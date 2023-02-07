ADVERTISEMENT

USHL Notebook: Slew of trades and six players suspended in busy start to February

Force and Stars swap players, Cedar Rapids adds Jack Musa and Des Moines makes a pair of deals

The USHL league office was busy Monday as a slew of trades were executed and six players received suspensions. The USHL trade deadline is Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. CDT.
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
February 07, 2023 02:12 PM
While the Alex Bump and Nate Benoit trades headline the news on Tuesday, Omaha wasn’t the only team active on the USHL trade front.

Here’s a look around a busy day on the USHL transaction wire.

Madison sends forward Jack Musa to Cedar Rapids

Madison and Cedar Rapids swung a trade for forward Jack Musa. Musa, a Boston University commit, has 17 goals and 33 points in 38 games this season. The left-shot forward had 19 goals and 35 points in 57 regular-season games last season.

Musa also impressed in the playoffs last spring with seven goals in 14 goals. He joins a Cedar Rapids team that is currently sixth in the Eastern Conference, but just seven points behind second-place USNTDP.

The Capitols also dropped forward Jake Ratzlaff Tuesday morning.

The Rink Live is still working to find out the final details of the Musa trade.

USHL suspends six players

In addition to the slew of trades, the USHL has issued suspensions to six players.

Sioux City defenseman Easton Zueger received six games for head contact, which is the second longest suspension the league has issued this season. Muskegon forward Ethan Whitcomb also received four games, three for head contact and one more for abuse of officials.

Green Bay defenseman Jacob Martin (head contact), Green Bay defenseman Josh Player (head contact) and Sioux City forward Max Strand (checking from behind) all received two games. Muskegon defenseman Matthew Morden was suspended one game for spearing.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
