USHL Playoff Primer: Conference finals preview

The first two rounds are complete and the conference finals are set in the USHL Clark Cup Playoffs.

Fargo and Lincoln will open their best-of-five series on Thursday while Chicago and Youngstown will open their series on Friday.

Before the puck drops, get caught up on what’s happened so far and preview ahead.

Second-round scores

*Home teams in bold*

Fri. April 28

Youngstown 3, Cedar Rapids 2 2OT

Lincoln 7, Waterloo 2

Fargo 3, Tri-City 2

Sat. April 29

Waterloo 6, Lincoln 1

Fargo 3, Tri-City 2 OT

Chicago 3, Dubuque 1

Sun. April 30

Lincoln 3, Waterloo 1

Chicago 5, Dubuque 4

Youngstown 3, Cedar Rapids 1

Western Conference Finals: Fargo vs. Lincoln

Thurs. May 4, Scheels Arena, 7:05 p.m.

Fri. May 5, Scheels Arena, 6:05 p.m.

Sun. May 7, Ice Box, 5:05 p.m.

Mon. May 8, Ice Box, 7:05 p.m. *If necessary*

Thurs. May 11, Scheels Arena, 7:05 p.m. *If necessary*

Fargo Force

The Force made quick work of Tri-City last weekend as Fargo swept the best-of-three at Scheels Arena. However, the games were anything but easy.

Fargo held on for a 3-2 win on Friday as Tri-City scored a pair of third-period goals to make it interesting late. After seeing the Storm tie the game in the final minutes on Saturday, Charlie Russell answered with a short-handed goal 1:38 into overtime, giving the Force another 3-2 win in game two.

“Obviously both games ended 3-2 but I thought they had two very different feels to them and Tri-City deserves a lot of credit,” head coach Nick Oliver told The Rink Live. “But at the same time, I think finding different ways to win will help us. Our guys stuck with it and found a way to get better and get two wins.”

PUT IT ON REPEAT🔁@crussell_19 with the OT Shorthanded Game Winner and the Force are headed to the Western Conference Championship!#OneForce | #ClarkCupPlayoffs2023 pic.twitter.com/KtLuJW6BU7 — Fargo Force (@FargoForce) April 30, 2023

At the same time, it doesn’t matter how pretty they are at this time of year and the Force are moving on. The Anderson Cup champs will now face Lincoln in the Western Conference Finals and continue their pursuit of the organization’s second Clark Cup.

Fargo will once again have the home-ice advantage in this series and the Force have one of the league’s deepest lineups. But they’ll have a tough test against a red-hot Lincoln squad.

“They’re playing as well as anybody in our league right now,” Oliver said. “With the way they finished the regular season and now in the playoffs, we know it’s going to be a big challenge for us. They’re well-coached, they play physical and good team defense, and they have really good goaltending and special teams.

“So we’re excited for that challenge and we’re going to focus on our game and what we do well. Our group is excited to get after it on Thursday.”

Player to watch: Mac Swanson, F

Fargo Force forward Mac Swanson (27) defends Sioux Falls Stampede defenseman Zack Sharp (22) on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Scheels Arena in Fargo. Rob Beer / The Rink Live

Swanson was named to the USHL All-Rookie Team earlier this week after putting up 12 goals and 55 points in 57 regular-season games. Swanson led all USHL rookies in assists (43) and his 55 points were tied for second on Fargo’s roster with Bret Link.

Through Fargo’s first two playoff games the UND commit has two assists.

“Mac is mature beyond his age,” Oliver said. ”When you look at 16-year-old kids in this league, it can be a really long and tough year. But I think his maturity and work ethic have allowed him to continue to get better.

“He’s someone we count on to drive offense for us but we count on him in a lot of different ways. And even though he’s a younger player, he’s a leader and he’s continued to grow.”

Lincoln Stars

Speaking of red-hot Lincoln, the Stars have won 15 of their last 20 going back to the end of the regular season. Lincoln swept Des Moines in the first road and went on the road last weekend to knock off Waterloo in three games.

“We knew it was going to be a huge challenge with the big ice, the crowd, the hostile environment and Waterloo was a well-rested opponent. But our guys didn’t back down,” head coach Rocky Russo told The Rink Live. “Our guys are a confident group right now and I think we prepared well and executed well.

“We just never veered away from our identity and I think that helped us win the series.”

Lincoln took game one on Friday 7-2 and followed it up with a 6-1 loss on Saturday. However, both games were much closer than the score indicated.

Russo said his group “threw the end of Saturday’s game away” and added he’s proud of the way they came out firing in Game 3.

“Our guys responded right away and our focus was just getting back to playing the right way on Sunday,” Russo said. “We felt like the pressure was on them being the higher seed and playing in their building, and we were able to use the energy in that building to our advantage.”

WE’RE HEADING TO THE WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS!!!! #FULLSTEAMAHEAD pic.twitter.com/zbaMfhKSNG — x - Lincoln Stars (@LincolnStars) April 30, 2023

Now Lincoln will try to ride that momentum into Fargo and win another series. The Stars had their share of success against the Force this season too, winning five of the eight games in the season series.

Lincoln swept a two-game set in Fargo (April 14-15) the last time the two teams met, ending with a 28-save shutout by Cameron Whitehead.

“Our guys are loose but they’re also focused,” Russo said. “We respect our opponent and we know how good Fargo is. So we don’t take them for granted for a single second and know it’s going to be a challenge. But we feel we can play with anyone right now and we’re excited for it.”

Player to watch: Boston Buckberger, D

Boston Buckenberger has six assists through Lincoln's first five playoff games. Buckberger's six playoff points are tied for the team lead. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Buckberger was one of three Lincoln Stars named to the All-USHL Teams, along with Mason Marcellus and Cameron Whitehead. The Denver commit finished the regular season with 45 points in 62 games, which ranked third among USHL defensemen.

That production has followed Buckberger into the postseason as he has six points — all assists — through Lincoln’s first five playoff games. His six points are tied for the team lead.

“I’m proud of Boston for the work he’s done and he’s enjoyed a really good season,” Russo said. “His feet are great, his brain is elite and he understands positional hockey. He defends well and he can move the puck. But he plays in all situations and he’s a great leader. He comes to the rink every day with a smile on his face and is ready to get better.”

Eastern Conference Finals: Chicago vs. Youngstown

Fri. May 5, Fox Valley Ice Arena, 7:05 p.m.

Sat. May 6, Fox Valley Ice Arena, 7:05 p.m.

Mon. May 8, Covelli Centre, 6:05 p.m.

Tues. May 9, Covelli Centre, 6:05 p.m. *If necessary*

Thurs. May 11, Fox Valley Ice Arena, 7:05 p.m. *If necessary*

Chicago Steel

Jayden Perron stole the show last Saturday and the Steel won a 5-4 thriller on Sunday as Chicago swept its second-round best-of-three series against the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

In a matchup that was meant to be, the top two teams in the Eastern Conference standings will now clash with a trip to the Clark Cup Finals on the line.

“It was two great hockey games and we feel very fortunate to come out on the right end of it,” head coach Mike Garman said after Sunday’s win.

This will be just the second-ever playoff meeting between Chicago and Youngstown as the Steel also won a matchup in the 2017 Eastern Conference semifinals. However, that goes out the window this weekend.

It’s the league’s most-explosive offense against the league’s top goaltender and one of the USHL’s best defensive teams this time around.

Chicago and Youngstown split their eight-game season series. However, Chicago earned three points last month with an overtime loss and a win in the final two meetings. That weekend helped solidify Chicago’s spot atop the Eastern Conference as the Steel finished two points ahead of Youngstown.

Chicago’s offense has been its biggest strength all season and the Steel scored eight goals last weekend against Dubuque. Chicago will get a huge boost this weekend too with the return of USHL Rookie of the Year Macklin Celebrini, who was busy winning a gold medal at the U18 World Championships while the Steel defeated Dubuque.

“I think guys step up and that’s really important to us throughout the year,” Garman said. “That’s one of the many things I like about this group – they’re resilient, they’re competitive and they keep working.”

Player to watch: Quinn Finley, F

Chicago acquired Finley on Jan. 12 and it’s a trade that has paid off for the player and the team. Finley racked up 38 points (15-23-38) in his 32 games with the Steel and that production has followed him into the playoffs.

The New York Islanders pick has three points (1-2-3) in two playoff games, including the game-winner last Saturday.

“Finner has been awesome,” Garman told The Rink Live. “I had him the first time around here so I know him well, and he’s a special player. But I think my favorite thing about Quinn is he’s really provided us with some leadership.

“Even benign as young as he is, he’s got some real playoff experience going to the finals with us and then last year with Madison. So he’s someone guys can look to at this time of year and he’s such a mature kid.”

Youngstown Phantoms

As mentioned above, Chicago will have to beat Jacob Fowler and one of the league’s stingiest teams. Youngstown allowed a conference-best 173 goals during the regular season and just three last weekend in a two-game sweep of Cedar Rapids.

The Phantoms took Game 1 on Friday 3-2 in double overtime and polished off the sweep with a 3-1 win on Sunday.

“Cedar Rapids played really hard and competed on every puck, so it was an unbelievable test for our guys. And I’m proud of the way they were able to get it done even though both nights were a little different,” head coach Ryan Ward told The Rink Live. “The games were extremely difficult and went down to the wire both nights. But we stuck to our plan and everyone on our bench dug deep.”

Ward’s club will have to head on the road this weekend before returning home for games three and potentially four.

However, Youngstown won six of its final 10 away from the Covelli Center and when the series shifts back to Eastern Ohio, the Phantoms were the league’s best team (23-7-0-1) on home ice.

The Youngstown Phantoms have broken the club record for the most home wins in a season with 23 WINS! Additionally, the Phantoms finished first in the league in that category. Congratulations to the team and coaching staff. 🏒 pic.twitter.com/QTfa0OXqLu — Youngstown Phantoms (@YtownPhantoms) April 23, 2023

Youngstown finished just two points behind Chicago in the Eastern Conference standings and although facing Chicago’s lineup is a daunting task, the Phantoms have had some success against the Steel this season.

“They’re a high-octane team and we know they play extremely hard and extremely fast,” Ward said. “They know their identity, they’re very well-coached and they play to their strengths. They were the top team in the east from start to finish and we’re cognizant of that.

“At the same time, we knew they were a team that we’d likely have to go through if we want to get where we want to. So we just need to make sure we’re prepared and ready, and we can’t take a shift off.”

Player to watch: Andon Cerbone, F

Cerbone led Youngstown with 63 points in the regular season. Despite having just three points over his final six regular-season games, the Quinnipiac commit certainly elevated his game in the playoffs with two goals and a pair of assists last weekend.

Cerbone scored the overtime-winner Friday night and his four playoff points are the most on Youngstown’s roster.

“Andon is a very, very calming and poised veteran presence in our lineup,” Ward said. “He understands playoff hockey and he’s someone that shows up in the biggest moments. And you saw that last weekend.

"I think Andon has been an unbelievable resource for myself and our players, and he’s certainly answered the bell when it’s mattered the most.”