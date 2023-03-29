USHL Power Rankings for March 29: Several teams make a push as they jockey for playoff positioning

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine is back with another edition of power rankings. Rankings will be provided on a bi-weekly basis throughout the rest of the season.

Without further ado, let’s get to it.

16.) Madison Capitols, 12-38-2-1

Last Ranking: 16

The Capitols have dropped three straight and are 1-8-1-0 in their last 10. With just nine games remaining on the schedule, interim head coach Tom Gilbert and his club will look to play spoiler and build some positive momentum for next season.

15.) Omaha Lancers, 15-28-5-4

Last Ranking: 15

The Lancers picked up an impressive 4-0 win on Saturday against Waterloo. Goaltender Michael Hrabal was named the USHL Goaltender of the Week for his 35-save shutout and Ryan Kusler netted a pair of goals.

However, Omaha followed it up with a 6-3 loss in Sioux Falls the next day. The Lancers are 2-5-1-2 in their last 10 and continue to struggle offensively.

14.) Des Moines Buccaneers, 19-25-5-3

Last Ranking: 11

The Buccaneers looked to be trending in the right direction earlier this month. However, Des Moines has dropped seven of its last 10 and now sits three points out of a playoff spot.

The Buccaneers were just swept by Waterloo and Cedar Rapids but will look to respond with a pair of games against Omaha this weekend. With 10 games left, it’s crunch time for Matt Curley’s squad.

13.) Muskegon Lumberjacks, 24-25-3-0

Last Ranking: 14

Although it might be too little too late, Muskegon has shown some life late in the season. The Lumberjacks are just seven points back of sixth-place Cedar Rapids and certainly haven’t rolled over.

Muskegon is coming off a pair of wins over Cedar Rapids and the Lumberjacks have a busy week ahead — at the NTDP Tuesday, and at Youngstown Friday and Saturday. Muskegon is 5-4-1-0 in its last 10.

12.) Sioux Falls Stampede, 21-26-4-3

Last Ranking: 12

Another team that’s coming off of back-to-back wins, Sioux Falls is currently in a playoff spot with eight games left. Des Moines is right on their tail, but at the same time, the Stampede are also just four points behind Sioux City.

Sioux Falls is right at .500 in its last 10 and is coming off of wins over Des Moines and Omaha. They’ll have a tall task to finish the season, however, with three games against Tri-City, two against Fargo and one against Waterloo.

11.) Sioux City Musketeers, 24-24-2-3

Last Ranking: 13

The Musketeers were 2-8-0-0 in their last 10 when The Rink Live released its last batch of rankings. In the time since, Sioux City has won four of its five games.

Sioux City forward Ryan Conmy has points in three straight games and six points in his last five. Conmy is currently tied for third in the USHL with 30 goals. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

The Musketeers snapped Tri-City’s win streak with a pair of wins, Lincoln’s win streak with a shootout win, and sandwiched a win in Omaha in between.

Sioux City is currently fifth in the logjam that is the bottom half of the Western Conference. But if the season were to end today, Sioux City would be in.

10.) Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, 25-20-4-4

Last Ranking: 9

The RoughRiders have hit a bit of a rough patch and currently find themselves on a four-game losing streak.

As mentioned above, Cedar Rapids dropped a pair of games in Muskegon, the one team it has to worry about in the rearview mirror. The RoughRiders are currently in a playoff spot but their lead over Muskegon has dwindled to seven points.

At the same time, the schedule to close out the season is favorable. A home-and-home with Madison and three games against Des Moines, along with a pair of home games against red-hot Youngstown.

9.) Dubuque Fighting Saints, 27-20-5-1

Last Ranking: 10

Sticking in the Eastern Conference, Dubuque has jumped over Cedar Rapids and the Fighting Saints have points in seven of their last 10. They’ve done it against the top teams in the conference too — Chicago, Youngstown and the NTDP.

Forward Ryan St. Louis is on fire right now and recorded a four-goal game last time out. The Brown commit has points in nine of his last 11 games and 17 points (8-9-17) in that stretch.

St. Louis is now tied for fifth in the USHL with 60 points and his 25 goals are tied for 11th.

8.) Green Bay Gamblers, 28-20-2-4

Last Ranking: 7

It’s a similar theme to earlier this month as the Gamblers once again went toe-to-toe with the Eastern Conference’s best teams but ultimately fell just short. Despite having just one win to show for it, Green Bay picked up points in all three (1-0-1-1) of its games this past weekend against Youngstown and Chicago.

The Gamblers skated to a 4-3 win over Chicago on Friday, fell in overtime on Sunday and lost to Youngstown in a shootout on Sunday. At the same time, with four points secured, the Gamblers are now alone in fourth in the Eastern Conference with 62 points.

7.) Lincoln Stars, 31-18-3-1

Last Ranking: 8

It’s been an 180-degree turn the last three weeks in Nebraska’s capital city and the Lincoln Stars are currently one of the USHL’s hottest teams. Lincoln has points in six straight (5-0-0-1), eight (6-2-1-1) of its last 10 and has a huge three-game stretch coming up against Tri-City and Waterloo (twice).

The Stars are currently third in the Western Conference, just two points up on Tri-City, but also just three points behind Waterloo. Lincoln’s also been good at home as of late with a 6-2-1-1 showing in its last 10 at the Ice Box.

Lincoln forward Tanner Ludtke has points in 10 of his last 12 games. The Omaha commit is currently seventh in the USHL with 28 goals and has 54 points in 49 games this season. Contributed / Lincoln Stars, Brandon Anderson

6.) USNTDP, 32-17-1-2

Last Ranking: 4

The U18 squad will play its final home game against Muskegon and its final USHL games against Chicago this weekend before shifting its focus to the U18 World Championships.

However, the U17 will carry the rest of the load from there. The NTDP is currently third in the Eastern Conference race and has won seven of its last 10 in USHL play. Now the question is how far can the young bucks carry the baton the rest of the way.

5.) Tri-City Storm, 29-17-3-3

Last Ranking: 6

Tri-City made a statement last weekend with a three-game sweep of league-leading Fargo. The Storm held one of the USHL’s top offenses to just five goals and had their way against Fargo’s stingy defense and goaltending, finding the back of the net 14 times. Tri-City became just the third team to shut Fargo out this season.

The Storm have points in nine (8-1-1-0) of their last 10 and have raced up the Western Conference standings. They can tie Lincoln with a win Wednesday afternoon and have still played one fewer game.

With 10 games left on the schedule, Anthony Noreen’s club continues to become a bigger threat in the west.

4.) Waterloo Black Hawks, 34-18-1-0

Last Ranking: 2

Waterloo is 6-4-0-0 in its last 10 and has done it against some tough competition. But the Black Hawks are coming off a 4-0 loss to last-place Omaha and have struggled at times these past two weeks.

Make no mistake, the Black Hawks are one of four teams to have clinched a playoff spot and Waterloo still sits comfortably near the top of the Western Conference. However, Lincoln is just three points behind, putting four huge points on the line between the two this weekend. The Black Hawks have won all four previous matchups this season.

3.) Youngstown Phantoms, 33-16-4-1

Last Ranking: 5

The Phantoms have won three straight and eight of their last 10, trimming Chicago’s lead in the Eastern Conference to just one point. To add further intrigue, the two teams will meet for a pair of games on April 7-8 in Youngstown.

As for what’s next, the Phantoms will host Muskegon for a pair of games this weekend. Youngstown is 9-1-0-0 in its last 10 at the Covelli Centre and has won three straight. Six of Youngstown’s final eight games will be on home ice.

Youngstown goaltender Jacob Fowler has won 10 of his last 12 starts, including two last weekend. The Boston College commit leads the USHL in wins (23), shutouts (5), save percentage (.922) and GAA (2.29).

2.) Chicago Steel, 34-16-3-1

Last Ranking: 3

The Steel have won five of their last seven games and have secured a playoff spot for a seventh consecutive season. Although Chicago’s lead has dwindled in the standings, the Steel can still wear the Eastern Conference crown and Chicago ranks near the top of the league in nearly every category. Especially offensively.

Chicago’s offense will be put to the test this weekend against another potent lineup in the NTDP U18 team. However, Macklin Celebrini, Jack Harvey, Jayden Perron, Nick Moldenhauer and the rest of Mike Garman’s lineup have shown their ability to find the back of the net all season.

1.) Fargo Force, 36-12-2-4

Last Ranking: 1

Although the Force have dropped four straight, there's no denying Fargo's consistently been the top team in the USHL this season. And until proven otherwise, Fargo remains in the driver's seat.

Fargo's 36 wins and 78 points are still the most in the USHL and even with their recent skid, the Force still have points in six (5-4-0-1) of their last 10 games. Fargo will look to get back on track with a home-and-home against Sioux City.