USHL Notebook: Fargo comeback, Bucs' OT win and Celebrini's 30th goal highlight exciting Friday night

All 16 teams will be in action Saturday but before the puck drops, get caught up on what you might have missed Friday night.

Bucs earn another OT win

The Buccaneers picked up their second overtime win in 72 hours with a 4-3 win over Waterloo. Des Moines defeated Lincoln by the same score Tuesday night and Friday’s game had a similar feel.

The Buccaneers jumped out to a 3-2 lead, only to see Waterloo’s Miko Matikka tied it with 1:28 left. Waterloo was also a perfect 8-0-0-0 in overtime this season coming into Friday’s game.

However, Owen West added a blemish to Waterloo’s loss column as the Michigan State commit found the back of the net with 47 seconds left in overtime.

Force out-dual Stars

Two of the top teams in the Western Conference skated to a 3-2 final Friday night at Scheels Arena. Doug Grimes and Daniel Sambuco gave Lincoln a 2-0 lead in the second period, only to see the Force respond with three unanswered goals.

Cole Knuble got Force on the board late in the second period, Joe Palodichuk tied it 3:30 into the third and Owen Mehlenbacher netted the eventual game-winner 1:01 later.

Between Fargo’s win and Waterloo’s overtime loss, Fargo’s lead increases to seven atop the Western Conference. The Force have won four straight and have points in eight straight (7-0-1-0). The same two teams will meet again Saturday.

Celebrini scores pair and nets No. 30

Macklin Celebrini scored Chicago’s first and fourth goal of the night in a 4-3 win over Cedar Rapids. The rookie phenom has nine points over his last three games (6-3-9) and his second goal Friday night was a thing of beauty.

Celebrini’s game-winner extended Chicago’s win streak to five. The Steel have points in six straight (5-0-1-0) and are 6-3-1-0 in their last 10. Chicago will host the USNTDP for a pair of games on Saturday and Sunday.

Phantoms explode for four first-period goals in win over Dubuque

Shane Lachance picked up two points (1-1-2) and Jake Rozzi scored a pair of goals in Youngstown’s 6-3 win over Dubuque.

Four different Phantoms ( Matthew Perkins, Rozzi, Justin Varner and Lachance) found the back of the net in the first period and the Phantoms also tacked on a pair of goals in the third.

The Phantoms have points in four straight (3-0-1-0) and eight of their last 10 (7-2-1-0). Youngstown is currently third in the Eastern Conference, just three points behind Green Bay. The same two teams will meet Saturday.

