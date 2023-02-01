ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects | USHL
|
Analysis
Analysis
USHL Power Rankings for Feb. 1: Sifting out the top teams

Fargo remains a force, Black Hawks and Phantoms stay hot, and standings logjam continues

Waterloo Black Hawks.JPG
The Waterloo Black Hawks are 9-1-0-0 in their last 10 and currently sit second in the Western Conference. The Black Hawks have scored four or more goals in nine of those games and six or more goals in four of them.
Contributed / Waterloo Black Hawks.
Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine
February 01, 2023 11:21 AM
OMAHA, Neb. — The Rink Live returns its USHL Power Rankings just in time for the stretch run. USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will provide rankings on a bi-weekly basis throughout the rest of the season and beyond.

Without further ado, let’s get to it.

16.) Madison Capitols 
Record: 9-25-1-1
It’s been a bumpy ride in Madison this season and the Capitols have the USHL’s worst record and fewest points (20). Madison sits 14 points behind seventh-place Muskegon and the Capitols are 2-7-1-0 in their last 10.

Madison shipped off its two leading scorers last month in Quinn Finley and Miko Matikka. As draft picks continue to build up, the focus has started to shift toward the future.

15.) Omaha Lancers
Record: 11-19-4-2

It’s been an interesting season as Omaha has two of the league’s top goaltenders in Michael Hrabal and Kevin Pasche.

However, the two haven’t gotten much help at the other end. Omaha has scored the USHL’s fewest goals (83) and is 2-7-1-0 in its last 10.

The Lancers currently sit at the bottom of the Western Conference but they’ll have ample opportunity to make up ground in the coming weeks. Omaha is just six points back of a playoff spot.

14.) Des Moines Buccaneers

Record: 13-16-4-3

The Buccaneers have points in their last two games (1-0-0-1) but it’s been a struggle as of late. Des Moines is 2-6-1-1 in its last 10 and the Buccaneers have continued to lack consistent scoring.

It was the biggest question mark coming into this season and the Buccaneers have scored the league’s second-fewest goals (95). Des Moines has especially struggled on the road and the Bucs are 1-6-3-0 in their last 10 away from Iowa’s capital city.

On the bright side, Matt Curley’s squad is just one point out of a playoff spot and there’s only a four-point difference between fourth and seventh in the Western Conference.

13.) Muskegon Lumberjacks
Record: 16-18-2-0

Muskegon fell to Cedar Rapids last time out and the Lumberjacks have dropped seven of their last 10.

Muskegon’s lineup boasts six NHL picks and has been relatively balanced this season. Jake Richard leads the way with 18 goals and 35 points while Omaha commit Ethan Whitcomb has scored 15. Muskegon has scored 134 goals as a team which ranks fifth in the USHL.

The Lumberjacks have also allowed the USHL’s second-most goals this season (149) and have allowed seven goals in three of their last five games. Muskegon currently sits seventh in the Eastern Conference and if the Lumberjacks want to climb their way into a playoff spot, they’ll need to tighten things up in their own end.

12.) Sioux Falls Stampede

Record: 15-17-2-2

Sioux Falls has started to gain some traction in recent weeks. The Stampede won four straight at the end of December and split a pair of games in Omaha this past weekend. Eric Rud’s club is .500 in its last 10 and if the playoffs were to begin today, Sioux Falls would be in.

021222.S.FF.ForceHockey
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Hat tricks, hot streaks and overtime wins highlight exciting weekend
USHL writer Jordan McAlpine takes a look back at the weekend and previews what's on tap in the USHL
January 30, 2023 02:48 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Consistency has still been their biggest issue this season. But if the Stampede can clear that hurdle, they have the lineup to make some noise in the Western Conference. Eleven of their next 12 games are also against either Tri-City, Des Moines or Lincoln, three of the teams they’re battling in the standings.

11.) Tri-City Storm 
Record: 16-14-1-3

It’s been an up-and-down year but don’t sleep on the Storm. Although Tri-City currently sits fifth in the west, the Storm are trending in the right direction and have points in seven of their last 10 (5-3-1-1). More importantly, they seem to have remedied their goaltending woes via the additions of Patriks Berzins and Cameron Korpi.

Despite dropping both games to Fargo in the Frosty Cup, the Storm have scored three or more goals in four straight and have points in three of those games.

Berzins Omaha.JPG
USHL
Tri-City goaltender Patriks Berzins caps off ‘crazy’ week with 19-save shutout in USHL debut
Latvian goaltender impresses new squad and leads Tri-City Storm to 4-0 win in Omaha
January 21, 2023 11:58 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Anthony Noreen’s squad has perennially been atop the Western Conference in recent years and this year’s club hopes to keep that trend going.

10.) Sioux City Musketeers
Record: 17-13-2-3

The Musketeers made a statement earlier this month with an impressive home-and-home sweep of Lincoln. Sioux City then extended its win streak to three with a 1-0 shootout win at Des Moines before falling to Waterloo last time out, 5-1.

After a disappointing start to this season, Sioux City has turned things around and has been one of the league’s most consistent teams over the past two months. Sioux City’s goaltending tandem of Croix Kochendorfer and Axel Mangbo has been amongst the league’s best as well.

The Musketeers are 5-4-0-1 in their last 10 and currently sit fourth in the logjam of the Western Conference standings.

9.) Dubuque Fighting Saints
Record: 17-12-3-1

The Fighting Saints own the USHL’s longest point streak at seven games. Dubuque dropped a pair of games in overtime this past weekend at the USNTDP but the Fighting Saints had won five straight beforehand, highlighted by a dramatic win over Waterloo.

Dubuque is 5-3-2-0 in its last 10 and even with their recent success, the Fighting Saints still sit sixth in the Eastern Conference. However, Dubuque has played the fewest games (33) in the USHL and the Fighting Saints are just six points back of second-place.

Seven of Dubuque’s next eight games are also against teams (Cedar Rapids, Green Bay and Youngstown) above them in the standings.

8.) Cedar Rapids RoughRiders 
Record: 17-12-3-2

The RoughRiders got back in the win column last time out and delivered Mark Carlson the 750th win of his USHL career. Cedar Rapids has points in eight of its last 10 (6-2-1-1) and the RoughRiders sit firmly in the middle of the Eastern Conference race.

Ryan Walsh is currently third in the USHL with 44 points and is one of three RoughRiders in the top 11 as Dylan Hryckowian is tied for eighth with 37 points and Zaccharya Wisdom is right behind him with 36. Wisdom is also tied for fourth in the USHL with 21 goals while Walsh leads the league with 31 assists.

7.) Lincoln Stars
Record: 20-13-1-0

The Stars still sit amongst the best in the west. However, Lincoln has sputtered a bit as of late. The Stars have dropped four straight and are 5-5-0-0 in their last 10. Three of those four losses have come against teams below them in the standings as well.

Rocky Russo’s club continues to play solid defensively and Lincoln has allowed the second-fewest goals (95) in the USHL. Lincoln’s penalty kill also continues to clip along at a league-best 85.2%. But the Stars, who are averaging 3.2 goals per game this season, have scored just seven over the past four games. Three of them came in one game.

Tanner Ludtke Lincoln 1.jpg
USHL
Lincoln's Tanner Ludtke continues to use same ‘relentless work ethic’ as his NHL Draft stock rises
Lakeville South product and NHL Draft prospect Tanner Ludtke enjoys breakout season with the Lincoln Stars
January 26, 2023 10:31 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

6.) USNTDP 

Record: 20-11-1-2

James Hagens, Will Smith and Cole Eiserman were the heroes this past weekend as the USNTDP delivered a trio of overtime wins against Dubuque (twice) and Chicago.

The USNTDP currently owns the USHL’s longest win streak (five games) and the U17's and U18's are a combined 6-4-0-0 in their last 10 at the USHL level.

They currently sit third in the Eastern Conference standings, just one point behind Green Bay and four behind Chicago.

5.) Youngstown Phantoms
Record: 19-12-3-1

Speaking of dominating on home ice, Youngstown is 9-1-0-0 in its last 10 games at Covelli Centre and the Phantoms have scored 27 goals over their last five home games.

William Whitelaw and Shane Lachance are on fire and Jacob Fowler continues to be one of the USHL’s top goaltenders. The Phantoms are fresh off a sweep of Chicago and especially if that trio continues to produce, look out for the Phantoms.

4.) Green Bay Gamblers 

Record: 21-11-1-1

Mike Leone’s squad has flown under the radar for much of this season. But as the calendar flips to February, it’s hard to ignore what Green Bay is doing.

Green Bay is second in the Eastern Conference and the Gamblers own the conference’s best win percentage at .647.

Green Bay has dominated at home as of late — winners of seven of their last eight — and the Gamblers are 7-3-0-0 in their last 10 overall. Artyom Levshunov is third amongst USHL defensemen with nine goals and goaltender Kristoffer Eberly ranks second in the USHL with 16 wins.

3.) Waterloo Black Hawks 
Record: 23-12-0-0

Waterloo is 9-1-0-0 in its last 10 and the Black Hawks trail Fargo by just five points. To add further intrigue, the two teams will meet for a pair of games in Waterloo this weekend.

Waterloo’s lone loss in that stretch was a heartbreaking loss at Dubuque in the final seconds. Besides that, the Black Hawks have continued to win and they’ve continued to find the back of the net. Waterloo has scored four or more goals in nine of their last 10 games and six or more goals in four of those games.

Twenty-one of their 52 goals in the last 10 games have also been scored in the third period. Waterloo trailed three games by three goals at the start of the third period in January. They incredibly came back to win all three.

