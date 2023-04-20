USHL Notebook: Force chase Anderson Cup while Bucs, Stampede battle for playoff spot with one weekend to go

The final weekend of the regular season is here and there’s still a lot to be decided. USHL writer Jordan McAlpine takes a look around the league and some of the top stories.

Force closing in on Anderson Cup

Fargo owns the USHL’s most points (84) and the Force are closing in on their first Anderson Cup in franchise history. Chicago (81 points) can still mathematically catch Fargo but the Force can clinch three different ways this weekend.



Fargo regulation win

Chicago regulation loss

Fargo earns one point and Chicago loses in overtime or a shootout

Fargo’s 38 wins currently rank second in the USHL behind Waterloo (39). Win No. 38 also gave Nick Oliver the franchise record for most wins by a first-year head coach. A 39th win would make Oliver the winningest single-season Force coach overall, besting John Marks' 38 in the 2012-13 season.

Buccaneers and Stampede battle for final spot

It’s going to be a photo finish for the league’s final playoff spot. Des Moines currently holds the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with 56 points, two up on Sioux Falls.

🧹🧹🧹



Bucs busted out the brooms on the road with 3️⃣ wins 2️⃣ shutouts and 1️⃣ step forward in the playoff race!



Recap, playoff scenarios, and what’s ahead ⬇️https://t.co/V0XaLx29So — Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) April 17, 2023

Des Moines will play a home-and-home against Cedar Rapids while the Stampede have a home-and-home against Fargo. Whoever clinches that sixth spot will travel to either Lincoln or Waterloo on Monday for the first round of the playoffs.

Sioux Falls has points in three straight while Des Moines has won four straight. The Bucs won three games last weekend – two at Tri-City and one in Omaha.

“There’s a positive vibe around our group right now,” Des Moines head coach Matt Curley told The Rink Live earlier this week. “We’ve certainly had our ups and downs this season and at times it felt like a lot more downs than up. But we’re excited to be playing meaningful hockey at this time of year.

“It’s never easy to win in this league and I think it’s important to have the success we did last weekend. It puts our group in a position to do what we set out to do at the start of the season.”

Eastern Conference logjam

Cedar Rapids defeated Madison 3-0 Tuesday night, further complicating the Eastern Conference standings. Green Bay, Dubuque and Cedar Rapids are fourth, fifth and sixth with 69, 68 and 67 points respectively.

The USHL Three #StarsRise of the Night!



⭐️Charlie Lurie (@RidertownUSA) 2-1--3, 2 SOG, +3, GWG, had a hand in all 3⃣ goals



⭐️⭐️Bruno Bruveris (@RidertownUSA) 19-save shutout in 3-0 home win



⭐️⭐️⭐️Martins Lavins (@RidertownUSA) 1-0--1, 3 SOG +1 — USHL (@USHL) April 19, 2023

Whoever finishes first among the three will earn home ice in the first round of the playoffs. The sixth-place team will head to either Youngstown or the NTDP.

Green Bay faces Madison in a home-and-home and Dubuque has the same against Waterloo. Cedar Rapids finishes the regular season with that above-mentioned home-and-home against Des Moines.

Stampede tender defenseman Matthew Grimes

Sioux Falls announced on Wednesday it has tendered left-shot defenseman Matthew Grimes for the 2023-24 season. Grimes has played for Mount St. Charles Academy the past two seasons and put up 11-35-46 in 51 games this season.

We’re excited the tendering of @matthewgrimes_ !



Matthew is an ‘07 defenseman who will be joining the 2023-24 roster.



Check it out all the info-> https://t.co/FW6ZN6cNmp — Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) April 18, 2023

The Locust Valley, New York native becomes the seventh USHL player tendered for next season. Grimes is the third tender in Sioux Falls franchise history and the first since Cameron McDonald (2019).

"Our organization has had the opportunity to watch Matthew many times this year and he has proven to be an elite defenseman," said Sioux Falls head coach Eric Rud. "We are excited to have him as a part of the Stampede family."

Sioux Falls surrenders its Phase I first-round pick in the USHL Draft this upcoming spring. The USHL Draft begins on May 2.