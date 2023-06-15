USHL appoints Glenn Hefferan as its next commissioner

After nearly a three-month search, the USHL on Thursday has named Glenn Hefferan as its next commissioner.

Hefferan, 58, has been serving as the Atlantic Amateur Hockey Association president and is also a USA Hockey board member. He was elected to the USA Hockey executive committee in June 2021 and played a key role in the restructuring of USA Hockey's governance.

He's long-served as the AAHA's president and has done a variety of other work at USA Hockey — including serving as a member of USA Hockey’s Board of Directors from 1997-2006.

"On behalf of our board of directors and member clubs, we are excited to welcome Glenn Hefferan as our next president and commissioner,” said Dan Lehv, vice president/chairman of the USHL in a news release. “Glenn distinguished himself from a field of accomplished candidates. He has dedicated much of his life, both professionally and as a volunteer, to the growth and enhancement of hockey in the United States. Glenn will work tirelessly to deliver on our commitment to being the leading amateur developmental league in the world.”

The AAHA became one of the first USA Hockey districts to launch its own equity and inclusion initiatives in 2020 under Hefferan. He’s also actively helped shine a light on the issues youth hockey officials face and the official shortage many organizations deal with.

ADVERTISEMENT

The New Jersey native will reportedly start on July 1, replacing Bill Robertson, who held the position for two years. Robertson’s current contract expires on June 30 as he announced earlier this season he wouldn’t seek another contract.

Although this will be Hefferan’s first time working in the USHL, he is very familiar with USA Hockey's development ladder and has been heavily involved in the junior hockey landscape over the years.

"The USHL is more than just a league. It represents the future of professional and collegiate hockey in America. I am honored and humbled to be selected to lead the USHL in fulfilling its vision for its players, coaches, officials, and fans,” Hefferan said in a release. "As the newly-appointed president and commissioner of the USHL, I am committed to fostering a culture of excellence on and off the ice. Together, with our dedicated team owners and league partners, we will elevate the league to new heights and inspire the next generation of NHL and college hockey champions."

It’s believed he will have to vacate his current chair with the USA Hockey executive committee when he begins his tenure with the USHL.

As commissioner, he would serve as a member of USA Hockey's junior council. However, final details are still unknown.

This is a developing story.