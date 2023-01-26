USHL Notebook: Tri-City adds goaltender, Fighting Saints keep winning and transaction wire stays busy

OMAHA, Neb. - As this weekend’s games quickly approach on the horizon, USHL writer Jordan McAlpine gets you caught up on what’s happening around the United States Hockey League.

Players of the Week

In case you missed it earlier this week, the USHL announced its Players of the Week Monday evening. Youngstown forward William Whitelaw , Sioux City defenseman Ren Morque and Youngstown goaltender Jacob Fowler took home the respective honors.

USHL announces quartet of suspensions

After issuing four suspensions last week, the USHL handed down another pair of one-game suspensions earlier this week. Fargo forward Kyle Smolen received one game for abuse of officials while Sioux Falls forward Clint Levens was suspended for removing an opponent’s helmet.

Smolen will miss the first game of the Frosty Cup Thursday night in Frisco, Texas. Sioux Falls will play a pair of games in Omaha this weekend.

Fighting Saints on a roll

Dubuque owns the USHL’s longest win streak at five games. The Fighting Saints knocked off Waterloo at home last Saturday, 3-2, and snapped a seven-game win streak for the Black Hawks.

Dubuque has won six of its last 10, including four straight at home. Dubuque will be in Plymouth this weekend for a pair of games against the USNTDP.

Tri-City acquires Korpi

The Storm acquired Patriks Berzins on Jan. 17 and looked to stabilize the crease. However, Tri-City added another goaltender to the mix earlier this week in Cameron Korpi.

The Western Michigan commit is 12-3-0-0 with a .923 save percentage for Oklahoma (NAHL) this season. Korpi has 24 USHL games under his belt and has also played four games for the Storm this season.

Korpi is 4-0-0 with a .952 save percentage and 1.25 goals against in the USHL during the 2022-23 campaign.

"We feel this transaction improves our goaltending situation right now, as well as stabilizes it for the future,” Tri-City head coach Anthony Noreen said. “Cameron proved during his time with us that he is ready to play in this league, and we appreciate Garrett Roth and the Oklahoma organization for allowing him the opportunity.

“We look forward to working with him and having him as a full-time part of our group for the next season and a half.”

Goaltender Niklas Erickson and future considerations were sent the other way in the deal.

