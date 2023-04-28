USHL Playoff Primer: Second-round preview

The first round is complete and four best-of-three series will take place this weekend. The two winners will advance to a best-of-five championship series in each conference.

Fargo and Waterloo will host Tri-City and Lincoln in the Western Conference while Chicago and Youngstown will host Dubuque and Cedar Rapids in the east.

Before the puck drops, get caught up on what’s happened so far and preview ahead in the USHL’s Clark Cup Playoffs.

First-round scores

*Home teams in bold*

Mon. April 24

Cedar Rapids 5, NTDP 2

Green Bay 4, Dubuque 1

Lincoln 5, Des Moines 2

Tri-City 6, Sioux City 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Tues. April 25

Dubuque 5, Green Bay 2

Lincoln 4, Des Moines 3

Tri-City 5, Sioux City 4

NTDP 6, Cedar Rapids 4

Wed. April 26

Dubuque 3, Green Bay 2

Cedar Rapids 3, NTDP 1

Second-round preview

Fargo vs. Tri-City

Waterloo vs. Lincoln

Chicago vs. Dubuque

Youngstown vs. Cedar Rapids

Fargo vs. Tri-City

Fri. April 28, Scheels Arena, 7:05 p.m.

Sat. April 29, Scheels Arena, 6:05 p.m.

Sun. April 30, Scheels Arena, 5:05 p.m. *If necessary*

Fargo Force

The Anderson Cup Champs open the playoffs Friday night against Tri-City.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re excited to get going and put on a good showing in front of our fans,” head coach Nick Oliver told The Rink Live. “We have a really experienced and well-coached Tri-City team coming here, and they’re playing some really good hockey right now. So we know it’ll be a really good challenge but I’m excited to see what our guys can do.”

Fargo (40-14-4-4) finished the regular season with 88 points and despite a 4-4-2 finish to the regular season, the Force still finished atop the league in nearly every category — a testament to Fargo’s dominance throughout much of the season.

Fargo Force associate head coach Chad Demers holds the Anderson Cup as Bret Link (10) watches as the team celebrates Friday, April 21, 2023 at Scheels Arena in Fargo. Rob Beer / The Rink Live

However, that late-season adversity could almost be a blessing in disguise.

“When you look back at our last month, I know we were up and down results-wise, but there were still a lot of positives to take away,” Oliver said. “We had to work through some real adversity for the first time this season, and I think having gone through that has made us stronger and made us better.

“Especially at this time of year where you’re dealing with so much stuff and I think we’ve gotten back to playing the way we need to to have success.”

Player to watch: Owen Mehlenbacher, F

Fargo Force forward Owen Mehlenbacher (8) steps off the ice between periods during a game against Sioux Falls on Feb. 15, 2023 at Scheels Arena in Fargo Rob Beer / The Rink Live

When Fargo acquired Mehlenbacher on Feb. 1, the Detroit pick (2022, seventh-round) was fourth on the Muskegon roster with 24 points through 31 games.

He’s racked up 26 points (8-18-26) in 26 games with the Force, including 14 (3-11-14) over his final 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of the biggest things we were excited about with Owen was his leadership ability,” Oliver said. “He was Muskegon’s captain and in his third year in the league, and that’s been huge. Plus he’s got the size and skill to be an impactful player in this league. He’s just continued to grow and he’s been a producer for us.”

Tri-City Storm

Tri-City scored 11 goals in a pair of wins over Sioux City and will now try to win another series in Fargo.

“I thought we kept things simple and played to our identity in game one,” head coach Anthony Noreen told The Rink Live. “We didn’t give up much, we won the special teams and relied on our depth. Then in game two it’s never easy in an elimination game. Sioux City had some momentum when they tied it halfway through the third period, but our guys got it done late.

“If there is any doubt about our group’s desperation and will to win, just watch those last few minutes of the third period. Guys were blocking shots left and right and laying it all on the line, and I think our guys just have a clear determination right now.”

Tri-City had some success against Fargo this season and swept a three-game series late last month in Kearney. However, knocking off the Anderson Cup champs won’t be easy. Especially in their own building.

“There’s a reason they finished where they did in the standings and we have tons of respect for that group and the job that Cary (Eades) and Nick (Oliver) have done,” Noreen said.

“They’ve been the best team in the league this season, so you should have to go through them if you want a chance at winning it. I think it’ll be a good challenge for our guys and we have to be at our absolute best if we want to have a chance."

ADVERTISEMENT

Player to watch: Graham Gamache, F

Graham Gamache recorded a hat trick Monday night in Tri-City's 6-1 win over Sioux City. Gamache ranked second on Tri-City’s roster with 55 regular-season points and third with 20 goals. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Gamache is currently tied for the USHL playoff point lead with five. The Minnesota State commit recorded a hat trick and assist in Monday’s 6-1 win and added an assist on Tuesday.

“Graham is a pro and he does everything right,” Noreen said. “He had the option to go into school last spring and decided to come back for a fourth year of junior hockey. I don’t know how many guys would do that, especially in today’s day and age, but I think it’s a testament to his character and his trust in our organization.

“He’s getting rewarded for his hard work and he’s someone we lean on at this time of year.”

Matchups are set for the second round of the #clarkcupplayoffs2023 🔥 Read all about it below 👇https://t.co/7LAqUz7yDD pic.twitter.com/wj4NeocrZb — USHL (@USHL) April 27, 2023

Waterloo vs. Lincoln

Fri. April 28, Young Arena, 7:05 p.m.

Sat. April 29, Young Arena, 6:05 p.m.

Sun. April 30, Young Arena, 3:05 p.m. *If necessary*

Waterloo Black Hawks

Waterloo has one of the deepest and most balanced lineups. From Miko Matikka and Garrett Schifsky up front to Aaron Pionk, Ben Robertson and Sam Rinzel on the back end, Waterloo has gotten contributions up and down the lineup and been one of the league’s most consistent teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m really proud of this group for continuing to grow and develop through both the good and the bad times,” head coach Matt Smaby told The Rink Live. “I think we earned where we finished, and that’s a really good thing to see as a coach.

“We really played some good hockey towards the end of the season and our guys are focused and excited for the opportunity ahead of us.”

Waterloo won six of its final 10 games on home ice and will now host Lincoln this weekend. The Black Hawks won the season series against the Stars, 5-1, including all three games at Young Arena. Contributed / Waterloo Black Hawks

Waterloo and Lincoln battled on the ice and in the standings this season but the Black Hawks ultimately prevailed, winning five of the six head-to-head matchups and earning the second bye in the Western Conference.

Now they’ll have a chance to continue their season with two more wins against the Stars.

“Lincoln’s a team that’s playing really well and we know it’s going to be a battle,” Smaby said. “They’re fast, physical and they can do a little bit of everything. We’ve got a lot of respect for their group and their team, but we’re looking forward to this weekend.”

Player to watch: Gavyn Thoreson, F

Gavyn Thoreseon (82) carries the puck in a USHL game against the Des Moines Buccaneers. Courtesy of Stephanie Lyn Photography

After a stellar season at Andover (Minn.) High School, the SCSU commit has made an immediate impact since he rejoined the Black Hawks in mid-March.

Thoreson racked up seven points (2-5-7) over his final six regular-season games and has four goals and 14 points in his 14 games since returning. He has 9-14-23 in 23 total USHL games this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His hockey sense is outstanding,” Smaby said. “The puck finds him because he puts himself in the right spots and he has the ability to extend plays and make an additional play. He’s just a threat.”

Lincoln Stars

The Stars advanced to the second round with a comeback win Tuesday night.

Lincoln trailed Des Moines 3-1 midway through the third period, but thanks to three unanswered goals from Mason Marcellus, Tyler Dunbar and Brennan Ali, the Stars walked away with a 4-3 overtime win and a first-round sweep.

“Our group faced a lot of different situations in the series and faced some adversity, but we’ve dealt with that all year and I think our group was very comfortable in them,” head coach Rocky Russo told The Rink Live. “Our guys have continued to believe in each other and what we want to accomplish here, and I believe that’ll continue.”

Lincoln defenseman Tyler Dunbar pictured during the 2023 Clark Cup Playoffs. Dunbar scored the game-tying goal late in the third period Tuesday night. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

The Stars will now head on the road to face a Waterloo club that finished just above them in the Western Conference. Lincoln and Waterloo had several interesting battles this season but as mentioned above, Waterloo won the season series, 5-1.

However, including the two wins over the Buccaneers, the Stars have won 13 of their past 17 and six of their last 10 away from the Ice Box.

“We know we face a tremendous challenge having to play a three-game series on the road, but this team has dealt with challenges all year long. And we’ve found ways to succeed.” Russo said. “We have a ton of respect for the Black Hawks but we’re also a confident bunch.”

Player to watch: Tanner Ludtke, F

The Lincoln Stars celebrate Tanner Ludtke's second-period goal, which was the eventual game-winner Monday night in Lincoln's 5-2 win over Des Moines at the Ice Box. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Ludtke led Lincoln in the regular season with 32 goals and the offense has followed him into the postseason. The Nebraska-Omaha commit gave Lincoln a 3-0 lead on Monday and scored the first goal of Tuesday’s contest.

“Tanner’s work ethic is infectious,” Russo said. “He’s fun to be around and he’s fun to coach. He never stops his feet, he’s willing to sacrifice to win his puck battles and I don’t know that I’ve coached many guys, if any, that want to win more than Tanner does.”

Chicago vs. Dubuque

Sat. April 29, Fox Valley Ice Arena, 7:05 p.m.

Sun. April 30, Fox Valley Ice Arena, 5:05 p.m.

Mon. May 1, Fox Valley Ice Arena, 7:05 p.m. *If necessary*

Chicago Steel

The Steel claimed the top spot in the Eastern Conference and finished the regular season strong, winning six of their final 10.

"The guys have had a great bye week and it's been business as usual, honestly," head coach Mike Garman said. "We've had a young team but they've developed a lot and grown a ton throughout the year.

"Every month I feel like we've gotten better and I think we've been playing our best hockey as of late. You can almost feel it building every week and that's where you want to be at this time of year."

The stage is set for the Conference Semifinals. See you Saturday, Dubuque 😈



Buy tickets: https://t.co/2ev6AfWtuy#FeelSteel pic.twitter.com/8Upmisd1tY — Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) April 27, 2023

Chicago led the USHL with 275 goals during the regular season. Although Macklin Celebrini is away at the U18 Worlds, Chicago's offense still features a ton of talent in Jayden Perron, Nick Moldenhauer, Quinn Finley, Jack Harvey and Michael Emerson, among others.

Chicago had six of the top 12 point producers and four of the top 12 goal scorers.

Player to watch: Jayden Perron, F

Jayden Perron is one of eight players in the USHL who has seven of more points so far this season after week three. Kirsten Krull / The Rink Live

Perron finished the regular season tied for fifth in the USHL with 72 points. The North Dakota commit had at least a point in 13 of his final 15 games and 22 (5-17-22) in that stretch.

"He's an incredible player," Garman said. "He's very talented but he's just becoming a pro with his game. He has the skill but he's bought into becoming the best overall player he can be. He's been a huge part of our success."

Dubuque Fighting Saints

After dropping game one Monday night, the Fighting Saints rallied for a pair of road wins in Green Bay and will now turn their attention to conference-leading Chicago.

“Great effort by the guys to respond and we had different guys step up every night," head coach Kirk MacDonald told The Rink Live. “I thought Monday was honestly our best game of the series overall and last night was our worst game. But Marcus (Brännman) stole the game and in the playoffs nobody asks how you do it, but we're still standing and getting ready to play Chicago."

Did you hear the news? We're playing on. #HailToTheHalo



Round Two starts Saturday in Chicago. #ClarkCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/nAQQ27rRc9 — x-Dubuque Fighting Saints (@fightingsaints) April 27, 2023

Brännman stopped 75 of the 81 shots he saw in the series and made 34 saves Wednesday night. Dubuque's power play also converted four times in the series.

Dubuque has had success against Chicago this season too, winning four of the six matchups.

"We just need to continue to do what we do well," MacDonald said. "When we manage the puck well, make. good decisions and make other teams go through us defensively, we're really tough to beat. I think the guys have a lot of confidence and we know Chicago is really good, but we believe we can beat anybody."

Player to watch: Owen Michaels, F

Owen Michaels had 15 goals and 26 points in 46 regular-season games. His five playoff points (2-3-5) are currently tied for the league lead. Contributed / Dubuque Fighting Saints, Stephen Gassman

Michaels had the eventual game-winning goal Wednesday night and his five playoff points (2-3-5) are currently tied for the league lead.

“He's just a jack of all trades,” MacDonald said. “He can play anywhere in our lineup and him and Ryan (St. Louis) have been awesome together. Owen can kill penalties, he defends well, he helped spark our power play and he's a wizard in the faceoff dot."

Youngstown vs. Cedar Rapids

Fri. April 28, Covelli Centre, 6:05 p.m.

Sun. April 30, Covelli Centre, 6:05 p.m.

Mon. May 1, Covelli Centre, 6:05 p.m. *If necessary*

Youngstown Phantoms

The Phantoms secured the other bye in the Eastern Conference and will host Cedar Rapids this weekend. Youngstown was the league's best team on home ice (23-7-0-1) during the regular season.

“It's an exciting time of year and we get a chance to keep playing on home ice and in front of the best fans in the USHL,” head coach Ryan Ward told The Rink Live. “We started slow and we had one of the youngest rosters in the USHL, but honestly I think we've hit our stride and played consistent hockey over the last 45 or so games.

"We've stuck to our game all year and know exactly how we need to play to have success. ”

First-Round Playoff Schedule 🏒



Tomorrow, join us for our first playoff game, and wear white!



For tickets, call 330.747.PUCK pic.twitter.com/GMtX0FmdC5 — Youngstown Phantoms (@YtownPhantoms) April 27, 2023

The Phantoms were one of the league's most consistent teams in the second half and Youngstown's lineup features one of the league's top lines in Shane Lachance, Martin Misiak and William Whitelaw. Along with the league's top goaltender in Jacob Fowler.

Whitelaw and Lachance ranked third and fifth in the league with 36 and 33 goals respectively while Andon Cerbone leads Youngstown with 63 points.

"This is a team that knows how to win in different situations and I think that's super important at this time of year," Ward said. "Getting the bye was big for us and I feel really good about this group. We're deep at every position, our guys believe and we know Cedar Rapids will be a very formidable opponent, but our guys will be ready."

Player to watch: Jacob Fowler, G

Youngstown goaltender Jacob Fowler leads the USHL in wins (25), save percentage (.921) and GAA (2.28). Fowler's five shutouts are also tied with Lincoln's Cameron Whitehead for the league lead. Contributed / Youngstown Phantoms, Msfilms

The Boston College commit leads the USHL in wins (27), save percentage (.921) and GAA (2.28), and his five shutouts are tied for the league lead. At a time of year where a hot goaltender can steal a series, Fowler could be the difference.

“Jacob's been outstanding all year,” Ward said. “He's an unbelievable goalie but more importantly, he's an unbelievable person. His character is off the charts, he's a leader on our team and he's so poised in the net. You're only going to go as far as your goalie takes you and we rely on Jacob heavily."

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

The RoughRiders will have to put the emotional high of Wednesday's win behind them quick as Cedar Rapids is back at it Friday night.

"We think it's great to keep playing games and you don't have much time to think about things," head coach Mark Carlson said of the quick turnaround. "We're coming off a really good series against a really tough opponent, and we know we've got another one now (with Youngstown). But we're holding up great and I think we've been able to utilize our depth well."

The “Ride” to the Clark Cup continues. Riders win 3-1 and will be on the road to take on Youngstown. Great team effort. Atta boy Bruno! #horsepower #letsride #questforthecup. pic.twitter.com/6q7o8LUWwm — Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (@RidertownUSA) April 27, 2023

The RoughRiders have already shown they can win on the road as they knocked off the NTDP in three games. If the sixth-seed is looking for an extra jolt of confidence, Cedar Rapids played Youngstown well and split the six-game season series too.

The RoughRiders are getting hot at the right time and their top forwards are producing, along with the interesting addition of Calgary draft pick Cade Littler.

"I like where our group is at and we're focused on ourselves," Carlson said. "Youngstown is a good team and they got a bye for a reason. They've got a lot of talent and experience, so we'll have to be ready to go. We're excited to be playing at this time of year and we just want to make sure we're putting our best foot forward."

Player to watch: Martins Lavins, F

Cedar Rapids forward Martins Lavins scored two goals Wednesday night in the RoughRiders' 3-1 win over the NTDP at USA Hockey Arena. Lavins' goals were his second and third of the series. Contributed / Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Andy Scanlon

Lavins scored twice Wednesday night and had three goals in the series win. The Latvian forward had 12 goals and 24 points in 50 regular-season games.

“He's playing really good hockey and he's a big-time competitor,” Carlson said. “I'm not surprised to see him have success and he's getting rewarded right now.”