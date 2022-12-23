SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Junior and Prospects | USHL
USHL notebook: Youngstown, Cedar Rapids set outdoor game in NFL stadium

The game, originally slated for the Phantoms' home ice at the 5,900-seat Covelli Centre, now will be played on the same ground the NFL's Browns play.

NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns face the New York Jets in a Sept. 18, 2022 game at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The Youngstown Phantoms and the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders will play an outdoor game here.
Scott Galvin/USA TODAY Sports
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
December 23, 2022 03:27 PM
Mark Carlson has been a hockey coach since the mid-1990s. Even he is pumped.

His Cedar Rapids RoughRiders will face Youngstown in both teams' first outdoor game, Feb. 23 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

The game, originally slated for the Phantoms' home ice at the 5,900-seat Covelli Centre, now will be played on the same ground the NFL's Browns play — the 67,895-seat outdoor stadium that opened in 1999. The USHL Cleveland Classic presented by Winmark will be a special event for both teams and their fans.

"Growing Hockey in Ohio has always been a huge initiative for us in Youngstown and we are thrilled to be hosting the USHL Cleveland Classic in February,” said Phantoms head coach Ryan Ward. “Not only is this going to be a once or twice in a lifetime experience for our players, it is going to bring visibility to the state of hockey in Ohio. We are excited to drop the puck at FirstEnergy Stadium."

The Phantoms will also be hosting Learn to Play Hockey events throughout the weekend in both Cleveland and Boardman. The events in Boardman, on the southern edge of Youngstown, will be in combination with the grand re-opening of the Deep Freeze Ice Arena, the practice facility of the Phantoms. As a celebration of youth hockey in northeast Ohio, the Cleveland Barons and Youngstown Phantoms youth organizations will be scrimmaging during intermissions all weekend long.

For Carlson, who has coached the RoughRiders since the 1999-2000 season, he thanked Youngstown for the invite.

NFL: NFL Draft-City Scenes
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns and the site of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports

"We really appreciate that and we’re really looking forward to playing in the game," he said. "It’s going to be a historic game and a historic experience. I’ve been fortunate to coach in the league for a while and fortunate to have a lot of great experiences. That’s why I’m even more excited about it, it’s something I haven’t had the opportunity to do yet."

USHL commissioner Bill Robertson also said he's excited for the league's opportunity in Cleveland.

“The city of Cleveland will be an outstanding host and market for this contest as the USHL will again be able to showcase our wonderful league and member clubs on a national stage," he said. "We are also looking forward to all the pre-festivities that support the growth of hockey in Ohio and the surrounding areas.”

A+ at the A

Twenty-one USHL players brought home a gold medal at the World Junior A Challenge when Team USA beat Canada East for its ninth title on Dec. 18. Cole Knuble of the Fargo Force was named the tournament MVP at the World Junior A Challenge, the first American to do so since 2013.

The team was coached by Eric Rud of the Sioux Falls Stampede .

Slovakian team

The Slovakian net was in flux heading into the World Juniors tournament. Jan Korec of the Des Moines Buccaneers (18th in GAA in the USHL) and Fargo Force goaltender Matej Marinov (1st in GAA in USHL) were on the preliminary roster along with Patrik Andrisik of the HK Brezno Knights.

However, Korec left the team, Hockey Slovakia said, and the team brought in Adam Gajan from the Green Bay Gamblers. Gajan, a Minnesota Duluth commit, earlier this month joined the Gamblers for a 10-day stint after being with the Chippewa Steel of the NAHL.

Gajan won his first game in a Gamblers sweater, a 4-2 victory over the Madison Capitols on Dec. 9, and followed it up with a 27-save shutout against the Dubuque Fighting Saints seven days later. He owns a 1.00 GAA and a .961 save percentage in his two USHL starts.

"Based on (Gajan's) current form, we decided to change the staff. We thank Ján Korec for the work done and wish him much success in the rest of the season," said Peter Kosa, goalkeeper coach of the Slovakian under-20 national team.

When Gajan arrived to practice with the team on Tuesday, his equipment had not yet arrived.

"Everything happened very quickly, it was unexpected for me, but I'm glad to be here. If I get a chance, I will try to catch as well as possible to help the team win," Gajan said on the team's website.

The USHL is also represented on the Slovakian team by defenseman Marian Mosko (Lincoln Stars) and Maxim Strbak (Sioux Falls Stampede) and forward Adam Zinka (Sioux Falls Stampede).

Streaking teams

The Chicago Steel are on a 12-game run without a regulation loss. The East Division leaders have a nine-point lead over the USNTDP. Only two other teams, Des Moines and Green Bay, have current streaks of four games without a regulation loss.

Slap shots

  • Goaltender Trey Augustine of the USNTDP is the lone current USHL player on the U.S. World Juniors squad. He's 4-0 this season with a 1.92 GAA and a .947 save percentage.
  • Jack Harvey of the Chicago Steel is the leading the USHL in both goals (20) and assists for a league-high 38 points.
  • Mac Swanson of the Fargo Force, fresh off a five-point effort for Team USA at the World Junior A Challenge, continues to lead USHL rookies in scoring with 23 points.

  • Waterloo's David Klee was suspended for three games following initiating head contact the third period of the Dec. 17 game against Omaha. There have been four other three-game suspensions in the USHL this season,
  • The Sioux Falls Stampede lead the league in attendance with an average of 4,913 fans per game at home, followed by the Fargo Force with 3,165. Despite being the hottest team in the league, Chicago is second to last in the league to Youngstown, averaging 1,029 at Fox Valley Ice Arena, which holds about 2,800.

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and assists with Northland Outdoors and other content produced by the company.
