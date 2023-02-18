Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

USHL Notebook: Fargo comeback, Bucs' OT win and Celebrini's 30th goal highlight exciting Friday night

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine takes a look back at Friday's six-game slate

USHL logo with background.jpg
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
February 18, 2023 02:28 PM

All 16 teams will be in action Saturday but before the puck drops, get caught up on what you might have missed Friday night.

Bucs earn another OT win

The Buccaneers picked up their second overtime win in 72 hours with a 4-3 win over Waterloo. Des Moines defeated Lincoln by the same score Tuesday night and Friday’s game had a similar feel.

The Buccaneers jumped out to a 3-2 lead, only to see Waterloo’s Miko Matikka tied it with 1:28 left. Waterloo was also a perfect 8-0-0-0 in overtime this season coming into Friday’s game.

However, Owen West added a blemish to Waterloo’s loss column as the Michigan State commit found the back of the net with 47 seconds left in overtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Force out-dual Stars

Two of the top teams in the Western Conference skated to a 3-2 final Friday night at Scheels Arena. Doug Grimes and Daniel Sambuco gave Lincoln a 2-0 lead in the second period, only to see the Force respond with three unanswered goals.

Cole Knuble got Force on the board late in the second period, Joe Palodichuk tied it 3:30 into the third and Owen Mehlenbacher netted the eventual game-winner 1:01 later.

Between Fargo’s win and Waterloo’s overtime loss, Fargo’s lead increases to seven atop the Western Conference. The Force have won four straight and have points in eight straight (7-0-1-0). The same two teams will meet again Saturday.

Celebrini scores pair and nets No. 30

Macklin Celebrini scored Chicago’s first and fourth goal of the night in a 4-3 win over Cedar Rapids. The rookie phenom has nine points over his last three games (6-3-9) and his second goal Friday night was a thing of beauty.

Celebrini’s game-winner extended Chicago’s win streak to five. The Steel have points in six straight (5-0-1-0) and are 6-3-1-0 in their last 10. Chicago will host the USNTDP for a pair of games on Saturday and Sunday.

Phantoms explode for four first-period goals in win over Dubuque

Shane Lachance picked up two points (1-1-2) and Jake Rozzi scored a pair of goals in Youngstown’s 6-3 win over Dubuque.

Four different Phantoms ( Matthew Perkins, Rozzi, Justin Varner and Lachance) found the back of the net in the first period and the Phantoms also tacked on a pair of goals in the third.

The Phantoms have points in four straight (3-0-1-0) and eight of their last 10 (7-2-1-0). Youngstown is currently third in the Eastern Conference, just three points behind Green Bay. The same two teams will meet Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
DSCF0451.JPG
USHL
USHL Notebook: Fargo knocks off Sioux Falls, Bucs earn OT win and pair of Stars extend point streak
With three mid-week games in the rearview mirror, get caught up on what you may have missed before another busy USHL weekend
February 16, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Michael Bevilacqua Goal.JPG
USHL
Buccaneers defenseman Michael Bevilacqua continues development and continues success against Lincoln
Veteran defenseman nets another game-winner Tuesday night in overtime win over Stars
February 16, 2023 08:43 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Lincoln Stars Goal Celebration DSM.jpg
USHL
USHL Power Rankings for Feb. 15: Which teams made the biggest push?
Force stay put, Stars back on track and top teams shuffle in this week’s rankings
February 15, 2023 01:52 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Celebrini POTW.jpg
USHL
Chicago's Macklin Celebrini, pair of Force take home USHL Player of the Week honors
Macklin Celebrini continues his torrid stretch while Fargo's Matej Marinov remains unbeaten in regulation
February 13, 2023 06:29 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Antonio Fernandez Lincoln.JPG
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Win streaks roll on, Celebrini overtakes point lead and busy week on tap
Lincoln's win streak hits five, pair of rookies record hat tricks and Gamblers deliver overtime thriller
February 13, 2023 04:54 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Brown Faceoff Aubri Brown Game.JPG
USHL
Through tragedy comes a positive as The Aubri Brown Club leaves its mark in Sioux City
Year two a "slam dunk" success for Sioux City's Aubri Brown Game
February 12, 2023 12:34 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Graham Gamache Tri-City.JPG
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Brännman posts zeros, Gamache stays hot and Eastern Conference race tightens up
Trades and suspensions dominate USHL headlines as trade deadline looms at end of the month
February 09, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL logo with background.jpg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Slew of trades and six players suspended in busy start to February
Force and Stars swap players, Cedar Rapids adds Jack Musa and Des Moines makes a pair of deals
February 07, 2023 02:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Alex Bump Nate Benoit.JPG
USHL
Lancers deal leading scorer Alex Bump to Tri-City, send captain Nate Benoit to Waterloo
The Omaha Lancers deal a pair of NHL picks and two of their captains within the Western Conference
February 07, 2023 11:40 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL logo with background.jpg
USHL
Pair of Black Hawks and Tri-City's Cameron Korpi take home USHL Player of the Week honors
Waterloo's Gavin O'Connell and Ben Robertson were named the USHL Forward and Defenseman of the Week after recording six and five-point weekends
February 06, 2023 06:55 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Ice Chips

  • Speaking of Green Bay, the Gamblers skated to a 3-2 win in Muskegon Friday night. Jakub Altrichter scored the game-winner late in the third period. Green Bay has won three straight and will look to complete a weekend sweep Saturday.
  • Omaha defeated Madison 4-2 Friday night. The Lancers and Capitols will also play again Saturday.
  • Fargo goaltender Matej Marinov improved to 17-0-0-2 in the win over Lincoln. Marinov turned aside 25 of the 27 shots fired his way.

  • Cedar Rapids defenseman Eric Pohlkamp scored his 14th goal of the season in the loss to Chicago. Pohlkamp leads all USHL defensemen in goals.

    PohlkampAAG.jpg
    Prospects
    BioSteel game the latest accolade as Eric Pohlkamp continues to thrive in second USHL season
    Eric Pohlkamp has flown under the radar the last few years. But after a strong start to the season, the Bemidji State commit continues to emerge as a draft prospect
    January 18, 2023 01:28 PM
     · 
    By  Jordan McAlpine

  • Youngstown will be without goaltender Jacob Fowler once again Saturday night. Fowler was handed a two-game suspension earlier this week for roughing.
  • Sioux City will look to snap a four-game losing streak Saturday night against Tri-City.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
Lincoln Stars Win.JPG
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Stars sweep weekend, West stays interesting and Fighting Saints post pair of shutouts
First weekend of February features overtime thrillers and Western Conference race heats up
February 06, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Ryan Conmy Sioux City.JPG
USHL
Rookie forward Ryan Conmy is making the most of his time and opportunity in Sioux City
Ryan Conmy has quietly been one of the USHL's top rookies with 23 goals and 35 points for the Sioux City Musketeers
February 06, 2023 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jake Richard Tri-City Debut 1.JPG
USHL
Tri-City forward Jake Richard debuts with new squad after "whirlwind" week
After being traded from Muskegon to Tri-City on Monday, Jake Richard debuted with his new squad Friday night in Omaha
February 04, 2023 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Tucker Shedd Mini Sticks Story 1.JPG
USHL
Mini Sticks, major impact; Omaha defenseman Tucker Shedd doing his part to raise cancer awareness
After watching his mom fight breast cancer as a kid, Tucker Shedd created The Mini Sticks Charitable Organization to help those impacted by cancer
February 02, 2023 11:23 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine