHL, NTDP well represented on Central Scouting's final NHL Draft rankings
    Final rankings feature 45 USHL skaters and six goaltenders along with 16 NTDP skaters and a pair of netminders
    April 18, 2023 11:48 AM
     · 
    By  Jordan McAlpine
  • The USHL announced the hiring of Ian Gentile Tuesday morning as the league’s vice president of hockey operations.
  • The Clark Cup Playoffs begin next Monday (April 24). Only one matchup is set so far as Tri-City (No. 4 seed) will host Sioux City (No. 5 seed) in a best-of-three series. Sioux City clinched last Friday.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
Get Local

