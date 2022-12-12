USHL Plays of the Week: Slick moves and a final-minute rally

With the start of the World Junior A Challenge this week in Cornwall, Ontario, many USHL teams are without some of their top players who are away representing Team USA. That didn't stop the rest of the squads from putting up some highlight-reel goals over the past week.

Storm Warning

Tri-City was 50 seconds away from a loss on Saturday night at Lincoln, but the Storm pulled victory from the jaws of defeat when Minnesota State commit Graham Gamache scored in the final minute to send the game to overtime. The visitors needed only 56 seconds of extra hockey before Sebastian Törnqvist — a UMass commit — rifled home the winner past the Stars' goalie for the win.

STORM GOAL!! Graham Gamache ties the game at two with under a minute to play in Lincoln!! pic.twitter.com/4jWvMq0EYR — Tri-City Storm (@TriCityStorm) December 11, 2022

Free Hockey

The Waterloo Black Hawks sit tight in third place in the Western Conference after a pair of wins this weekend that required more than 60 minutes. After beating Des Moines 5-4 in overtime on Friday night thanks to a hat trick from future Dartmouth forward Griffin Erdman and this OT winner from Michigan State commit Patrick Geary , the Black Hawks beat the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders 5-4 in a shootout on Saturday night thanks to a 36-save performance from Jack Spicer .

Puck on a String

The next two plays don't involve the same teams, the games took place hundreds of miles apart on different days and the players don't really have anything in common — except for some serious stick handling skills. First we'll take a look at a silky smooth play from the U.S. U-18s' Austin Burnevik . The St. Cloud State commit from Ham Lake, Minnesota, who played two seasons for Totino-Grace, stole the puck from the Chicago defender before calmly going from the forehand to the backhand and finding the back of the twine. It doesn't get much simpler than that.

Feel the BURN! 🔥



Silky mitts from Burnevik and we're back within a pair!#USAvsCHI pic.twitter.com/GKbkeh9EUi — USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) December 10, 2022

Next up is a slick passing play from the Fargo Force's Kyle Smolen . The Arizona State commit spins and delivers a no-look, backhand pass that Bret Link fires into the Omaha net. The Force sit atop the Western Conference standings like they have for much of the season, and with team chemistry like that it's no wonder why.

It's the Force Again

Things just keep going Fargo's way, especially with former Hill-Murray Pioneer Leo Gruba on the blue line capable of making plays like this. St. Cloud State is surely excited to be getting a defender like him soon.

LEO GRUBA MAKES IT 3-1 FARGO! pic.twitter.com/jayvmhvcS5 — Fargo Force (@FargoForce) December 11, 2022

A Slap in the Face

This one didn't happen in a USHL game, but Boston College commit and 2023 NHL Draft prospect Will Smith cut right through the Utica College defense on Saturday night to deliver a goal worthy of the highlight reel, even if it came against a Division III team.