Junior and Prospects USHL

USHL Notebook: Phantoms pick up points, O’Connell commits to MSU and league announces playoff format

Forward Gavin O’Connell becomes Waterloo’s latest Michigan State commit while the USHL announces playoff format and suspensions

Waterloo Black Hawks forward Gavin O’Connell announced his commit to Michigan State earlier this week. He becomes the third future Spartan on the Waterloo roster.
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
March 10, 2023 10:06 AM

As this weekend’s games quickly approach on the horizon, USHL writer Jordan McAlpine gets you caught up on what’s happening around the United States Hockey League.

Phantoms start week strong

Youngstown and Green Bay came into this weekend separated by two points in the standings, putting six huge points on the line in eastern Ohio. So far the Phantoms are the ones taking advantage.

Youngstown defeated Green Bay Wednesday morning, 2-1, and picked up another win Thursday night, 3-2. Jacob Fowler earned his 20th with 24 saves on Wednesday and forward Tyler Catalano scored two goals in Thursday’s win.

The Phantoms and Gamblers will wrap up their three-in-three Friday night at the Covelli Centre.

Waterloo’s O’Connell commits to Michigan State

Gavin O’Connell has had a productive second USHL season with 15 goals and 32 points, which rank fourth and fifth on Waterloo’s roster. O’Connell has points in eight of his last 10 games and was Waterloo’s leading scorer during the month of February. He’s also now Waterloo’s newest college commit.

The Wayzata, Minnesota, product announced his commitment to Michigan State on Thursday. He joins Waterloo teammates Owen Baker and Patrick Geary, who will also be heading to East Lansing.

“Gavin has continually played his way into bigger opportunities and been an important part of our group,” Waterloo head coach Matt Smaby said. “It will be fun to watch Gavin as he continues to develop in the NCAA, and I think there will be a lot of people in the Cedar Valley who will be increasingly interested in Michigan State hockey."

USHL announces playoff format

The Clark Cup Playoffs will begin on April 24 and will once again feature six teams from each conference.

The semifinals (best-of-three) will run April 28-30, the conference finals (best-of-five) will run May 5-11, and the Clark Cup Final (best-of-five) will begin on May 13. May 23 is the last possible date on the calendar.

USHL suspends three players

The USHL announced five suspensions earlier this week, three of which to one player. USNTDP defenseman Brady Cleveland was handed three games — one for elbowing, one for helmet removal and one for aggressor.

Green Bay defenseman Matthew Rafalski and USNTDP forward Lucas Van Vliet also received one game for kneeing and checking from behind, respectively.

Players of the Week

In case you missed it earlier this week, the USHL announced its Players of the Week Monday evening.

Chicago’s Jayden Perron, Waterloo’s Sam Rinzel and USNTDP goaltender Trey Augustine took home the respective honors. Perron is currently tied for second in the USHL with 59 points. The UND commit racked up nine points (1-8-9) last week.

For more on each player and their recent play, click here.

Ice Chips

  • Fargo (33-8-2-3) is the first USHL team to clinch a playoff spot. The Force have points in 13 straight (11-0-2-0) and have a 10-point lead atop the Western Conference.
  • Waterloo owns the USHL’s best home record. The Black Hawks are 19-6-0-0 at Young Arena this season and have won eight of their last 10.
  • The USNTDP has won seven of its last 10 and its recent hot play has added further intrigue to the top of the Eastern Conference.
  • Tri-City forward Trevor Connelly will look to extend the league’s longest goal streak this weekend. Connelly has scored in seven straight games and has nine goals during that stretch. Tri-City has won six straight and has points in seven straight.
  • Dubuque has a 17-0-0-0 record when leading after two periods this season. The Fighting Saints have points in five straight (4-0-1-0) and are fifth in the Eastern Conference.
  • Youngstown’s Tyler Catalano and Justin Varner both played in their 100th USHL game Thursday night.
  • Lincoln is 3-5-2-0 in its last 10. However, the Stars will have a chance to get back on track this weekend with a home-and-home against Omaha. The Stars have had success against the Lancers this season and have won three straight against their in-state rival.
  • Four of Des Moines’ last five wins have come in overtime. The Buccaneers will look to keep it going with a pair of home games against red-hot Tri-City. Des Moines is 6-3-0-1 in its last 10 home games.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
