USHL Notebook: Connelly sets record, dates announced for pair of postponed games and playoffs inch closer

As this weekend's games quickly approach on the horizon, USHL writer Jordan McAlpine gets you caught up on what's happening around the USHL.

Connelly sets record in Tri-City’s 3-1 win over Omaha

Tri-City and Omaha were the only game in the league Tuesday night. Along with the standings implication — which Tri-City tied Lincoln for third in the Western Conference with the win — there was quite the storyline to follow.

With an empty-net goal in the final minutes, Trevor Connelly extended his point streak to a franchise record 18 games. It’s also the longest streak in the USHL this season.

Connelly has 15 goals and 29 points during this stretch and the Providence commit has 21 goals and 44 points in 52 games this season.

🏆 New Record Alert 🏆



Trevor Connelly breaks the Storm’s record for points scored in consecutive games with an 18 game point streak! pic.twitter.com/lbw57kxXEX — Tri-City Storm (@TriCityStorm) April 5, 2023

Jake Richard and Sebastian Tornqvist also scored in the win while Cameron Korpi made 28 saves. Tri-City has won three straight and is 7-2-1-0 in its last 10.

New dates set for postponed games

The USHL postponed a pair of games last Friday (March 31) due to severe weather in Eastern Iowa. A wise decision as multiple tornadoes and severe thunderstorms caused damage and impacted the area.

Crazy video out of Solon. Please take caution and find shelter if the storm is in your area. https://t.co/j6csRfIGXw — KCRG-TV9 (@KCRG) March 31, 2023

However, both games carried significant importance, especially with the logjam that is the Eastern Conference standings.

The USHL announced the new dates and times earlier this week as Green Bay will visit Dubuque on April 11 and Madison will play at Cedar Rapids on April 18. Both games will start at 7:05 p.m. CDT.

Waterloo’s Erdman commits to Northeastern

Griffin Erdman has been one of Waterloo’s most consistent forwards this season. Erdman netted his second hat trick of the season last Friday and has 15 goals and 37 points in 56 games.

The Wilmington, Delaware, native announced his commitment to Northeastern earlier this week on his Instagram. Erdman becomes the 25th college commit on Waterloo’s roster.

"Hard work gets rewarded, and Griffin always works," Waterloo head coach Matt Smaby said. "He's an 'everyday' guy who works and competes and makes our practices better. In games, he doesn't take a shift off. It's a 'worker' mentality, and we know Griff's going to bring it every night."

Coach Matt Smaby talking about new Northeastern recruit Griffin Erdman: "He's an 'everyday' guy who works and competes..."https://t.co/waiL2oH6vB — Waterloo Black Hawks (@BlckHawksHockey) April 6, 2023

Although Erdman played three games with Waterloo last season, this is his first full USHL season.

Playoff picture

The Clark Cup playoffs begin on April 24. The top six teams in each conference qualify for the playoffs and seven teams have already clinched their spots – four in the West Conference and three in the Eastern Conference. A couple others could join them this weekend.

A quick look at the USHL playoff picture as of April 3rd 👇#StarsRise | #clarkcupplayoffs2023 pic.twitter.com/R7ZYFYEYIY — USHL (@USHL) April 3, 2023

Magic Numbers (in points): Green Bay (4), Sioux City (5), Dubuque (8), Cedar Rapids (8).



Green Bay is currently fourth in the Eastern Conference with 64 points. The Gamblers need four points to clinch and will host Muskegon for a pair of games this weekend.

The Lumberjacks are currently seventh in the east with 53 points. Muskegon has seven games left, starting Thursday night in Dubuque.

If the Lumberjacks lose Thursday night, Green Bay can technically clinch with a regulation win over Muskegon on Friday.

Sioux City is fifth in the Western Conference with 57 points. The Musketeers need five points to clinch, whether that’s via wins or Des Moines’ losses. Sioux City will host red-hot Tri-City on Friday before playing at Des Moines on Saturday.

It’ll be a photo finish between the Buccaneers and Stampede for the final spot in the west. Sioux Falls (49 pts.) currently has a one-point edge but Des Moines (48 pts.) has played one fewer game.

Sioux Falls will host Waterloo on Friday and Tri-City on Saturday while the Buccaneers host Fargo on Friday and Sioux City on Saturday.

Fargo (80 pts.) currently holds a nine-point lead over Waterloo (71 pts.). The Force need just four points to clinch the Western Conference title. Each team has six games remaining.

Chicago (76 pts.) currently holds a three-point lead over Youngstown (73 pts.) for the top spot in the east. Chicago will play a pair of games at Youngstown this weekend.

Dubuque and Cedar Rapids are tied for fifth in the Eastern Conference with 60 points.

Although the Lancers are at the bottom of the Western Conference, Omaha is technically still alive. Omaha has 41 points.

Madison is the only team mathematically eliminated.