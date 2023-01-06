SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects | USHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

USHL notebook: Defense keys Fargo's six-game run to top of USHL

The Force finished the month of December with a 7-2 record, even while losing Knuble, Swanson and Palodichuk to the World Junior A Challenge.

fargo force and des moines buccaneers players on ice
Fargo Force goaltender Anton Castro bumps gloves with Cole Knuble (22) during a game against Des Moines on Dec. 29, 2022 at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
January 05, 2023 08:03 PM
Share

Fueled by a six-game win streak, the Fargo Force finally chased down the Chicago Steel to become the top USHL team during the past month.

The Force outscored Des Moines 16-5 during a three-game sweep at Scheels Arena before the new year. Fargo’s Cole Knuble (Grand Rapids, Minn./Notre Dame) ranks ninth in league scoring with 29 points (13/16) in 23 games while rookie Mac Swanson (Anchorage, Alaska/North Dakota) has 27 points with eight goals.

The Force, now with 41 points, finished the month of December with a 7-2 record, even while losing Knuble, Swanson and Joe Palodichuk to the U.S. squad for the World Junior A Challenge in the early part of the month.

It was simply a next-man-up mentality, Force head coach Nick Oliver said, going 3-1 without those players.

“We talked about it as a group like no one, no one person has to replace any of those guys that were missing," he said. "It's collectively as a group, everyone doing their job a little bit better. I think we grew as a team in those two weeks when those guys were gone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fargo also has a 1-2 punch between the pipes. With the USHL’s top goaltender Matej Marinov playing for Slovakia in the World Junior Championship (where he allowed one goal on eight shots primarily in a backup role to Adam Gajan ), Anton Castro (second in the league with a 2.29 GAA) played almost every minute in his absence.

“I think it starts with both goalies are extremely talented and they're both highly competitive kids, and they give us confidence with either of those guys in the net right now,” Oliver said. “I think as a group we would take a lot of pride in our team defense.”

fargo force and des moines buccaneers players on ice
Fargo Force goalie Anton Castro waits at his own bench during a stoppage of play Dec. 29, 2022 at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live

The Steel, with a second-best mark of 40 points, has four of the five top scorers in the league, led by Jack Harvey (Stacy, Minn. / Boston University) with 20 goals and 18 assists.

Michael Emerson (Yorktown Heights, N.Y. / North Dakota) has 34 points, Mack Celebrini (Vancouver, B.C. / Boston University) and Nicholas Moldenhauer (Mississauga, Ont. / Michigan) have 32 each.

Moldenhauer is in the midst of an eight-game point-scoring streak during which he’s registered 13 points on four goals and nine assists.

The Chicago Steel are 2-1 in their last three games, including a split against Green Bay. Fargo opens up a two-game series Friday at Lincoln while Chicago hosts the Muskegon Lumberjacks for a pair of games at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

"In my short time here, I have seen how they play and how they are coached," Lumberjacks head coach Parker Burgess said about Chicago on the team's website. "They are very prepared, they have a game plan, and they have some really high-profile players. If you give them time and space they are going to make plays. They are kind of the gold standard right now that everyone is chasing.

"For us (beating Chicago) would be huge and would help us build a lot of confidence to go into the second half of the season."

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
NHL: 2014 NHL Draft
USHL
NHL defenseman Anthony DeAngelo giving back to Cedar Rapids
The total dollar amount will go to the St. Luke's Center for Women's and Children's Health.
January 05, 2023 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Johnson / The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
fargo force and des moines buccaneers players on ice
USHL
Two Fargo Force players join Cedar Rapids goaltender on USHL weekly honors list
Kyle Smolen scored four goals and added three assists in the series against Des Moines to pick up forward of the week honors.
January 03, 2023 08:15 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
fargo force and des moines buccaneers players on ice
USHL
Des Moines' Joe Gramer comes home, faces former Moorhead teammate in Force's victory over Bucs
Gramer and Fargo Force forward Harper Bentz have limited chances to go toe-to-toe on the ice but both say decision to play juniors this year was the right one.
December 30, 2022 01:45 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
IMG_20221227_182103.jpg
USHL
For UND commit Jayden Perron, sister's love motivates him to play and be his best
Desirae Perron, 14, has autism and struggles with large crowds. Still, her desire to watch her brother play for the Chicago Steel is providing the drive for Jayden to work his way to the NHL.
December 28, 2022 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Chris Murphy / Special to The Rink Live
NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
USHL
USHL notebook: Youngstown, Cedar Rapids set outdoor game in NFL stadium
The game, originally slated for the Phantoms' home ice at the 5,900-seat Covelli Centre, now will be played on the same ground the NFL's Browns play.
December 23, 2022 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Allan_Paul_1O0T2041_cropped_II.9697.jpg
USHL
Paul Allan, former athletics administrator at Minnesota State, named USHL director of communications
Allan worked at MSU-Mankato from 1985 until he retired earlier this month.
December 21, 2022 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
DSC02113.JPG
USHL
Forward of the Week Mack Celebrini joins other USHL honorees
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defenseman Brendan Fitzgerald had a big assist weekend while Youngstown goalie Colin Winn picks up two victories.
December 19, 2022 08:23 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
RAL_4211_large.jpg
International
United States wins 9th World Junior A Challenge title with victory over Canada East
Vermont commit Alex Bump of Prior Lake scored the game-winner and Andover native Garrett Schifsky added a pair of goals to pace Team USA to a 5-2 win over Canada East in Cornwall, Ontario.
December 18, 2022 07:20 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
g7oSsfVU rotated.jpg
International
US beats Sweden, will play for gold at World Junior A Challenge
Brainerd's Eric Pohlkamp scored twice on the power play and Notre Dame commit Cole Knuble picked up the game-winner for the Americans after rallying from a two-goal deficit.
December 17, 2022 09:09 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
rus_USA_62.JPG
USHL
After injuries shorten football career, former D-I defenseman commit heads back to the hockey rink
Talented in three sports, Jake Ratzlaff chose Badgers football over Gophers hockey a few years ago. With injuries hampering his gridiron future, he is back on the ice looking for a place to play.
December 13, 2022 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

Behind the bench

The spotlight is on two USHL coaches this week as Cedar Rapids RoughRiders head coach Mark Carlson and Tri-City’s Anthony Noreen stand out. Carlson is second in the league in career victories, just 37 wins behind P.K. O’Handley’s 783.

O’Handley, who spent 25 seasons behind a USHL bench between North Iowa (1991-1998) and Waterloo (2002-21), is now the president of hockey operations for the Black Hawks.

Noreen cracked the top 10 in career wins with 325 victories. He was the USHL coach of the year last season.

Ice chips

  • The squad that represented Team USA at the World Junior Championships was made up of 25 current or former USHL players.
  • Cedar Rapids defenseman Eric Pohlkamp (Brainerd, Minn. / Bemidji State), who also played in the World Junior A Challenge, leads all league defensemen in scoring with 8-18-26 in 24 games played.
  • Omaha forward Charlie Lurie ’s (Minnetonka, Minn.) four-goal game at Sioux City on New Year’s Eve marked the second four-goal game by a USHL player this year. He also had an assist in the game for a five-point night.
  • Green Bay’s Kristoffer Eberly (Pinckney, Mich.) leads the USHL in games (21), minutes played (1,181) and wins (13). He ranks second in the league in saves (500), standing only behind Max Lundgren (Angelholm, Sweden), who has 507 saves for Des Moines.
fargo force and des moines buccaneers players on ice
Des Moines Buccaneers goaltender Max Lundgren chats with goalie Jan Korec during a break in play against the Fargo Force on Dec. 29, 2022 at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live

Related Topics: TRL NEWSLETTERFARGO FORCECHICAGO STEEL
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and assists with Northland Outdoors and other content produced by the company.
What to read next
Griffin Erdman cr. Stephanie Lyn Photography (1).jpg
USHL
Hat trick helps Waterloo's Griffin Erdman join USHL players of the week
Erdman doubled his goal output for the season with three goals and an assist in a 5-4 win over Des Moines on Friday.
December 13, 2022 06:25 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
A hockey player wearing a black and blue jersey prepares for a face-off. The jersey has the outline of the state of Wisconsin on the front and has the letter 'MC' inside of it.
USHL
Ivy League dreams become a reality for former St. Thomas Academy standout Tyler Grahme
Grahme played three seasons and made two state tournament appearances with the Cadets before competing in junior hockey. He recently earned a commitment to play Division I at Dartmouth.
December 13, 2022 02:26 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
041621.S.FF.FORCEHOCKEY
USHL
USHL Plays of the Week: Slick moves and a final-minute rally
The Tri-City Storm had one of the comebacks of the season and the rest of the USHL delivered some highlight-reel plays this past week that you've got to see.
December 12, 2022 02:36 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Cornwall, Ont-2022-12-11 - Game 2 - USA vs Canada West during th
International
US drops opening game of World Junior A Challenge
Moorhead's Gavin Lindberg scored, but the Americans went 1-for-8 on the power play in the tournament-opening loss.
December 11, 2022 07:22 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live