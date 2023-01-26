ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects | USHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

USHL Notebook: Tri-City adds goaltender, Fighting Saints keep winning and transaction wire stays busy

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine gets you ready for the weekend and caught up on what's happening around the league

USHL logo with background.jpg
All 16 USHL teams will be in action Friday night while 14 of the 16 will play Saturday. Get caught up on what you may have missed heading into another busy weekend in the USHL.
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
January 26, 2023 04:34 PM
OMAHA, Neb. - As this weekend’s games quickly approach on the horizon, USHL writer Jordan McAlpine gets you caught up on what’s happening around the United States Hockey League.

Players of the Week

In case you missed it earlier this week, the USHL announced its Players of the Week Monday evening. Youngstown forward William Whitelaw , Sioux City defenseman Ren Morque and Youngstown goaltender Jacob Fowler took home the respective honors.

For more on each player and their recent play, click here.

USHL announces quartet of suspensions

After issuing four suspensions last week, the USHL handed down another pair of one-game suspensions earlier this week. Fargo forward Kyle Smolen received one game for abuse of officials while Sioux Falls forward Clint Levens was suspended for removing an opponent’s helmet.

Smolen will miss the first game of the Frosty Cup Thursday night in Frisco, Texas. Sioux Falls will play a pair of games in Omaha this weekend.

Fighting Saints on a roll

Dubuque owns the USHL’s longest win streak at five games. The Fighting Saints knocked off Waterloo at home last Saturday, 3-2, and snapped a seven-game win streak for the Black Hawks.

Dubuque has won six of its last 10, including four straight at home. Dubuque will be in Plymouth this weekend for a pair of games against the USNTDP.

Tri-City acquires Korpi

The Storm acquired Patriks Berzins on Jan. 17 and looked to stabilize the crease. However, Tri-City added another goaltender to the mix earlier this week in Cameron Korpi.

The Western Michigan commit is 12-3-0-0 with a .923 save percentage for Oklahoma (NAHL) this season. Korpi has 24 USHL games under his belt and has also played four games for the Storm this season.

Korpi is 4-0-0 with a .952 save percentage and 1.25 goals against in the USHL during the 2022-23 campaign.

"We feel this transaction improves our goaltending situation right now, as well as stabilizes it for the future,” Tri-City head coach Anthony Noreen said. “Cameron proved during his time with us that he is ready to play in this league, and we appreciate Garrett Roth and the Oklahoma organization for allowing him the opportunity.

“We look forward to working with him and having him as a full-time part of our group for the next season and a half.”

Goaltender Niklas Erickson and future considerations were sent the other way in the deal.

News and notes

  • Youngstown has officially added Slovakian forward Martin Misiak to the mix. Misiak, an intriguing prospect for next summer’s NHL Draft, joins defenseman Pavol Funtek as one of two Slovakian players on the Phantoms roster.
  • Dubuque traded defenseman Trevor Taulien to Odessa (NAHL) Tuesday afternoon in exchange for future considerations. Taulien, a Ferris State commit, had two points in 22 USHL games this season. He was also a -2.
  • Dubuque forward Ryan St. Louis carries a four-game goal streak into this weekend. St. Louis has five goals in that stretch.
  • Fargo enters this weekend with the USHL’s best record at 22-8-0-3. The Force lost to Sioux Falls last time out but Fargo is 7-3-0-0 in its last 10.
  • Lincoln forwards Tanner Ludtke and Mason Marcellus both carry eight-game point streaks into this weekend. Marcellus leads Lincoln in points (37) while Ludtke leads the way in goals with 17.
    Tanner Ludtke Lincoln 1.jpg
    USHL
    Lincoln's Tanner Ludtke continues to use same ‘relentless work ethic’ as his NHL Draft stock rises
    Lakeville South product and NHL Draft prospect Tanner Ludtke enjoys breakout season with the Lincoln Stars
    January 26, 2023 10:31 AM
     · 
    By  Jordan McAlpine
  • Mark Carlson earned his 749th career win last Friday over Green Bay. Carlson is one shy of 750 and only trails P.K. O’Handley for the most wins in league history. O’Handley racked up 783 USHL wins behind the bench.
  • With five goals last weekend, Youngstown’s Shane Lachance has trimmed Jack Harvey’s goal lead to two. Harvey leads the USHL with 25 while Lachance has 23 in 33 games this season.
MORE USHL COVERAGE:
Will Whitelaw Biosteel Game.jpg
USHL
Pair of Phantoms and pair of Minnesotans headline USHL weekly honors
Youngstown's Jacob Fowler and William Whitelaw named USHL Players of the Week along with Sioux City defenseman Ren Morque
January 23, 2023 06:10 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Tri-City Goal Celebration.JPG
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Fighting Saints keep winning, Phantoms keep scoring and trio of teams break out the brooms
USHL writer Jordan McAlpine takes a look back at the weekend and previews what's on tap in the USHL
January 23, 2023 09:28 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Libor Nemec.JPG
USHL
World Juniors standout Libor Nemec makes USHL debut, adjusts to North American life and ice
Slovakian forward Libor Nemec starts on Omaha’s top line and is excited for what’s to come
January 22, 2023 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20221230_Fargo Force vs. Des Moines Buccaneers_107.jpg
USHL
Minot native earns Division I commitment while skating for the Fargo Force
Brasen Boser had stints playing hockey in both Arizona and Washington before coming home to North Dakota to play in the USHL this season.
January 21, 2023 01:07 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Berzins Omaha.JPG
USHL
Tri-City goaltender Patriks Berzins caps off ‘crazy’ week with 19-save shutout in USHL debut
Latvian goaltender impresses new squad and leads Tri-City Storm to 4-0 win in Omaha
January 21, 2023 11:58 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
IMG_7680.JPG
USHL
Green Bay's Mikey DeAngelo headlines trio of USHL college commitments
Fargo defenseman Brasen Boser and Madison's Jordan Gudridge join DeAngelo as all three announce college commitments this week
January 19, 2023 08:02 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
fargo force and des moines buccaneers players on ice
USHL
USHL notebook: Force on a roll, Phantoms tender highly-touted prospect and quartet of suspensions issued
USHL writer Jordan McAlpine gets you ready for the weekend and caught up on what's happening around the league
January 18, 2023 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
112622.S.FF.Force.Castro
USHL
Fargo Force goaltender issue a good one
Fargo's Matej Marinov and Anton Castro rank Nos. 1 and 2 in goals-against for the league's top team.
January 17, 2023 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Haugland
USHL logo with background.jpg
USHL
Gabe Perreault, Aaron Pionk and Cameron Whitehead take home USHL Player of the Week honors
USHL rewards a pair of five-point weekends and Whitehead's stellar play in net
January 17, 2023 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
RAL_4830.jpg
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Youngstown's Jacob Fowler, Waterloo heat up and other notes around the league
USHL writer Jordan McAlpine takes a look back at the weekend and previews what's on tap in the USHL.
January 16, 2023 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
