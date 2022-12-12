SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects | USHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

USHL Plays of the Week: Slick moves and a final-minute rally

The Tri-City Storm had one of the comebacks of the season and the rest of the USHL delivered some highlight-reel plays this past week that you've got to see.

041621.S.FF.FORCEHOCKEY
Players from the Fargo Force and Waterloo Black Hawks battle for the puck in front of the net during a game at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
David Samson / The Forum
By The Rink Live
December 12, 2022 02:36 PM
Share

With the start of the World Junior A Challenge this week in Cornwall, Ontario, many USHL teams are without some of their top players who are away representing Team USA. That didn't stop the rest of the squads from putting up some highlight-reel goals over the past week.

Storm Warning

Tri-City was 50 seconds away from a loss on Saturday night at Lincoln, but the Storm pulled victory from the jaws of defeat when Minnesota State commit Graham Gamache scored in the final minute to send the game to overtime. The visitors needed only 56 seconds of extra hockey before Sebastian Törnqvist — a UMass commit — rifled home the winner past the Stars' goalie for the win.

Free Hockey

The Waterloo Black Hawks sit tight in third place in the Western Conference after a pair of wins this weekend that required more than 60 minutes. After beating Des Moines 5-4 in overtime on Friday night thanks to a hat trick from future Dartmouth forward Griffin Erdman and this OT winner from Michigan State commit Patrick Geary , the Black Hawks beat the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders 5-4 in a shootout on Saturday night thanks to a 36-save performance from Jack Spicer .

ADVERTISEMENT

Puck on a String

The next two plays don't involve the same teams, the games took place hundreds of miles apart on different days and the players don't really have anything in common — except for some serious stick handling skills. First we'll take a look at a silky smooth play from the U.S. U-18s' Austin Burnevik . The St. Cloud State commit from Ham Lake, Minnesota, who played two seasons for Totino-Grace, stole the puck from the Chicago defender before calmly going from the forehand to the backhand and finding the back of the twine. It doesn't get much simpler than that.

Next up is a slick passing play from the Fargo Force's Kyle Smolen . The Arizona State commit spins and delivers a no-look, backhand pass that Bret Link fires into the Omaha net. The Force sit atop the Western Conference standings like they have for much of the season, and with team chemistry like that it's no wonder why.

It's the Force Again

Things just keep going Fargo's way, especially with former Hill-Murray Pioneer Leo Gruba on the blue line capable of making plays like this. St. Cloud State is surely excited to be getting a defender like him soon.

A Slap in the Face

This one didn't happen in a USHL game, but Boston College commit and 2023 NHL Draft prospect Will Smith cut right through the Utica College defense on Saturday night to deliver a goal worthy of the highlight reel, even if it came against a Division III team.

Related Topics: TRL NEWSLETTER
What to read next
NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
USHL
USHL notebook: Youngstown, Cedar Rapids set outdoor game in NFL stadium
The game, originally slated for the Phantoms' home ice at the 5,900-seat Covelli Centre, now will be played on the same ground the NFL's Browns play.
December 23, 2022 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Allan_Paul_1O0T2041_cropped_II.9697.jpg
USHL
Paul Allan, former athletics administrator at Minnesota State, named USHL director of communications
Allan worked at MSU-Mankato from 1985 until he retired earlier this month.
December 21, 2022 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
DSC02113.JPG
USHL
Forward of the Week Mack Celebrini joins other USHL honorees
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defenseman Brendan Fitzgerald had a big assist weekend while Youngstown goalie Colin Winn picks up two victories.
December 19, 2022 08:23 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
RAL_4211_large.jpg
International
United States wins 9th World Junior A Challenge title with victory over Canada East
Vermont commit Alex Bump of Prior Lake scored the game-winner and Andover native Garrett Schifsky added a pair of goals to pace Team USA to a 5-2 win over Canada East in Cornwall, Ontario.
December 18, 2022 07:20 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live