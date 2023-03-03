USHL commissioner Bill Robertson won't seek another contract

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — USHL president and commissioner Bill Robertson will not seek renewal of his two-year contract, the league announced Friday, March 3.

The contract for Robertson, who joined the USHL in July 2021, expires June 30.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time over the past two years as president and commissioner of the historic United States Hockey League,” said Robertson, who had previously served as president and commissioner of the WCHA.

Robertson has helped grow the league by helping introduce the USHL American Cup in Rochester, N.Y., and solidify a long-term agreement with the Pittsburgh Penguins to host the USHL Fall Classic at the NHL team's practice facility. He has also directed the transition to streaming partner FloHockey and website provider SIDEARM Sports which revamped the league's online presence, among other partnerships.

“I am so proud of our business and hockey-related accomplishments that we have packaged together including new league-wide branding, media, and promotional opportunities,” said Robertson. “I look forward to finishing my USHL agreement at the end of June and the race to the USHL Clark Cup Championship.”

The league has formed a search committee to replace Robertson.

Check back for updates on this developing story.