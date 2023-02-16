Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

USHL Notebook: Fargo knocks off Sioux Falls, Bucs earn OT win and pair of Stars extend point streak

With three mid-week games in the rearview mirror, get caught up on what you may have missed before another busy USHL weekend

Fargo Force forward Cole Knuble (22) skates around Sioux Falls defenseman Alexander Rybakov (27) on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Scheels Arena in Fargo. Knuble scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season in the 4-2 win.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
February 16, 2023 04:02 PM

OMAHA, Neb. — As this weekend’s games quickly approach on the horizon, USHL writer Jordan McAlpine gets you caught up on what’s happening around the United States Hockey League.

Knuble nets 21st goal in Fargo’s Wednesday win over Sioux Falls

Four different Fargo skaters found the back of the net Wednesday night in Fargo’s 4-2 win over Sioux Falls. The Force have points in seven straight (6-0-1-0) and are 8-1-1-0 in their last 10.

The win also extended Fargo’s lead in the Western Conference to six points over Waterloo.

Cole Knuble scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season in the first period and also added an assist on Mac Swanson’s third-period goal. Knuble is currently fourth in the USHL with 47 points and his 21 goals are seventh in the league.

Fargo (28-8-1-3) has a huge series this weekend against Lincoln (25-13-2-0). The two teams will meet Friday and Saturday at Scheels Arena.

Antonio Fernandez Lincoln.JPG
Buccaneers continue success against Lincoln

It’s been an up-and-down season in Iowa’s capital city. Although the Buccaneers are still just two points out of a playoff spot, Des Moines (14-18-5-3) is seventh in the Western Conference and 2-5-2-1 in its last 10.

However, the Buccaneers have won their last two games against the Lincoln Stars. Des Moines defeated Lincoln in overtime Tuesday night thanks to Michael Bevilacqua’s power-play goal 2:16 into the extra frame.

Michael Bevilacqua Goal.JPG
Lincoln’s Ali and Buckberger extend point streaks

Lincoln forward Brennan Ali and defenseman Boston Buckberger both extended their point streaks to six games in that overtime loss to Des Moines. Ali scored a short-handed goal that gave Lincoln a 2-1 lead late in the first period.

The 2022 seventh-round pick (212th overall) of the Detroit Red Wings has nine goals and 18 assists this season. His 27 points are currently fourth on Lincoln’s roster and Ali has eight points (2-6-8) during his current point streak.

Brennan Ali Lincoln.JPG
Lincoln forward Brennan Ali has eight points (2-6-8) during his current six-game point streak. Ali scored a short-handed goal Tuesday night against Des Moines.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

As for Buckberger, the Wisconsin commit had a goal and an assist in the loss. His goal tied the game with 15 seconds left in the third period and forced overtime. Buckberger has nine points (1-8-9) over his streak and his 33 points (5-28-33) rank third amongst USHL defensemen.

The Stars also have points in six straight games (5-0-1-0) as a team.

Players of the Week

In case you missed it earlier this week, the USHL announced its Players of the Week Monday evening. A pair of Fargo Force - defenseman Joe Palodichuk and goaltender Matej Marinov - and Chicago forward Macklin Celebrini took home the respective honors.

For more on each player and their recent play, click here.

Ice Chips

  • Dubuque forward Riley Stuart received a one-game suspension for kneeing during Tuesday’s game against Green Bay.
  • Green Bay forward Jimmy Clark recorded his second multi-goal game of the season Tuesday night. Clark had two goals and an assist in the 5-1 win. The former Edina Hornet has 11 goals and 27 points in 40 games this season. His 27 points rank fourth on Green Bay’s roster.
  • Sioux Falls forward Isaac Gordon extended his point streak to seven games in the loss to Fargo. Gordon scored his 13th goal of the season in the third period and has goals in two of his last three games. Gordon has eight points (4-4-8) during his current streak and also has points in nine of his last 11 games.
  • Chicago forward Quinn Finley has points in eight of his last nine games. Finley had a goal and two assists last Saturday and has recorded three points in two of his last four games. Finley has 14 points (6-8-14) over the last nine games and has made an impact through his first 11 games with the Steel.
  • Dubuque defenseman Max Burkholder has points in five of his last six games. The Colorado College commit has 34 points in 39 games this season. His 34 points are tied with Eric Pohlkamp for the most amongst USHL defensemen.
  • The Rink Live released its latest round of USHL Power Rankings Wednesday morning. Fargo led the way once again this week but there’s some movement near the top of the league. To view the full rankings, click here.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
