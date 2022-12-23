USHL notebook: Youngstown, Cedar Rapids set outdoor game in NFL stadium

Mark Carlson has been a hockey coach since the mid-1990s. Even he is pumped.

His Cedar Rapids RoughRiders will face Youngstown in both teams' first outdoor game, Feb. 23 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

The game, originally slated for the Phantoms' home ice at the 5,900-seat Covelli Centre, now will be played on the same ground the NFL's Browns play — the 67,895-seat outdoor stadium that opened in 1999. The USHL Cleveland Classic presented by Winmark will be a special event for both teams and their fans.

"Growing Hockey in Ohio has always been a huge initiative for us in Youngstown and we are thrilled to be hosting the USHL Cleveland Classic in February,” said Phantoms head coach Ryan Ward. “Not only is this going to be a once or twice in a lifetime experience for our players, it is going to bring visibility to the state of hockey in Ohio. We are excited to drop the puck at FirstEnergy Stadium."

The Phantoms will also be hosting Learn to Play Hockey events throughout the weekend in both Cleveland and Boardman. The events in Boardman, on the southern edge of Youngstown, will be in combination with the grand re-opening of the Deep Freeze Ice Arena, the practice facility of the Phantoms. As a celebration of youth hockey in northeast Ohio, the Cleveland Barons and Youngstown Phantoms youth organizations will be scrimmaging during intermissions all weekend long.

For Carlson, who has coached the RoughRiders since the 1999-2000 season, he thanked Youngstown for the invite.

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns and the site of the 2021 NFL Draft. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports

"We really appreciate that and we’re really looking forward to playing in the game," he said. "It’s going to be a historic game and a historic experience. I’ve been fortunate to coach in the league for a while and fortunate to have a lot of great experiences. That’s why I’m even more excited about it, it’s something I haven’t had the opportunity to do yet."

USHL commissioner Bill Robertson also said he's excited for the league's opportunity in Cleveland.

“The city of Cleveland will be an outstanding host and market for this contest as the USHL will again be able to showcase our wonderful league and member clubs on a national stage," he said. "We are also looking forward to all the pre-festivities that support the growth of hockey in Ohio and the surrounding areas.”

A+ at the A

Twenty-one USHL players brought home a gold medal at the World Junior A Challenge when Team USA beat Canada East for its ninth title on Dec. 18. Cole Knuble of the Fargo Force was named the tournament MVP at the World Junior A Challenge, the first American to do so since 2013.

The team was coached by Eric Rud of the Sioux Falls Stampede .

The list of MVPs at the WJAC is an impressive one. Notre Dame commit Cole Knuble of the Fargo Force won it this year.

2010 - Scott Mayfield

2011 - Devin Shore

2012 - Vinny Hinostroza

2013 - Nick Schmaltz

2014 - Nikolaj Ehlers

2015 - Tyson Jost

2016 - Andrei Svechnikov — Brad Elliott Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) December 19, 2022

Slovakian team

The Slovakian net was in flux heading into the World Juniors tournament. Jan Korec of the Des Moines Buccaneers (18th in GAA in the USHL) and Fargo Force goaltender Matej Marinov (1st in GAA in USHL) were on the preliminary roster along with Patrik Andrisik of the HK Brezno Knights.

However, Korec left the team, Hockey Slovakia said, and the team brought in Adam Gajan from the Green Bay Gamblers. Gajan, a Minnesota Duluth commit, earlier this month joined the Gamblers for a 10-day stint after being with the Chippewa Steel of the NAHL.

Gajan won his first game in a Gamblers sweater, a 4-2 victory over the Madison Capitols on Dec. 9, and followed it up with a 27-save shutout against the Dubuque Fighting Saints seven days later. He owns a 1.00 GAA and a .961 save percentage in his two USHL starts.

"Based on (Gajan's) current form, we decided to change the staff. We thank Ján Korec for the work done and wish him much success in the rest of the season," said Peter Kosa, goalkeeper coach of the Slovakian under-20 national team.

When Gajan arrived to practice with the team on Tuesday, his equipment had not yet arrived.

"Everything happened very quickly, it was unexpected for me, but I'm glad to be here. If I get a chance, I will try to catch as well as possible to help the team win," Gajan said on the team's website.

Congratulations to Gamblers goaltender @adam_gajan_33 for being selected to represent @HockeySlovakia in the 2023 @IIHFHockey World Junior Championship! 🎉 🇸🇰 #GoGamblers pic.twitter.com/9vyVIc2WuT — Green Bay Gamblers (@GamblersHockey) December 21, 2022

The USHL is also represented on the Slovakian team by defenseman Marian Mosko (Lincoln Stars) and Maxim Strbak (Sioux Falls Stampede) and forward Adam Zinka (Sioux Falls Stampede).

Streaking teams

The Chicago Steel are on a 12-game run without a regulation loss. The East Division leaders have a nine-point lead over the USNTDP. Only two other teams, Des Moines and Green Bay, have current streaks of four games without a regulation loss.

Slap shots

Goaltender Trey Augustine of the USNTDP is the lone current USHL player on the U.S. World Juniors squad. He's 4-0 this season with a 1.92 GAA and a .947 save percentage.

Jack Harvey of the Chicago Steel is the leading the USHL in both goals (20) and assists for a league-high 38 points.

Mac Swanson of the Fargo Force, fresh off a five-point effort for Team USA at the World Junior A Challenge, continues to lead USHL rookies in scoring with 23 points.

