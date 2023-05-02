USHL Draft Preview; What to know, how to follow and a look at the 2023 draft order

The 2023 USHL Draft gets underway Tuesday afternoon and concludes on Wednesday. The Rink Live’s Jordan McAlpine will have coverage throughout both days, including a live blog on The Rink Live as the picks come in.

Before the draft gets started, here’s what you need to know.

What is the USHL Draft?

Like any other draft in professional or amateur sports, the USHL Draft allows teams to stockpile young talent and shape their rosters for next season and beyond.

When is the draft?

Phase I – Tues. May 2 at 4 p.m.

Phase II – Wed. May 3 at 11 a.m.

Why are there two phases?

It’s one of the most common questions asked about the event… Why are there two phases?

Phase I: Phase I is aimed towards the future. The first day consists of 10 rounds (150 total picks) and players selected must be from the 2007 birth year, making them under 17 next season.

Phase II: On the other hand, Phase II is open season as teams can select any player that is eligible to play junior hockey, as long as they’re currently not on a USHL roster or affiliate list.

Phase II will go until each team can fill its 45-man roster and will include a variety of players from different leagues such as the AJHL, NAHL, USPHL, along with the high school and international ranks. Not all teams will have the same number of selections because of this.

What is the draft order?

The USHL Draft order goes in the order that teams finished in the standings, from worst to first.

This year’s order goes as follows: Madison, Omaha, Sioux Falls, Muskegon, Des Moines, Sioux City, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Green Bay, Tri-City, Lincoln, Youngstown, Waterloo, Chicago, Fargo.

Granted that can change with trades. Click here to view the full Phase I and Phase II draft orders. The first round will have a different look due to a trade and some tenders.

1. Madison

2. Chicago (acquired in a trade from Omaha

3. Sioux Falls (will not pick, tendered Matthew Grimes)

4. Muskegon (will not pick, tendered Cameron Aucoin)

5. Des Moines

6. Sioux City

7. Cedar Rapids

8. Dubuque (will not pick, Liam Kilfoil)

9. Green Bay (will not pick, tendered Lev Katzin)

10. Tri-City (will not pick, tendered Cooper Simpson)

11. Lincoln

12. Youngstown (will not pick, tendered Sascha Boumedienne)

13. Waterloo

14. Chicago (will not pick, tendered Lukas Sawchyn)

15. Fargo (will not pick, tendered Masun Fleece)

***Youngstown will also surrender its second-round pick (27th overall) as the Phantoms also tendered Zachary Morin in January.

What is a tender?

An organization can tender up to two players each season and forfeit their Phase I first and second-round picks in exchange for the rights to that player. Tendering a player essentially provides certainty as it takes the player off the draft board and puts them on that team’s respective roster.

Nine players are currently tendered for next season and the eight teams (Youngstown has tendered two players) that signed those tenders have forfeited their picks Tuesday morning as a result. To view the list and learn more about the USHL tender process and history, click here.

Phase I storylines