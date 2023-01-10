SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

USHL Combine dates set for spring, summer

USHL Combines provide players exposure and education on their path to the USHL and beyond. Invitees of each combine will practice and play in front of USHL coaches, USHL scouts and NCAA coaches.

oit.jpg
A player at the 2022 USHL combine prepares for a long jump activity in the off-ice testing portion of the weekend.
SYDNEY WOLF / THE RINK LIVE
By The Rink Live
January 10, 2023 02:02 PM
ORLAND PARK, Ill. -- The USHL has announced the dates and formats for its invite-only 2023 USHL Combines to be held this spring and summer at the Arctic Ice Arena in Orland Park, just outside Chicago.

"The USHL Combine is an outstanding opportunity for young players to showcase their skills and learn from USHL coaches,” said Doug Christiansen, USHL deputy commissioner. “The USHL Combine has featured current NHL players on their way to the USHL. We are excited to bring many of the best players in the world to Chicago Southland.”

USHL Combines provide players exposure and education on their path to the USHL and beyond. Invitees of each combine will practice and play in front of USHL coaches, USHL scouts and NCAA coaches. Off-ice physical and cognitive testing will also take place. View the dates and format for each combine below.

Phase II Combine (2005 & 2006 Birth Years)

  • Dates: April 13-16
  • Format: Five (5) games coached by USHL staff
  • Game Days: Thursday, Friday, Saturday (2), Sunday

Phase I Combine (2007 & 2008 Birth Years)

  • Dates: April 20-23
  • Format: Five (5) games coached by USHL staff
  • Game Days: Friday (2), Saturday (2), Sunday

Player Development Combine (2009 & 2010 Birth Years)

  • Dates: July 20-23
  • Format: Three (3) games and two (2) practices coached by USHL staff
  • Game/Practice Days: Friday, Saturday, Sunday

To be considered for an invitation, players must complete the online questionnaire .

Players and their families will also have opportunities to learn from USHL coaches and general managers through on-ice instruction and informational sessions.

“USHL Combines give our teams another chance to evaluate talent and give our prospective players an opportunity to better familiarize themselves with the league,” said Frank Butler, USH director of player personnel. “For 2005–2007 birth years, this is the last opportunity to be seen prior to the USHL Draft. For the 2008–2010 birth years, attending a USHL Combine is a great step before draft eligibility.”

