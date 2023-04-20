USHL Notebook: Force chase Anderson Cup while Bucs, Stampede battle for playoff spot with one weekend to go
Des Moines and Sioux Falls continue their battle in the west while several Eastern Conference teams jockey for playoff positioning heading into final weekend
The final weekend of the regular season is here and there’s still a lot to be decided. USHL writer Jordan McAlpine takes a look around the league and some of the top stories.
Force closing in on Anderson Cup
Fargo owns the USHL’s most points (84) and the Force are closing in on their first Anderson Cup in franchise history. Chicago (81 points) can still mathematically catch Fargo but the Force can clinch three different ways this weekend.
- Fargo regulation win
- Chicago regulation loss
- Fargo earns one point and Chicago loses in overtime or a shootout
Fargo’s 38 wins currently rank second in the USHL behind Waterloo (39). Win No. 38 also gave Nick Oliver the franchise record for most wins by a first-year head coach. A 39th win would make Oliver the winningest single-season Force coach overall, besting John Marks' 38 in the 2012-13 season.
Buccaneers and Stampede battle for final spot
It’s going to be a photo finish for the league’s final playoff spot. Des Moines currently holds the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with 56 points, two up on Sioux Falls.
🧹🧹🧹— Des Moines Buccaneers (@bucshockey) April 17, 2023
Bucs busted out the brooms on the road with 3️⃣ wins 2️⃣ shutouts and 1️⃣ step forward in the playoff race!
Recap, playoff scenarios, and what’s ahead ⬇️https://t.co/V0XaLx29So
Des Moines will play a home-and-home against Cedar Rapids while the Stampede have a home-and-home against Fargo. Whoever clinches that sixth spot will travel to either Lincoln or Waterloo on Monday for the first round of the playoffs.
Sioux Falls has points in three straight while Des Moines has won four straight. The Bucs won three games last weekend – two at Tri-City and one in Omaha.
“There’s a positive vibe around our group right now,” Des Moines head coach Matt Curley told The Rink Live earlier this week. “We’ve certainly had our ups and downs this season and at times it felt like a lot more downs than up. But we’re excited to be playing meaningful hockey at this time of year.
“It’s never easy to win in this league and I think it’s important to have the success we did last weekend. It puts our group in a position to do what we set out to do at the start of the season.”
Eastern Conference logjam
Cedar Rapids defeated Madison 3-0 Tuesday night, further complicating the Eastern Conference standings. Green Bay, Dubuque and Cedar Rapids are fourth, fifth and sixth with 69, 68 and 67 points respectively.
The USHL Three #StarsRise of the Night!— USHL (@USHL) April 19, 2023
⭐️Charlie Lurie (@RidertownUSA) 2-1--3, 2 SOG, +3, GWG, had a hand in all 3⃣ goals
⭐️⭐️Bruno Bruveris (@RidertownUSA) 19-save shutout in 3-0 home win
⭐️⭐️⭐️Martins Lavins (@RidertownUSA) 1-0--1, 3 SOG +1
Whoever finishes first among the three will earn home ice in the first round of the playoffs. The sixth-place team will head to either Youngstown or the NTDP.
Green Bay faces Madison in a home-and-home and Dubuque has the same against Waterloo. Cedar Rapids finishes the regular season with that above-mentioned home-and-home against Des Moines.
Stampede tender defenseman Matthew Grimes
Sioux Falls announced on Wednesday it has tendered left-shot defenseman Matthew Grimes for the 2023-24 season. Grimes has played for Mount St. Charles Academy the past two seasons and put up 11-35-46 in 51 games this season.
We’re excited the tendering of @matthewgrimes_ !— Sioux Falls Stampede (@sfstampede) April 18, 2023
Matthew is an ‘07 defenseman who will be joining the 2023-24 roster.
Check it out all the info-> https://t.co/FW6ZN6cNmp
The Locust Valley, New York native becomes the seventh USHL player tendered for next season. Grimes is the third tender in Sioux Falls franchise history and the first since Cameron McDonald (2019).
"Our organization has had the opportunity to watch Matthew many times this year and he has proven to be an elite defenseman," said Sioux Falls head coach Eric Rud. "We are excited to have him as a part of the Stampede family."
Sioux Falls surrenders its Phase I first-round pick in the USHL Draft this upcoming spring. The USHL Draft begins on May 2.
Ice Chips
- Des Moines forward Braden Rourke, Des Moines defenseman Michael Bevilacqua and Lincoln goaltender Cameron Whitehead were named the USHL Players of the Week for Week 29. For more on their recent play, click here.
- Lincoln and Waterloo are battling for a opening-round bye in the Western Conference while Youngstown and the NTDP are doing the same out east. Waterloo currently holds the second spot in the West with 79 points, one ahead of Lincoln. Youngstown and the NTDP are tied with 77 points.
- The NTDP (36-19-3-2) and Youngstown (36-19-4-1) have nearly identical records. Youngstown will visit the NTDP for a pair of games this weekend. The season series is tied 5-5.
The final weekend of regulation games is here... We take on Team USA for a chance to secure second place and get a first-round bye week for playoffs.— Youngstown Phantoms (@YtownPhantoms) April 19, 2023
You won't want to miss this matchup! For tickets, call 330.747.PUCK pic.twitter.com/L1FGyrjhqe
- Des Moines, Lincoln and Waterloo have all won four straight. That’s the USHL’s longest current win streak. Lincoln has points in nine (8-1-0-1) of its last 10.
- Lincoln forward Mason Marcellus currently has a seven-game point streak and 11 points (5-6-11) in that stretch. Marcellus leads Lincoln with 67 points (19-48-67) in 57 games.
- Tri-City defenseman Sebastian Tornqvist will be suspended for both Tri-City’s games this weekend. Tornqvist was suspended two games for boarding last Saturday.
- Several USHL players are competing at the U18 World Championships in Switzerland right now.
Macklin Celebrini
(Chicago),
Maxim Strbak
(Sioux Falls) and
Michael Hrabal
(Omaha) headline the group.
As the U18 Worlds get underway Thursday in Switzerland, take a team-by-team look at some of the top prospects in this year's event
- The USHL Phase I combine takes place this weekend in Chicago. For rosters and more on the event, click here.
- The Clark Cup Playoffs get underway Monday. Only one series is set so far as Tri-City will host Sioux City. The opening round will feature best-of-three series.
