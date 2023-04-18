USHL Rink Report: Bucs and Stars sweep, pair of teams clinch playoff spots and Force close in on Anderson Cup

The Rink Live’s Jordan McAlpine provides the USHL’s Rink Report. Take a look back at the weekend that was, what’s ahead and various other news and notes from around the USHL.

Weekend review

*Home teams in bold*

Fri. April 14

Green Bay 6, NTDP 3

Madison 6, Muskegon 4

Cedar Rapids 6, Youngstown 1

Lincoln 4, Fargo 3 OT

Waterloo 4, Omaha 2

Sioux City 4, Sioux Falls 3 OT

Des Moines 4, Tri-City 3 OT

Dubuque 6, Chicago 2

Sat. April 15

Lincoln 3, Fargo 0

Sioux Falls 2, Omaha 1

NTDP 2, Green Bay 1 OT

Waterloo 4, Sioux City 1

Madison 5, Muskegon 2

Youngstown 3, Cedar Rapids 2 SO

Des Moines 4, Tri-City 0

Chicago 6, Dubuque 3

Sun. April 16

Des Moines 5, Omaha 0

Stick taps

Braden Rourke, F, Des Moines

Rourke stole the show Sunday afternoon with a hat trick as the Buccaneers completed a three-in-three sweep with a 5-0 win in Omaha. Des Moines also earned a pair of road wins over the Tri-City Storm on Friday and Saturday, 4-3 in overtime and 4-0 respectively.

Rourke finished the weekend with six goals as he also scored twice on Saturday. The right-shot forward has scored in four straight games and has nine points (7-2-9) over his past five.

Nathan Lewis, F, Madison

Lewis netted a hat trick on Friday in Madison’s 6-4 win over Muskegon. The Capitols swept the Lumberjacks this weekend and have won three straight. Individually Lewis leads Madison with 39 points through 59 games. The UMass commit also scored the game-winner on Friday.

Jayden Perron, F, Chicago

Perron was surprisingly left off Team Canada’s roster for the U18 World Championships. Instead, Perron scored another two goals on Saturday and Perron has points in nine of his last 10.

The North Dakota commit is tied for fourth in the USHL with 71 points and Perron now has 24 goals through 60 games.

Eric Pohlkamp, D, Cedar Rapids

Pohlkamp recorded a four-assist game on Friday and scored a goal on Saturday, bringing his season point total to 51. The Bemidji State commit had been held off the scoresheet since March 19 but his five-point weekend helped the RoughRiders clinch the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Pohlkamp’s 51 points are tied with Dubuque’s Max Burkholder for the most among USHL defensemen.

Michael Bevilacqua, D, Des Moines

Bevilacqua scored the overtime-winner Friday in Kearney and had an assist on both Saturday and Sunday. Bevilacqua’s goal was his seventh of the season, four of which have been game-winners.

The third-year defenseman has a career-high seven goals and 30 points in 58 games.

Max Lundgren, G, Des Moines

Lundgren posted a 26-save shutout Sunday and made 32 saves Friday in a road win over Tri-City. Lundgren has won his last three starts and is 18-16-2-2 on the season. The Merrimack commit has a .911 save percentage and 2.69 GAA.

Cameron Whitehead, G, Lincoln

The Vegas pick (2022, fourth-round, 128th overall) started both games this weekend and stopped 62 of the 64 shots fired his way – including all 28 on Saturday.

Whitehead is now 25-14-2-1 on the season with a .907 save percentage and 2.75 GAA. He ranks eighth and ninth in the USHL respectively and his five shutouts are tied with Youngstown’s Jacob Fowler for the most in the USHL.

Lincoln goaltender Cameron Whitehead has won eight of his last 10 starts and has lost in regulation just once since mid-February. Whitehead is 25-14-2-1 on the season with a .907 save percentage and 2.75 GAA. His five shutouts are also tied for the USHL lead. Rob Beer / The Rink Live

What’s on tap

It’s the final weekend of the regular season and between the final playoff spot in the Western Conference and playoff positioning, there’s still a lot on the line.

To view the complete schedule, click here. To view the current USHL standings, click here.

Without further ado, here’s a look at some of the top games on the docket.

NTDP (36-19-3-2) at Youngstown (36-19-4-1), Covelli Centre, Fri. April 21 & Sat. April 22, 6:05 p.m. both nights

The NTDP and Phantoms are tied for second in the Eastern Conference with 77 points. Whoever finishes second will get a first-round bye in the playoffs, putting four massive points on the line this weekend.

Youngstown has been one of the league’s best teams on home ice this season and has won seven of its last 10 at the Covelli Centre. Both the Phantoms and U-17’s are coming off a win last Saturday and will battle for a bye this weekend.

Waterloo (39-20-1-0) at Dubuque (31-23-5-1), Mystique Community Ice Center, Fri. April 21, 7:05 p.m.

Speaking of a first-round bye, the Black Hawks have a chance to earn the same in the Western Conference. Waterloo has a one-point lead over Lincoln for second in the west and the Black Hawks can control their own destiny.

Waterloo and Dubuque will play a home-and-home this weekend and finish the season Saturday in Waterloo. It’s an important weekend for the Fighting Saints too as Dubuque is currently fifth in the Eastern Conference with 68 points, one behind Green Bay.

USHL Fighting Saints overcome early-season adversity and playoff-bound for a 12th consecutive season After adjusting to a new coaching staff and playing their first eight games on the road, the Dubuque Fighting Saints have embraced an identity and clinched another playoff berth

A fourth-place finish will give Dubuque home ice. Green Bay has a home-and-home against Madison this weekend.

Sioux Falls (23-29-5-3) at Fargo (38-14-4-4), Scheels Arena, Fri. April 21, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo can clinch the Anderson Cup on home ice with just one point while the Stampede are fighting for their playoff lives. The Force and Stampede will meet in Sioux Falls on Saturday too.

It’s been a rough month as the Force are 2-6-2-0 in their last 10 and are coming off a pair of losses to Lincoln. However, Fargo still owns the league’s best record and can add another accolade to an incredible regular season with an Anderson Cup title.

USHL Beer: Fargo Force's slide getting dangerously close to playoffs While Fargo still leads the USHL with 84 points, its 2-7-1-0 mark certainly isn’t the way to play your best hockey with one weekend left in the regular season.

However, the Stampede would love nothing more than to spoil the party and earn four points. Sioux Falls is currently two points behind Des Moines for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Stampede are 5-4-1-0 in their last 10.

Des Moines (24-28-5-3) at Cedar Rapids (28-22-4-5), ImOn Ice Arena, Fri. April 21, 7:05 p.m.

The Buccaneers control their own destiny this weekend and Cedar Rapids is the only thing potentially standing in the way of a playoff berth. Des Moines turned heads last weekend with a road sweep at Tri-City and the Buccaneers have won four straight and five of their last 10.

Points are important for Cedar Rapids too as the RoughRiders can still improve their seed heading into the postseason. Cedar Rapids is currently sixth in the Eastern Conference, three points behind Dubuque and four behind Green Bay.

However, the RoughRiders have played one fewer game and can close that gap with a win Tuesday over Madison.

Ice Chips