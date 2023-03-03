Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
Junior and Prospects USHL

USHL commissioner Bill Robertson won't seek another contract

The contract for Robertson, who joined the USHL in July 2021, expires June 30.

ushl logo gif v2.gif
The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
March 03, 2023 01:53 PM

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — USHL president and commissioner Bill Robertson will not seek renewal of his two-year contract, the league announced Friday, March 3.

The contract for Robertson, who joined the USHL in July 2021, expires June 30.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time over the past two years as president and commissioner of the historic United States Hockey League,” said Robertson, who had previously served as president and commissioner of the WCHA.

Robertson has helped grow the league by helping introduce the USHL American Cup in Rochester, N.Y., and solidify a long-term agreement with the Pittsburgh Penguins to host the USHL Fall Classic at the NHL team's practice facility. He has also directed the transition to streaming partner FloHockey and website provider SIDEARM Sports which revamped the league's online presence, among other partnerships.

“I am so proud of our business and hockey-related accomplishments that we have packaged together including new league-wide branding, media, and promotional opportunities,” said Robertson. “I look forward to finishing my USHL agreement at the end of June and the race to the USHL Clark Cup Championship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The league has formed a search committee to replace Robertson.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
This byline is used for staff-generated stories or basic rewrites of news from official sources. At times, this byline is used when a story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
USHL DES MOINES BUCCANEERS.JPG
USHL
USHL Notebook; Dubuque defeats Chicago, Gamblers tender Lev Katzin and trade deadline now in rearview mirror
Fighting Saints improve to 3-0 against Chicago, Gamblers tender promising center and trio of teams bolster their roster before Monday's trade deadline
March 02, 2023 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20221230_Fargo Force vs. Des Moines Buccaneers_106.jpg
USHL
USHL Power Rankings for March 1: Teams gear up for stretch run as calendar flips to March
Top three teams remain the same while the Buccaneers and Storm among biggest risers
March 01, 2023 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Zam Plante Chicago Steel-1600x900.jpg
USHL
Fargo Force acquire UMD commit Zam Plante from Chicago
Force add another offensive weapon in deadline day deal with Chicago
February 28, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Charlie Lurie Omaha.JPG
USHL
Omaha Lancers send leading scorer Charlie Lurie to Cedar Rapids
Nebraska-Omaha commit Charlie Lurie traded for third time in his USHL career
February 28, 2023 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine