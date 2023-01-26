USHL Notebook: Tri-City adds goaltender, Fighting Saints keep winning and transaction wire stays busy
USHL writer Jordan McAlpine gets you ready for the weekend and caught up on what's happening around the league
OMAHA, Neb. - As this weekend’s games quickly approach on the horizon, USHL writer Jordan McAlpine gets you caught up on what’s happening around the United States Hockey League.
Players of the Week
In case you missed it earlier this week, the USHL announced its Players of the Week Monday evening. Youngstown forward William Whitelaw , Sioux City defenseman Ren Morque and Youngstown goaltender Jacob Fowler took home the respective honors.
USHL announces quartet of suspensions
After issuing four suspensions last week, the USHL handed down another pair of one-game suspensions earlier this week. Fargo forward Kyle Smolen received one game for abuse of officials while Sioux Falls forward Clint Levens was suspended for removing an opponent’s helmet.
Smolen will miss the first game of the Frosty Cup Thursday night in Frisco, Texas. Sioux Falls will play a pair of games in Omaha this weekend.
Fighting Saints on a roll
Dubuque owns the USHL’s longest win streak at five games. The Fighting Saints knocked off Waterloo at home last Saturday, 3-2, and snapped a seven-game win streak for the Black Hawks.
Dubuque has won six of its last 10, including four straight at home. Dubuque will be in Plymouth this weekend for a pair of games against the USNTDP.
Tri-City acquires Korpi
The Storm acquired Patriks Berzins on Jan. 17 and looked to stabilize the crease. However, Tri-City added another goaltender to the mix earlier this week in Cameron Korpi.
The Western Michigan commit is 12-3-0-0 with a .923 save percentage for Oklahoma (NAHL) this season. Korpi has 24 USHL games under his belt and has also played four games for the Storm this season.
Korpi is 4-0-0 with a .952 save percentage and 1.25 goals against in the USHL during the 2022-23 campaign.
"We feel this transaction improves our goaltending situation right now, as well as stabilizes it for the future,” Tri-City head coach Anthony Noreen said. “Cameron proved during his time with us that he is ready to play in this league, and we appreciate Garrett Roth and the Oklahoma organization for allowing him the opportunity.
“We look forward to working with him and having him as a full-time part of our group for the next season and a half.”
TRADE: Storm acquires goaltender Cameron Korpi https://t.co/NfnrbtL4Ws #StormAhead pic.twitter.com/59kwtvFpKL— Tri-City Storm (@TriCityStorm) January 25, 2023
Goaltender Niklas Erickson and future considerations were sent the other way in the deal.
News and notes
- Youngstown has officially added Slovakian forward
Martin Misiak
to the mix. Misiak, an intriguing prospect for next summer’s NHL Draft, joins defenseman
Pavol Funtek
as one of two Slovakian players on the Phantoms roster.
PHANTOMS ADD PAIR OF SLOVAKIAN WORLD JUNIOR TEAM MEMBERShttps://t.co/f1YbOtt76b pic.twitter.com/NS0QQfRMpe— Youngstown Phantoms (@YtownPhantoms) January 24, 2023
- Dubuque traded defenseman Trevor Taulien to Odessa (NAHL) Tuesday afternoon in exchange for future considerations. Taulien, a Ferris State commit, had two points in 22 USHL games this season. He was also a -2.
- Dubuque forward
Ryan St. Louis
carries a four-game goal streak into this weekend. St. Louis has five goals in that stretch.
We're still not sure how Ryan St. Louis found room to score this one 🚨 Listen in to this weeks @UScellular Call of the Game!#HailToTheHalo #StarsRise pic.twitter.com/XIiamXGa6r— Dubuque Fighting Saints (@fightingsaints) January 25, 2023
- Fargo enters this weekend with the USHL’s best record at 22-8-0-3. The Force lost to Sioux Falls last time out but Fargo is 7-3-0-0 in its last 10.
- Lincoln forwards
Tanner Ludtke
and
Mason Marcellus
both carry eight-game point streaks into this weekend. Marcellus leads Lincoln in points (37) while Ludtke leads the way in goals with 17.
- Mark Carlson earned his 749th career win last Friday over Green Bay. Carlson is one shy of 750 and only trails P.K. O’Handley for the most wins in league history. O’Handley racked up 783 USHL wins behind the bench.
- With five goals last weekend, Youngstown’s Shane Lachance has trimmed Jack Harvey’s goal lead to two. Harvey leads the USHL with 25 while Lachance has 23 in 33 games this season.