Junior and Prospects | USHL
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

USHL Notebook: Seven-game point streaks come to an end for three players, Chicago keeps rolling on the road

Samuel Harris of the Sioux Falls Stampede can continue his streak after World Junior A play and the Steel are the lone USHL team with one road loss.

DSC02113.JPG
Macklin Celebrini at the USHL Fall Classic out in Pittsburgh in September 2022.
Kirsten Krull / The Rink Live
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
December 10, 2022 12:04 PM
Most consider the number 7 to be a lucky one, but it wasn't so kind Friday night as three players had seven-game runs come to an end in the USHL.

Heading into the weekend, four players had seven-game streaks for goals or points and only one survived — Samuel Harris of the Sioux Falls Stampede.

Harris — who has a point in his last seven contests — didn't get to eight, either. That’s because he’s away to play for the U.S. Junior Select team in the World Junior A Challenge and missed his team’s 3-2 loss Friday to the Lincoln Stars.

Andrew Kuzma of the Madison Capitols saw his point streak end at seven in a 4-2 loss to the Green Bay Gamblers. Owen Mehlenbacher of the Muskegon Lumberjacks had his run of seven games with at least a point come to a halt despite a team victory and the Tri-City Storm’s Evan Werner had his seven-game goal streak stopped in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Omaha Lancers.

Road losses

The Chicago Steel (15-5-1-1) avoided its second road loss of the season, beating the USNTDP with 5-4 shootout win via Macklin Celebrini’s goal on Friday night.

The Steel are the only team in the league with one road loss after the Fargo Force lost for the second time on the road Friday night. Sioux City forward Ryan Conmy's third-period goal helped the Musketeers beat Fargo 3-2.

Chicago is 8-1-1-1 in its last 11 games.

Rookie watch

Fargo’s Mac Swanson led all USHL rookies with 23 points before Friday night’s games. Swanson is playing for the U.S. in the World Junior A Challenge.

Edited/20221117_Fargo Force vs. Sioux Falls Stampede Cully's Kids Night_036.jpg
Fargo Force forward Mac Swanson (27) fires a puck past Sioux Falls Stampede goaltender Jackson Irving (1) in the first period Thursday, November 17, 2022, for his first goal of the game at the Moorhead Sports Center.
Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Stepping in, stepping up

Adam Gajan , a rookie goaltender with the Chippewa Steel of the NAHL, joined the Green Bay Gamblers on Monday, Dec. 5, for a 10-game stint, The Chippewa Herald (Chippewa Falls, Wis.) reported.

The 6-3, 176-pound Slovakian was between the pipes on Friday against the Madison Capitols and helped his new club to a 4-2 victory.

Gajan, who recently committed to Minnesota Duluth, stopped 22 of 24 shots.

He was 8-7-0-1 with a 2.74 goals-against-average in 16 games with the Steel.

"He has some elements to his game that are very dynamic. He's explosive," Steel head coach Casey Mignone told The Chippewa Herald of Gajan. "He's just an outstanding kid and human being. He's humble and he's coachable and he just wants to get better."

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
USHL
USHL notebook: Youngstown, Cedar Rapids set outdoor game in NFL stadium
The game, originally slated for the Phantoms' home ice at the 5,900-seat Covelli Centre, now will be played on the same ground the NFL's Browns play.
December 23, 2022 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Allan_Paul_1O0T2041_cropped_II.9697.jpg
USHL
Paul Allan, former athletics administrator at Minnesota State, named USHL director of communications
Allan worked at MSU-Mankato from 1985 until he retired earlier this month.
December 21, 2022 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
DSC02113.JPG
USHL
Forward of the Week Mack Celebrini joins other USHL honorees
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defenseman Brendan Fitzgerald had a big assist weekend while Youngstown goalie Colin Winn picks up two victories.
December 19, 2022 08:23 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
RAL_4211_large.jpg
International
United States wins 9th World Junior A Challenge title with victory over Canada East
Vermont commit Alex Bump of Prior Lake scored the game-winner and Andover native Garrett Schifsky added a pair of goals to pace Team USA to a 5-2 win over Canada East in Cornwall, Ontario.
December 18, 2022 07:20 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
g7oSsfVU rotated.jpg
International
US beats Sweden, will play for gold at World Junior A Challenge
Brainerd's Eric Pohlkamp scored twice on the power play and Notre Dame commit Cole Knuble picked up the game-winner for the Americans after rallying from a two-goal deficit.
December 17, 2022 09:09 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
rus_USA_62.JPG
USHL
After injuries shorten football career, former D-I defenseman commit heads back to the hockey rink
Talented in three sports, Jake Ratzlaff chose Badgers football over Gophers hockey a few years ago. With injuries hampering his gridiron future, he is back on the ice looking for a place to play.
December 13, 2022 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Griffin Erdman cr. Stephanie Lyn Photography (1).jpg
USHL
Hat trick helps Waterloo's Griffin Erdman join USHL players of the week
Erdman doubled his goal output for the season with three goals and an assist in a 5-4 win over Des Moines on Friday.
December 13, 2022 06:25 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
A hockey player wearing a black and blue jersey prepares for a face-off. The jersey has the outline of the state of Wisconsin on the front and has the letter 'MC' inside of it.
USHL
Ivy League dreams become a reality for former St. Thomas Academy standout Tyler Grahme
Grahme played three seasons and made two state tournament appearances with the Cadets before competing in junior hockey. He recently earned a commitment to play Division I at Dartmouth.
December 13, 2022 02:26 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
041621.S.FF.FORCEHOCKEY
USHL
USHL Plays of the Week: Slick moves and a final-minute rally
The Tri-City Storm had one of the comebacks of the season and the rest of the USHL delivered some highlight-reel plays this past week that you've got to see.
December 12, 2022 02:36 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Cornwall, Ont-2022-12-11 - Game 2 - USA vs Canada West during th
International
US drops opening game of World Junior A Challenge
Moorhead's Gavin Lindberg scored, but the Americans went 1-for-8 on the power play in the tournament-opening loss.
December 11, 2022 07:22 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live

Lumberjacks prevail

After an ownership and coaching shakeup on Friday, the Muskegon Lumberjacks (12-8-1-0) beat the USNTDP U17 squad 4-3 with an overtime goal from Cody Croal .

Nicholas Rexine tied the game for Muskegon with a goal early in the third period.

Des Moines VP dies

Des Moines Buccaneers vice president Dawn Swanson, a longtime staff member of the team, died after battling cancer, the team announced Friday night.

Swanson, 53, served 27 years with the Bucs, starting as an usher and working up to vice president and general manager.

There will be no public viewing or funeral, the team said, asking that friends and fans respect her family and their privacy at this time.

The Buccaneers will honor the life and legacy of Swanson with a moment of silence prior to Saturday’s game.

Nelson making impact upon return

Defenseman Henry Nelson missed 18 games before making his season debut with the Lincoln Stars on Dec. 2. He’s been making up for lost time in a hurry.

In three games since returning from injury, Nelson has registered 13 shots. His four Friday night in a 3-2 victory at Sioux Falls were second only to teammate Brennan Ali’s six.

Nelson, of Maple Grove, Minnesota, scored in the second game back last weekend, a 2-1 victory over Fargo at the Ice Box. He produced 14 points a season ago for Lincoln.

“We knew Henry was going to have a little bit of an adjustment returning, which he still will," head coach Rocky Russo told the Lincoln Journal Star. "He's been practicing really well. We put him with Tony (Fernandez), because Tony can give him a level of comfort. (Fernandez) is a veteran defenseman that's responsible and able to play in all situations.”

How they Dew it

The 2002 Clark Cup champion Sioux City Musketeers are dewing it right. The team partnered with a local HyVee to produce 10,000 cases of Mountain Dew special edition collector cans.

