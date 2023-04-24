USHL Playoff Primer: First-round preview

The second season is here as the USHL’s Clark Cup Playoffs get started Monday night.

Four best-of-three series will take place this Monday through Wednesday, including two in each conference.

Fargo and Waterloo earned a first-round bye in the Western Conference while Chicago and Youngstown did the same in the Eastern Conference.

Final Standings

Western Conference

*Fargo (40-14-4-4)

*Waterloo (40-21-1-0)

Lincoln (37-21-3-1)

Tri-City (34-20-4-4)

Sioux City (29-28-2-3)

Des Moines (25-28-5-4)

**Sioux Falls (23-31-5-3)

**Omaha (17-36-5-4)

Eastern Conference

*Chicago (39-18-4-1)

*Youngstown (38-19-4-1)

USNTDP (36-21-3-2)

Green Bay (32-23-3-4)

Dubuque (32-24-5-1)

Cedar Rapids (30-23-4-5)

**Muskegon (27-32-3-0)

**Madison (17-41-2-2)

*First-round bye

**Missed playoffs

Lincoln vs. Des Moines

Mon. April 24, Ice Box, 7:05 p.m.

Tues. April 25, Ice Box, 7:05 p.m.

Wed. April 26, Ice Box, 7:05 p.m. *If necessary*

Lincoln Stars

The Stars finished three points shy of Waterloo and a first-round bye but they still have home ice. Lincoln went 21-7-2-1 at the Ice Box this season, which was the second-best home win percentage (.726) in the league.

“I'm really proud of the guys and we've been playing with a playoff mentality for some time,” head coach Rocky Russo told The Rink Live. "It's been an incredible nine months together and we're hoping to add a long and successful playoff run."

The Stars endured a 1-5-2 stretch from mid-February through early March but won 11 of their final 15. The Stars were one of, if not the league’s hottest team down the stretch too and finished the regular season on a 7-3-0-0 run.

Lincoln’s lineup features several weapons up front from Tanner Ludtke and Mason Marcellus, to Doug Grimes and Brennan Ali.

Along with a deep blue line that includes Boston Buckberger, Tyler Dunbar and Antonio Fernandez, and one of the league’s top goaltenders in Cameron Whitehead.

The Lincoln Stars celebrate Boston Buckberger's third-period goal on Feb. 14, which tied the game with 15 seconds left. Lincoln ended up falling to Des Moines in overtime that night, 4-3, which snapped a five-game win streak. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

It’s a team that can beat you with both their skill and physicality.

“We've just embraced how we play,” Russo said. "That's offensive possession, going to the hard areas and being responsible defensively. And I love our depth. It doesn't matter who it is, we've been getting contributions up and down the lineup."

The Stars are playoff-bound for a second consecutive season and for the 19th time in franchise history. Lincoln’s last Clark Cup came in 2003 and after getting knocked out by Waterloo in the first round last spring, the Stars want to go on a deep run this time around.

Player to Watch: Doug Grimes, F

Lincoln forward Doug Grimes has a career-high 24 goals and 49 points this season, which rank second and third on Lincoln’s roster. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

The BU commit scored six goals over Lincoln’s final seven games and brings a five-game point streak (5-3-8) into Monday’s contest. Grimes, who has skated in 113 career games, brings a physical style and a nose for the net – a recipe for playoff success.

He’s one of the emotional leaders in Lincoln’s locker room and a tone-setter on the ice. Grimes has a career-high 24 goals and 49 points this season, which rank second and third on Lincoln’s roster.

“Doug has been such an important part of our group," Russo said. "His emotion has been infectious and the guys see how hard he works and his willingness to sacrifice. He does all the little things that it takes to win and when you have your leaders doing that, it trickles down to everybody else."

Des Moines Buccaneers

The Buccaneers punched their playoff ticket Friday thanks to a 2-1 win in Cedar Rapids and a Sioux Falls loss.

Des Moines fell to Cedar Rapids in a shootout on Saturday but Matt Curley’s club rides a six-game point streak (5-0-0-1) into the playoffs.

“I think we’ve been playing good Buc hockey and we’ve stuck to our identity,” Curley told The Rink Live. “We’ve played good collective team defense and we’ve been scoring, and I think that’s been a big part of our success.”

The Buccaneers are playoff-bound for the first time since the 2018-19 season and for the 27th time in franchise history.

🏴‍☠️ CLINCHED! 🏴‍☠️



Des Moines finished last season with the league’s worst record (18-39-3-2) and struggled at times in the fall. But the Buccaneers turned it around in the second half, especially in April.

Des Moines swept a three-in-three last weekend with two wins in Tri-City and a 5-0 win in Omaha. The Buccaneers have also won six of their last 10 games away from Buccaneer Arena.

Des Moines had some success against Lincoln this season too as the Buccaneers won two of the final three matchups, including an overtime win at the Ice Box on Feb. 14.

“Lincoln is an excellent hockey team and there’s a reason they finished where they did in the conference,” Curley said. “But as far as the matchup goes, we’ve been able to play them closely throughout the year and our guys are excited.”

Des Moines has scored the USHL’s second-fewest goals (167) but they’ve received solid goaltending from both Jan Korec and Max Lundgren and they’ve gotten offense when they need it most.

Henry Bartle and Braden Rourke have 2-3-5 and 7-2-9 respectively in April.

Player to Watch: Jak Vaarwerk, F

The UMass Lowell commit leads Des Moines with 45 points and his 13 goals are fourth on the roster.

Although the 13 goals might not jump out on paper, Vaarwerk is a “driver” for the Buccaneers and can create offense from anywhere.

“He’s just been so consistent for us and has a special ability to work and distribute pucks through the middle of the ice,” Curley said. “He’s both a skilled and smart player, and he’s such a competitive player.”

Tri-City vs. Sioux City

Mon. April 24, Viaero Center, 7:05 p.m.

Tues. April 25, Viaero Center, 7:05 p.m.

Wed. April 26, Viaero Center, 7:05 p.m. *If necessary*

Tri-City Storm

The Storm are playoff-bound for a fifth consecutive season and will have home ice for the opening round. Tri-City swept Lincoln to close out the regular season and the Storm earned points in seven (5-3-1-1) of their final 10.

The Storm also have points in nine (7-1-2-0) of their last 10 on home ice.

“This season has featured a little bit of everything,” head coach Anthony Noreen told The Rink Live. “There have been nights where we probably underachieved and won and there have been nights where we played really well and lost. So this group is tested and comfortable in just about every situation.

“We’ve found ways to win and I think there’s some confidence that comes from that. Now we know it’s not going to be an easy series and Sioux City is one of the toughest opponents we’ve faced all years. But we’re excited to be playing in our building and in front of our fan base, and we believe in our group.”

The Storm have been one of the league’s most consistent teams over the past three months but it’s been an interesting season in Kearney.

Tri-City sat at the bottom of the Western Conference in early November and goaltending remained a question mark throughout the fall. Even going back to the start of the season the Storm weren’t able to use their home rink due to ice issues and construction and were practicing in Lincoln.

However, Tri-City remedied their issues in the crease by acquiring Cameron Korpi and Patriks Berzins in January and made another pair of trades in early February, acquiring forwards Alex Bump and Jake Richard from Omaha and Muskegon respectively.

Five different Tri-City players reached the 40-point mark — Richard (62), Graham Gamache (55), Trevor Connelly (47), Kieran Cebrian (47) and Daimon Gardner (42) — and three of them — Richard (31), Connelly (24) and Gamache (20) — hit the 20-goal mark.

The Tri-City Storm celebrate Graham Gamache's goal during the second period of their 4-0 win at Omaha on Jan. 20, 2023. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Noreen’s club features one of the league’s deepest collections of forwards along with a solid blue line and two dependable options in the crease.

“We feel our depth is our strength,” Noreen said. “Obviously we have some high-end guys up front, but we believe we have depth at every position and that’s how we’ve tried to build it here. We’ve got 15 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders, and we’re going to need every one of them going forward.”

Player to watch: Trevor Connelly

Trevor Connelly recorded a franchise-record 18-game point streak earlier this season. The rookie winger has 24 goals and 47 points through 57 games this season. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

The rookie winger scored in three of Tri-City’s final four games and has been on fire since the calendar flipped to 2023.

Connelly ranks second on Tri-City’s roster in goals (24) and third in points (47) through 57 games. He had just four goals and 10 points through the first 20 games.

The Providence commit uses his speed to create offense and can score from seemingly every angle.

“He’s a guy that wants the puck on his stick,” Noreen said. “Trevor’s got an attack mentality, he’s got the tenacity and he’s not afraid to battle. He always wants to make a play.”

Sioux City Musketeers

If the Musketeers need any motivation heading into the series, all they need to do is look back at the previous head-to-head meetings. The season series is tied 4-4 and Sioux City has won three straight against Tri-City — including a 6-2 win on April 7.

Sioux City’s season has also been full of ups and downs. The defending Clark Cup champs dropped their first five games and started 4-6-2.

However, the Musketeers strung together four straight wins at the end of November and continued trending up from there.

"It's been a bit of a roller coaster but we've stuck with it," head coach Jason Kersner told The Rink Live. "We've been in a dog fight for that fifth spot and it feels like we've already been in a playoff mode over the last six weeks, because we've needed every point.

"This group embraced the opportunity and I feel like we're in a good spot."

Sioux City played close to .500 hockey over the final two months and secured the fifth spot in the Western Conference.

The Musketeers might be the lower seed heading into this series but as last spring showed, they know how to win at this time of year.

"We've got a great group of leaders and several of them were on the Clark Cup team last year. And that experience is huge this time of year," Kersner said. "There's no such thing as an easy series and we know it's going to be a huge challenge. But we're ready to embrace it."

Player to watch: Ryan Conmy, F

Forward Ryan Conmy pictured during Sioux City's 3-2 loss to Lincoln on Feb. 5, 2023. Conmy leads Sioux City with 33 goals and 62 points this season. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

It’s the easy pick, but Conmy has led the charge all season. In a well-balanced Sioux City lineup, it’s been Conmy and Tyler Hotson doing most of the heavy lifting in the offensive zone.

Conmy, who leads Sioux City with 33 goals and 62 points, also ranks fourth in the USHL in goals.

"His numbers speak for themselves," Kersner said. "He's been one of the league's top scorers as a rookie and he's such a versatile player. He's an important factor and he's someone we count on."

The rookie forward recorded a hat trick last time the Musketeers and Storm squared off and has seven goals and three assists in eight games against the Storm this season.

NTDP vs. Cedar Rapids

Mon. April 24, USA Hockey Arena, 6 p.m.

Tues. April 25, USA Hockey Arena, 6 p.m.

Wed. April 26, USA Hockey Arena, 6 p.m. *If necessary*

NTDP U17

Will Smith, Gabe Perreault, Cole Eiserman and the rest of the U18s are gone. However, there’s a hungry group awaiting the Clark Cup Playoffs in Plymouth.

It’s the NTDP’s first Clark Cup Playoff appearance since 2019 and just the fifth in program history.

“This is a really driven group,” U17 head coach Nick Fohr told Red Line Editorial. “The guys have had to earn their way into the playoffs. It was good for them to go through it, come together and earn that reward. I’m very proud of our efforts and I know it will only help us moving forward.”

WE'RE TALKIN' ABOUT PLAYOFFS‼️



We need you there at @USAHockeyArena to help cheer on the boys! Be a part of history as Team USA looks to win their first playoff game at home since 2018!



The NTDP suffered a pair of losses to Youngstown to close out the season, which cost Team USA home ice. However, the Stars and Stripes are 4-4-2 in their last 10 and the U17s did most of the heavy lifting down the stretch.

“Every weekend mattered for our team and most of the games had playoff implications,” Fohr said. “We were playing teams that we could see in the first or second round. It was good for our guys to go through it and get that taste of playoff hockey. It’s so rewarding to see.”

Player to Watch: Max Plante, F

The UMD commit has five goals and 19 points in 32 USHL games this season. Plante also owns a 10-35-45 stat line in 51 total games this season — the most among current U17 skaters.

Plante is one of several talented skaters on a roster that also features Charlie Cerrato, Kamil Bednarik and Brodie Ziemer, among others. However, he's one of the NTDP's biggest threats with the puck on his stick.

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

The RoughRiders won three of their final five games and with where Cedar Rapids found itself in the standings, the RoughRiders had to approach every game as a playoff affair over the past month.

"I think we're still improving and finding ways to get better, but we're playing pretty good hockey right now and I'm excited with where we're at right now," Cedar Rapids head coach Mark Carlson told The Rink Live.

Cedar Rapids will head to Plymouth and face a talented U17 lineup. However, the RoughRiders have a lineup full of talent themselves. Especially with a stable of forwards that includes Ryan Walsh, Dylan Hryckowian and Zaccharya Wisdom.

They might not be the flashiest team in the league but Carlson's club embraces its identity and surely won't be an easy out.

"Our guys have worked their tails off all year and it's been a lot of fun," he said. "We've been able to beat just about everybody in our conference and we're looking forward to the next challenge."

Player to Watch: Ryan Walsh, F

Walsh is second in the USHL with 79 (30-49-79) points and once again, the numbers don't lie.

"The offense is the biggest part of his game, of course, but Ryan is a really solid two-way player," Carlson said. "He has great hockey sense, a great shot and he finds a way to impact the game every night."

Walsh finished the regular season riding a three-game point streak and had seven points (2-5-7) over the final five games.

Green Bay vs. Dubuque

Mon. April 24, Resch Center, 7:05 p.m.

Tues. April 25, Resch Center, 7:05 p.m.

Wed. April 26, Resch Center, 7:05 p.m. *If necessary*

Green Bay Gamblers

The Gamblers were one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference all winter and capped off the regular season by clinching home ice this weekend.

Green Bay defeated Madison on Saturday and although the 4-3-1-2 showing in their final 10 might not look the greatest on paper, Mike Leone likes what he’s seen over the last few weeks.

“I like the way we’re playing and I know the record might not seem like it, but we’re playing really good hockey,” Leone told The Rink Live. “I thought we were really good Saturday against Madison and we’re playing well at the right time. The group is buying in and our kids have responded.”

Green Bay will make its first postseason appearance in five years Monday night. After finishing with the USHL’s third-worst record last season, a young Green Bay roster has continued to impress in year one under Leone.

“It’s been a really good year and I’m really proud of the kids,” Leone said. “Our goal as an organization was to be super competitive and everyone has worked so hard to make that happen and get where we are.

“I’m happy everyone’s hard work has paid off to get us to this point and now we want to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Green Bay will be without a key piece Monday night in forward Jimmy Clark, who was suspended one game for head contact.

However, from Matthew DiMarsico (25-21-46) to Raimonds Vitolins (22-27-49), along with Artyom Levshunov (13-29-42) on the blue line, Green Bay’s lineup still features several weapons.

Player to Watch: Barrett Hall, F

Hall is fifth on the Green Bay roster with 45 points and his 17 goals are also tied for fifth. The Seattle pick (2022, sixth-round, 164th overall) is coming off a two-point game with a goal and an assist in the win over Madison.

“Barrett is a gamer and I don’t use that word lightly,” Leone said. “He’s a big-time player and he’s the type of player you look to at this time of year. He plays the game the right way and when it matters the most, Barrett is at his best.”

Gamblers Win ‼️ Green Bay completes the comeback and beats Madison 4-3 to secure home playoff games. Playoff tickets are on sale now. Get your tickets through the link below #GoGamblers



Dubuque Fighting Saints

The Fighting Saints closed out the regular season with a 3-2 win Saturday in Waterloo. Although Dubuque fell just one point short of earning home ice, the Fighting Saints are feeling good as they head north to Green Bay.

Dubuque won six of its final 10 games, which includes a 4-2 win over Green Bay back on April 11.

“We finished the season with two good weekends and I think we’ve played really good hockey down the stretch,” Dubuque head coach Kirk MacDonald told The Rink Live. “I like the results, like the effort and it’s a good way to go into the playoffs.”

The schedule is set for the first round of the 2023 Clark Cup Playoffs as your No. 5 Fighting Saints head to the Resch Center in Green Bay to battle the No. 4 Gamblers. All games are slated for a 7:05 PM puck drop. #HailToTheHalo



In what looks to be one of the league’s tightest series, Dubuque and Green Bay split the eight-game season series and four of those eight games were decided by two goals or less.

Ryan St. Louis and Max Burkholder lead the way for Dubuque, along with Marcus Brännman between the pipes. And with what they’ve gone through this season, it’s a team that’s battle-tested both on and off the ice.

“This group did a great job with everything that was thrown their way,” MacDonald said. “There were some tough stretches but we found a way to come through and the guys worked hard all year we’re excited to get out there (Monday) night.”

Player to Watch: Marcus Brännman, G

Brännman won three of his final four starts of the season and the Fighting Saints need a solid showing from their rookie goaltender if they want to pull off the road upset.

Dubuque goaltender Marcus Brännman went 24-13-3-1 in the regular season with a .903 save percentage and 2.97 GAA. Contributed / Stephen Gassman, Dubuque Fighting Saints

The Michigan commit went 24-13-3-1 in the regular season with a .903 save percentage and 2.97 GAA. At a time of year where every goal counts and a goaltender can steal a series, the Fighting Saints hope Brännman does exactly that.

“He’s been a stud for us all year,” MacDonald said. “He makes big saves and he’s been outstanding. We go as he goes and he stays calm in the net, he makes the first save and he plays the puck really well.