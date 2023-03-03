Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

USHL Notebook; Dubuque defeats Chicago, Gamblers tender Lev Katzin and trade deadline now in rearview mirror

Fighting Saints improve to 3-0 against Chicago, Gamblers tender promising center and trio of teams bolster their roster before Monday's trade deadline

USHL DES MOINES BUCCANEERS.JPG
The Des Moines Buccaneers have points in seven (5-3-1-1) of their last 10 overall and have won three of their last four at home. Des Moines will play a home-and-home against Dubuque this weekend.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
March 02, 2023 07:20 PM

OMAHA, Neb. — As this weekend’s games quickly approach on the horizon, USHL writer Jordan McAlpine gets you caught up on what’s happening around the United States Hockey League.

Trade Deadline features trio of deals

After a slow start to Monday’s USHL trade deadline, three deals were completed before the 6 p.m. deadline — including a pair of moves by the Western Conference's top two teams.

Waterloo acquired defenseman Garrett Brown from Sioux City, Fargo added forward Zam Plante from Chicago and Cedar Rapids also acquired Charlie Lurie from Omaha.

Fighting Saints earn another win over Chicago

This week’s slate got started early as Dubuque defeated Chicago Tuesday night in overtime, 5-4. Forward William Staring recorded a three-point night (2-1-3), including the OT winner, while Marcus Brännman recorded 26 saves in his 17th win of the season.

The Fighting Saints are 3-0 against Chicago this season and have won the last two meetings in overtime. Dubuque enters this weekend fifth in the Eastern Conference, just one point behind the USNTDP and five behind Green Bay and Youngstown.

Gamblers tender Katzin

Green Bay added an intriguing piece to its future earlier this week in forward Lev Katzin. The left-shot center has racked up 42 goals and 120 points in 64 games with the Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA program and St. Andrew’s College this season.

Katzin is an Ontario native and is expected to join the Gamblers next season. He’s Green Bay’s first tender since 2013 and just the fifth in franchise history.

“We are proud to welcome Lev to the Green Bay Gamblers organization,” said head coach and general manager Michael Leone. “He is a winning hockey player and person, with the skill and character to make an immediate and positive impact on our team and the league. Our staff put in the work to make this happen, and we can’t wait to have him join our group next season.”

Force lead Power Rankings once again

At this point it shouldn’t come as a surprise, but the Fargo Force continue to dominate atop the Western Conference.

Nick Oliver’s club has points in 11 straight and has won eight of its last 10. Fargo continues to lead the USHL in wins (31), points (67) and goal differential (plus-69), and Fargo’s win percentage is an impressive .761.

The Force were once again the top team in The Rink Live’s latest USHL Power Rankings.

20221230_Fargo Force vs. Des Moines Buccaneers_106.jpg
USHL
USHL Power Rankings for March 1: Teams gear up for stretch run as calendar flips to March
Top three teams remain the same while the Buccaneers and Storm among biggest risers
March 01, 2023 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Players of the Week

In case you missed it earlier this week, the USHL announced its Players of the Week Monday evening.

Tri-City forward Dane Dowiak, Dubuque defenseman Max Burkholder and Youngstown goaltender Jacob Fowler took home the respective honors. It’s the fifth weekly award for Fowler, who leads the USHL with five shutouts.

For more on each player and their recent play, click here.

Ice Chips

  • With two more overtime wins last weekend, Waterloo is 7-1 in overtime this season and 10-1 in games that have required overtime or a shootout.
  • The Youngstown Phantoms have earned points in eight (7-2-1-0) of their last 10 and are currently tied with Green Bay for second in the Eastern Conference. The two teams will meet four times in March.
  • Chicago forward Michael Emerson has points in five of his last six games. The UND commit is currently fourth in the USHL with 52 points.
  • Chicago forward Nick Moldenhauer has five points over his last three games, which includes a pair of two-goal games. Moldenhauer is tied for sixth in the USHL with 50 points and his 21 goals rank 13th in the league.
  • Lincoln forward Tanner Ludtke has scored in four straight games and his 25 goals rank sixth in the USHL. His 45 points are also the 12th most in the league. Lincoln is looking to snap a six-game losing skid this weekend.
  • The Des Moines Buccaneers are in the midst of a stretch of nine of 10 games at home. So far they’ve won three of the first four and have points in seven (5-3-1-1) of their last 10 games overall.
  • Des Moines forward Jak Vaarwerk has points in five of his last six games. Vaarwerk leads Des Moines with 35 points in 44 games.
  • Tri-City forward August Falloon has four goals over his past three games while Jake Richard has four over his last five. Richard is currently 10th in the USHL with 22 goals and tied with Ludtke with 45 points.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
