USHL notebook: Mac Swanson, Fargo Force on a tear as showdown in Lincoln nears

Swanson is on a seven-game point streak with 15 points in that span.

20221117_Fargo Force vs. Sioux Falls Stampede Cully's Kids Night_022.jpg
Fargo Force forward Mac Swanson (27) skates towards the puck after a face-off while Sioux Falls Stampede defenseman Max Rud (25) looks on in the first period Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Moorhead Sports Center.
Eli Swanson / The Rink Live
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
December 01, 2022 07:30 PM
The USHL is firing on all cylinders of late, with all 16 teams playing on the same night last Saturday. That will happen again Friday night for just the second time this season.

Speaking of hot, the Fargo Force takes their eight-game point streak on the road to Lincoln, where the Stars host their Western Conference foe in a battle of two of the top-three teams in points. The Force are 6-0-0-2 during their eight-game run and 7-1-0-2 over its last 10. Lincoln is 12-6-0-0 overall but just has two wins in its last five contests.

Mac Swanson of the Force is on a seven-game point streak with 15 points in that span. But Fargo isn't getting it done just offensively. The Force and Waterloo are the only two teams ranked among the top five in the league in goals for and goals against per game, with Fargo ranked second in both categories and the Black Hawls fifth in goals per game and first in goals against.

Fargo's split-net pairing of Matej Marinov (7-0-0-2, 2.16) and Anton Castro (5-3-0-1, 2.34) are second and third, respectively in goals-against-average in the league. Five weeks ago, Marinov was at 1.92 and Castro at 1.39. Both goaltenders trail GAA leader Jack Spicer of Waterloo, who is a perfect 6-0 on the season and has allowed just eight goals in seven games and sports a 1.27 GAA.

Those three goaltenders are just part of the Western Conference dominance so far as eight of league's top 10 goaltenders are Western Conference players. Fargo, Waterloo and Sioux City each have two netminders in the top 10.

Not letting it hurt

Lincoln is the third-highest team in the league with 19.9 penalty minutes per game but lead the league in penalty kills at 85.3%. The Stars have allowed just 11 power-play goals this season. Omaha, which leads the league in penalty minutes per game, is second in penalty kills at 84.2%. Tri-City is second in penalty minutes and is at 74.7%, just slightly below the league average of 75.6%.

NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
USHL
USHL notebook: Youngstown, Cedar Rapids set outdoor game in NFL stadium
The game, originally slated for the Phantoms' home ice at the 5,900-seat Covelli Centre, now will be played on the same ground the NFL's Browns play.
December 23, 2022 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Allan_Paul_1O0T2041_cropped_II.9697.jpg
USHL
Paul Allan, former athletics administrator at Minnesota State, named USHL director of communications
Allan worked at MSU-Mankato from 1985 until he retired earlier this month.
December 21, 2022 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
DSC02113.JPG
USHL
Forward of the Week Mack Celebrini joins other USHL honorees
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defenseman Brendan Fitzgerald had a big assist weekend while Youngstown goalie Colin Winn picks up two victories.
December 19, 2022 08:23 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
RAL_4211_large.jpg
International
United States wins 9th World Junior A Challenge title with victory over Canada East
Vermont commit Alex Bump of Prior Lake scored the game-winner and Andover native Garrett Schifsky added a pair of goals to pace Team USA to a 5-2 win over Canada East in Cornwall, Ontario.
December 18, 2022 07:20 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
g7oSsfVU rotated.jpg
International
US beats Sweden, will play for gold at World Junior A Challenge
Brainerd's Eric Pohlkamp scored twice on the power play and Notre Dame commit Cole Knuble picked up the game-winner for the Americans after rallying from a two-goal deficit.
December 17, 2022 09:09 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
rus_USA_62.JPG
USHL
After injuries shorten football career, former D-I defenseman commit heads back to the hockey rink
Talented in three sports, Jake Ratzlaff chose Badgers football over Gophers hockey a few years ago. With injuries hampering his gridiron future, he is back on the ice looking for a place to play.
December 13, 2022 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Griffin Erdman cr. Stephanie Lyn Photography (1).jpg
USHL
Hat trick helps Waterloo's Griffin Erdman join USHL players of the week
Erdman doubled his goal output for the season with three goals and an assist in a 5-4 win over Des Moines on Friday.
December 13, 2022 06:25 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
A hockey player wearing a black and blue jersey prepares for a face-off. The jersey has the outline of the state of Wisconsin on the front and has the letter 'MC' inside of it.
USHL
Ivy League dreams become a reality for former St. Thomas Academy standout Tyler Grahme
Grahme played three seasons and made two state tournament appearances with the Cadets before competing in junior hockey. He recently earned a commitment to play Division I at Dartmouth.
December 13, 2022 02:26 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
041621.S.FF.FORCEHOCKEY
USHL
USHL Plays of the Week: Slick moves and a final-minute rally
The Tri-City Storm had one of the comebacks of the season and the rest of the USHL delivered some highlight-reel plays this past week that you've got to see.
December 12, 2022 02:36 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Cornwall, Ont-2022-12-11 - Game 2 - USA vs Canada West during th
International
US drops opening game of World Junior A Challenge
Moorhead's Gavin Lindberg scored, but the Americans went 1-for-8 on the power play in the tournament-opening loss.
December 11, 2022 07:22 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live

Also on fire

Tri-City's Evan Werner has wasted no time getting on the scoreboard for the Storm. Traded Nov. 16 from Omaha, Werner has scored in each game so far since he joined Tri-City. The reigning USHL Player of the Week is on a five-game goal streak and has seven tallies in that span. Werner had six points last weekend in wins over Sioux Falls and Sioux City. As a Lancer, Werner scored three goals in 14 games before the trade and was a minus-13 on the ice.

Tri-City teammate Cale Ashcroft , along with Madison's Andrew Kuzma , are on six-game point streaks.

Werner has 10 goals and has 17 points on the season. The Storm are 8-9-0-1, 10 points behind of Fargo in the Western Conference and have allowed the second-most goals (75) in the USHL this season. Mirroring its overall record, the Storm are 3-3 over their last six games, but that hasn't had head coach Anthony Noreen overly concerned.

“That’s the only thing we’re worried about at this point in the season, is making sure that there’s forward growth, making sure that there’s progress, making sure that our guys are getting better," Noreen told KSNB-TV in Hastings, Neb., this week.

Head east

The Green Bay Gamblers and the Youngstown Phantoms are playing a two-game series, beginning Thursday night, Dec. 1, in Rochester, New York, as part of the second-annual USHL American Cup Powered by Wegmans. The event also includes a youth tournament for 14U, 15U, 16U and 18U.

