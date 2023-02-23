USHL Notebook: RoughRiders execute trade, pair of college commitments and USHL prepares for Cleveland Classic
Cedar Rapids adds defenseman, Marcus Brännman commits to Michigan and pair of forwards look to extend point streaks
As this weekend’s games quickly approach on the horizon, USHL writer Jordan McAlpine gets you caught up on what’s happening around the United States Hockey League.
RoughRiders acquire defenseman Zack Sharp
Cedar Rapids bolstered its blueline Wednesday in a trade with Sioux Falls. The RoughRiders acquired defenseman Zack Sharp in exchange for forward JJ Wiebusch.
Sharp has six points (4-2-6) in 37 games this season. The Western Michigan commit also represented Sioux Falls in the BioSteel All-American Game last month.
RoughRiders Trade Announcement:
RoughRiders have acquired Zack Sharp from the Sioux Falls Stampede in a trade for RoughRiders player JJ Wiebusch. Welcome to RiderTown USA, Zack! Best of luck to JJ!#letsride pic.twitter.com/DM3balFzpn
Wiebusch, a Merrimack commit, has 16 points (3-13-16) in 38 games this season. The rookie forward had 117 combined points with Janesville (NAHL), Team Wisconsin 18U and Edgewood High School (Wisc.) last season.
Dubuque’s Brännman commits to Michigan
Dubuque goaltender Marcus Brännman announced his commitment to Michigan Wednesday afternoon.
Brännman has been one of the USHL’s top goaltenders this season and ranks seventh, sixth and second respectively in save percentage (.907), wins (14) and shutouts (4).
The Bromma, Sweden native has started 25 of Dubuque’s 41 games this season.
“He’s gained a lot of respect from his teammates because of how hard he works and he’s really fit in with our group,” Dubuque head coach Kirk MacDonald said. “He’s really been a joy to coach this season and he’s someone that we all have a lot of confidence in.
“We’re looking forward to having him the rest of this season and (Michigan is) getting a good one.”
Tri-City’s Falloon ASU bound
Tri-City forward August Falloon also announced his commitment to Arizona State earlier this week.
The St. Cloud (Minn.) native is in his second year with Tri-City and has nine goals and 15 points in 34 games this season.
“We are very proud of Augie and happy for him and his family,” Tri-City head coach Anthony Noreen said. “He has earned this opportunity because of the person he has been since stepping foot in Kearney.
“Augie is a perfect example of what can be achieved through trusting the process, pushing to get better every day, and being a great teammate. ASU is a program on the rise, and we look forward to August continuing his hockey career there."
RoughRiders and Phantoms take it outdoors
Youngstown and Cedar Rapids will play outdoors Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns. Thursday’s game will be the first outdoor game in team history for both sides.
The Phantoms revealed the specialty jerseys they’ll wear for the game on Wednesday.
The secret it out…
Tomorrow, at the Cleveland Classic, the team will be wearing Cleveland Browns inspired jerseys! 🏒
For tickets to the game, call 330.747.PUCK or visit https://t.co/m3rEeoTukR pic.twitter.com/BElARIR2WU
Temperatures are forecasted to reach 60 Thursday afternoon in Cleveland but will dip into the 40s. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. EDT.
Players of the Week
In case you missed it earlier this week, the USHL announced its Players of the Week Monday evening.
Chicago’s Macklin Celebrini and Fargo’s Matej Marinov took home their second consecutive and fourth weekly honor of the season. Lincoln defenseman Boston Buckberger also earned his second of the 2022-23 campaign.
For more on each player and their recent play, click here.
Ice Chips
- Fargo has earned points in nine straight games (8-0-1-0). The Force have won five straight and will play a pair of road games at Waterloo (Friday) and Des Moines (Saturday) this weekend.
- Sioux Falls forward Isaac Gordon brings the USHL’s longest point streak into this weekend at nine games. Gordon has four goals and 10 points over the last nine games.
- Speaking of Sioux Falls, the Stampede will look to end a six-game skid (0-4-2-0) this weekend in a home-and-home against Lincoln.
- Lincoln goaltender
Cameron Whitehead
racked up 30 saves in back-to-back starts last weekend. Whitehead leads the USHL in saves (784), games played (31) and minutes played (1752).
- Chicago’s power play is now the best in the USHL at 30.8%. Sioux Falls is second at 26.2%.
- Chicago forward Jayden Perron is right behind Gordon with an eight-game point streak. Perron has four straight multi-assist games, including a four-assist game last Saturday. Perron has 16 points (3-13-16) over his current streak and is tied for fifth in the USHL with 49 points.
- Tri-City forward
Jake Richard
is starting to heat up with his new squad. Richard has five points (2-3-5) over his last three games. Tri-City has points in three straight and is currently fourth in the Western Conference.
- Youngstown has won nine of its last 10 home games and has a five-game win streak at Covelli Centre. Along with the outdoor game Thursday night, the Phantoms will host Cedar Rapids on Friday and Saturday.
- Des Moines (7-2-0-1) and Waterloo (8-2-0-0) also have points in eight of their last 10 home games. Both teams will play twice at home this weekend.
- Sioux City forwards
Tyler Hotson
and
Sam Deckhut
played their 100th career USHL games last week while
Grant Slukynsky
played his 100th with the Musketeers. Slukynsky also played 55 regular-season games for Fargo.
He has the 'C' stitched onto his sweater for a reason. Congrats to Grant Slukynsky (@Grantsluky17) on 100 games played in the 🟡🟢 pic.twitter.com/97YBOXdlPc— Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) February 22, 2023
- The USHL issued three one-game suspensions Monday afternoon. Tri-City goaltender Patriks Berzins (spearing), Dubuque defenseman Caelum Dick (jersey tie-down) and Muskegon forward Justin Solovey (boarding).