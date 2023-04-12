USHL Power Rankings for April 12: Top teams stay put as the regular season winds down

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine is back with another edition of power rankings. Rankings will be provided on a bi-weekly basis throughout the rest of the season.

Without further ado, let’s get to it.

16.) Madison Capitols, 14-39-2-2

Last Ranking: 16

The Capitols defeated Dubuque last time out and have earned points in three of their last four. However, Madison is still well behind the rest of the pack. The Capitols will try to play spoiler in their final five games.

15.) Omaha Lancers, 16-32-5-4

Last Ranking: 15

The Lancers have dropped three straight and are 3-6-0-1 in their last 10. Omaha technically hasn’t been mathematically eliminated yet but the Lancers are 10 points back of a playoff spot with five games left.

Although it’s been a disappointing season, Omaha’s 2023-24 roster looks promising.

14.) Des Moines Buccaneers, 21-28-5-3

Last Ranking: 14

The Buccaneers exploded for seven goals last Saturday in a 7-1 win over Sioux City. However, Des Moines has won just three of its last 10 games and the Buccaneers are fighting for their playoff lives.

Des Moines is currently one point behind Sioux Falls for the final spot in the Western Conference. Although the Buccaneers have played one fewer game and control their own destiny, they desperately need to earn points this weekend.

13.) Muskegon Lumberjacks, 26-29-3-0

Last Ranking: 13

Muskegon won one of its three games last weekend and has dropped four of its last six. The Lumberjacks are seven points behind Cedar Rapids for the final playoff spot and the RoughRiders can clinch with two points this weekend.

Muskegon has scored three or more goals in five straight games but the Lumberjacks have allowed 24 in that stretch.

12.) Sioux Falls Stampede, 22-29-4-3

Last Ranking: 12

The Stampede are coming off a shootout win over Tri-City and currently hold the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with 51 points. However, the Stampede have been inconsistent over the past month and have an interesting schedule to close out the season.

Sioux Falls will host Sioux City and Omaha this weekend before finishing with a home-and-home against conference-leading Fargo. They’ll need points to stay ahead of Des Moines.

11.) Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, 27-22-4-4

Last Ranking: 10

The RoughRiders’ magic number is two, which can be accomplished with a win or a Muskegon loss. Cedar Rapids fell to the NTDP U17 team Saturday night and although the RoughRiders are closing in on a playoff spot, they’ll want to build some momentum to carry into the postseason.

Cedar Rapids is 4-5-0-1 in its last 10 and the RoughRiders have struggled against Muskegon and Madison over the last two weeks, the two teams behind them in the standings.

10.) Sioux City Musketeers, 27-26-2-3

Last Ranking: 11

After going through a slump in early March, the Musketeers have bounced back and won seven of their last 10. Sioux City has done it in impressive fashion too with wins over Fargo, Waterloo, Lincoln and Tri-City in that stretch.

The Musketeers can officially clinch a playoff spot with one more point but Sioux City can finish no higher than fifth in the Western Conference. Forward Ryan Conmy netted a hat trick last time out and is currently fourth in the USHL with 33 goals.

9.) Green Bay Gamblers, 30-22-2-4

Last Ranking: 8

Another team that clinched last weekend, the Gamblers are playoff-bound for the first time since 2018. Green Bay's 30 wins are tied for the most since the 2016-17 season (34) and the Gamblers want to keep adding to that total over their final four games.

The Gamblers have points in seven (4-3-0-3) of their last 10 games and find themselves in a heated battle with Dubuque for home ice. However, they lost in Dubuque Tuesday night and are now tied for fourth in the standings with 66 points each.

8.) Dubuque Fighting Saints, 30-22-5-1

Last Ranking: 9

The Fighting Saints clinched a playoff spot last weekend and are playoff-bound for a 12th consecutive season, the longest current streak in the USHL.

Dubuque has won three of its last four, including a 4-2 win over Green Bay Tuesday night, and is 5-5-0-0 in its last 10.

Forward Ryan St. Louis, who was named the USHL Forward of the Week, is on fire and has 12 points (7-5-12) over his last six games and his 68 points rank sixth in the USHL.

7.) USNTDP, 35-18-3-2

Last Ranking: 6

The U17 will carry the workload the rest of the way as the U18s are heading to the World Championships in Switzerland. The NTDP is currently tied with Youngstown for second in the Eastern Conference with 75 points and has won six of its last 10 in USHL play.

The NTDP fell to Cedar Rapids on Friday before responding with a 4-0 win on Saturday. With four games left in the regular season, there’s a lot still on the line for the Stars and Stripes.

6.) Tri-City Storm, 32-19-3-4

Last Ranking: 5

The Storm hit a brief bump in the road this weekend with a pair of losses in Sioux City and Sioux Falls. However, the Storm still have won six of their last 10 and have points in eight of those 10 games.

Tri-City is fourth in the Western Conference with 71 points, three behind Lincoln. Whether it’s Trevor Connelly, Graham Gamache or Jake Richard, it’s a lineup that features several weapons and looks poised for a playoff run.

5.) Lincoln Stars, 35-19-3-1

Last Ranking: 7

The Stars are currently the USHL’s hottest team and are coming off an 11-goal weekend in a home-and-home sweep over rival Omaha. The Stars skated to a 6-4 win on Friday, followed by a 5-3 home win on Saturday. Lincoln went 9-1 against its in-state rival and won the final eight matchups.

Lincoln is 8-1-0-1 in its last 10 and trails Waterloo by just one point in the Western Conference. The Stars are getting contributions up and down the lineup lately, especially from their top forwards of Doug Grimes, Tanner Ludtke and Mason Marcellus.

4.) Waterloo Black Hawks, 37-20-1-0

Last Ranking: 4

The Black Hawks got back on track this weekend with a pair of wins over Sioux Falls and Fargo. Waterloo did it in opposite fashion, winning 6-5 Friday in Sioux Falls and 2-1 in overtime over the Force.

Waterloo won five of its seven games against conference-leading Fargo this season and four of those wins required overtime or a shootout. The Black Hawks are 6-4-0-0 in their last 10 overall and have won three of their last four.

3.) Youngstown Phantoms, 35-18-4-1

Last Ranking: 3

The Phantoms defeated Chicago in overtime Friday before falling on Saturday, 6-2. Although the loss puts Youngstown four points behind Chicago, the Phantoms are still jockeying for playoff positioning and an Eastern Conference title isn’t completely out of the picture yet.

Youngstown is 7-3-0-0 in its last 10 and besides the six goals on Saturday, the Phantoms have been one of the USHL’s stingiest defensive teams. Youngstown has allowed 163 goals, which are the second-fewest in the USHL.

At the other end, William Whitelaw continues his stellar rookie season and has four goals and seven points over his last three games.

2.) Chicago Steel, 37-16-4-1

Last Ranking: 2

Chicago is heating up again at the right time as the Steel have points in five straight (4-0-1-0) and eight (7-2-1-0) of their last 10. Chicago took three points out of a massive two-game stretch against Youngstown last weekend and will now turn its attention to Dubuque before closing out the season in Muskegon.

Chicago holds a four-point edge on Youngstown atop the Eastern Conference and the Steel have scored the second-most goals (264) in the USHL. The Steel are playoff-bound for a seventh straight season.

1.) Fargo Force, 38-13-3-4

Last Ranking: 1

The Force got back on track last weekend and have points in three straight. Fargo can clinch the Western Conference title with just one more point as the Force hold an eight-point edge on Waterloo with four games left. Fargo also has a four-point edge on Chicago for the most in the USHL.

Fargo has points in five of its last 10 overall and eight of its last 10 at home. The Force will play three of their final four on home ice, starting this weekend with a pair of games against red-hot Lincoln.