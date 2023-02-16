USHL Notebook: Fargo knocks off Sioux Falls, Bucs earn OT win and pair of Stars extend point streak

OMAHA, Neb. — As this weekend’s games quickly approach on the horizon, USHL writer Jordan McAlpine gets you caught up on what’s happening around the United States Hockey League.

Knuble nets 21st goal in Fargo’s Wednesday win over Sioux Falls

Four different Fargo skaters found the back of the net Wednesday night in Fargo’s 4-2 win over Sioux Falls. The Force have points in seven straight (6-0-1-0) and are 8-1-1-0 in their last 10.

The win also extended Fargo’s lead in the Western Conference to six points over Waterloo.

Cole Knuble scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season in the first period and also added an assist on Mac Swanson’s third-period goal. Knuble is currently fourth in the USHL with 47 points and his 21 goals are seventh in the league.

Cole Knuble gets us started with his 21st goal of the year🔥 pic.twitter.com/x5ESCE45Oq — Fargo Force (@FargoForce) February 16, 2023

Fargo (28-8-1-3) has a huge series this weekend against Lincoln (25-13-2-0). The two teams will meet Friday and Saturday at Scheels Arena.

Buccaneers continue success against Lincoln

It’s been an up-and-down season in Iowa’s capital city. Although the Buccaneers are still just two points out of a playoff spot, Des Moines (14-18-5-3) is seventh in the Western Conference and 2-5-2-1 in its last 10.

However, the Buccaneers have won their last two games against the Lincoln Stars. Des Moines defeated Lincoln in overtime Tuesday night thanks to Michael Bevilacqua’s power-play goal 2:16 into the extra frame.

Lincoln’s Ali and Buckberger extend point streaks

Lincoln forward Brennan Ali and defenseman Boston Buckberger both extended their point streaks to six games in that overtime loss to Des Moines. Ali scored a short-handed goal that gave Lincoln a 2-1 lead late in the first period.

The 2022 seventh-round pick (212th overall) of the Detroit Red Wings has nine goals and 18 assists this season. His 27 points are currently fourth on Lincoln’s roster and Ali has eight points (2-6-8) during his current point streak.

Lincoln forward Brennan Ali has eight points (2-6-8) during his current six-game point streak. Ali scored a short-handed goal Tuesday night against Des Moines. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

As for Buckberger, the Wisconsin commit had a goal and an assist in the loss. His goal tied the game with 15 seconds left in the third period and forced overtime. Buckberger has nine points (1-8-9) over his streak and his 33 points (5-28-33) rank third amongst USHL defensemen.

The Stars also have points in six straight games (5-0-1-0) as a team.

Players of the Week

In case you missed it earlier this week, the USHL announced its Players of the Week Monday evening. A pair of Fargo Force - defenseman Joe Palodichuk and goaltender Matej Marinov - and Chicago forward Macklin Celebrini took home the respective honors.

