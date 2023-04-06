Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

USHL Notebook: Connelly sets record, dates announced for pair of postponed games and playoffs inch closer

Trevor Connelly extended his point streak to a franchise record 18 games Tuesday night while Waterloo’s Griffin Erdman announces commitment to Northeastern

C5235455-7639-48FE-A25B-B1DBB3237E89.jpeg
Waterloo forward Griffin Erdman has 15 goals and 37 points through 56 games. Erdman announced his commitment to Northeastern earlier this week. This is Erdman's first full USHL season.
Contributed / Waterloo Black Hawks
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 3:52 PM

As this weekend’s games quickly approach on the horizon, USHL writer Jordan McAlpine gets you caught up on what’s happening around the USHL.

Connelly sets record in Tri-City’s 3-1 win over Omaha

Tri-City and Omaha were the only game in the league Tuesday night. Along with the standings implication — which Tri-City tied Lincoln for third in the Western Conference with the win — there was quite the storyline to follow.

With an empty-net goal in the final minutes, Trevor Connelly extended his point streak to a franchise record 18 games. It’s also the longest streak in the USHL this season.

Connelly has 15 goals and 29 points during this stretch and the Providence commit has 21 goals and 44 points in 52 games this season.

Jake Richard and Sebastian Tornqvist also scored in the win while Cameron Korpi made 28 saves. Tri-City has won three straight and is 7-2-1-0 in its last 10.

New dates set for postponed games

The USHL postponed a pair of games last Friday (March 31) due to severe weather in Eastern Iowa. A wise decision as multiple tornadoes and severe thunderstorms caused damage and impacted the area.

However, both games carried significant importance, especially with the logjam that is the Eastern Conference standings.

The USHL announced the new dates and times earlier this week as Green Bay will visit Dubuque on April 11 and Madison will play at Cedar Rapids on April 18. Both games will start at 7:05 p.m. CDT.

Waterloo’s Erdman commits to Northeastern

Griffin Erdman has been one of Waterloo’s most consistent forwards this season. Erdman netted his second hat trick of the season last Friday and has 15 goals and 37 points in 56 games.

The Wilmington, Delaware, native announced his commitment to Northeastern earlier this week on his Instagram. Erdman becomes the 25th college commit on Waterloo’s roster.

"Hard work gets rewarded, and Griffin always works," Waterloo head coach Matt Smaby said. "He's an 'everyday' guy who works and competes and makes our practices better. In games, he doesn't take a shift off. It's a 'worker' mentality, and we know Griff's going to bring it every night."

Although Erdman played three games with Waterloo last season, this is his first full USHL season.

Playoff picture

The Clark Cup playoffs begin on April 24. The top six teams in each conference qualify for the playoffs and seven teams have already clinched their spots – four in the West Conference and three in the Eastern Conference. A couple others could join them this weekend.

Magic Numbers (in points): Green Bay (4), Sioux City (5), Dubuque (8), Cedar Rapids (8).

  • Green Bay is currently fourth in the Eastern Conference with 64 points. The Gamblers need four points to clinch and will host Muskegon for a pair of games this weekend.
  • The Lumberjacks are currently seventh in the east with 53 points. Muskegon has seven games left, starting Thursday night in Dubuque.
  • If the Lumberjacks lose Thursday night, Green Bay can technically clinch with a regulation win over Muskegon on Friday.
  • Sioux City is fifth in the Western Conference with 57 points. The Musketeers need five points to clinch, whether that’s via wins or Des Moines’ losses. Sioux City will host red-hot Tri-City on Friday before playing at Des Moines on Saturday.
  • It’ll be a photo finish between the Buccaneers and Stampede for the final spot in the west. Sioux Falls (49 pts.) currently has a one-point edge but Des Moines (48 pts.) has played one fewer game. 
  • Sioux Falls will host Waterloo on Friday and Tri-City on Saturday while the Buccaneers host Fargo on Friday and Sioux City on Saturday.
  • Fargo (80 pts.) currently holds a nine-point lead over Waterloo (71 pts.). The Force need just four points to clinch the Western Conference title. Each team has six games remaining.
  • Chicago (76 pts.) currently holds a three-point lead over Youngstown (73 pts.) for the top spot in the east. Chicago will play a pair of games at Youngstown this weekend.
  • Dubuque and Cedar Rapids are tied for fifth in the Eastern Conference with 60 points.
  • Although the Lancers are at the bottom of the Western Conference, Omaha is technically still alive. Omaha has 41 points.
  • Madison is the only team mathematically eliminated. 
Ice Chips

  • NTDP forward Cole Eiserman, Lincoln defenseman Antonio Fernandez and Des Moines goaltender Max Lundgren were named the USHL Players of the Week. For more on each player and their recent play, click here.
  • The NTDP U18 team completed its USHL slate of games last weekend in Chicago. The U18’s will now shift their focus to the World Championships in Switzerland. Multiple other USHL players will play in the event as well.
    Michael Hrabal 5.JPG
    USHL
    Omaha's Michael Hrabal finishes USHL rookie season strong and now turns attention to U18 World Championships
    From handling the extra pressure of being a top prospect to navigating a new country, Omaha's Michael Hrabal dealt with a lot during his first USHL season but finished on a high note
    April 03, 2023 01:36 PM
     · 
    By  Jordan McAlpine
  • Chicago (three) and Tri-City (three) are the only USHL teams currently riding win streaks. Green Bay also has a four-game point streak (2-0-0-2). Chicago has points in eight (7-2-1-0) of its last 10 while Youngstown has won eight of its last 10.
  • Macklin Celebrini broke Chicago’s single-season power-play goal record last Sunday with his 20th of the season. It’s one of several records the rookie phenom has broken.
  • Celebrini also leads the USHL in power-play goals. The next closest is Youngstown’s Shane Lachance with 15. The USHL single-season record is 23 (Rod Taylor, Sioux City, 1986-87).
  • Dubuque’s Max Burkholder ranks second in the league in scoring by defensemen with 16 goals and 28 assists for 44 points in 54 games. Burkholder only trails Eric Pohlkamp (15-31-46). The Chaska, Minnesota, native has five points (all assists) over his last six games.
  • Fargo forward Charlie Russell was suspended one game for fighting accumulation. Russell has fought five times this season and will have to sit out Friday’s game in Des Moines.
  • The USHL regular season concludes on April 22, followed by the start of the playoffs on April 24. 
  • The USHL Draft is also quickly approaching. Phase I takes place on May 2, followed by Phase II on May 3.
  • The Frozen Four, which gets underway Thursday in Tampa, will feature 80 former USHL players. Michigan leads the way with 24 players, followed by Minnesota (23), Boston University (20) and Quinnipiac (13).
    2023 Frozen Four Wednesday
    BIG 10
    Minnesota's Bob Motzko named national coach of the year
    He becomes the third consecutive coach from the State of Hockey to claim the Spencer Penrose Award after Minnesota State Mankato's Mike Hastings won it the two previous years.
    April 05, 2023 05:12 PM
     · 
    By  Jess Myers
  • It’s not just those on the ice either as Bob Motzko is a former USHL player and coach. Michigan’s Brandon Naurato also played in the USHL.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
Get Local

