Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

USHL Power Rankings for March 15: Conference races tighten up heading into stretch run

Storm on the rise, RoughRiders on a roll and top teams set to square off in Fargo

Tri-City Goal Celebration.JPG
The Tri-City Storm celebrate a Graham Gamache goal earlier this season in Omaha. Tri-City has won eight straight games and the Storm have points in nine straight. Tri-City made the biggest jump in this week's rankings.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 5:37 PM

OMAHA, Neb. - USHL writer Jordan McAlpine is back with another edition of power rankings. Rankings will be provided on a bi-weekly basis throughout the rest of the season.

Without further ado, let’s get to it.

16.) Madison Capitols, 11-34-2-1
Last Ranking: 16

Madison has dropped six straight and the Captiols are 20 points back of seventh-place Muskegon at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The Captiols sit near the bottom of the USHL in nearly every statistical category and still own the league’s worst record.

Madison relieved head coach Corey Leivermann and assistants Gaven Bickford and Ross Kovacs of their coaching duties on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madison Capitols USHL Logo.jpg
USHL
Struggling Madison Capitols fire top coaches; former NHL defenseman Tom Gilbert named interim coach
Capitols relieve head coach Corey Leivermann and his staff of their duties. Tom Gilbert, Dominic Zombo and Ryan Galt take over behind Madison bench
March 13, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

15.) Omaha Lancers, 13-26-5-3
Last Ranking: 15

The Lancers have dropped seven straight (0-5-1-1), including a pair of games to in-state rival Lincoln. Omaha still has scored the league’s fewest goals (105) and the Lancers have dropped eight of their last 10 games on home ice.

14.) Muskegon Lumberjacks, 21-24-3-0
Last Ranking: 14

Muskegon fell to Dubuque in overtime on Friday and skated to a 4-3 overtime win of its own on Saturday. Despite the strong showing against the Fighting Saints, the Lumberjacks are 4-5-1-0 in their last 10 and 10 points back of Cedar Rapids for the final playoff spot.

Ethan Whitcomb and rookie Sacha Boisvert continue to lead Muskegon offensively. But if the Lumberjacks want to make a push, they’ll need more consistency.

13.) Sioux City Musketeers, 20-23-2-3
Last Ranking: 13

The Musketeers continue to slide in the standings. Although Sioux City is currently tied for fifth in the Western Conference, the Musketeers are 2-8-0-0 in their last 10 and continue to see points slip away against conference foes.

The Musketeers dropped a pair of home games against Fargo on Friday and Sioux Falls on Sunday. They've dropped five of their last six overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

12.) Sioux Falls Stampede, 19-25-4-3
Last Ranking: 12

Speaking of Sioux Falls, the Stampede are coming off that 4-2 win Sunday afternoon. However, the Stampede are still 3-6-1-0 over their last 10. Sioux City and Sioux Falls are currently tied for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with 45 points.

Jaksen Panzer is coming off a six-point weekend (4-2-6) and Sam Harris ranks 10th in the USHL with 24 goals. However, Sioux Falls has allowed 182 goals this season, which is the most in the Western Conference.

11.) Des Moines Buccaneers, 18-22-5-3
Last Ranking: 11

Des Moines has dropped three straight but they’ve been in every game with a 4-1 loss at Dubuque and a pair of one-goal losses against red-hot Tri-City.

The Buccaneers are 5-5-0-0 in their last 10 and have especially been good at home, where they’ll be for another pair of games this weekend.

If the playoffs were to begin today, the Buccaneers would fall one point short. At the same time, there’s a lot of season left to play and the Buccaneers are firmly in the Western Conference race.

10.) Dubuque Fighting Saints, 25-17-5-1
Last Ranking: 8

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fighting Saints have been on a roll lately with points in seven straight (5-0-2-0). Five of their last six games have required overtime but the Fighting Saints have won three of them.

Dubuque has a minus-13 goal differential this season yet they’ve been able to overcome it. Dubuque has points in seven of its last 10 and the Fighting Saints are tied with Green Bay for fourth in the Eastern Conference. They’ll get a big test this weekend with a pair of games against Youngstown and a Saturday showdown at Chicago.

9.) Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, 24-17-4-3
Last Ranking: 10

Speaking of teams on a roll in the Eastern Conference, the RoughRiders have won five straight, earned points in six straight (5-0-0-1), and also have points in seven of their last 10.

They’ve done it against some steep competition too with wins over Waterloo and Chicago. Mark Carlson’s squad held two of the USHL’s most-potent offenses to a combined one goal, including a shutout against Waterloo.

The RoughRiders are one point behind Dubuque and Green Bay and will have a golden opportunity to bank four points this weekend with a home-and-home with Madison. More importantly, Carlson’s lineup is finally getting back healthy.

8.) Lincoln Stars, 28-18-3-0
Last Ranking: 7

Lincoln took a step in the right direction with a weekend sweep of Omaha. However, the Stars are still just 3-5-2-0 in their last 10 and are barely clinging to the third spot in the Western Conference standings. With Tri-City right behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the bright side, Lincoln’s next four games are against Des Moines, Omaha and Sioux City (twice) before a pivotal weekend against Waterloo and Tri-City. Mason Marcellus is heating up with points in seven of his last eight games and the Quinnipiac commit leads Lincoln with 53 points.

7.) Green Bay Gamblers, 26-19-2-2
Last Ranking: 6

It’s been a tough five-game stretch (0-4-0-1) for Green Bay. At the same time, if you look deeper than the numbers, the Gamblers have four straight one-goal losses to arguably the best goaltender in the league (Youngstown’s Jacob Fowler) and arguably the most skilled team in the league (USNTDP U18).

Make no mistake, Mike Leone’s club isn’t satisfied with moral victories and Green Bay has slipped a bit in the standings. At the same time, they’ve been in every game and Green Bay is still tied for fourth in the east.

They’re about to enter another tough five-game stretch with two more against the NTDP, two against Chicago and another contest with Youngstown.

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
DSC06516.jpg
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Storm keep winning, Phantoms on a roll,and Waterloo at Fargo headlines busy upcoming week
Storm run win streak to eight, Phantoms sweep Gamblers and best in the west set to square off in Fargo
March 14, 2023 05:10 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jaksen Panzer USHL POTW.JPG
USHL
UND commit Jaksen Panzer highlights USHL Players of the Week with four goals, six points for Sioux Falls
Panzer racks up six points in three games while Cedar Rapids goaltender Sam Scopa records his first USHL shutout
March 13, 2023 06:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
IMG_8277.jpg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Phantoms pick up points, O’Connell commits to MSU and league announces playoff format
Forward Gavin O’Connell becomes Waterloo’s latest Michigan State commit while the USHL announces playoff format and suspensions
March 10, 2023 10:06 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
ChicagoSteel_10212022_Nelson-007 (2).jpg
USHL
Jayden Perron earns second USHL weekly honor of the season; Trey Augustine and Sam Rinzel earn their first
UND commit Jayden Perron headlines USHL Players of the Week after nine-point showing for the Chicago Steel
March 07, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
SPORTS-NJSIAA-BANS-DEFENDING-CHAMPS-STAR-2-NJA.jpg
USHL
New Jersey high school team in championship after top player ruled out by playing in USHL
The committee upheld a ruling that Egor Barabanov didn’t play in 50% of the team’s games, a requirement for player postseason eligibility in ice hockey. He had a 10-game stint with Sioux Falls.
March 06, 2023 06:50 PM
 · 
By  Brian Bobal / nj.com
DSC02016.JPG
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Force extend point streak to 13, Storm win sixth straight and Celebrini nets No. 40
Fargo continues its dominance atop the Western Conference while Macklin Celebrini becomes the first U17 player to ever net 40 USHL goals
March 06, 2023 09:26 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
ushl logo gif v2.gif
USHL
USHL commissioner Bill Robertson won't seek another contract
The contract for Robertson, who joined the USHL in July 2021, expires June 30.
March 03, 2023 01:53 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
USHL DES MOINES BUCCANEERS.JPG
USHL
USHL Notebook; Dubuque defeats Chicago, Gamblers tender Lev Katzin and trade deadline now in rearview mirror
Fighting Saints improve to 3-0 against Chicago, Gamblers tender promising center and trio of teams bolster their roster before Monday's trade deadline
March 02, 2023 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20221230_Fargo Force vs. Des Moines Buccaneers_106.jpg
USHL
USHL Power Rankings for March 1: Teams gear up for stretch run as calendar flips to March
Top three teams remain the same while the Buccaneers and Storm among biggest risers
March 01, 2023 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Zam Plante Chicago Steel-1600x900.jpg
USHL
Fargo Force acquire UMD commit Zam Plante from Chicago
Force add another offensive weapon in deadline day deal with Chicago
February 28, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

6.) Tri-City Storm, 26-16-2-3
Last Ranking: 9

The USHL’s hottest team resides in Kearney, Neb. Tri-City has won eight straight, has points in nine straight and the Storm have emerged as a true contender in the Western Conference, especially since the USHL trade deadline.

Anthony Noreen’s club has been on fire and so have forwards Jake Richard, Trevor Connelly and Dane Dowiak. Tri-City’s next five games are all at home, including three against conference-leading Fargo. The Storm will look to make a statement and continue their climb in the west.

ADVERTISEMENT

5.) Youngstown Phantoms, 29-15-4-1
Last Ranking: 5

The Phantoms have trimmed Chicago’s lead atop the Eastern Conference to three points thanks to an 8-2-0-0 run. Youngstown has won three straight, all against Green Bay, and four of its last five.

Jacob Fowler leads the USHL in save percentage (.921) and wins (21) while forward Andon Cerbone has points in four of his last five games and has reached the 50-point mark. Youngstown owns the USHL’s most home wins (19) and second-best home win percentage (.780).

4.) USNTDP, 29-14-1-2
Last Ranking: 4

It's been a good stretch of hockey in Plymouth as both the U17 and U18 squads have found success in USHL play. The USNTDP is currently enjoying a four-game win streak and is 7-3-0-0 in its last 10. Both clubs will be action this weekend too for a pair of games.

Ryan Leonard is currently riding a nine-game point streak while Cole Eiserman has hit the ground running with the U18 team. The Minnesota commit had a three-point night (1-2-3) last Friday and found the back of the net twice last Saturday in a pair of wins at Madison.

3.) Chicago Steel, 31-15-3-1
Last Ranking: 3

Chicago fell to Cedar Rapids last time out, 3-1. At the same time, Chicago’s continued to impress in the offensive zone and its big guns have continued to produce over the past month. Specifically rookie phenom Macklin Celebrini.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Steel lead the Eastern Conference with 66 points and Chicago’s 31 wins are tied with Waterloo for second in the USHL. Chicago’s 214 goals scored also lead the USHL.

Chicago is 6-3-1-0 in its last 10 and Mike Garman’s club will look to add four more wins before the calendar flips to April.

2.) Waterloo Black Hawks, 31-16-1-0
Last Ranking: 2

Waterloo is 6-3-0-1 in its last 10 with a golden opportunity awaiting this weekend. The Black Hawks head to Fargo for three games against a Fargo team that is 13-0-2-0 in its last 15. However, the two blemishes have been courtesy of Waterloo.

The Black Hawks have won two of the previous three matchups against Fargo this season and Matt Smaby’s defensive corps is one of the USHL’s top blue lines. Waterloo is second in the USHL in wins (31), third in points (63) and third in goal differential (plus-38).

1.) Fargo Force, 35-8-2-3
Last Ranking: 1

Fargo’s point streak has reached 15 (13-0-2-0) and the Force have won five straight. Fargo is the lone USHL team to clinch a playoff spot and the Force continue to lead the league in wins (35), win percentage (.781) and goal differential (plus-77).

Fargo also owns the league’s best home win percentage at .792. They’ll get a tough test this weekend with that trio of games against Waterloo. At the same time, the Force continues to impress and every button Nick Oliver presses seems to be working.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
Charlie Lurie Omaha.JPG
USHL
Omaha Lancers send leading scorer Charlie Lurie to Cedar Rapids
Nebraska-Omaha commit Charlie Lurie traded for third time in his USHL career
February 28, 2023 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Garrett Brown Story.JPG
USHL
Black Hawks bolster blue line and acquire Garrett Brown from Sioux City
Waterloo adds Winnipeg draft pick Garrett Brown to already deep defensive corps
February 28, 2023 10:44 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
MusserSave.jpg
USHL
Sherburn’s Carsen Musser announces commitment to Colorado College
USNTDP goaltender Carsen Musser ready to accomplish childhood goal of playing college hockey
February 28, 2023 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Max Burkholder.JPG
USHL
Dubuque's Burkholder, Tri-City's Dowiak and Youngstown's Fowler take home USHL weekly honors
Jacob Fowler and Max Burkholder earn their fifth and second USHL Player of the Week honors while Dane Dowiak receives his first
February 27, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT