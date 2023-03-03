USHL Notebook; Dubuque defeats Chicago, Gamblers tender Lev Katzin and trade deadline now in rearview mirror

OMAHA, Neb. — As this weekend’s games quickly approach on the horizon, USHL writer Jordan McAlpine gets you caught up on what’s happening around the United States Hockey League.

Trade Deadline features trio of deals

After a slow start to Monday’s USHL trade deadline, three deals were completed before the 6 p.m. deadline — including a pair of moves by the Western Conference's top two teams.

Waterloo acquired defenseman Garrett Brown from Sioux City, Fargo added forward Zam Plante from Chicago and Cedar Rapids also acquired Charlie Lurie from Omaha.

Fighting Saints earn another win over Chicago

This week’s slate got started early as Dubuque defeated Chicago Tuesday night in overtime, 5-4. Forward William Staring recorded a three-point night (2-1-3), including the OT winner, while Marcus Brännman recorded 26 saves in his 17th win of the season.

It was quite the birthday last night for Will Staring! The defenseman grabbed two goals, including the game winner, as the Fighting Saints came back to beat the Chicago Steel 5-4 in OT!

The Fighting Saints are 3-0 against Chicago this season and have won the last two meetings in overtime. Dubuque enters this weekend fifth in the Eastern Conference, just one point behind the USNTDP and five behind Green Bay and Youngstown.

Gamblers tender Katzin

Green Bay added an intriguing piece to its future earlier this week in forward Lev Katzin. The left-shot center has racked up 42 goals and 120 points in 64 games with the Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA program and St. Andrew’s College this season.

Katzin is an Ontario native and is expected to join the Gamblers next season. He’s Green Bay’s first tender since 2013 and just the fifth in franchise history.

“We are proud to welcome Lev to the Green Bay Gamblers organization,” said head coach and general manager Michael Leone. “He is a winning hockey player and person, with the skill and character to make an immediate and positive impact on our team and the league. Our staff put in the work to make this happen, and we can’t wait to have him join our group next season.”

Force lead Power Rankings once again

At this point it shouldn’t come as a surprise, but the Fargo Force continue to dominate atop the Western Conference.

Nick Oliver’s club has points in 11 straight and has won eight of its last 10. Fargo continues to lead the USHL in wins (31), points (67) and goal differential (plus-69), and Fargo’s win percentage is an impressive .761.

The Force were once again the top team in The Rink Live’s latest USHL Power Rankings.

Players of the Week

In case you missed it earlier this week, the USHL announced its Players of the Week Monday evening.

Tri-City forward Dane Dowiak, Dubuque defenseman Max Burkholder and Youngstown goaltender Jacob Fowler took home the respective honors. It’s the fifth weekly award for Fowler, who leads the USHL with five shutouts.

